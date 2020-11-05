1. Discurso de la Madre de Paz. 5.11.2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
La Dra. Hak Ja Han Moon, La Madre de Paz. Mensaje el 5 de diciembre de 2020, En el Rally de Esperanza para celebrar el 1er...
• My heartfelt greetings to all members of the clergy from around the world and members of the American clergy with ACLC a...
• Today, the world is facing indescribable problems, and as the coronavirus continues to spread, we face a situation where...
• Therefore, He gave human beings a responsibility. He wanted them to grow their hearts well and perfect their love, then ...
• God sent His central figures and prophets in keeping with the times back then and promised to send the Messiah. But how ...
• In other words, the Israelites lacked a sense of ownership of their position. Finally, after 4,000 years, God could send...
• Jesus said he would come again to conduct the Marriage Supper of the Lamb. Christianity had its first beginnings as the ...
• Luther began the Reformation and Calvin brought it to fruition. In publishing his theses and their reaching Rome, Luther...
• They landed in America in 1620, and the very first thing they did was build a chapel where they could worship God. They ...
• With the formation of the Northern Presbyterian movement alongside the Presbyterian Church of Canada, a movement began u...
• God’s providence is profound and mysterious. Korea, and Korean Christianity, became divided between the north and the so...
• Through the emergence of the True Parents on earth, the realization of humanity’s wish and Heavenly Parent’s hope became...
• That is through the process of the Marriage Blessing, under God our Creator. God is the Heavenly Parent of humankind. An...
• The fulfillment of that responsibility will create a new history. As I previously mentioned, the Bible says that new win...
• The United States should not become a nation where Heavenly Parent can no longer dwell. God blessed the United States an...
• The United States was troubled with family break-down, sexual promiscuity, and drug problems. These were the very signs ...
• They matured in their love, and in 1975 some went out as missionaries to the world. Among these, many still continue to ...
• Hence, I would like to say the following: Please forgive the American politicians and work together in oneness. Please r...
• And all these faiths have one purpose – they all share the same will to serve and attend the Absolute Being, our Creator...
  1. 1. La Dra. Hak Ja Han Moon, La Madre de Paz. Mensaje el 5 de diciembre de 2020, En el Rally de Esperanza para celebrar el 1er Aniversario de la Conferencia Mundial de Liderazgo Cristiano. Para la Realización de un Mundo Celestial Unificado.
  2. 2. • My heartfelt greetings to all members of the clergy from around the world and members of the American clergy with ACLC as we celebrate the first anniversary of the founding of WCLC. • Today, we stand at a point where we must know the truth of God’s dispensation and providence and usher in a new era. Just as it is said in the Bible, new wine must be put into new wineskins. • Mi más sincero saludo a todos los miembros del clero de todo el mundo y miembros del clero estadounidense con ACLC mientras celebramos el primer aniversario de la fundación de WCLC. • Hoy, nos encontramos en un punto en el que debemos conocer la verdad de la dispensación y providencia de Dios y marcar el comienzo de una nueva era. Tal como se dice en la Biblia, el vino nuevo debe echarse en odres nuevos. 1
  3. 3. • Today, the world is facing indescribable problems, and as the coronavirus continues to spread, we face a situation where face-to- face communications are severely restricted. Even so, God’s hope and humanity’s hope is to see a unified world. • That is why I would like to speak about the truth of God’s providence. I have called upon you to become the righteous people of this time. Our Creator wanted to realize His dream on earth together with humankind. • Hoy en día, el mundo se enfrenta a problemas indescriptibles y, a medida que el coronavirus continúa propagándose, nos enfrentamos a una situación en la que las comunicaciones cara a cara están severamente restringidas. Aun así, la esperanza de Dios y la esperanza de la humanidad es ver un mundo unificado. • Por eso me gustaría hablar sobre la verdad de la providencia de Dios. Los he llamado a convertirse en las personas justas de este tiempo. Nuestro Creador quería realizar Su sueño en la tierra junto con la humanidad. 2
