Revista la Ludoanuta noviembre 2020

Asociación civil sin fines de lucro Desde 1985 en el diseño, capacitación e implementación de juegos grupales Personería...
En este número de Tiempo de Juego, NO seguiremos el anterior criterio y NO nos ocuparemos de problemas, sino de todo lo ...
solicita a alguien que no genere disturbios o problemas), que se utiliza aun cuando no se esté en medio de un festejo. :...
Los siguientes aportes lúdicos, NO reemplazan a la fiesta de cumpleaños en sí misma. Son una parte del agasajo, razón po...
Segundo juego: "Estar enamorado es" Materiales: Un impreso como el que sigue por subgrupo de 4 jugadores ESTAR ENAMORADA...
Te veo llegar mareado, pero igual me da ALEGRIA De las ganas que me agarran me late y late fuerte mi CORAZON Pero me doy...
Materiales: un impreso por subgrupo de tres personas. Un lápiz cada dos personas. Ejemplo de impreso: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 ...
5- Trolebús 6- Pepe Soriano (actor) 7- Familia Campanelli (programa de TV) 8- Pepe Biondi (actor cómico) 9- Jacinta Pich...
Se separa a los jugadores en subgrupos de tres personas. Se ubica el material en el centro del salón y se explica que el...
4 ¿En Paraguay es legal que uno mismo se case con la hermana de la propia viuda? SI NO 5 Si hay 3 manzanas y agarras 2,...
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Desarrollo del juego 1) Se conforman subgrupos de dos personas 2) Se entrega a cada subgrupo un im...
4 Florencia Peña 5 Valeria Lynch 6 Charly García 7 Ricardo Darín 8 Guillermo Franchella 9 Susana Giménez 10 Mercedes So...
Gana el equipo que logra más puntos, recibiendo un beso de rey o reina como agradecimiento por tanta devoción. El sigui...
la fiesta en manos de profesionales supondrá un gran ahorro de tiempo y, a su vez, te librarás de unos cuantos quebrade...
MOMENTO INOLVIDABLE PARA TUS FIESTAS, ORIGINAL, VARIADO, MUY DIVERTIDO, INTEGRADOR DE TODAS LAS EDADES, EXENTO DE GROSE...
• TIEMPO DE JUEGO ES UNA ASOCIACIÓN CIVIL SIN FINES DE LUCRO. • POR ESTE MOTIVO ES QUE AYUDAMOS LÚDICAMENTE A GRUPOS O ...
- "La oca ingeniosa": juego de la oca adaptado con nuevos desafíos que se deben superar con ingenio y creatividad. No s...
PRESENTA JUEGOS Compilación de juegos diseñados para facilitar la presentación de las personas que participan de una ac...
¡Animá vos mismo/a tus fiestas muy fácilmente con juegos grupales diseñados por Tiempo de Juego! Momento inolvidable pa...
SOLIDARIDAD: sobre la promoción de la solidaridad y la cooperación. NO A LA VIOLENCIA FAMILIAR: sobre prevención de la ...
Por adquisición de 10 o más ejemplares, se realiza un 10% de descuento Los precios de este catálogo, pueden ser modific...
22 Por adquisición de 10 o más ejemplares, se realiza un 10% de descuento Los precios de este catálogo, pueden ser modific...
  1. 1. 1 Asociación civil sin fines de lucro Desde 1985 en el diseño, capacitación e implementación de juegos grupales Personería jurídica otorgada por la Inspección General de Justicia mediante resolución 1449/11 tiempodejuego1985@gmail.com http://estiempodejuego.blogspot.com.ar/ REVISTA DIGITAL GRATUITA SOBRE DISCIPLINA LÚDICA PRODUCIDA POR TIEMPO DE JUEGO A.C. AÑO 10 – N.º 122 NOVIEMBRE 2020 PERMITIDA SU REPRODUCCIÓN PARA MEDIOS DE DIFUSIÓN GRATUITA DEBIENDO HACER CONSTAR LA FUENTE ¡MUY IMPORTANTE!: Abrí periódicamente tu casilla spam por si nuestros envíos se derivan allí. ¡¡SE AGRADECE DIFUSION!! Índice Pág. Fiesta lúdica de cumpleaños para adultos 1 Definición de fiesta 2 ¡Feliz cumple! Juegos para el cumpleaños 3 Juegos para cumpleaños de personas jóvenes y de mediana edad 4 Juegos para cumpleaños de personas adultas mayores 6 Juegos extra para ambos cumpleaños 9 Juegos en fiestas de cumpleaños: ¿fuente laboral? 13 ¡Animá vos mismo/a tus fiestas muy fácilmente con “Festijuegos” 14 Todo lo que hace tiempo de juego 16 Colección de intervenciones o actividades socioeducativas con facilitación lúdica 19 Colección bibliográfica "tiempo de juego" 20 ::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: En general La Ludonauta ofrece diseños lúdicos para abordar problemas sociales lúdicamente, de forma tal de facilitar el conocimiento e intervenir superadoramente sobre los mismos.
