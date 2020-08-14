Act 5 web2.0

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ejercicio básico práctico

Published in: Education
  1. 1. USO EDUCATIVO DE LAS HERRAMIENTAS WEB 2.0 OSCAR JIMÉNEZ CASTILLEJOS
  2. 2. BLOG De fácil estructura, que promueve la interacción entre autor y seguidores que fomenta:  La cooperación y colaboración entre los participantes en el desarrollo de proyectos.  El aprendizaje activo porque el autor es responsable de crear, desarrollar y mantener su blog.  La comunicación inmediata, rápida, transparente y efectiva entre participantes  La incorporación de diferentes estilos de aprendizaje y perfiles de estudiantes
  3. 3. REDES SOCIALES Grupo de personas vinculadas que pueden llegar a convertirse en “comunidades de aprendizaje” o en “redes de conocimiento”
  4. 4. LA NUBE- CLOUD STORAGE Servicio de almacenamiento de archivos con la finalidad de compartirlos con otros dispositivos y usuarios
  5. 5. USOS EDUCATIVOS DE LAS HERRAMIENTAS WEB  Compartir material didáctico  Generar espacios para comentar y realizar actividades  Elaborar proyectos colaborativo en la construcción de documentos  Facilitar el seguimiento y la consulta del histórico de las versiones