  4. 4. • Therefore, He gave human beings a responsibility. He wanted them to grow their hearts well and perfect their love, then live together with Him, their Creator. Yet, Adam and Eve, the first human ancestors, were unable to accomplish this, and they ended up bringing about a world unrelated to God. • The Creator is eternal, and so everything He created is also eternal. • From this perspective, God had to carry out the providence of salvation, which he would have wished were not necessary. We know how difficult that history has been, one example being the 4,000-year history of the people of Israel. • Por tanto, dio una responsabilidad a los seres humanos. Él quería que sus corazones crecieran bien y perfeccionaran su amor, y luego vivieran juntos con Él, su Creador. Sin embargo, Adán y Eva, los primeros antepasados humanos, no pudieron lograr esto, y terminaron creando un mundo sin relación con Dios. • El Creador es eterno, por lo que todo lo que creó también es eterno. • Desde esta perspectiva, Dios tenía que llevar a cabo la providencia de la salvación, que hubiera deseado que no fuera necesaria. Sabemos lo difícil que ha sido esa historia, un ejemplo es la historia de 4.000 años del pueblo de Israel. 3
  5. 5. • God sent His central figures and prophets in keeping with the times back then and promised to send the Messiah. But how difficult this process must have been that it took God 4,000 years! Let us look back at when Moses led the Israelites out of slavery in Egypt. • God led the Israelites out of slavery, guiding them with the miracles of the pillar of cloud and pillar of fire. • The Israelites were heading to Canaan. Then, why did they waste 40 years in the wilderness? This was the result of their not being able to fully unite with their leader. • Dios envió a sus figuras centrales y profetas de acuerdo con los tiempos en ese entonces y prometió enviar al Mesías. ¡Pero cuán difícil debe haber sido este proceso que le tomó a Dios 4.000 años! Veamos cuando Moisés sacó a los israelitas de la esclavitud en Egipto. • Dios sacó a los israelitas de la esclavitud, guiándolos con los milagros de la columna de nube y la columna de fuego. • Los israelitas se dirigían a Canaán. Entonces, ¿por qué desperdiciaron 40 años en el desierto? • Este fue el resultado de que no pudieron unirse completamente con su líder. 4
  6. 6. • In other words, the Israelites lacked a sense of ownership of their position. Finally, after 4,000 years, God could send the Savior, the Messiah, through the people of Israel. He called Jesus “my son, my Only Begotten Son.” Why did God send His Son to us? • At that time, Mother Mary and the religious leaders had key responsibilities. Sadly, they were unable to complete them, and as a result, Jesus had no footing on which to stand. Jesus had no choice but to go the way of the cross; however, he promised to return. • En otras palabras, los israelitas carecían de un sentido de propiedad de su posición. Finalmente, después de 4.000 años, Dios pudo enviar al Salvador, el Mesías, a través del pueblo de Israel. Llamó a Jesús "mi hijo, mi Hijo Unigénito". ¿Por qué Dios nos envió a su Hijo? • En ese momento, la Madre María y los líderes religiosos tenían responsabilidades clave. Lamentablemente, no pudieron completarlas y, como resultado, Jesús no tenía una base sobre la cual establecerse. Jesús no tuvo más remedio que seguir el camino de la cruz; sin embargo, prometió regresar. 5
  7. 7. • Jesus said he would come again to conduct the Marriage Supper of the Lamb. Christianity had its first beginnings as the early followers waited for the Second Advent of Jesus, who had promised to return. However, they did not know the true essence of Jesus, nor the Creator’s ideal for humankind. • Christianity began through the apostles, but as people continued to practice the faith over a long period of time, the faith began to be emphasized within a man-made framework, and many problems emerged from this. As God, however, had said the Second Advent would certainly take place through Christianity, He, therefore, allowed the Reformation to occur. • Jesús dijo que vendría de nuevo para llevar a cabo la Cena de las Bodas del Cordero. El cristianismo tuvo sus primeros comienzos cuando los primeros seguidores esperaron la Segunda Venida de Jesús, quien había prometido regresar. Sin embargo, no conocían la verdadera esencia de Jesús, ni el ideal del Creador para la humanidad. • El cristianismo comenzó a través de los apóstoles, pero a medida que las personas continuaron practicando la fe durante un largo período de tiempo, la fe comenzó a ser enfatizada dentro de un marco hecho por el hombre, y surgieron muchos problemas de esto. Sin embargo, como Dios había dicho que la Segunda Venida ciertamente se llevaría a cabo a través del cristianismo, Él permitió que ocurriera la Reforma. 6
  8. 8. • Luther began the Reformation and Calvin brought it to fruition. In publishing his theses and their reaching Rome, Luther spoke about the oppression of people’s faith. It was from here that the Protestant church began. • Back then, the Puritans in Europe were longing for the freedom to serve God and practice their faith. This led them to seek out and head for the new world where they could finally do so. • Lutero inició la Reforma y Calvino la llevó a buen término. Al publicar sus tesis y su llegada a Roma, Lutero habló sobre la opresión de la fe de la gente. Fue a partir de aquí que comenzó la iglesia protestante. • En aquel entonces, los Puritanos en Europa anhelaban la libertad de servir a Dios y practicar su fe. Esto los llevó a buscar y dirigirse hacia el nuevo mundo donde finalmente podrían hacerlo. 7
