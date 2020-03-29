Successfully reported this slideshow.
FRIDA KAHLO
Życiorys Frida Kahlo, a właściwie Magdalena Carmen Frieda Kahlo y Calderón (ur. 6 lipca 1907, zm. 13 lipca 1954) – meksyka...
Twórczość W malarstwie Fridy uwidoczniły się wyraźnie wpływy rdzennej kultury meksykańskiej. Stosowanie jasnych barw i wyr...
“Frida i Diego Rivera” (1931 r.) “Złamana kolumna” (1944 r.) “Autoportret w aksamitnej sukni” (1926 r.)
„Autoportret z obciętymi włosami” W wyniku przymusowego unieruchomienia po wypadku, Frida zainteresowała się malarstwem. O...
„Moi rodzice, moi dziadkowie i ja” (1936 r.)
Życie prywatne Znajomość i współpraca na polu twórczym z artystą Diego Riverą zaowocowała uczuciem, które w roku 1929 uświ...
Biseksualna Frida miewała romanse. Diego tolerował skoki w bok żony tylko, jeśli wiązała się z kobietami - o kochanków był...
Źródła https://pl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frida_Kahlo https://www.frida-kahlo-foundation.org https://www.instagram.com/fridakah...