  2. 2. 2 En este número de Tiempo de Juego, NO seguiremos el anterior criterio y NO nos ocuparemos de problemas, sino de todo lo contrario. Abordaremos el tema de las fiestas de cumpleaños para adultos jóvenes y medios y para personas mayores, en función de facilitar con juegos, estas celebraciones. ::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: DEFINICIÓN DE FIESTA https://definicion.de/fiesta/ El vocablo latino festum es el plural de festa: de allí proviene la palabra fiesta. Se trata de un rito social, compartido entre un grupo de personas, donde se marca un cierto acontecimiento a modo de celebración. Los cumpleaños y las bodas son dos ejemplos de ocasiones que se festejan. El hecho de que una fiesta sea un rito implica que los participantes adopten un rol para la ocasión, por lo general descontracturado y desinhibido. La fiesta puede incluir música, baile, disfraces y comida. Cada fiesta tiene sus propios ritos: en los cumpleaños, por ejemplo, el agasajado suele soplar una o varias velas que se ubican en una torta. Los asistentes a la fiesta, por su parte, acuden con regalos para el cumpleañero. Existen muchos tipos de fiestas y entre las más conocidas, además de las ya citadas, nos encontramos con las llamadas fiestas sorpresas. Estas son las que organiza un grupo de personas para celebrar un cumpleaños o una buena nueva de otro individuo sin que este lo sepa para que así sorprenderle y emocionarle. De la misma forma, también están las fiestas de despedidas de soltera o soltero. Estas se pueden definir como aquellas que se organizan para celebrar que un hombre o una mujer va a contraer matrimonio. Por eso, su grupo de amigos o familiares más cercano prepara una cena y toda una serie de actividades muy divertidas antes de que se produzca el día de la boda. De esta manera, se convierte dicho evento en la última fiesta que dicho individuo celebra como soltero o soltera. Asimismo, tampoco podemos olvidar las también conocidas fiestas de disfraces. Las mismas se organizan para celebrar cualquier tipo de acontecimiento y en ellas los invitados deben ir vestidos de personajes de ficción, de animales, de figuras históricas…La imaginación es la que determinará el disfraz elegido por aquellos que, en ocasiones, deben ceñirse a las condiciones de dichos festejos que en ocasiones pueden indicar una temática concreta acerca del vestuario. De esta manera, por ejemplo, cuando se organizan fiestas de disfraces con motivo de la celebración de Halloween se hace inevitable que quienes acudan a las mismas tengan que ir ataviados como personajes de terror tales como brujas, vampiros, zombies, momias… En Carnaval es también otra de las fechas típicas para celebrar una fiesta de disfraces. La cantidad de personas involucradas en la fiesta varía de acuerdo al acontecimiento. Un cumpleaños puede incluir a unas pocas personas del mismo grupo familiar; en cambio, hay fiestas que son nacionales y que implican a toda una nación. En este último tipo de fiestas puede incluirse a la conmemoración del Día de la Independencia de cada país. La fiesta oficial es aquella fiesta nacional en la cual el Estado se involucra en la organización. De esta forma, el gobierno suele decretar asueto para que la gente no tenga que cumplir con las obligaciones laborales y pueda sumarse a los festejos. Cabe destacar que el concepto de fiesta está asociado a la diversión y al regocijo más allá del evento en sí mismo. Por eso existen frases como “Tengamos la fiesta en la paz” (cuando se le
  3. 3. 3 solicita a alguien que no genere disturbios o problemas), que se utiliza aun cuando no se esté en medio de un festejo. :::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: La utilización de juegos en una fiesta de cumpleaños para adultos, resulta ser una acción integrativa, divertida y reconfortante para todas las personas asistentes en la medida de diseñarse adecuadamente. Las fiestas de cumpleaños deben ser motivo de alegría para todas las personas concurrentes y en especial para la agasajada. Pero en ocasiones, las acciones rutinarias o convencionales, hacen de la fiesta de cumpleaños, un ritual repetitivo y aburrido. Los juegos para adultos, diseñados con criterios de buen trato y sana diversión, provocan en la fiesta, un detalle original, muchas veces inesperado, integrativo, divertido y saludable. Desde Tiempo de Juego, esperamos que los siguientes aportes sean de provecho para todas aquellas personas que deseen utilizar la lúdica en sus fiestas. ::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: Juegos para el cumpleaños A continuación, La Ludonauta te ofrece dos secuencias lúdicas. La primera para cumpleaños de adultos jóvenes y de mediana edad. La segunda para personas mayores. Igualmente juegos de una secuencia pueden ser adaptados para la restante según cuidados de movilidad corporal y aspectos culturales y de conocimiento. El criterio de ambas secuencias, es la de poder integrar todas las edades a la actividad lúdica. Otro criterio, es el que sustentamos en todo juego que Tiempo de Juego y La Ludonauta propone. Es decir, el juego basado en el respeto y el cuidado integral de los/as jugadores/as. Lo anterior, como tantas veces se ha dicho desde las diversas teorías de los juegos, teniendo en cuenta que los mismos deben ser divertidos, integrativos, estimulantes para la buena salud, facilitadores de la comunicación, la expresividad, la libertad y creatividad. La idea general es colaborar para que el cumpleaños tenga un “toque” original, divertido e inolvidable, para las personas concurrentes y para el/la agasajado/a.
  4. 4. 4 Los siguientes aportes lúdicos, NO reemplazan a la fiesta de cumpleaños en sí misma. Son una parte del agasajo, razón por la que las acciones convencionales para estas fiestas no se deben suprimir. Los juegos ocuparán un tiempo de aproximadamente 40 a 60 minutos, utilizándose el resto del tiempo para conversar, bailar, comer, cantar, etc. Cumpleaños de personas jóvenes y de mediana edad La siguiente secuencia está diseñada para edades que van desde los 18 años en adelante. Pueden integrarse niños desde los 8 años. La cantidad de participantes se extiende de 8 a 40 personas. La función de esta secuencia, es brindar un momento de sana e integradora diversión para los participantes. Los juegos están diseñados para que puedan participar todas las personas, más allá de su edad, condición social, de instrucción o de salud. Si bien estos juegos son dirigidos a un grupo de adultos, en el caso de que se integren niños, no produce ningún tipo de inconvenientes. Primer Juego: “Timba de porotos” Materiales: porotos en cantidad tal para que cada jugador cuente con 10. Desarrollo del Juego Este juego consiste en que cada jugador representará a un operador financiero el que tiene un capital de 10 porotos (que pueden representar 10 millones de pesos). La dinámica sigue conformando al azar dúos o parejas de jugadores, los que deberán ganar dinero a expensas del otro en ese momento. Para esto las consignas son las siguientes: - en cada pareja, uno de los jugadores con sus manos atrás de su espalda y con su tacto, tomará algunos o todos los porotos que tiene y sin mostrarlos, extiende para adelante una mano cerrada (en forma de puño) conteniendo por ejemplo 4 porotos y le pregunta a su eventual contrincante (cliente, agente de bolsa, etc.): “en mi puño tengo un numero par o impar de porotos?”. Si el contrincante contesta por ejemplo “par” gana la cantidad de porotos que el otro jugador tiene en su puño, dado que efectivamente es par. Si el contrincante hubiese contestado “impar”, este al no haber acertado, debe pagar 4 porotos al jugador que pregunta (o la cantidad de porotos que estaban en la mano cerrada ) - Se van cambiando las parejas constantemente, repitiendo la consigna de “par” o “impar”, debiendo siempre uno de los dos jugadores tomar la iniciativa de exponer en uno de sus puños cerrados un número par o impar de porotos para ganarlos o perderlos. - De esta manera algunos irán acumulando más porotos y otros quedando con pocos o con ninguno. - Los que pierden todos sus porotos deben abandonar el juego (“han presentado quiebra y “cesación de pagos”). También pueden pedir un préstamo al banco (que es la bolsa de porotos que han quedado como sobrante y al cuidado de alguien o banquero). El que pide un préstamo queda anotado en un papel con la cantidad de porotos que ha pedido y al finalizar el juego debe devolverlos con un interés de 30%. - Gana el que luego de unos minutos de juego,( evaluados por el facilitador de acuerdo al agotamiento de la dinámica lúdica) tiene mayor cantidad de porotos, convirtiéndose en el multi millonario y “Rey” de las finanzas.. - ¡¡Mucho ojo con los que ha pedido préstamos al banco de porotos!!
