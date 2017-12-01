Tử vi tuổi Tỵ năm Mậu Tuất 2018: Vượng vận quý nhân

TỬ VI TUỔI TỊ NĂM 2018
Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... 1. TỔNG QUAN TUỔI TỴ NĂM 2018 Xem tử v...
Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Trong các mối quan hệ với bạn bè, anh ...
Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Tử Vi còn đại diện cho khoa giáp công ...
Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Bạo Bại hung tinh nhập mệnh gây trở lự...
Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,...
Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... 4. TỬ VI TUỔI TỴ 2018 - PHƯƠNG DIỆN TÀ...
Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Bạo Bại trấn mệnh nhắc nhở tuổi Tỵ cần...
Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Người làm công ăn lương có nhiều cơ hộ...
Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... 2018 được coi là năm đào hoa của người...
Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Tuy nhiên, với người đã kết hôn, đề ph...
Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... May mắn có Hồng Loan mang tới vận khí ...
Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,...
Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Tuổi Tân Tỵ 2001 – Bạch Lạp Kim Tuổi T...
Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Tuổi Kỷ Tỵ 1989 – Đại Lâm Mộc Sang năm...
Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Tuổi Đinh Tỵ 1977 – Sa Trung Thổ Sang ...
Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Tuổi Ất Tỵ 1965 – Phú Đăng Hỏa Năm nay...
Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Tuổi Quý Tỵ 1953 – Trường Lưu Thủy Tro...
Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Tuổi Tân Tỵ 1941 – Bạch Lạp Kim Người ...
Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... 9. HÓA GIẢI - BỐ TRÍ PHONG THỦY HUNG C...
Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Trong năm Mậu Tuất, Tị Hỏa được Tử Vi,...
Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Theo cửu cung phi tinh năm 2018, hai h...
Tử vi tuổi Tỵ năm Mậu Tuất 2018: Vượng vận quý nhân

  1. 1. TỬ VI TUỔI TỊ NĂM 2018
  2. 2. Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... (Lichngaytot.com) Tử vi tuổi Tỵ 2018, tiến sang năm Mậu Tuất, Thiên can Thái Tuế Mậu Thổ lộ xuất Thực Thần, chủ về những cảm xúc thăng hoa bất ngờ, tài năng nghệ thuật được phát huy, có thể gặt hái thành tựu đột phá. Thực Thần mang tới “khẩu phúc”, bạn hay được thưởng thức cao lương mỹ vị. Bên cạnh đó, Thực Thần cũng có lợi cho tài lộc, bản mệnh dễ hài lòng với những gì đạt được, không tham lam vô độ.
  3. 3. Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... 1. TỔNG QUAN TUỔI TỴ NĂM 2018 Xem tử vi phương Đông, tiến sang năm 2018, Thiên can Thái Tuế Mậu Thổ lộ xuất Thực Thần, chủ về những cảm xúc thăng hoa bất ngờ, tài năng nghệ thuật được phát huy, có thể gặt hái thành tựu đột phá. Thực Thần mang tới “khẩu phúc”, bạn hay được thưởng thức cao lương mỹ vị. Bên cạnh đó, Thực Thần cũng có lợi cho tài lộc, bản mệnh dễ hài lòng với những gì đạt được, không tham lam vô độ. Năm nay tuổi Tỵ có cả cát tinh và hung tinh xung chiếu, tuy nhiên, sức mạnh hỗ trợ cát tinh lớn, vận trình duy trì ở mức cân bằng. Tử Vi, Long Đức và Hồng Loan củng chiếu, thúc đẩy bản mệnh thêm tự tin và quyết đoán, nâng cao năng lực làm việc cũng như thành tích học tập. Tuy nhiên, Mậu Thổ là Mộ khố của Tỵ, với những người thân nhược, sức khỏe kém lại gặp Mộ khố dễ phải nhập viện hoặc bị bắt bớ giam cầm ngắn ngày. Trong năm 2018 cần chấp pháp hành sự, đừng nóng vội mà phạm pháp kẻo tự rước lấy rắc rối, không được tự do tự tại.