  9. 9. • They landed in America in 1620, and the very first thing they did was build a chapel where they could worship God. They then erected a school where future generations could be educated. Only after this did they begin to build their own homes. • Their actions reflected their resolve to build a nation that served God. This was the beginning of the United States. That is why we see the statement “In God We Trust” even on US dollar bills today. The United States, however, has weathered a lot of storms throughout this 400-year history. • Llegaron a Estados Unidos en 1620 y lo primero que hicieron fue construir una capilla donde pudieran adorar a Dios. Luego erigieron una escuela donde se podrían educar las generaciones futuras. Solo después de esto comenzaron a construir sus propias casas. • Sus acciones reflejaron su determinación de construir una nación que sirviera a Dios. Este fue el comienzo de los Estados Unidos. Es por eso que vemos la declaración "En Dios confiamos" incluso en los billetes de dólares estadounidenses hoy. Estados Unidos, sin embargo, ha resistido muchas tormentas a lo largo de sus 400 años de historia. 8
  10. 10. • With the formation of the Northern Presbyterian movement alongside the Presbyterian Church of Canada, a movement began under which all pastors, deacons and believers could attend God more freely than they could in the Catholic Church in earlier times. From that time, therefore, many pastors began going out to the world. • Meanwhile in Korea, the Presbyterian Church in Pyongyang saw explosive growth under God’s providence. Christianity stood in the position to see the fulfillment of the providence God and Jesus had promised. Jesus, whom all humanity was waiting for, had said he would come again and conduct the Marriage Supper of the Lamb. The birth of the counterpart of the returning Lord was to be 400 years after Calvin’s main work: God’s Only Begotten daughter was born in 1943. • Con la formación del movimiento Presbiteriano del Norte junto con la Iglesia Presbiteriana de Canadá, comenzó un movimiento bajo el cual todos los pastores, diáconos y creyentes podían asistir a Dios más libremente de lo que podían en la Iglesia Católica en tiempos anteriores. A partir de ese momento, por tanto, muchos pastores empezaron a salir al mundo. • Mientras tanto, en Corea, la Iglesia Presbiteriana de Pyongyang experimentó un crecimiento explosivo bajo la providencia de Dios. El cristianismo estaba en condiciones de ver el cumplimiento de la providencia que Dios y Jesús habían prometido. Jesús, a quien toda la humanidad estaba esperando, había dicho que vendría nuevamente y conduciría la Cena de las Bodas del Cordero. • El nacimiento de la contraparte del Señor que regresa iba a ser 400 años después de la obra principal de Calvino: la hija Unigénita de Dios nació en 1943.
  11. 11. • God’s providence is profound and mysterious. Korea, and Korean Christianity, became divided between the north and the south with the beginning of the Cold War, right after World War II. It was a division between Democracy and Communism. Democracy in the South was still developing. The North, however, was fully ready, preparing to invade the South. Korea was liberated in 1945 and the Korean War broke out in 1950. Yet there is evidence that God was with us. • The Korean War was itself a holy war that God presided over. In 1960, the advent of True Parents occurred. Many countries under colonial rule, particularly those in Africa, were liberated and became independent. • La providencia de Dios es profunda y misteriosa. Corea y el cristianismo coreano se dividieron entre el norte y el sur con el comienzo de la Guerra Fría, justo después de la Segunda Guerra Mundial. Fue una división entre Democracia y Comunismo. La Democracia en el Sur aún se estaba desarrollando. El Norte, sin embargo, estaba completamente listo, preparándose para invadir el Sur. • Corea fue liberada en 1945 y la Guerra de Corea estalló en 1950. Sin embargo, hay evidencia de que Dios estaba con nosotros. • La Guerra de Corea fue en sí misma una guerra santa que Dios presidió. En 1960, ocurrió el advenimiento de los Verdaderos Padres. • Muchos países bajo dominio colonial, particularmente los de África, fueron liberados y se independizaron. 10
