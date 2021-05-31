Successfully reported this slideshow.
Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente • >= 20 MM
Resultados preliminares DSE Hospital de Poniente (octubre 2019)

  1. 1. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente DSE COLORRECTAL EN EL HOSPITAL DE PONIENTE. RESULTADOS PRELIMINARES Francisco J. Gallego Rojo
  2. 2. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente CLASIFICACIÓN DE PARÍS
  3. 3. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente
  4. 4. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente TÉCNICAS DE RESECCIÓN MUCOSA POR ENDOSCOPIA Asa caliente Disección endoscópica FTDR
  5. 5. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente Oyama T et al. How to establish endoscopic submucosal dissection in western countries. World J Gastroenterol 2015;21 (40):11209-11220 MODELO EUROPEO DE ENTRENAMIENTO EN DSE
  6. 6. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente • >= 20 MM
  7. 7. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente • >= 20 MM
  8. 8. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente 50,7 % 14 % 40 %
  9. 9. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente Noviembre 2017 – Octubre 2019 • 80 casos • DSE – 53 casos (66,25 %) • DSE Híbrida – 21 casos (26,25 %) • Mucosectomía (REM) – 2 casos (2,5 %) • Fracaso resección – 4 casos (5 %) • Programa de cribado 27/80 casos (34 %) DSE EN EL HOSPITAL DE PONIENTE CASOS DSE-H DSE REM FRACASO
  10. 10. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente DSE EN EL HOSPITAL DE PONIENTE SEDACIÓN ANESTESIA (57 %) ENDOSCOPIAS (43 %)
  11. 11. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente INTENCION DSE • 69 casos (86,25 %): – DSE conseguida– 50 casos (72,46 %) – DSE Híbrida – 14 casos (20,28 %) – Mucosectomía (REM) – 2 casos (2,89 %) – Fracaso resección – 3 casos (4,34 %) INTENCION DSE-H • 11 casos (13,75 %) – DSE conseguida– 3 casos (27,77 %) – DSE Híbrida – 7 casos (63,63 %) – Fracaso resección – 1 caso (1,44) DSE EN EL HOSPITAL DE PONIENTE Intención de tratar con DSE o DSE-Híbrida
  12. 12. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente DSE EN EL HOSPITAL DE PONIENTE LOCALIZACION (COLON) RECTO (25 %) SIGMA 25 % 6,25 % 3,75 % ASCEN 13,75 % CIEGO 26,5 % RECTO SIGMA DESCENDENTE TRANSVERSO HEPÁTICO ASCENDENTE CIEGO
  13. 13. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente DSE EN EL HOSPITAL DE PONIENTE TAMAÑO Y MORFOLOGÍA (PARÍS) • Tamaño medio lesiones – 33,54 mm • Rango – 12 mm a 150 mm 39 14 1 12 13 1 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 IIa IIa + IIc IIc + IIa Is Is + IIa Isp Is • IIa – 48,75 % • IIa + IIc – 17,5 % • Is + IIa – 16,25 % • Is – 15 %
  14. 14. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente DSE EN EL HOSPITAL DE PONIENTE TAMAÑO Y MORFOLOGÍA (JAPÓN) • Tamaño medio lesiones – 33,54 mm • Rango – 12 mm a 150 mm 27 14 16 23 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 LST-GH LST-GM LST-NG NO LST • LST-GH – 33,75 % • LST-GM– 17,5 % • LST-NG– 20 % • NO-LST – 28,75 %
  15. 15. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente • DBG – 62,26 % • DAG– 18,86 % • CIM– 11,32 % • Sm1 – 5,66 % • >Sm1- 3,77 % • DBG – 57,5 % • DAG– 13,75 % • CIM– 11,53 % • Sm1 – 5 % • >Sm1- 10 % TOTALES DSE
  16. 16. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente < 1000 micras (1 mm)
  17. 17. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente DSE EN EL HOSPITAL DE PONIENTE RESULTADOS A. PATOLÓGICA • R0 – 45/53 (84,9 %) • R1 – 8/53 (15,1 %) 46 16 6 4 8 32 10 6 3 2 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 DBG DAG CIM Sm1a >Sm1a • DBG – 60,37 % • DAG– 18,86 % • CIM– 11,32 % • Sm1a – 7,54 % • >Sm1a- 3,77 % • DBG – 57,5 % • DAG– 20 % • CIM– 7,5 % • Sm1a – 5 % • >Sm1a- 10 % TOTALES DSE
  18. 18. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente DSE EN EL HOSPITAL DE PONIENTE ¿QUÉ PACIENTES SE BENEFICIAN DE LA DSE? • DISPLASIA DE ALTO GRADO (DAG)/CARCINOMA IN SITU (Tis) • CARCINOMA INTRAMUCOSO (CIM) • INVASION SUBMUCOSA Sm1a (< 1000 micras - < 1 mm) DAG/Tis/CIM/Sm1a = 37,7 % (CASOS BIEN SELECCIONADOS)