  4. 4. Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Trong các mối quan hệ với bạn bè, anh chị em hoặc đối tác làm ăn, bản mệnh nên lấy “dĩ hòa vi quý” làm trọng, tự bản thân mình luôn cố gắng gấp nhiều lần so với người khác, chịu thiệt thòi một chút nhưng bù lại thành quả gặt hái được đáng khiến người khác phải ngưỡng mộ. Thêm nữa, gặp khó khăn trước mắt đừng vội nản lòng, phải kiên định theo đuổi mục tiêu tới cùng, thành công nằm ngay phía trước. Tử vi tuổi Tỵ 2018, sang năm Mậu Tuất, người tuổi Tỵ có cơ duyên bất ngờ với tôn giáo, lĩnh vực tâm linh. Nếu giai đoạn nào cảm thấy khó khăn chồng chất, bạn có thể tìm tòi, nghiên cứu về tôn giáo hay một bộ môn khoa học thần bí nào đó, biết đâu sẽ sớm tìm ra được phương hướng giải quyết. Cách bạn tiếp cận với tôn giáo là ngẫu nhiên, nếu muốn nghiên cứu sâu cần phải đầu tư nhiều thời gian và công sức, nhưng yên tâm, bạn sẽ thu về kết quả bất ngờ. 2. CÁT VẬN NĂM 2018 Theo tử vi năm 2018, Tử Vi và Long Đức là hai quý nhân tinh, mang tới sự hỗ trợ lớn lao về mặt tinh thần cho người tuổi Tỵ. Trong năm bản mệnh mưu sự dễ thành, có người trợ giúp, không phải tốn nhiều công sức mà vẫn thu về kết quả mỹ mãn. Người làm công ăn lương có nhiều cơ hội thể hiện năng lực, khả năng thăng chức tăng lương rất lớn.
  5. 5. Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Tử Vi còn đại diện cho khoa giáp công danh, ngụ ý con đường học hành, thi cử thuận buồm xuôi gió, có lợi cho những ai còn đang đi học hoặc muốn hoặc tiến tu, chuyên sâu một lĩnh vực đang làm, từ đó nâng cao giá trị bản thân. Nếu có hứng thú và đủ điều kiện kinh tế, bạn có thể đi du học nước ngoài hoặc đăng ký tham gia các khóa học ngắn hạn về lĩnh vực yêu thích nhằm nâng cao tay nghề, đảm bảo rất có lợi cho quan lộ sau này. Hồng Loan nhập mệnh mang tới các mối quan hệ xã giao hữu hảo, có lợi cho người độc thân tìm kiếm nửa kia cho mình. Cơ hội tiếp xúc với người khác giới tăng cao, ngay trong công việc cũng có người để ý tới, không lo một mình đơn độc. Những cặp đôi đang trong quá trình tìm hiểu, vẫn còn ngần ngại vấn đề nào đó sẽ được cát tinh này hóa giải, thúc đẩy tình yêu thăng hoa, hứa hẹn tiến tới hôn nhân hạnh phúc. Tuy nhiên, với người đã kết hôn, đề phòng đào hoa quá vượng biến thành đào hoa kiếp, thôi thúc những xúc cảm ngoài luồng, dễ nảy sinh tư tưởng ngoại tình, vướng vào tình tay ba ngang trái, đe dọa hạnh phúc gia đình. 3. HUNG VẬN NĂM 2018
  6. 6. Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Bạo Bại hung tinh nhập mệnh gây trở lực cho công việc, dù cuối cùng vẫn có được kết quả mong đợi nhưng quá trình thực hiện vấp váp không ít trở lực. Làm việc cần chú trọng tiểu tiết, đừng qua loa đại khái kẻo phạm sai lầm vì lỗi ngớ ngẩn. Sai lầm nhỏ nhưng có thể dẫn tới hậu quả lớn, không thề khinh suất. Thiên Ách và Cô Thần hung tinh ảnh hưởng chủ yếu tới phương diện sức khỏe. Cơ thể chịu tác động nhiều yếu tố ngoại cảnh, liên tục phải thay đổi để thích ứng, sức đề kháng giảm sút vì phải dùng nhiều thuốc. Thêm nữa, cần chú ý đi đứng thận trọng, lái xe đảm bảo an toàn cho tính mạng chính mình và người khác. Cô Thần chủ về cô quạnh, một mình đơn độc, đa sầu đa cảm, dễ khiến tinh thần xuống dốc, ảnh hưởng tới hệ thần kinh, gây ra các cơn đau đầu, chóng mặt, mất ngủ… Bản mệnh cần giao tiếp, sẻ chia nhiều hơn trong các mối quan hệ thường nhật, tinh thần bớt áp lực và thoải mái hơn.