  12. 12. • Through the emergence of the True Parents on earth, the realization of humanity’s wish and Heavenly Parent’s hope became possible, and all people became siblings centered on True Parents. Hence, there could no longer be countries ruling over others. • The Christian foundation should have worked with True Parents to help God’s providence. However, this didn’t happen and as a result, True Parents’ course for the past 60 years was like that of the wilderness. However, as the Parents, we did our best. Today, we have raised many blessed families around the world. • Only through True Parents can humanity return to God, our Creator. In other words, people need to be born again through True Parents. • A través del surgimiento de los Verdaderos Padres en la tierra, se hizo posible la realización del deseo de la humanidad y la esperanza de Padre/Madre Celestial, y todas las personas se convirtieron en hermanos centrados en los Verdaderos Padres. Por lo tanto, ya no podría haber países gobernando a otros. • El fundamento cristiano debería haber trabajado con los Padres Verdaderos para ayudar a la providencia de Dios. Sin embargo, esto no sucedió y, como resultado, el curso de los Padres Verdaderos durante los últimos 60 años fue como el del desierto. Sin embargo, como Padres, hicimos nuestro mejor esfuerzo. Hoy, hemos educado a muchas familias bendecidas en todo el mundo. • Solo a través de los Verdaderos Padres puede la humanidad regresar a Dios, nuestro Creador. En otras palabras, las personas necesitan nacer de nuevo a través de los Verdaderos Padres. 11
  13. 13. • That is through the process of the Marriage Blessing, under God our Creator. God is the Heavenly Parent of humankind. And the way to becoming the children of Heavenly Parent has been paved and widened by True Parents for the past 60 years. • And yet, the 7.8 billion people still do not know about the True Parents, whom Heavenly Parent and humanity have so longed for, the Parents whom all people should find and meet. Then, who is to let all people know about True Parents, and lead everyone to become Heavenly Parent’s children? That is none other than you, and particularly members of the clergy in America and throughout the world. You have the responsibility to embrace and guide all people with one united heart. • Eso es a través del proceso de la Bendición del Matrimonio, bajo Dios nuestro Creador. Dios es el Padre/Madre Celestial de la humanidad. Y el camino para convertirse en hijos de Padre/Madre Celestial ha sido pavimentado y ampliado por los Padres Verdaderos durante los últimos 60 años. • Y, sin embargo, los 7.800 millones de personas todavía no saben acerca de los Padres Verdaderos, a quienes el Padre Celestial y la humanidad tanto han deseado, los Padres a quienes todas las personas deberían encontrar y conocer. Entonces, ¿quién va a hacer saber a todas las personas acerca de los Padres Verdaderos y llevar a todos a convertirse en hijos de Padre/Madre Celestial? • Ese no es otro que ustedes, y particularmente los miembros del clero en Estados Unidos y en todo el mundo. Tienen la responsabilidad de acoger y guiar a todas las personas con un solo corazón unido. 12
  14. 14. • The fulfillment of that responsibility will create a new history. As I previously mentioned, the Bible says that new wine should be put in new wineskins. Only when we let go of everything in the past that had a human-centered beginning, and advance to a position that is centered solely on True Parents and Heavenly Parent can God be with us. • I would like to say the following: Let all people know about the urgent heart with which God has been waiting. In addition, everything that happened this year is a warning from God that there is no more time. The United States must go back to its original founding spirit as it celebrates 400 years of history. • El cumplimiento de esa responsabilidad creará una nueva historia. Como mencioné anteriormente, la Biblia dice que el vino nuevo se debe poner en odres nuevos. Solo cuando dejamos ir todo en el pasado, que tuvo un comienzo centrado en el ser humano, y avanzamos a una posición que se centra únicamente en los Padres Verdaderos y el Padre/Madre Celestial, Dios puede estar con nosotros. • Me gustaría decir lo siguiente: Que todas las personas conozcan el corazón urgente con el que Dios ha estado esperando. Además, todo lo que pasó este año es una advertencia de Dios de que no hay más tiempo. Estados Unidos debe volver a su espíritu fundador original, ya que celebra 400 años de historia. 13
  15. 15. • The United States should not become a nation where Heavenly Parent can no longer dwell. God blessed the United States and made it stand high as a powerful nation in front of the world so that He could embrace all of its 7.8 billion people. • Hence, we must no longer allow God and True Parents’ hard work to be in vain. Right after World War II, the United States’ victory brought tremendous hope to the free world. Yet, when the United States forgot what it must uphold, when it forgot God and acted with pride, many problems occurred. • Los Estados Unidos no deberían convertirse en una nación donde el Padre/Madre Celestial ya no pueda vivir. Dios bendijo a Estados Unidos y lo hizo sobresalir como una nación poderosa frente al mundo para que pudiera abrazar a todos sus 7.8 mil millones de personas. • Por lo tanto, ya no debemos permitir que el arduo trabajo de Dios y los Padres Verdaderos sea en vano. Inmediatamente después de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, la victoria de Estados Unidos trajo tremendas esperanzas al mundo libre. Sin embargo, cuando Estados Unidos olvidó lo que debía defender, cuando se olvidó de Dios y actuó con orgullo, ocurrieron muchos problemas. 14
