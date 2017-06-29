Giải pháp quản lý bãi giữ xe thông minh VIETEK SMARTPARKING Hệ thống quản lý bãi giữ xe thông minh là một hệ thống được t...
 Thông tin hệ thống được hiển thị và cập nhật tức thì giúp người quản lý luôn chủ động trong việc điều hành và quản lý...
Không an toàn:  Kẻ gian có thể trộm vé hoặc nhặt được vé mất.  Kẻ gian có thể đánh tráo biển số, tráo xe.  Làm giả vé,...
 Có khả năng quản lý nhiều đối tượng khách hàng khác nhau : Khách thuê bao tháng, Khách Vãng lai, Khách thuê bao theo giờ...
Xe vào: Khách quẹt thẻ lấy thông tin xe vào. Hệ thống xác định thông tin khách đã đăng ký nếu sai hệ thống sẽ đưa ra cảnh ...
Sơ đồ hoạt động hệ thống giữ xe thông minh Vietek Hệ thống cho một làn xe vào ra bao gồm:  Thẻ từ và đầu đọc thẻ  Máy t...
Hệ thống cho một làn xe Hệ thống báo chỗ và hướng dẫn đỗ xe: Hiển thị thông tin chính xác về tình trạng chỗ trống trong b...
 Trợ giúp cho người điều khiển phương tiện tìm được vị trí đỗ xe thích hợp một cách nhanh nhất  Thông tin về số chỗ trố...
Giải pháp quản lý bãi giữ xe thông minh vietek smartparking

  1. 1. Giải pháp quản lý bãi giữ xe thông minh VIETEK SMARTPARKING Hệ thống quản lý bãi giữ xe thông minh là một hệ thống được tích hợp công nghệ tiên tiến và các thiết bị hiện đại như: giám sát bằng hệ thống camera, kiểm soát xe ra vào bằng hệ thống thẻ từ, nhận diện biển số … Giải pháp này giảm thiểu được rủi ro thất thoát tài chính mang tính an toàn cao và tăng cao hiệu quả quản lý. Tùy chọn:  Tổng quan hệ thống bãi giữ xe thông minh- Vietek  So sánh phương pháp giữ xe truyền thống  Giải pháp bãi giữ xe thông minh  Nguyên lý hoạt động của bãi giữ xe đối với xe vãng lai  Nguyên lý hoạt động của bãi giữ xe đối với xe thuê bao  Hệ thống thiết bị cho một làn xe vào ra  Hệ thống báo chỗ và hướng dẫn đỗ xe Giải pháp quản lý bãi đỗ xe[/caption] Với giải pháp quản lý bãi đỗ xe VIETEK SMART PARKING, đảm bảo đáp ứng đầy đủ các nhu cầu quản lý cho các loại hình bãi xe với quy mô từ nhỏ đến lớn.Thông tin hệ thống được cập nhật và hiển thị ngay giúp người quản lý có thể chủ động trong việc quản lý và điều hành bãi xe. Tổng quan hệ thống bãi giữ xe thông minh CarParking- Vietek  Hệ thống Kiểm soát xe thông minh dùng thẻ tầm xa RFID kiểm soát việc vào ra của ô tô/ xe máy một cách thuận tiện. Hệ thống kết hợp với hệ thống camera, phần mềm nhận dạng biển số, lưu trữ hình ảnh tại thời điểm phương tiện ra vào bãi xe thông qua hệ thống đầu đọc tầm xa.  Hệ thống quản lý bãi giữ xe thông minh dùng thẻ từ xa là giải pháp toàn diện và khép kín, đảm bảo đáp ứng đầy đủ nhu cầu quản lý cho các loại hình bãi xe quy mô từ nhỏ đến lớn.