  7. 7. Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,...
  8. 8. Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... 4. TỬ VI TUỔI TỴ 2018 - PHƯƠNG DIỆN TÀI LỘC Luận giải tử vi trọn đời của 12 con giáp cho thấy, Tử vi năm 2018 của người tuổi Tỵ về phương diện tài lộc được hai đại cát tinh Tử Vi và Long Đức hội chiếu, vận quý nhân của tuổi Tị khởi sắc, luôn nhận được sự trợ giúp từ phía người thân, bạn bè, đồng nghiệp, có người còn mang tin tức tốt lành về hạng mục đầu tư, giúp bạn thu lời lớn. Kênh kiếm tiền chủ yếu của bạn vẫn là thông qua Chính Tài. Được quý nhân giúp sức, sự nghiệp từng bước phát triển, thu nhập ngày càng tăng theo thời gian. Người làm công ăn lương có thể thông qua những biểu hiện xuất sắc trong công việc để được cấp trên trọng dụng, dễ dàng thăng chức tăng lương. Với người tự làm chủ, bằng việc đẩy mạnh sản xuất, mở rộng quy mô, thu nhập tăng lên trông thấy. Thứ Tài không lý tưởng vì có Bạo Bại gây ra tình trạng lộ tài, phá tài, không có lợi cho các hạng mục đầu tư mạo hiểm. Với những ai chuyên về đầu tư, khi tiến hành dự án mới phải hết sức thận trọng, đừng vội tin các nguồn tin chưa chính thức, nhất là khi nó được nói ra từ người lạ mặt. Thời buổi bây giờ không tự dưng có bữa trưa miễn phí, cái gì cũng có giá của nó.
  9. 9. Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Bạo Bại trấn mệnh nhắc nhở tuổi Tỵ cần quản lý tốt tiền của, khóa cửa cẩn thận khi ra ngoài, đồng thời hạn chế mang theo nhiều tiền mặt và đồ quý giá, tránh thu hút kẻ gian nhòm ngó, cướp giật. 5. TỬ VI TUỔI TỴ 2018 - PHƯƠNG DIỆN SỰ NGHIỆP Tử vi tuổi Tỵ 2018 theo Lịch Vạn Niên, mặt sự nghiệp bước vào giai đoạn phát triển. Dưới tác động tích cực từ Tử Vi và Long Đức cát tinh, bản mệnh suy nghĩ và hành động quyết đoán hơn, mưu sự dễ thành. Lại có quý nhân giúp sức, gặp khó khăn sẽ được hỗ trợ, việc lớn nhỏ gì cũng có thể thu về kết quả ưng ý mặc dù không phải hao tâm tổn tứ quá nhiều. Những người làm trong lĩnh vực như quảng cáo, âm nhạc, mỹ thuật, phim ảnh, sáng tác thơ văn… chỉ cần tập trung tinh thần làm việc, nhất định sẽ cho ra đời những tác phẩm mỹ mãn, từ đó nâng cao danh tiếng và vị thế trong giới. Với những ai muốn thay đổi công việc, chuyển ngành nghề, tham gia thi công chức… nên mạnh dạn tiến hành, vận khí may mắn từ cát tinh cộng thêm sự nỗ lực không ngừng, bản mệnh sẽ sớm toại nguyện với ước muốn của mình, thậm chí thành công còn vô cùng rực rỡ.