  5. 5. 5 Segundo juego: “Estar enamorado es” Materiales: Un impreso como el que sigue por subgrupo de 4 jugadores ESTAR ENAMORADA/O ES ...................................................................................................... ALEGRIA ...................................................................................................... CORAZON ...................................................................................................... PORQUERIA ...................................................................................................... DESILUSION ....................................................................................................... PERDIDO ...................................................................................................... ESTRECHEZ ...................................................................................................... CORROMPIDO ....................................................................................................... ESTUPIDEZ ......................................................................................................... MELON ......................................................................................................... CALIENTE ......................................................................................................... .CAMION .......................................................................................................... ESTRIDENTE .......................................................................................................... AVENTURA .......................................................................................................... PERDER .......................................................................................................... DULZURA .......................................................................................................... JODER ....................................................................................................... SOPORTO ....................................................................................................... ESTORNUDO ....................................................................................................... CORTO ................................................................................................... (palabra a elección del jugador) Desarrollo del Juego Se conforman subgrupos de 3 a 4 jugadores. Se entrega a cada subgrupo una copia del impreso anterior y un lápiz o birome. Como se puede observar, se trata de una poesía de cinco estrofas, cada uno de los cuales posee cuatro versos (renglones). En el impreso se facilita la rima (alegría – porquería, corazón – desilusión, etc.) La última palabra del último verso, se deja en blanco para que sea elegida por el subgrupo. El juego consiste en que el subgrupo deberá llenar los renglones de cada verso siendo la última palabra de cada uno, la que se encuentra escrita. Se debe tratar de ser lo más creativo y divertido posible, como también sin censura alguna. No es obligatorio llenar las cinco estrofas. Ejemplo:
  6. 6. 6 Te veo llegar mareado, pero igual me da ALEGRIA De las ganas que me agarran me late y late fuerte mi CORAZON Pero me doy cuenta que estás borracho y hecho una PORQUERIA Por lo que me quedo con las ganas y con una gran DESILUSION Etc. Por último, cada subgrupo lee su creación a los demás. Tercer juego: “Baile pegoteado” Materiales: etiquetitas muy pequeñas auto adhesivas (contar con una buena cantidad de acuerdo al número de jugadores). Música bailable y equipo de audio de mucha potencia. Desarrollo del Juego Todos los jugadores se ubican en el centro del salón o ámbito de juego. El facilitador explica que todos deberán bailar o caminar al ritmo de la música o simplemente (si no desean o no les gusta lo rítmico), pueden caminar normalmente por el lugar. Cuando los jugadores estén bailando el facilitador por ejemplo puede decir bien fuerte: “DE A 7 TOMADOS DE LOS HOMBROS”, para lo cual y rápidamente se deberán conformar subgrupos de 7 jugadores los que deberán seguir bailando tomados de sus hombros. Los jugadores que no logren conformar un grupo exacto de 7 personas en un tiempo de dos a tres segundos se les pegará por parte de los organizadores o colaboradores una pequeña etiquetita en su frente. Luego se separan los subgrupos y se sigue bailando cada jugador por separado y como quiera. El facilitador repite la dinámica anterior varias veces, pero cambiando el número y la parte del cuerpo. Por ejemplo: - De a tres de la cintura - De a 5 de los pelos - De a 10 de las orejas - Etc. repitiéndose la penalidad de la etiquetita en las frentes para aquellos que no logren cumplir adecuadamente la consigna, con lo que algunos podrán en un momento tener su frente como un “sarampión”. Cuando se considere pertinente y, por último, el facilitador dice: ¡TODOS JUNTOS DE LA NARIZ! (u otra parte del cuerpo) con lo que este baile y el juego, termina en forma totalmente integrada y sin nadie excluido ni con una nueva etiqueta en su frente Al finalizar se observará a jugadores con una o más etiquetas en su frente y a algunos sin ninguna. Pueden pagarse prendas creativas y no violentas. :::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: Cumpleaños de personas adultas mayores La siguiente secuencia lúdica, si bien está diseñada para cumpleaños de adultos mayores, puede integrar a las demás edades. Primer juego: Recordando con premio
  7. 7. 7 Materiales: un impreso por subgrupo de tres personas. Un lápiz cada dos personas. Ejemplo de impreso: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Desarrollo del juego 1) Se conforman subgrupos de dos personas al azar. 2) Se entrega a cada subgrupo un impreso como el anterior o el que se diseñe, teniendo en cuenta que deben ser imágenes de al menos 30 años. 3) A la vos de “YA” cada subgrupo debe escribir debajo de cada imagen, de qué o de quién se trata la misma. 4) Gana el primer subgrupo que termina, debiendo estar correctas las respuestas. En caso contrario el ganador será el segundo o el tercero de acuerdo a la cantidad de respuestas correctas. 5) Premio para el grupo ganador: ¡aplauso! Respuestas en poder de la persona que dirige el juego: 1- Di tella 1500 2- Torino 3- Pinky (conductora de TV) 4- Garita de policía para dirigir el tránsito
