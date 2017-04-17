A PIRÂMIDE ETÁRIA: análise sobre a estrutura da população brasileira
O ESTUDO DA ESTRUTURA DA POPULAÇÃO é facilmente observada através de um gráfico, denominado PIRÂMIDE ETÁRIA (ou Pirâmide d...
É um GRÁFICO que mostra como os habitantes de um lugar estão distribuídos de acordo com a IDADE (faixas etárias) e SEXO (m...
Para analisarmos a pirâmide etária é importante entender as diferentes partes de uma pirâmide etária: Base Ápice Corpo Fon...
O formato da pirâmide de idade pode nos revelar alguns aspectos sobre a população de um país. Exemplo: Fonte: Censo do IBG...
Revela que o número de adultos, ou seja, o grupo da População Economicamente Ativa (PEA). Fonte: Censo do IBGE, 2010.
Fonte: Censo do IBGE, 2010. Revela que o número de idosos, ou seja, a expectativa de vida da população brasileira.
Pirâmides Etárias do Brasil, ao longo do séculos XX e XXI
Cabe lembrar que a análise de uma pirâmide etária não é suficiente para concluir se o país é desenvolvido ou está em fase ...
IDH (Índice de Desenvolvimento Humano). O IDH é um índice que considera os investimentos nos seguintes aspectos: Saúde Edu...
Análise de Pirâmides Etárias Vamos agora analisar as pirâmides etárias da páginas 25 e 26 do seu livro didático.
Os principais sites para obtermos informações sobre a pirâmide etária, ou seja, características populacionais do(s) Mundo,...
Aspectos populacionais do Brasil 2 - 7º Ano (2017)

  1. 1. A PIRÂMIDE ETÁRIA: análise sobre a estrutura da população brasileira
  2. 2. O ESTUDO DA ESTRUTURA DA POPULAÇÃO é facilmente observada através de um gráfico, denominado PIRÂMIDE ETÁRIA (ou Pirâmide de Idades).
  3. 3. É um GRÁFICO que mostra como os habitantes de um lugar estão distribuídos de acordo com a IDADE (faixas etárias) e SEXO (masculino e feminino). PIRÂMIDE ETÁRIA
  4. 4. Para analisarmos a pirâmide etária é importante entender as diferentes partes de uma pirâmide etária: Base Ápice Corpo Fonte: Censo do IBGE, 2010.
  5. 5. O formato da pirâmide de idade pode nos revelar alguns aspectos sobre a população de um país. Exemplo: Fonte: Censo do IBGE, 2010. Revela que a taxa de natalidade é alta, contudo vem diminuindo nos últimos anos. Dados referentes a taxa de mortalidade infantil são possíveis também de serem observados.
  6. 6. Revela que o número de adultos, ou seja, o grupo da População Economicamente Ativa (PEA). Fonte: Censo do IBGE, 2010.
  7. 7. Fonte: Censo do IBGE, 2010. Revela que o número de idosos, ou seja, a expectativa de vida da população brasileira.
  8. 8. Pirâmides Etárias do Brasil, ao longo do séculos XX e XXI
  9. 9. Cabe lembrar que a análise de uma pirâmide etária não é suficiente para concluir se o país é desenvolvido ou está em fase de desenvolvimento. Para elaborar essa classificação a ONU (Organização da Nações Unidas) utiliza as informações do IDH (Índice de Desenvolvimento Humano).
  10. 10. IDH (Índice de Desenvolvimento Humano). O IDH é um índice que considera os investimentos nos seguintes aspectos: Saúde Educação Renda per capita
  11. 11. Análise de Pirâmides Etárias Vamos agora analisar as pirâmides etárias da páginas 25 e 26 do seu livro didático.
  12. 12. Os principais sites para obtermos informações sobre a pirâmide etária, ou seja, características populacionais do(s) Mundo, Brasil, Estados e Municípios, são: 1 - IBGE@ Censo 2010 http://censo2010.ibge.gov.br/ 2 - IBGE @Cidades http://www.cidades.ibge.gov.br/xtras/home.php 3 - IBGE @Estados http://www.ibge.gov.br/estadosat/ 4 - IBGE @Países http://www.ibge.gov.br/paisesat/

×