  10. 10. Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Người làm công ăn lương có nhiều cơ hội thể hiện tài năng, được cấp trên trọng dụng, có càng nhiều không gian phát triển, tăng lương thăng chức chỉ là vấn đề sớm muộn. Những ai kinh doanh, buôn bán, tự làm chủ sẽ có các mối quan hệ hữu hảo tương trợ, có lợi cho phát triển, mở rộng sự nghiệp. Nếu tận dụng tốt nguồn nhân lực, khéo léo trong việc dùng người, con đường làm giàu của bản mệnh càng phất như diều gặp gió. Nếu đang ấp ủ dự định khởi nghiệp nào đó, mệnh chủ cần có sự chuẩn bị chu toàn ngay từ bây giờ. Kết quả đạt được là sự tương tác của hàng chuỗi các hành động. Hành động sai, dễ dẫn tới quyết định lạc hướng, khiến kết quả chệch hướng hoặc không tốt đẹp. Vì thế, hãy tỉ mỉ và kiên nhẫn hơn, luôn giữ đầu óc tỉnh táo để làm chủ mọi tình huống, không bị rơi vào thế thụ động. Song song với cát tinh che chở, tuổi Tỵ cũng phải đối mặt với không ít trở lực do hung tinh gây ra. Bạo Bại hút vận tiểu nhân, gây tranh chấp thị phi, họa lao ngục… Nhắc nhở bản mệnh hành sự khiêm tốn và thận trọng, lơ là dễ phạm sai lầm nghiêm trọng. 6. TỬ VI TUỔI TỴ 2018 - PHƯƠNG DIỆN TÌNH CẢM
  11. 11. Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... 2018 được coi là năm đào hoa của người tuổi Tỵ. Mặc dù có Cô Thần nhập Hôn nhân cung, gây ra bất lợi về phương diện tình cảm, nhưng lại có Hồng Loan cát tinh chiếu rọi, tổng quan vận trình tình duy trì ở mức ổn định, hài hòa và dần có xu hướng khởi sắc. Cát tinh Hồng Loan mang tới các mối quan hệ xã giao hữu hảo, có lợi cho người độc thân tìm kiếm nửa kia cho mình. Cơ hội tiếp xúc với người khác giới tăng cao, ngay trong công việc cũng có người để ý, đề nghị kết thân. Với nữ mệnh cần lưu ý, không cần phải quá căng thẳng hay nghiêm khắc thái quá về chuyện tình cảm, tránh khiến đối tượng vốn có ý định để ý tới bạn cảm thấy lo lắng, không dám tiến thêm bước nữa. Hãy thật thoải mái, nghe theo tiếng gọi trái tim, là chính mình trong mọi hoàn cảnh, gượng ép vốn không phải là cá tính của bạn. Với những ai đang trong quá trình tìm hiểu, vẫn còn ngần ngại vấn đề nào đó sẽ được cát tinh này hóa giải, thúc đẩy tình yêu thăng hoa, hứa hẹn tiến tới hôn nhân hạnh phúc, thậm chí có thể đón tin vui con cái trước khi kết hôn.
  12. 12. Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Tuy nhiên, với người đã kết hôn, đề phòng đào hoa quá vượng biến thành đào hoa kiếp, thôi thúc những xúc cảm ngoài luồng, dễ nảy sinh tư tưởng ngoại tình, vướng vào tình tay ba ngang trái, đe dọa hạnh phúc gia đình. Nam mệnh hết sức chú ý tiết chế cảm xúc, đừng vì một phút bồng bột mà phá hoại mọi thứ đang tốt đẹp. 7. TỬ VI TUỔI TỴ 2018 - PHƯƠNG DIỆN SỨC KHỎE Dưới sức ép của Cô Thần và Thiên Ách hung tinh, trong năm tuổi Tỵ vì áp lực và suy nghĩ, lo lắng quá nhiều mà tâm tính bất ổn, sức khỏe cũng giảm sút đáng kể. Hai hung tinh này ảnh hưởng chủ yếu về phương diện sức khỏe, cụ thể là mặt tinh thần. Cô Thần mang đến cảm giác cô quạnh, một mình đối diện với mọi vấn đề xảy ra trong cuộc sống, không có ai hiểu được mình, ít người bầu bạn. Điều đó dễ khiến tinh thần xuống dốc, ảnh hưởng tới hệ thần kinh, gây ra các cơn đau đầu, chóng mặt, mất ngủ… Những lúc tâm trạng đi xuống, tuổi Tỵ dễ có khuynh hướng nhốt vào mình thế giới riêng, không chịu mở lòng. Vì thế đã sầu lại càng thêm sầu, suy nghĩ bế tắc, không tìm ra lối thoát. Bản mệnh cần giao tiếp, sẻ chia nhiều hơn trong các mối quan hệ thường nhật, tinh thần bớt áp lực và thoải mái hơn.