  16. 16. • The United States was troubled with family break-down, sexual promiscuity, and drug problems. These were the very signs the Roman Empire, whose roads were known to stretch out to the world, showed when it collapsed. Observing these things, we, being the True Parents, went to the United States and, for forty years, we invested in the country over and over again. • We hung on to God, who was at the point of leaving America, and implored Him passionately to give the nation another chance to fulfill its responsibility. In those days, we shed so many tears as we walked the streets of Manhattan. A lot of young people in the United States—even hippies—followed True Parents, and a new history was written. • Estados Unidos fue devastado con la ruptura familiar, la promiscuidad sexual y los problemas de drogas. Estos fueron los mismos signos que mostró el Imperio Romano, cuyos caminos se extendían hacia el mundo, cuando se derrumbó. Al observar estas cosas, nosotros, como los Padres Verdaderos, fuimos a los Estados Unidos y, durante cuarenta años, invertimos en el país una y otra vez. • Nos aferramos a Dios, que estaba a punto de dejar Estados Unidos, y le suplicamos apasionadamente que le diera a la nación otra oportunidad de cumplir con su responsabilidad. En esos días, derramamos tantas lágrimas mientras caminábamos por las calles de Manhattan. Muchos jóvenes en los Estados Unidos, incluso hippies, siguieron a los Padres Verdaderos y se escribió una nueva historia. 15
  17. 17. • They matured in their love, and in 1975 some went out as missionaries to the world. Among these, many still continue to take responsibility for the mission in their country. As people who deeply understand Heavenly Parent’s heart and understand True Parents, they continue to labor until this day with the resolve to become sons and daughters who fulfill Heavenly Parent’s dream until their very last breath. • Hence, the United States of America today, which God has blessed, must be able to write a new history through accomplishing its responsibility and bearing results. • Maduraron en su amor, y en 1975 algunos salieron como misioneros al mundo. Entre estos, muchos continúan asumiendo la responsabilidad de la misión en su país. Como personas que entienden profundamente el corazón de Padre/Madre Celestial y entienden a los Padres Verdaderos, continúan trabajando hasta el día de hoy con la determinación de convertirse en hijos e hijas que cumplen el sueño de Padre/Madre Celestial hasta su último aliento. • Por lo tanto, los Estados Unidos de América hoy, que Dios ha bendecido, deben poder escribir una nueva historia cumpliendo con su responsabilidad y dando resultados. 16
  18. 18. • Hence, I would like to say the following: Please forgive the American politicians and work together in oneness. Please remember that the only way for the United States to maintain its existence is through harmony and unity alone. God has been waiting for the United States, the nation He blessed, to stand in a position wherein it can fulfill its responsibility [before God]. • And to all members of the clergy in America and throughout the world: • There are many religions in our world today. • Por lo tanto, me gustaría decir lo siguiente: por favor, perdonen a los políticos estadounidenses y trabajen juntos en unidad. Recuerden que la única forma de que Estados Unidos mantenga su existencia es a través de la armonía y la unidad únicamente. Dios ha estado esperando que Estados Unidos, la nación que bendijo, se coloque en una posición en la que pueda cumplir con su responsabilidad [ante Dios]. • Y a todos los miembros del clero en América y en todo el mundo: • Hay muchas religiones en nuestro mundo de hoy. 17
  19. 19. • And all these faiths have one purpose – they all share the same will to serve and attend the Absolute Being, our Creator. • Hence, I sincerely hope that you can all raise your voices to let all people know of our Creator, and in advancing the realization of One Big Family under Heavenly Parent, a world of peace wherein all people live in unity as one family of humankind. • Y todas estas religiones tienen un propósito: todas comparten la misma voluntad de servir y asistir al Ser Absoluto, nuestro Creador. • Por lo tanto, espero sinceramente que todos puedan alzar la voz para que todas las personas conozcan a nuestro Creador y para avanzar en la realización de Una Gran Familia con Padre/Madre Celestial, un mundo de paz en el que todas las personas vivan en unidad como una sola familia de la humanidad. 18