  8. 8. 8 5- Trolebús 6- Pepe Soriano (actor) 7- Familia Campanelli (programa de TV) 8- Pepe Biondi (actor cómico) 9- Jacinta Pichimahuida (programa de TV) 10- El club del clan (programa de TV) 11- Tita Merello (cantante de tangos y actriz) 12- Juan Carlos Altavista (actor cómico) Segundo juego: Olimpiada Materiales: porotos Desarrollo del juego: - Se entrega a cada jugador varios porotos - Se forman parejas y las mismas juegan a la pulseada china https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gallitos - El jugador que gana recibe un poroto del que pierde - Se repite el mismo juego tres veces más con tres cambiando en todos los casos de pareja - Se forman nuevas parejas (si hay poca gente se puede repetir una anterior) - Se juega a la pulseada de ojos. Ambos se deben mirar fijamente y el primero que parpadea pierde. No vale soplar a los ojos, hacer muecas o gestos para que el otro parpadee - El que gana recibe un poroto del que pierde - Se repite el mismo juego tres veces más con diferentes parejas. - Se forman nuevas parejas (si hay poca gente se puede repetir una anterior) - Se juega a piedra papel o tijera. - El que gana recibe un poroto del que pierde - Se repite el mismo juego tres veces más con diferentes parejas. Por último, el que tiene más porotos es el campeón/a olímpico y recibe un gran aplauso Tercer juego: La modista y la modelo En especial las señoras y señoritas “de antes” se perfeccionaban en el difícil arte de confeccionar la vestimenta de los integrantes de la familia. No existía tanta oferta y variedad de ropa y tampoco el consumismo se encontraba tan exacerbado como en el presente. A lo anterior se suma que las reparaciones hogareñas y muchas otras tareas eran realizadas por los propios integrantes del grupo familiar, no existía tanto lo descartable y la reparación hogareña era una aptitud más generalizada. Jugando (y tomando como excusa lúdica la destreza de la confección de vestimenta) podemos rememorar tiempo pasados. Materiales Papeles de descarte (diarios, revistas coloridas, afiches, etc.), trozos de telas, fantasías, Cintas engomadas de papel (de enmascarar). Música de fondo suave. Desarrollo del Juego
  9. 9. 9 Se separa a los jugadores en subgrupos de tres personas. Se ubica el material en el centro del salón y se explica que el mismo debe ser tomado con orden, sin necesidad de acapararlo y pensando antes lo que se hará con él. El facilitador explica que los materiales ofrecidos son los que sirven para confeccionar una vestimenta sobre el cuerpo de la / el modelo, para lo cual en cada subgrupo una /o hará el rol de modelo y el o los restantes jugadores jugarán a ser modistas/ os Los modistos/ as comenzarán sobre el cuerpo de la modelo a confeccionar la vestimenta teniendo aproximadamente 20 minutos para esta tarea. Posteriormente se puede ofrecer un desfile de modelos, con explicación de las características de la prenda expuesta, con los correspondientes aplausos. En este juego por lo general se debe dar una importante concentración en la tarea de confección de la prenda, pudiendo aumentar el tiempo de la tarea si se observa que es realmente necesario y si la mayoría de los subgrupos así lo requieren. ::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: PREGUNTAS CAPCIOSAS Materiales: un papel impreso con las siguientes instrucciones y un lápiz por mesa o subgrupo Desarrollo del juego Este juego consiste en contestar las preguntas que se exponen a continuación, pero teniendo cuidado dado que son capciosas. El facilitador ofrece 5 minutos a los participantes para completar este juego, otorgando dos puntos por cada acierto, los que deben ser exactos. Se observa que cada pregunta tiene en color azul opciones, debiendo el grupo que corresponda, marcar con un redondel la correcta. Se recomienda formar subgrupos de dos personas para jugar como equipos. 1 ¿Existió un 25 de Mayo de 1810 en Bolivia? SI NO 2 Algunos meses tienen 31 días. ¿Cuántos tienen 28? 1 6 12 3 ¿Cuántos animales comen con la cola? Algunos Todos Uno solo
  10. 10. 10 4 ¿En Paraguay es legal que uno mismo se case con la hermana de la propia viuda? SI NO 5 Si hay 3 manzanas y agarras 2, ¿cuántas tienes? 1 2 3 6 Un médico te da tres pastillas para tomar cada media hora. ¿Cuánto tiempo dura el tratamiento si el mismo comienza de inmediato? Media hora Una hora Una hora y media 7 Un pastor tiene 17 ovejas. Todas mueren menos 9. ¿Cuántas quedan en pie? 9 17 8 En un cuarto hay 4 rincones. En cada rincón hay 1 gato. Delante de cada gato hay 3 gatos. ¿Cuántos gatos, en total hay en el cuarto? 4 16 12 9 Participas a una carrera. Pasas al segundo. ¿En qué posición quedas? Primero Segundo Tercero 10 Si pasas al último, ¿en qué posición estás? Sin opciones Respuestas en poder del facilitador 1. Aunque no lo festejan, el 25 de Mayo existe en Bolivia y en todas partes. 2. 12, porque todos los meses tienen 28 días (aún aquellos que tienen 30 o 31) 3. Todos, porque ningún animal se quita la cola para comer. 4. Si hay una viuda, quiere decir que estamos muertos. Así no nos podemos casar. 5. Las 2 que agarraste. Espero que no lo hayas olvidado. 6. 1 pastilla de inmediato-----1/2hora----1pastilla----1/2hora----1pastilla= 1hora en total 7. Quedan las que no están muerta, es decir 9. 8. 4 gatos. Cada gato tiene delante a sí otros 3 gatos. Los que están en los otros rincones. 9. Segundo. Superando al segundo, quedas en su puesto. 10. Seguramente no penúltimo. Por definición no hay ninguno detrás del último. De esta manera lo puedes superar. SONRISAS Materiales: un impreso como el que sigue y un lápiz por subgrupo. Un impreso solo para el coordinador del juego tal como el que figura al final de este juego.
  11. 11. 11 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Desarrollo del juego 1) Se conforman subgrupos de dos personas 2) Se entrega a cada subgrupo un impreso como el anterior y un lápiz. 3) Cada subgrupo debe colocar al lado de cada número, a quién pertenece la “sonrisa”. 4) Cuando un subgrupo dice “terminé”, todos deben culminar su juego. 5) La persona que coordina da los resultados y se ve quién es el subgrupo ganador. Impreso con respuestas para el coordinador del juego 1 Nancy Duplaa 2 Carlos Tevez 3 Lionel Messi
  12. 12. 12 4 Florencia Peña 5 Valeria Lynch 6 Charly García 7 Ricardo Darín 8 Guillermo Franchella 9 Susana Giménez 10 Mercedes Sosa EL REY MANDA La persona agasajada o la que se decida, será un/a rey/reina por unos minutos, logrando que toda la concurrencia cumpla sus deseos. Materiales: Corona de cotillón. Pertenencias particulares de los jugadores. Desarrollo del juego: Se conforman equipos de a lo sumo 5 jugadores. Se elige a un jugador que hará las veces de rey o reina y se lo corona. Se sienta en una silla lo más parecida a un trono y dice: “¡yo soy el rey (reina) y ustedes deben satisfacer todos mis deseos! (señala a los equipos). Voy a comenzar mis pedidos:” A continuación, el juego se desarrolla pidiendo el rey o reina diversas cosas tal el listado siguiente. Cada equipo, lo más rápido que pueda, debe conseguir lo que pide el rey /reina solicita buscando rápidamente entre sus pertenencias personales y juntándolas en un mismo equipo. El equipo que coloca primero a los pies del rey /reina el pedido gana un punto. No vale entregar al rey /reina el pedido incompleto, o completarlo a sus pies. Debe ser logrado y completado en el lugar de asiento del equipo y una vez terminada la tarea correr a entregarlo al Rey. Si dos equipos llegan al mismo tiempo, ambos ganan un punto. Si el rey /reina ven un error descartan el tributo y gana el siguiente equipo que entrega el pedido en forma correcta.