  13. 13. Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... May mắn có Hồng Loan mang tới vận khí vui tươi, thúc đẩy công việc trôi chảy, chuyện tình cảm thuận lợi, từ đó khích lệ tinh thần, giúp bản mệnh nhanh chóng thoát khỏi những muộn phiền đeo bám. Thế mới thấy, vấn đề không nằm ở những tác động ngoại cảnh mà ở bên trong mỗi người. Nếu suy nghĩ tích cực, tinh thần sẽ thoải mái, làm việc gì cũng thuận lợi và dễ dàng hơn, sức khỏe cũng được cải thiện. Ngược lại, khi chưa thể buông bỏ muộn phiền, cuộc sống vẫn còn những xáo trộn, nhất là sức khỏe phải chịu tác động trực tiếp. Trong năm, mệnh chủ cũng cần chú ý tới vấn đề an toàn giao thông, đi đứng cẩn trọng, ngó trước nhìn sau, tuân thủ đúng luật lệ giao thông, sẽ tránh được tai nạn bất ngờ, gây nguy hiểm tính mạng. Bạn cũng nên hạn chế đi đêm, làm việc về đêm nhiều, vừa hại sức khỏe lại có thể gặp điềm bất trắc. 8. TỬ VI TUỔI TỴ 2018 THEO TỪNG TUỔI
  14. 14. Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,...
  15. 15. Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Tuổi Tân Tỵ 2001 – Bạch Lạp Kim Tuổi Tân Tỵ gặp năm Mậu Tuất lâm tượng Thiên can Thổ Kim tương sinh, vận trình hanh thông, mưu sự dễ thành. Lưu niên lại có Tử Vi và Long Đức cát tinh chiếu mệnh, học hành tấn tới, được thầy cô trợ giúp, thi cử đỗ đạt. Nếu biết nâng cao tính tự giác, khắc phục sự lười nhác, thành tích học tập được nâng lên tầm cao mới. Hồng Loan chủ đào hoa tinh nhập mệnh, giúp các mối quan hệ xã giao thêm hữu hảo, bản mệnh dễ dàng được người khác giúp đỡ ở mọi phương diện của cuộc sống. Tình cảm hài hòa, nhân duyên tốt, có nhiều người khác giới để ý. Tuy nhiên, bản mệnh cần phân biệt rõ điều gì là quan trọng với mình, tình cảm hay học tập. Đừng để chuyện yêu đương ảnh hưởng đến tiền đồ sau này, mọi thứ cần giữ ở mức độ vừa phải. Phương diện sức khỏe có Vong Thần ảnh hưởng, chú ý an toàn khi tham gia các hoạt động mạo hiểm, càng hạn chế được càng tốt. Khi vận động mạnh, lưu ý bảo vệ phần đầu và chân tay, tránh bị chấn thương bất ngờ. Để biết chi tiết vận hạn trong suốt cuộc đời tuổi Tân Tỵ, bạn có thể xem thêm bài viết: >> Tử vi trọn đời tuổi Tân Tỵ nữ mạng >> Tử vi trọn đời tuổi Tân Tỵ nam mạng
  16. 16. Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Tuổi Kỷ Tỵ 1989 – Đại Lâm Mộc Sang năm 2018, Kỷ Thổ gặp Mậu Thổ, tâm lý bản mệnh vững vàng hơn trước, suy nghĩ cũng chín chắn hơn nên mưu sự dễ thành, sự nghiệp có quý nhân giúp sức, nhìn chung công việc thuận buồm xuôi gió. Tài lộc ở mức khá, thu nhập ổn định, nên lấy tích lũy làm trọng, tránh hiện tượng phá tài. Ra ngoài quản lý tiền bạc, đồ đạc quý giá cẩn thận kẻo bị kẻ gian nhòm ngó, cướp giật. Về tình cảm, có Hồng Loan cao chiếu, Kỷ Tỵ tình yêu thăng hoa, tình cảm lứa đôi gắn kết, dù là mới yêu hay kết hôn đã lâu đều thỏa mãn trong mối quan hệ hiện tại. Người độc thân có nhiều cơ hội tiếp xúc, giao lưu đối tượng khác giới, chi bằng chủ động bày tỏ tình cảm sẽ sớm có được hạnh phúc đích thực. Sức khỏe không trở ngại, chỉ cần chú ý vấn đề xe cộ là được. Để biết chi tiết vận hạn trong suốt cuộc đời tuổi Kỷ Tị, bạn có thể xem thêm bài viết: >> Tử vi trọn đời tuổi Kỷ Tị nữ mạng >> Tử vi trọn đời tuổi Kỷ Tị nam mạng