  2. 2.  Thông tin hệ thống được hiển thị và cập nhật tức thì giúp người quản lý luôn chủ động trong việc điều hành và quản lý bãi xe.  Quy trình vận hành hệ thống đơn giản, linh hoạt nhưng chặt chẽ mang lại sự tiện lợi và an tâm cho người sử dụng cũng như khách hàng.  Hệ thống là sự kết hợp hoàn hảo giữa các thiết bị chỉ dẫn, kiểm soát và tính phí cho các phương tiện. Giải pháp quản lý bãi đỗ xe VIETEK SMART PARKING Phương pháp giữ xe truyền thống : Khách vào: Khi có xe vào nhân viên bảo vệ dùng bút ghi biển số xe lên vé giấy rồi đưa cho khách hoặc nhân viên bảo vệ dùng phấn ghi số đã in lên xe rồi đưa cho khách. Khách ra: Nhân viên bảo vệ thu lại vé xe và thu tiền của khách theo mệnh giá vé. Phương pháp giữ xe truyền thống có nhược điểm:
  3. 3. Không an toàn:  Kẻ gian có thể trộm vé hoặc nhặt được vé mất.  Kẻ gian có thể đánh tráo biển số, tráo xe.  Làm giả vé, vé bị nhàu nát,… Gây ùn tắc:  Thời gian ghi vé lâu  Vào giờ cao điểm cần nhiều nhân lực Khó quản lý:  Các phương pháp tính tiền phức tạp không thể thực hiện với phương pháp giữ xe này: tính theo block thời gian, ngày đêm, …  Nhà quản lý khó kiểm soát vì không có các báo cáo về doanh thu, số lượt xe, tra cứu lịch sử xe vào ra,… Đối với hệ thống bãi giữ xe thông minh  Sử dụng vé xe bằng thẻ từ vì thế quá trình coi giữ xe diễn ra nhanh chóng thuận tiện giảm thiểu ùn tắc tại các bãi đỗ xe trong các giờ cao điểm nhiều xe ra vào.  Sử dụng camera để chụp hình ảnh xe và ảnh người gửi xe  Tự động nhận dạng biển số và cảnh báo trong các trường hợp có sai khác.  Tự động lưu các thông tin về loại vé, loại xe, thời điểm vào, thời điểm ra,…  Tự động tính tiền theo các công thức đã thiết lập sẵn.  Giảm thiểu nhân lực và nâng cao quản lý hệ thống.  Nâng cao mức độ an ninh, hiện đại và tính tiện lợi cho người sử dụng.  Hệ thống được tích hợp bởi các công nghệ và thiết bị tiên tiến đang được sử dụng trên thế giới.  Tích hợp với các hệ thống thông minh khác như : Hệ thống Báo chỗ trống ô tô, hệ thống smarthome, hệ thống định vị GPS Tracking….  Tích hợp hệ thống kiểm soát ra vào tòa nhà, kiểm soát thang máy.  Phần mềm chạy trên nền Web thuận tiện, dễ sử dụng. Quản lý từ xa bằng máy tính, Mobile khi kết nối mạng.  App mobile sử dụng trên điện thoại giúp khách hàng có thể tự động cho xe ra vào bãi và các tính năng quản lý khác.  Cho phép quản lý các bãi đỗ xe với quy mô, lưu lượng từ nhỏ đến lớn.  Quy trình vận hành hệ thống đơn giản với độ chính xác và tin cậy cao.  Rút ngắn thời gian xe lưu thông ra, vào bãi.  Cơ chế xác thực thông tin xe ra, vào bãi đỗ xe dựa trên các tiêu chí có tính bảo mật cao ( Số ID thẻ, Biển số xe, cơ chế chống quay vòng thẻ) đảm bảo giảm thiểu các hiện tượng mất hoặc đánh tráo xe.