  13. 13. 13 Gana el equipo que logra más puntos, recibiendo un beso de rey o reina como agradecimiento por tanta devoción. El siguiente listado de pedidos debe ser tenido por el rey/ reina • 20 monedas. • 20 llaves. • 10 golosinas distintas entre sí. No valen las que puedan estar en la fiesta. • 20 cosméticos distintos entre sí. • 20 prendas de vestir anudadas entre sí. • 5 medias anudadas entre sí. • 5 zapatos. • Un chiste por grupo muy gracioso (El Rey decide cuál le hizo más gracia) • Una canción por grupo (El Rey decide cuál le ha gustado más) ::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: ¿FUENTE LABORAL? Desde hace años, se utiliza el servicio de profesionales, para la animación de fiestas. Esto es una fuente laboral. A continuación, exponemos un artículo que puede ilustrar al respecto. ¿CÓMO ANIMAR UNA FIESTA DE ADULTOS? https://fiesta.uncomo.com/articulo/como-animar-una-fiesta-de-adultos-35367.html Por Laura Ruiz. Actualizado: 23 junio 2017 Las fiestas son para divertirse y es por ello que, cuando organices un evento festivo de cualquier tipo, deberás pensar en formas para que los invitados lo pasen en grande. Así pues, las fiestas de adultos pueden llegar a ser tan o más divertidas que cualquier celebración infantil, llenas de juegos y actividades para divertirse como nunca. Así que no esperes más y descubre en este artículo de cómo animar una fiesta de adultos. Organizar una fiesta para adultos es una tarea que implica numerosos quehaceres para conseguir que todo salga sobre ruedas. Es por ello que en primera instancia deberás decidir si te vas a encargar tú mismo/a, si seréis una comisión o grupo de personas quienes lo haréis de forma conjunta o si prefieres contratar una empresa especializada en animar una fiesta. En cualquiera de los casos, primeramente, será necesario planificar todos los detalles de organización: hacer una lista de invitados, convocarles a través de una invitación (que puede realizarse a través de las redes sociales), buscar un espacio o local donde celebrarla, preparar o encargar la comida y bebida para la fiesta, buscar decoraciones, etc. Son muchos los detalles a tener en cuenta, de modo que dejar la organización y animación de
  14. 14. 14 la fiesta en manos de profesionales supondrá un gran ahorro de tiempo y, a su vez, te librarás de unos cuantos quebraderos de cabeza. Una vez que lo tengas todo planificado y organizado, será el momento de pensar en juegos y distracciones para que los invitados lo pasen en grande. Así pues, una de las formas más clásicas será convertir el evento en una fiesta temática: hawaiana, mexicana, medieval, de películas... De este modo, será importante recrear el ambiente perfecto y pedir a todos que se disfracen acorde con el tema de la celebración. Otra opción genial para animar una fiesta de adultos será preparar una sesión de karaoke y pasar la noche entre música y canciones. Hoy en día existen multitud de opciones para organizar esta actividad, desde los juegos de videoconsola diseñados especialmente para ello, hasta vídeos de Youtube que incluyen la letra de cada canción. Puedes establecer un premio para la persona o grupo que mejor cante e incentivar así a que participen todos. Así pues, tan solo necesitarás una pantalla —televisor, pantalla proyectada, ordenador, etc.—, buenas canciones y... ¡ganas de pasarlo en grande! ¿Quién dijo que las piñatas son solo para niños? Lo cierto es que a cualquier edad disfrutaréis partiendo la piñata para conseguir los regalos que contiene en su interior; así pues, además de las tradicionales golosinas que suele contener toda piñata, a la hora de rellenar una piñata para adultos también podrás incluir otros premios como pequeños juguetes de cuando erais pequeños o, si queréis algo más subidito de tono, no os cortéis y decantaros por los juguetes eróticos. A la hora de animar una fiesta, tampoco podrán faltar los juegos más tradicionales como son: • Las películas: sin pronunciar ni una sola palabra, únicamente a través de la mímica, una persona deberá representar una película y los demás deberán adivinar el título. • El limbo: todos y cada uno deberán pasar al ritmo de la música por debajo una barra o cinta —o incluso del palo de la escoba— sin tocarla; cada vez el reto será más duro, porque la barra deberá estar más baja. • Juego de las sillas: necesitaréis una silla menos del total de participantes en el juego, y deberéis colocarlas en forma de círculo para poder ir dando vueltas alrededor de ellas mientras la música suena. En el momento en que la música deja de sonar, todos deberán sentarse en la silla más cercana para evitar quedarse sin asiento para evitar que nos eliminen. En cada eliminación, deberéis retirar también una silla para que siempre se mantenga una menos. ::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: ¡Animá vos mismo/a tus fiestas muy fácilmente con juegos grupales diseñados por Tiempo de Juego!
