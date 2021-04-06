Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
നല്ലവിളവ്ല്ഭിക്കുന്നതിന്സഹായകമായ ഒരുഘടകമാണ്ഗുണമമന്മയുള്ളവിത്തുകൾ മികച്ചവിത്ത്എങ്ങനനയാണ്തിരനെടുക്കുന്നത്?
ഇതിൽഏതുചെടിയാണ് വിത്ത് എടുക്കുന്നതിന് പരിഗണിക്കുക?
ഒരു ചെടിയിൽവിവിധഘട്ടങ്ങളിൽ ഫലം ഉണ്ടാകാറുണ്ട്.ഏത്ഘട്ടത്തിചല ഫലങ്ങൾ ശേഖരിക്കുന്നതാണ് ഉത്തമം?
ഒരു ചെടിയിൽധാരാളം വിത്തുകൾ ഉണ്ടാകാറുണ്ടശലലാ? എലലാം വിത്തുകള ംകൃഷിക്ക് അനുശയാജ്യമാശണാ?
മികച്ച വിത്ത് ല്ഭിക്കാൻ എനെല്ലാാം കാരയങ്ങൾ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കണാം ചെടി ഫലം വിത്ത്
ചെടി ഫലം വിത്ത് ആമരാഗയാം ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കണാം മൂനെത്തിയതുാം കീടബാധ ഇല്ലാത്തതുാം മൂനെത്തിയത് നല്ല ഉൽൊദനമരഷി ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കണാം മധയ...
Topic2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Topic2

8 views

Published on

.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Topic2

  1. 1. നല്ലവിളവ്ല്ഭിക്കുന്നതിന്സഹായകമായ ഒരുഘടകമാണ്ഗുണമമന്മയുള്ളവിത്തുകൾ മികച്ചവിത്ത്എങ്ങനനയാണ്തിരനെടുക്കുന്നത്?
  2. 2. ഇതിൽഏതുചെടിയാണ് വിത്ത് എടുക്കുന്നതിന് പരിഗണിക്കുക?
  3. 3. ഒരു ചെടിയിൽവിവിധഘട്ടങ്ങളിൽ ഫലം ഉണ്ടാകാറുണ്ട്.ഏത്ഘട്ടത്തിചല ഫലങ്ങൾ ശേഖരിക്കുന്നതാണ് ഉത്തമം?
  4. 4. ഒരു ചെടിയിൽധാരാളം വിത്തുകൾ ഉണ്ടാകാറുണ്ടശലലാ? എലലാം വിത്തുകള ംകൃഷിക്ക് അനുശയാജ്യമാശണാ?
  5. 5. മികച്ച വിത്ത് ല്ഭിക്കാൻ എനെല്ലാാം കാരയങ്ങൾ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കണാം ചെടി ഫലം വിത്ത്
  6. 6. ചെടി ഫലം വിത്ത് ആമരാഗയാം ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കണാം മൂനെത്തിയതുാം കീടബാധ ഇല്ലാത്തതുാം മൂനെത്തിയത് നല്ല ഉൽൊദനമരഷി ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കണാം മധയകാല്ത്ത് ഉണ്ടായത് രരിയായ ആകൃതി വല്ിൊം ഭാരാം എന്നിവ ഉള്ളത് മികച്ചവിത്ത്ല്ഭിക്കാൻ

×