  4. 4.  Có khả năng quản lý nhiều đối tượng khách hàng khác nhau : Khách thuê bao tháng, Khách Vãng lai, Khách thuê bao theo giờ….  Có khả năng xử lý linh hoạt cho các tình huống bất thường : Mất xe, Các xe vào bãi không tính phí, Thẻ VIP….  Có khả năng lưu trữ và tìm kiếm nhanh chóng các dữ liệu xe vào, ra bãi phục vụ cho công tác hậu kiểm cũng như công tác quản lý nói chung.  Kết xuất các báo cáo quản lý, thống kê theo yêu cầu quản lý. Nguyên lý hoạt động của bãi giữ xe thông minh: Đối với khách vãng lai: Khi xe vào: khách quẹt thẻ lấy thông tin xe vào(ID thẻ, thời gian, biển số, hình ảnh) khi đó dữ liệu sẽ được lưu vào dữ liệu đầu vào tại máy chủ xử lý. Barrier sẽ tự động mở cho xe vào. Khi xe ra: Khách quẹt thẻ lấy thông tin ra, hệ thống xác định thông tin xe vào. Nếu thông tin sai hệ thống sẽ đưa ra cảnh báo các tùy chọn xử lý tiếp theo. Thông tin đúng hệ thống sẽ in hóa đơn thanh toán cho khách, thông tin khách ra sẽ được cập nhật vào dữ liệu xe ra và Barrier sẽ mở cho xe ra. Nguyên lý hoạt động đối với xe vãng lai Đối với xe thuê bao
  5. 5. Xe vào: Khách quẹt thẻ lấy thông tin xe vào. Hệ thống xác định thông tin khách đã đăng ký nếu sai hệ thống sẽ đưa ra cảnh báo và các tùy chọn xử lý tiếp theo. Nếu đúng hệ thống sẽ lưu dữ liệu đầu vào và mở cửa cho xe vào. Xe ra: Khách quẹt thẻ lấy thông tin xe ra, hệ thống xác thực với thông tin xe vào nếu sai hệ thống sẽ đưa ra cảnh báo và các tùy chọn xử lý tiếp theo. Thông tin đúng hệ thống sẽ cập nhật dữ liệu xe ra và barrier sẽ mở cho xe ra. Nguyên lý hoạt động với xe thuê bao Sơ đồ hoạt động của hệ thống:
  6. 6. Sơ đồ hoạt động hệ thống giữ xe thông minh Vietek Hệ thống cho một làn xe vào ra bao gồm:  Thẻ từ và đầu đọc thẻ  Máy tính cài phần mềm Quản lý bãi xe Vietek  Camera chụp ảnh biển số xe  Camera chụp ảnh người gửi xe  Barrier + Loop Detector (tùy chọn)  Bảng LED hiển thị thông tin (tùy chọn)  Máy in hóa đơn (tùy chọn)  Các thiết bị phụ trợ khác
  7. 7. Hệ thống cho một làn xe Hệ thống báo chỗ và hướng dẫn đỗ xe: Hiển thị thông tin chính xác về tình trạng chỗ trống trong bãi đỗ xe Ưu điểm của hệ thống báo chỗ:  Hiển thị thông tin chính xác về tình trạng chỗ trống trong bãi đỗ xe
  8. 8.  Trợ giúp cho người điều khiển phương tiện tìm được vị trí đỗ xe thích hợp một cách nhanh nhất  Thông tin về số chỗ trống trong bãi đỗ xe được cập nhật liên tục và tức thời. Giúp người quản lý có kế hoạch sắp xếp và điều hành bãi xe một cách nhanh chóng, linh hoạt và hiệu quả  Tích hợp với hệ thống kiểm soát xe  Tích hợp hệ thống định vị xe giúp chủ phương tiện tìm được xe của mình một cách nhanh nhất  Tính năng Báo cháy khi xảy ra cháy nổ trong Bãi xe Sự ra đời của Hệ thống Quản lý bãi đỗ xe thông minh VIETEK SMART PARKING bằng Thẻ RFID và Công nghệ Nhận dạng Biển số xe đã đáp ứng được mọi nhu cầu được cho là khó khăn với nhà quản lý bãi đỗ xe trước đây. Để phát triển và nâng cao hệ thống các kỹ sư của VIETEK không ngừng nghiên cứu, phát triển và tích hợp Hệ thống quản lý bãi đỗ xe với các hệ thống thông minh trong tòa nhà nhằm hỗ trợ đáp ứng mọi nhu cầu của con người.

×