  15. 15. 15 MOMENTO INOLVIDABLE PARA TUS FIESTAS, ORIGINAL, VARIADO, MUY DIVERTIDO, INTEGRADOR DE TODAS LAS EDADES, EXENTO DE GROSERÍAS Y BURLAS. • Festijuegos son juegos grupales cuidadosamente diseñados para fiestas familiares, o sociales. • Festijuegos consta de 9 juegos, con sus respectivos materiales e instructivo de muy sencilla comprensión y puesta en práctica. • Festijuegos está diseñado para grupos de 20 a 40 personas de todas las edades y para ocupar más o menos 2 horas. Se lo puede administrar a gusto para menos tiempo. • Festijuegos es reutilizable en otra fiesta Su valor retirado en la sede de Tiempo de Juego previa cita telefónica es de $ 1000 para grupos de hasta 20 personas y $ 1800 hasta 40 personas SE ENVÍA A DOMICILIO POR ENCOMIENDA PREVIO PAGO DEL TOTAL (MATERIAL MÁS ENCOMIENDA) POR TRANSFERENCIA BANCARIA. Festijuegos para fiestas de mucha gente, solicitar diseño y presupuesto Resumen de juegos contenidos en “Festijuegos” 1. Timba de porotos: Se contará con un capital inicial igual para todas las personas jugadoras, consistente en porotos. Por medio de una forma muy original y divertida, se ganarán o perderán porotos logrando un/a jugador/a quedarse con la mayor parte. ¡Así es la vida! 2. ¡Peligro!: Todas las personas formando una ronda, deberán evitar un grave peligro que se cernirá sobre cada una de ellas. Habrá formas de sortear el peligro por breves instantes, pero el mismo regresará implacablemente. 3. Carrera del anillo: conformando pequeños equipo, se deberá trasladar un anillito de participante en participante de una manera muy peculiar. De aquí la diversión y atracción de este juego el que acaba con el anillito llegando a su destino. 4. Perdí la memoria: ¡a no asustarse!, dado que todas las personas perderán por un instante sus respectivas memorias no sabiendo ni cómo se llaman. Con la ayuda de este juego recobrarán la memoria pero llevándose una sorpresa mayúscula. 5. Desfile de modelos: Los/as participantes, demostrarán su talento como modistas/os de alta costura y también desfilando en la pasarela como modelo top. 6. El amor: Con mucha diversión, colaborando con un pequeño grupo y sin esfuerzo, la totalidad de las personas participantes, demostrarán sus dotes de conquista amatoria con una modalidad un poco antigua pero muy efectiva. 7. Ocurrencias: está probado que existen las inteligencias múltiples. Todas las personas son muy inteligentes en algo en particular. Con este juego, todas las personas participantes de la fiesta asombrarán al resto con sus saberes y ocurrencias. 8. El perro que mete la cola: los jugadores pasarán a ser perros con una cola muy especial la que deberá ser metida en un lugar muy particular. 9. El rey manda: La persona agasajada o la que se decida, será un/a rey/reina por unos minutos, logrando que toda la concurrencia cumpla sus deseos bajo pena de ejecución. Para más información y detalles de los juegos escribinos a tiempodejuego1985@gmail.com o llamanos al 4682-3670 :::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::
  16. 16. 16 • TIEMPO DE JUEGO ES UNA ASOCIACIÓN CIVIL SIN FINES DE LUCRO. • POR ESTE MOTIVO ES QUE AYUDAMOS LÚDICAMENTE A GRUPOS O INSTITUCIONES, SIN CARGO O A MUY BAJO COSTO, A LOGRAR OBJETIVOS PROPUESTOS POR ELLOS/AS MISMOS/AS. • A CONTINUACIÓN, TE DETALLAMOS LO QUE OFRECEMOS PARA QUE LO TENGAS EN CUENTA Y NOS PIDAS AMPLIACIÓN DE INFORMACIÓN. CAPACITACIONES BREVES Y PRÁCTICAS (a pedido y en las sedes de las entidades solicitantes) • “El juego como herramienta para la educación e intervención social”. Son tres módulos de cuatro horas cada uno. Se dicta a pedido de entidades o grupos en las sedes de los mismos. • “Ludotecas para ámbitos institucionales, comunitarios y/o educativos”. Son tres módulos de cuatro horas cada uno. Se dicta a pedido de entidades o grupos en las sedes de los mismos. • SOLICITAR PROGRAMAS TALLER DEMOSTRATIVO SOBRE EL JUEGO TEMÁTICO GRUPAL (actividad práctica de 3 horas a pedido y en las sedes de las entidades solicitantes) (gratuito para entidades estatales o sin fines de lucro) SOLICITAR PROGRAMA FACILITACIÓN LÚDICA DE PROYECTOS SOCIOEDUCATIVOS O DE INTERVENCIÓN SOCIAL: Asesoramiento a diversas organizaciones para que incorporen facilitación lúdica a sus proyectos. También se ofrece la implementación del proyecto. PRIMER ASESORAMIENTO SIN CARGO. REVISTA “LA LUDONAUTA” Publicación mensual, digital y GRATUITA. Trata sobre disciplina lúdica en relación a problemas y cuestiones sociales y educativos. Se solicita la subscripción por pedido vía correo electrónico. JUGUETES ARTESANALES FABRICADOS EN TALLER PROPIO ¡muy económicos! Tiempo de juego posee su propio taller de juguetes realizados en madera y materiales reciclados. Son creaciones lúdicas originales que ayudan a estimular habilidades motoras e intelectuales. Están ideadas para todas las edades, pero en espacial para niños y adultos mayores. SOLICITAR CATÁLOGO CUENTA JUEGOS Diversas técnicas para narrar o contar cuentos jugando. Para facilitar la redacción de cuentos. Para agudizar la concentración y el ingenio a partir de un cuento. Para desarrollar la imaginación y creatividad por medio de los cuentos. OFRECIMIENTO GRATUITO y A PEDIDO. JUEGOS DE MESA EDUCATIVOS Se trata de juegos elaborados en programa Word, que se envían a la persona adquiriente por correo electrónico para ser impresos en impresoras comunes de PC. $ 400 c/u Son los siguientes:
  17. 17. 17 - “La oca ingeniosa”: juego de la oca adaptado con nuevos desafíos que se deben superar con ingenio y creatividad. No solo es necesario el azar, sino el uso de la inteligencia y la imaginación. - “Eso no se hace”: juego en el que se evidencian cuestiones que afectan a los demás y al medio ambiente. Este juego propone un recorrido en el que hay que superar problemas que mucha gente comete y que deben ser revertidos para poder vivir mejor. - “Juegos concentrados”: se trata de una amplia batería de juegos de ingenio, creatividad, imaginación y atención, que estimulan la concentración de la persona jugadora. Para jugar solo/a o en grupo. - “Sistema de juegos para eventos sociales”: resulta ser un instructivo con decenas de juegos que sirve para organizar reuniones sociales con grupos reducidos o muy numerosos. Se conforma de esta manera una actividad original, divertida e integrativa en donde pueden participar todas juntas, personas desde los 6 años y sin límite de edad. LUDOTEMAS Tiempo de Juego cuenta con decenas de secuencias lúdicas referidas a diversos problemas y temas de interés social. SE OFRECEN SIN CARGO previo pedido especificando qué temática se desea abordar lúdicamente. BIBLIOGRAFÍA LÚDICA DE PRODUCCIÓN Y EDICIÓN PROPIA $ 500 c/u en papel y PDF • “Los problemas sociales tomados como un juego” – Tomo