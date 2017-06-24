К че т е ы отды у е о , до туп ы л о у кл е ту! е е е
anextour.com| л ет З о пе л т отдел кет anextour.com
енерифе anextour.com
а ч ы а 6258 С 7- ё 80 anextour.com
100% LIFE · · ·К · 300 · · anextour.com
а а П ? · 70 к · 48% - ·С И · СК · · ё ·С ·У anextour.com
л е ч ы · ·С · ·С ·К - · · ·Tenerife Film Comission ·Tenerife ConventionBureauanextour.com
ол о о отеле п т е то т т по т ет опе кое к е т о Ч тот е оп о т П ая че к я к anextour.com
ляжи О п от ё о т пл е е е е –70 к . о – пл ел , олот т ,пепел ё улк е к пе ко . ол т о пл е от е е олу л о . anextour.com
никальное природное е 43 о е е п од е о (48% пло д о т о ) · о л п к е де,о ект е о о лед Ю КО улк е де,3 718 ок то к п an...
·Л о е ле , о е т ет о о пе од · улк е к епу т · олее 800 ед о д о те ло у anextour.com
· Историческое наследие · егендарный арнавал · анарский костюм · узыка, танцы · раздники · емёсла · бычаи · радиции о т а ...
азвлечения дл е е Лу е опе п к ле е anextour.com
Ку и вина · о т к к ку · к под · т одел е к е о о · к л е о т · о д anextour.com
· л д · од по т · anextour.com
па е е е – е опе к д : де л ое е то, то о т о т л . Лу е о е п кт к п -п о еду по о ут к к ледует по от т о е е anextour.c...
Шопинг од оо е anextour.com
ы я anextour.com
STARMUS 2016 “Más alládel horizonte. Tributo aStephenHawking” Del27 deJunioal 2 deJulio 2016 http://www.starmus.com/speake...
е ·1500 Tenerife WalkingFestival 23-27 2017 anextour.com
е е е - ое оо ое п ле е дл отд . де е т ё, о ё е т ете! anextour.com
webtenerife.com пасибо anextour.com
Ак Ра ави Ва в а ци а ав и И а и ANEX Tour. е т т , о о е ол ее кол е т о ок, полу т о о о т т т у т ко VIP оту К т ло от ...
anextour.com|anextour.com о пе елет /п е е е Ю 1 /11 о е /к AZUR air т о е отел : ALLEGRO ISORA (EX.BARCELO VARADERO) 4* B...
anextour.com|anextour.com
ALLEGRO ISORA (EX.BARCELO VARADERO) 4* Playa La Arena anextour.com
BAHIA FLAMINGO 3* Playa La Arena anextour.com
GLOBALES TAMAIMO TROPICAL APARTAMENTOS 3* Los Gigantes anextour.com
BLUE SEA LAGOS DE CESAR 4* Los Gigantes anextour.com
SOL TENERIFE 4* Playa De Las Americas anextour.com
CATALONIA ORO NEGRO 3* Playa De Las Americas anextour.com
anextour.com| LA SIESTA 4* Playa De Las Americas anextour.com
anextour.com| BEST JACARANDA 4* Costa Adeje anextour.com
LAGUNA PARK II 2* Costa Adeje anextour.com
anextour.com| HOVIMA JARDIN CALETA 3* Costa Adeje anextour.com
anextour.com| HOVIMA SANTA MARIA APARTHOTEL 3* Costa Adeje anextour.com
М в иа е я Ва и! кто anextour.com
М в иа е я Ва и! « от — ое пе ое л де е.» ( .А.Мо т) anextour.com
Вебинар «ANEX Tour Крупнейший и красивейший остров Канарского архипелага – остров Тенерифе»
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Вебинар «ANEX Tour Крупнейший и красивейший остров Канарского архипелага – остров Тенерифе»

33 views

Published on

Чарующие черные пляжи о. Тенерифе, величественный вулкан Тейде, неповторимое фламенко и многое другое Вы узнаете на вебинаре ANEX Tour!