  17. 17. Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Tuổi Đinh Tỵ 1977 – Sa Trung Thổ Sang năm Mậu Tuất, Thiên can bản mệnh và Thái Tuế hợp thành cục diện Hỏa Thổ tương sinh, xuất hiện quý nhân giúp đỡ phát triển sự nghiệp đầy triển vọng, hợp tác làm ăn thuận lợi, thu về thành quả xứng đáng với những gì bỏ ra. Đầu tư thu lời, tiền bạc vào túi đều đều. Tình cảm vợ chồng luôn duy trì ở mức hài hòa, không mất đi vẻ nồng thắm dù kết hôn đã lâu. Đôi bên luôn tin tưởng và quan tâm nhau, tình yêu ngày càng được củng cố bền chặt. Có điều Cô Thần xâm phạm, đôi khi gây ra cảm xúc thờ ơ, lạnh nhạt. Nếu chủ động điều chỉnh cảm xúc và khắc phục tình hình, không có gì đáng lo ngại. Sức khỏe không có vấn đề nghiêm trọng, lưu ý điều chỉnh cảm xúc, tránh những tình huống quá xúc động khiến tinh thần bất ổn, gây ra chứng mất ngủ, ảnh hưởng xấu tới hệ thần kinh, trí nhớ. Để biết chi tiết vận hạn trong suốt cuộc đời tuổi Đinh Tỵ, bạn có thể xem thêm bài viết: >> Tử vi trọn đời tuổi Đinh Tỵ nữ mạng >> Tử vi trọn đời tuổi Đinh Tỵ nam mạng
  18. 18. Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Tuổi Ất Tỵ 1965 – Phú Đăng Hỏa Năm nay, Thiên can Ất Mộc gặp Mậu Thổ, hình thành thế cục tương Mộc Thổ tương khắc, gây bất lợi cho vận trình. Công việc gặp trở lực, dù có cát tinh hỗ trợ nhưng sức mạnh cát tinh yếu hơn cục diện tương khắc, tiến độ trì trệ, không đáp ứng được tiêu chuẩn của nhiều khách hàng, khiến uy tín giảm sút. Về tài chính, đầu tư không thu lãi, thậm chí đối diện với nguy cơ thua lỗ, mạo hiểm cao, nên hạn chế. Gia đạo khá hài hòa, con cháu hiếu thảo. Có điều, bản mệnh vẫn hao tâm tổn tứ về việc của con cái, khó tránh tình trạng mất ngủ, ăn uống kém ngon, cơ thể suy nhược, mệt mỏi. Nên vận động nhiều hơn, nhưng là những vận động nhẹ nhàng, tránh vận động mạnh kẻo tự gây ra rắc rối. Để biết chi tiết vận hạn trong suốt cuộc đời tuổi Ất Tỵ, bạn có thể xem thêm bài viết: >> Tử vi trọn đời tuổi Ất Tỵ nữ mạng >> Tử vi trọn đời tuổi Ât Tỵ nam mạng
  19. 19. Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Tuổi Quý Tỵ 1953 – Trường Lưu Thủy Trong năm 2018, Quý Tỵ gặp Mậu Tuất, Thiên can bản mệnh và Thái Tuế hình thành cục diện Thủy Thổ tương khắc, vận trình năm thăng trầm bất ổn. Tuổi này bản mệnh đã về hưu nghỉ ngơi, có thể an hưởng tuổi già được rồi. Nhưng vì Cô Thần và Thiên Ách hung tinh hoành hành, khó tránh lúc muộn phiền vì suy nghĩ, lo lắng quá nhiều. Sức khỏe là vấn đề cần được quan tâm hàng đầu. Trong năm, bản mệnh nên sắp xếp thời gian đi du lịch, nghỉ ngơi nhiều hơn. Nhất là giữ cho tinh thần thoải mái, đừng xúc động mạnh mà ảnh hưởng hệ thần kinh và tim mạch. Ngoài ra, chú ý đề phòng trộm cướp, mất của, đánh rơi đồ quý giá. Để biết chi tiết vận hạn trong suốt cuộc đời tuổi Quý Tỵ, bạn có thể xem thêm bài viết: >> Tử vi trọn đời tuổi Quý Tỵ nữ mạng >> Tử vi trọn đời tuổi Quý Tỵ nam mạng