I: aborda la metodología de diseño lúdico temático grupal y juegos sobre violencia familiar, economía social, integración familiar, solidaridad, derechos del niño/a. • “Los problemas sociales tomados como un juego” - Tomo II: juegos sobre protección del medio ambiente, actividades lúdicas para adultos mayores, educación sexual integral. • “Juegos para muchos – juegos para pocos”: juegos para organizar actividades lúdicas para grupos de hasta 400 personas, en donde pueden participar integrados, desde niños de 6 años hasta adultos sin límite de edad. • "El juego temático grupal": (facilitador de la intervención y educación social): Obra que ofrece un marco teórico relevante sobre la disciplina lúdica en general, enfocando luego su desarrollo a la planificación y coordinación de secuencias de juegos dirigidos a complementar proyectos socioeducativos o de intervención social. • "Juguemos con los sentimientos”: Obra que compila 30 sentimientos humanos, los que son expresados lúdicamente. • “¡A no moverse, estamos jugando!”: Manual de juegos, que van dirigidos a facilitar proyectos para personas con poca o nula movilidad física, situación de internación por problemas de salud física, detención penal o asistencial, entidades geriátricas, tratamientos ambulatorios de salud que requieren inmovilidad física, actividades de esparcimiento o educación social grupal en lugares reducidos, contingentes de viajes turísticos en transportes públicos o privados, proyectos de recaudación de fondos económicos, etc. PREVENCIÓN DE LA VIOLENCIA EN EL ÁMBITO ESCOLAR – “Violengando” (versión en papel o en PDF). $650 Instructivo práctico para prevenir lúdicamente el problema de la violencia en el ámbito escolar y el bullying. Sirve para trabajar durante todo un año en la escuela primaria y secundaria.
  18. 18. 18 PRESENTA JUEGOS Compilación de juegos diseñados para facilitar la presentación de las personas que participan de una actividad socioeducativa o de intervención social. OFRECIMIENTO GRATUITO y A PEDIDO ACTIVIDADES O INTERVENCIONES SOCIOEDUCATIVAS CON FACILITACIÓN LÚDICA $ 400 c/u Son actividades lúdicas socioeducativas en formato Word o en PDF que se envían por correo electrónico al/la adquirente para que el/la mismo/a las ponga en práctica con suma facilidad. Sirven para facilitar en grado sumo el abordaje de diversos temas a saber: • ASI NO: sobre prevención del abuso sexual infantil. • VAMOS A TRATARNOS BIEN: sobre la promoción del buen trato. • SOLIDARIDAD: sobre la promoción de la solidaridad y la cooperación. • NO A LA VIOLENCIA FAMILIAR: sobre prevención de la violencia familiar. • COMUNICACIÓN EN JUEGO: para facilitar la comunicación cotidiana. • EDUCACIÓN SEXUAL: jugando se facilita el conocimiento de este tema. • NO AL BULLYING: sobre la prevención del acoso escolar e institucional • CONTAMINACIÓN O SALUD: sobre la promoción del cuidado ambiental. • ADICCIONES EN JUEGO: prevención de las adicciones • INTERCULTURALIDAD: para conocer y facilitar la comunicación entre culturas. Jugando con las palabras Compilación de juegos en los que hay que utilizar de diversas maneras las palabras. OFRECIMIENTO GRATUITO y A PEDIDO “ACERTI JUEGOS” $ 400 Compilación de 50 juegos de acertijos que permiten agudizar el ingenio, la creatividad, la imaginación y la concentración. Se envían por correo electrónico al adquirente en formato Word. EXPERI JUEGOS Compilación en formato PDF sobre experimentos de física lúdicamente diseñados. 60 experimentos jugados de efectivo valor pedagógico. SE OFRECE SIN CARGO y A PEDIDO. “ESCONDI JUEGOS” I, II y III Compilación de 30 juegos de escondidas. Estos juegos estimulan la concentración, observación, ingenio y creatividad dentro de un clima emocional de diversión. Se envían por correo electrónico al adquirente en formato PDF con un link. Se ofrecen dos conjuntos de 30 juegos cada uno. SE OFRECE SIN CARGO y A PEDIDO. A JUGAR Y DIVERTIRSE CON NÚMEROS Y FIGURAS Compilación de 20 juegos para desafiar tu mente. OFRECIMIENTO GRATUITO y A PEDIDO. “FESTI JUEGOS”
  19. 19. 19 ¡Animá vos mismo/a tus fiestas muy fácilmente con juegos grupales diseñados por Tiempo de Juego! Momento inolvidable para tus fiestas, original, variado, muy divertido, integrador de todas las edades, exento de groserías y burlas. Festijuegos son juegos grupales cuidadosamente diseñados para fiestas familiares, o sociales. Consta de 9 juegos, con sus respectivos materiales e instructivo de muy sencilla comprensión y puesta en práctica. Está diseñado para grupos de 20 a 40 personas de todas las edades y para ocupar más o menos 2 horas. Se lo puede administrar a gusto para menos tiempo. Es reutilizable en otra fiesta Se entrega al adquirente en un envase que contiene el instructivo y los materiales para poner en práctica cada juego. Pedir presupuesto DIRECTORIO BIBLIOGRÁFICO SOBRE DISCIPLINA LÚDICA Tiempo de juego cuenta con una biblioteca no pública de más de 500 obras sobre disciplina lúdica. A pedido de investigadores y personas interesadas, se provee SIN CARGO datos bibliográficos lúdicos solicitándolos por tema o problema (por ej.: ecología, derechos del niño, violencia familiar, etc.) JUEGOS PARA FORMAR SUBGRUPOS Complicación de juegos para formar subgrupos en actividades educativas o afines. OFRECIMIENTO GRATUITO y A PEDIDO PARA MÁS INFORMACIÓN ESCRIBINOS A tiempodejuego1985@gmail.com ::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: COLECCIÓN DE INTERVENCIONES O ACTIVIDADES SOCIOEDUCATIVAS CON FACILITACIÓN LÚDICA Tiempo de Juego presenta su colección de intervenciones o actividades socioeducativas con facilitación lúdica. Cada una de las mismas representa una herramienta pedagógica, promocional y/o preventiva en relación a problemas y temas importantes de la vida real cotidiana. Se presentan en formato Word y el o la adquiriente las recibe por correo electrónico. Por medio de la facilitación lúdica se logra en los integrantes de un grupo una mayor participación, concentración y expresividad, también placer por el conocimiento. El juego utilizado sistemáticamente promueve la integración operativa grupal dentro de la diversidad, conformando además un clima comunicacional muy agradable. Estas intervenciones o actividades pretenden facilitar el tratamiento de temas y problemas sociales, los que en sí mismos son muy complejos, mereciendo un abordaje en profundidad dirigido por especialistas. Por esta razón es que resaltamos el valor complementario y facilitador de estas actividades en lo pedagógico y de ninguna manera que sean herramientas totalizadoras para el conocimiento. Las intervenciones o actividades son las siguientes: ASI NO: sobre prevención del abuso sexual infantil. VAMOS A TRATARNOS BIEN: sobre la promoción del buen trato.