Published in: Travel
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
33
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Вебинар «ANEX Tour Крупнейший и красивейший остров Канарского архипелага – остров Тенерифе»

  1. 1. К че т е ы отды у е о , до туп ы л о у кл е ту! е е е
  2. 2. anextour.com| л ет З о пе л т отдел кет anextour.com
  3. 3. енерифе anextour.com
  4. 4. а ч ы а 6258 С 7- ё 80 anextour.com
  5. 5. 100% LIFE · · ·К · 300 · · anextour.com
  6. 6. а а П ? · 70 к · 48% - ·С И · СК · · ё ·С ·У anextour.com
  7. 7. л е ч ы · ·С · ·С ·К - · · ·Tenerife Film Comission ·Tenerife ConventionBureauanextour.com
  8. 8. ол о о отеле п т е то т т по т ет опе кое к е т о Ч тот е оп о т П ая че к я к anextour.com
  9. 9. ляжи О п от ё о т пл е е е е –70 к . о – пл ел , олот т ,пепел ё улк е к пе ко . ол т о пл е от е е олу л о . anextour.com
  10. 10. никальное природное е 43 о е е п од е о (48% пло д о т о ) · о л п к е де,о ект е о о лед Ю КО улк е де,3 718 ок то к п anextour.com
  11. 11. ·Л о е ле , о е т ет о о пе од · улк е к епу т · олее 800 ед о д о те ло у anextour.com
  12. 12. · Историческое наследие · егендарный арнавал · анарский костюм · узыка, танцы · раздники · емёсла · бычаи · радиции о т а anextour.com
  13. 13. азвлечения дл е е Лу е опе п к ле е anextour.com
  14. 14. Ку и вина · о т к к ку · к под · т одел е к е о о · к л е о т · о д anextour.com
  15. 15. · л д · од по т · anextour.com
  16. 16. па е е е – е опе к д : де л ое е то, то о т о т л . Лу е о е п кт к п -п о еду по о ут к к ледует по от т о е е anextour.com
  17. 17. Шопинг од оо е anextour.com
  18. 18. ы я anextour.com
  19. 19. STARMUS 2016 “Más alládel horizonte. Tributo aStephenHawking” Del27 deJunioal 2 deJulio 2016 http://www.starmus.com/speakers/ Фе т л STARMUS А ·К Starlight · ё · Eusky Routes anextour.com
  20. 20. е ·1500 Tenerife WalkingFestival 23-27 2017 anextour.com
  21. 21. е е е - ое оо ое п ле е дл отд . де е т ё, о ё е т ете! anextour.com
  22. 22. webtenerife.com пасибо anextour.com
  23. 23. Ак Ра ави Ва в а ци а ав и И а и ANEX Tour. е т т , о о е ол ее кол е т о ок, полу т о о о т т т у т ко VIP оту К т ло от ANEX Tour. ло к : о од ылето : о к , кт- ете у , к те у , К од , о то - - о у, о о од, , К . ты о о : 10.05.2017-30.08.2017 ты ылето : е. п ок отеле , у т у к дете е те деле к ! anextour.com
  24. 24. anextour.com|anextour.com о пе елет /п е е е Ю 1 /11 о е /к AZUR air т о е отел : ALLEGRO ISORA (EX.BARCELO VARADERO) 4* BLUE SEA LAGOS DE CESAR 4* CATALONIA ORO NEGRO 3* GLOBALES TAMAIMO TROPICAL APARTAMENTOS 3* LA SIESTA 4* BEST JACARANDA 4* BAHIA FLAMINGO 3* LAGUNA PARK II 2* SOL TENERIFE 4* HOVIMA JARDIN CALETA 3* HOVIMA SANTA MARIA APARTHOTEL 3* е ул е е
  25. 25. anextour.com|anextour.com
  26. 26. ALLEGRO ISORA (EX.BARCELO VARADERO) 4* Playa La Arena anextour.com
  27. 27. BAHIA FLAMINGO 3* Playa La Arena anextour.com
  28. 28. GLOBALES TAMAIMO TROPICAL APARTAMENTOS 3* Los Gigantes anextour.com
  29. 29. BLUE SEA LAGOS DE CESAR 4* Los Gigantes anextour.com
  30. 30. SOL TENERIFE 4* Playa De Las Americas anextour.com
  31. 31. CATALONIA ORO NEGRO 3* Playa De Las Americas anextour.com
  32. 32. anextour.com| LA SIESTA 4* Playa De Las Americas anextour.com
  33. 33. anextour.com| BEST JACARANDA 4* Costa Adeje anextour.com
  34. 34. LAGUNA PARK II 2* Costa Adeje anextour.com
  35. 35. anextour.com| HOVIMA JARDIN CALETA 3* Costa Adeje anextour.com
  36. 36. anextour.com| HOVIMA SANTA MARIA APARTHOTEL 3* Costa Adeje anextour.com
  37. 37. М в иа е я Ва и! кто anextour.com
  38. 38. М в иа е я Ва и! « от — ое пе ое л де е.» ( .А.Мо т) anextour.com

×