  20. 20. Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Tuổi Tân Tỵ 1941 – Bạch Lạp Kim Người tuổi Tân Tỵ bước vào năm Mậu Tuất được Mậu Thổ tương sinh Tân Kim, vận trình khởi sắc, vận khí hanh thông, cuộc sống an nhàn, thư thái. Có Tử Vi và Long Đức trực chiếu, tài phúc đều dồi dào. Có Hồng Loan mang hỷ sự lâm môn. Nhưng vì Cô Thần ảnh hưởng, đôi lúc bản mệnh thấy cô đơn, không ai hiểu mình, rất cần được con cháu bầu bạn, chia sẻ. Ngoài ra, chú ý đi đứng cẩn thận, hạn chế leo cầu thang kẻo bị té ngã, chấn thương. Để biết chi tiết vận hạn trong suốt cuộc đời tuổi Tân Tỵ, bạn có thể xem thêm bài viết: >> Tử vi trọn đời tuổi Tân Tỵ nữ mạng >> Tử vi trọn đời tuổi Tân Tỵ nam mạng
  21. 21. Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... 9. HÓA GIẢI - BỐ TRÍ PHONG THỦY HUNG CÁT NĂM 2018
  22. 22. Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Trong năm Mậu Tuất, Tị Hỏa được Tử Vi, Long Đức và Hồng Loan cát tinh củng chiếu, năng lực lãnh đạo được phát huy, công việc thuận lợi, được cấp trên trọng dụng, mở rộng cơ hội thăng chức tăng lương. Bên cạnh đó Thực Thần mang tới sinh khí vui tươi, cao lương mỹ vị thỏa mãn năng khiếu ẩm thực của bản mệnh. Bên cạnh cát tinh trợ lực, bản mệnh cũng đối mặt với không ít xui khí từ hung tinh. Nếu biết vận dụng tốt các kiến thức phong thủy vào mọi phương diện của cuộc sống, mọi thứ có thể chuyển hướng tích cực hơn. Cụ thể, năm 2018 có phương vị Thái Tuế (Thái Tuế lưu niên là Khương Vũ tinh quân) là Tây Bắc, Tuế Phá là Đông Nam. Tại hai vị trí này không nên động thổ, xây cửa, phòng ngủ, kê giường ngủ, văn phòng hoặc bàn làm việc. Tùy từng độ tuổi mà mức độ phạm Thái Tuế nặng nhẹ khác nhau, từ đó áp dụng những biện pháp hóa giải phong thủy phù hợp để có thể hóa hung thành cát, bình an trong cuộc sống.
  23. 23. Lichngaytot.com - Xem ngày tốt xấu, tử vi, phong thủy, tướng số, cung hoàng đạo,... Theo cửu cung phi tinh năm 2018, hai hướng Tây Bắc và Đông Nam lần lượt có Nhất Bạch Tham Lang và Bát Bạch Tả Phù bay tới trong năm nay. Tại hai phương vị này có thể bài trí Thất tinh trận bằng thạch anh hồng, cóc ba chân hoặc tượng voi phong thủy để thúc vượng và thu hút tài khí, hóa giải tai ách, trợ lực cho nhân duyên hài hòa, sự nghiệp thăng tiến và tài lộc dồi dào. Xem chi tiết tại bài viết: Luận phong thủy hung cát Cửu Cung Phi Tinh đồ năm 2018 Ngoài luận giải chi tiết về tử vi trọn đời, tử vi năm 2018, tử vi tháng, Lichngaytot.com còn cung cấp tới quý độc giả luận đoán tử vi hàng tuần, hàng ngày của 12 con giáp một cách chi tiết nhất. Nội dung tử vi hàng ngày của 12 con giáp được cập nhật liên tục vào 17h các ngày. Có thể bạn quan tâm: Xem bói vận hạn các tuổi năm 2018 theo Thập Bát Cục
  24. 24. https://fb.com/lichngaytot.com.vn https://youtube.com/c/LịchNgàyTốtD otCom https://twitter.com/LichngayTOT https://www.instagram.com/lichngayt ot/ https://google.com/+LịchNgàyTốtD otCom THANK YOU! www.lichngaytot.com