  20. 20. 20 SOLIDARIDAD: sobre la promoción de la solidaridad y la cooperación. NO A LA VIOLENCIA FAMILIAR: sobre prevención de la violencia familiar. COMUNICACIÓN EN JUEGO: para facilitar la comunicación cotidiana. EDUCACIÓN SEXUAL: jugando se facilita el conocimiento de este tema. NO AL BULLYING: sobre la prevención del acoso escolar e institucional CONTAMINACIÓN O SALUD: sobre la promoción del cuidado ambiental. ADICCIONES EN JUEGO: sobre prevención de las adicciones INTERCULTURALIDAD: para conocer y facilitar la comunicación entre culturas. ✓ Cada intervención contiene un breve marco teórico temático, juegos relacionados al tema y la forma de aplicarlos. También contiene la modalidad para traspasar lo jugado a lo cognitivo y proposicional o proyecto preventivo o promocional. ✓ Se envían al adquirente por correo electrónico y se abonan por transferencia bancaria ✓ Por adquisición de tres o más actividades, se realiza un 10% de descuento ✓ Costo de cada intervención o actividad: $ 400 PARA MÁS INFORMACIÓN ESCRIBIR A tiempodejuego1985@gmail.com :::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: COLECCIÓN BIBLIOGRAFICA "TIEMPO DE JUEGO" Bibliografía especializada en disciplina lúdica teórico – práctica de elaboración y edición propia Se presentan en versión impresa y en PDF "Los problemas sociales tomados como un juego" - Tomo I: Obra que relaciona al juego como facilitador del conocimiento e intervención social en cuestiones sociales como: la violencia, solidaridad, cooperación, derechos de la infancia, economía de la vida cotidiana, integración familiar. Desarrolla un método de diseño de secuencias lúdicas, técnicas de facilitación para grupos de juegos y 50 juegos referidos a las cuestiones enumeradas. Esta obra consta de 84 páginas, con tapas de cartulina ilustración con fotocromía a todo color , formato de 13, 5 cm x 18 cm. Valor por unidad $ 500
  21. 21. 21 "Los problemas sociales tomados como un juego" – Tomo II: Obra dirigida lúdicamente a las siguientes cuestiones: ciudadanía y derechos de los adultos mayores; enfermedades de transmisión sexual y anticoncepción; preservación del medio ambiente socio natural. Esta obra contiene 27 juegos, consta de 59 páginas, con tapa de cartulina ilustración con fotocromía a todo color, formato de 13.5 cm x 18 cm. Valor por unidad $ 500 "Juegos para muchos, juegos para pocos"; Obra que contiene un método de planificación lúdica para grupos numerosos ( de 30 hasta 400 personas). Posee 25 juegos y es especial para la organización de eventos institucionales dirigidos a la educación popular, esparcimiento, integración social, logro de recursos económicos, etc. Esta obra consta de 40 páginas, con tapas de cartulina ilustración con fotocromía a todo color, formato de 13.5 cm. X 18 cm. Valor por unidad $ 500 "El juego temático grupal"(facilitador de la intervención y educación social): Obra que ofrece un marco teórico relevante sobre la disciplina lúdica en general, enfocando luego su desarrollo a la planificación y coordinación de secuencias de juegos dirigidos a complementar proyectos socioeducativos o de intervención social. Esta obra consta de 62 páginas, con tapa de cartulina ilustración con fotocromía a todo color. Formato de 13,5 cm. X 18 cm. Valor por unidad $ 500 "Juguemos con los sentimientos". : Obra que compila 30 sentimientos humanos, los que son expresados lúdicamente. Este trabajo es un manual de juegos y se respalda teóricamente en las obras anteriores. Abordamos lúdicamente con esta nueva obra sentimientos como el amor, el odio, el desamparo, la alegría, el hartazgo, la gratitud, el egoísmo, y tantos otros que el ser humano posee por el solo hecho de "ser". Esta obra consta de 52 páginas, con tapa de cartulina ilustración mate, con fotocromía a color. Formato 13,5 cm x 18 cm. Valor por unidad $ 500 “¡A no moverse, estamos jugando!”: Obra de técnicas lúdicas, que van dirigidas a facilitar proyectos socioeducativos o de intervención social para personas con poca o nula movilidad física, situación de internación por problemas de salud física, detención penal o asistencial, entidades geriátricas, tratamientos ambulatorios de salud que requieren inmovilidad física, actividades de esparcimiento o educación social grupal en lugares reducidos, contingentes de viajes turísticos en transportes públicos o privados, proyectos de recaudación de fondos económicos, aburrimiento en días de lluvia, integración social, etc. Valor por unidad: $ 500
  22. 22. 22 Por adquisición de 10 o más ejemplares, se realiza un 10% de descuento Los precios de este catálogo, pueden ser modificados sin previo aviso Dónde adquirir nuestros libros: Corvalán 170 Cap. Fed. (altura Rivadavia 10300) (Llamar por teléfono para acordar cita) En versión PDF, solicitar datos bancarios para realizar transferencia de $ 500. Una vez acreditada la misma se envía el libro por correo electrónico. Envíos a toda la Argentina por correo certificado, previo pago por transferencia bancaria Visite nuestro sitio Web: http://estiempodejuego.blogspot.com.ar/ Mail: tiempodejuego1985@gmail.com Tel.: 4682-3670 ::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