  19. 19. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente • Técnica DSE – Clásica – 33/53 (66,26 %) – Pocket/Túnel – 19/53 (35,84 %) • Tiempos de disección – Tiempo medio – 125 minutos (excluidos t > 240 min) – > 240 min (4 casos) - 6, 7, 12 y 15 cm • Bisturís – Flushknife BT 1.5 - 41/53 (77,35 %) – Dualknife J – 10/53 (18,86 %) – Hybrid-Knife T – 2/53 (3,77 %) DSE EN EL HOSPITAL DE PONIENTE ASPECTOS TÉCNICOS (I)
  20. 20. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente DSE EN EL HOSPITAL DE PONIENTE ASPECTOS TÉCNICOS (II) INTENCION DSE DSE-H (14) DSE (53) Parte final DSE 0 (0%) 7 (13,2%) Maniobrabilidad 3 (21,42 %) 5 (9,43 %) Plano submucoso/fibrosis 7 (50 %) 7 (13,2%) Mala visión 0 (0 %) 5 (9,43 %) Hemorragia 1 (7,14 %) 3 (5,66 %) Tamaño lesión 2 (14,28 %) 1 (1,88 %) Perforación 1 (7,14 %) 0 (0 %)
  21. 21. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente DSE EN EL HOSPITAL DE PONIENTE SISTEMAS DE TRACCIÓN
  22. 22. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente DSE EN EL HOSPITAL DE PONIENTE SISTEMAS DE TRACCIÓN • SIN TRACCIÓN (gravedad) – 68/80 (85 %) • TRACCION – 12/80 (15 %) – RUBBER-BAND (10/80 – 1,25 %) – SO-CLIP (2/80 – 2,5 %)
  23. 23. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente DSE EN EL HOSPITAL DE PONIENTE CIERRE DE LA ESCARA • SIN CIERRE – 41/80 (51,25 %) • CIERRE – 49/80 (48,75 %) – TTSC (38/39 – 97,4 %) – RUBBER BAND + TTSC (1/39 – 2,6 %)
  24. 24. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente DSE EN EL HOSPITAL DE PONIENTE COMPLICACIONES • TASA GLOBAL – 19/80 (23,75 %) • HEMORRAGIA GRAVE – Total – 8/80 (10 %) – Intraprocedimiento - 5/80 (6,25 %). 100 % control endoscópico – Diferida – 3/80 (3,75 %). 100 % control endoscópico • PERFORACIÓN – 7/80 (8,75 %) – 6/80 (7,5 %) control endoscópico – 1/80 (1,25 %) cirugía (Hemicolectomía derecha) • FRACASO EN LA RESECCIÓN – 4/80 (5 %)
  25. 25. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente DSE EN EL HOSPITAL DE PONIENTE COMPLICACIONES 23.75% 7.50% 8.75% 5% HEMORRAGIA TOTAL PERFORACIÓN NO RESECCIÓN
  26. 26. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente DSE EN EL HOSPITAL DE PONIENTE NECESIDAD DE CIRUGÍA • TASA GLOBAL – 9/80 (11,25 %) • CAUSAS DE IQ – Perforación – 1/80 (1,25 %) – >Sm1a (8/80 – 10 %): • Resección incompleta (4/80 – 5 %) • Resección “endoscópica completa” con histología >Sm1a (2/80 – 1,25 %)
  27. 27. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente ALGUNOS CASOS DE DSE CRIBADO LST-G (70 x 45 mm) mixto en ciego LST-G (70 x 45 mm) mixto en ángulo hepático
  28. 28. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente ALGUNOS CASOS DE DSE CRIBADO LST-G (100 x 80 mm) mixto en recto medio
  29. 29. PREMISAS FUNDAMENTALES 1. Experiencia previa amplia en REM 2. Disponer en la unidad del material necesario 3. Encajar la DSE en las agendas de la unidad 4. Mantener un número de casos mínimos anuales (>=30 casos) 5. Potenciar la sedación por endoscopias (bomba de propofol) 5. Buena colaboración con los servicios de cirugía y anestesia 6. Disponer de un modelo “exvivo” para uso propio 7. Talleres con modelo vivo periódicos 8. Posibilidad de reunirse con expertos nacionales y japoneses periódicamente 9. TODO SUMA Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente
  30. 30. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente 1. La DSE colorrectal es una técnica muy compleja y exigente 2. La caracterización y elección adecuada de cada caso es crucial previo a la indicación de DSE 3. Su implantación requiere gran dedicación y perseverancia (3 AÑOS) 3. En nuestro entorno es posible llevarla a cabo dado el alto número de casos existentes 4. Consigue eludir el tratamiento quirúrgico en un % importante de casos (40 %) 5. La DSE es una técnica en vías de implantación definitiva en el hospital de Poniente ALGUNAS CONCLUSIONES PRÁCTICAS
  31. 31. Agencia Pública Empresarial Sanitaria Hospital de Poniente

