03月18日〜 03月24日の つくしんぶん [ニュース検索] Yahoo!ニュース トピックス https://twilog.org/YahooNewsTopics 京都新聞 https://twilog.org/kyoto_np ライブドア...
Q.つくるクイズしんぶん？ Q. ◯◯◯◯に入る言葉は何でしょう？ ローソンの◯◯◯◯無償提供が58万個に拡大 当初の予定は3万個限定 [2020/3/19 京都新聞社] A. 答えはこちら！ https://news.livedoor.com...
Q.つくるクイズしんぶん？ Q. ◯◯◯◯に入る言葉は何でしょう？ 介護施設の◯◯◯◯以上「マスクの在庫なし」 消毒用アルコールも2割がゼロ、京都 [2020/3/21 京都新聞社] A. 答えはこちら！ https://www.kyoto-n...
見出し 軽トラに自慢の旬野菜詰め込んで　作り手と会話楽しみ買 い物 URL https://news.line.me/issue/oa-kyoto/txbezlqmvh6u 出典 コメント ● 気分転換も必要ですね♪ ● 結構京都では軽トラ販売...
見出し ジャンプアニメ「ワンピース」「ドラゴンボール」「ボーボボ」な ど80作品以上が無料公開へ　最新アニメも配信予定 URL https://headlines.yahoo.co.jp/hl?a=20200319-00000059 -it_n...
見出し 岐阜の中央道でニワトリ逃げ出す URL https://www.kyoto-np.co.jp/articles/-/190972 出典 京都新聞 コメント ● こういう道路に動物が逃げ出すニュース、海外でも よく見る気がします。 ● 「...
見出し 「電通さん絡んでない」いきもの水野良樹「ワニ」に URL https://news.livedoor.com/article/detail/17998891/ 出典 日刊スポーツ コメント ● どちらにしても、プロモーションのしかたが下...
見出し ファン自作の「PS4でプレイできるマリオ」が任天堂からの 苦情を受けて削除されることに URL https://gigazine.net/news/20200322-sony-pulls-super-mario- dreams/ 出典 ...
見出し PS4『鬼滅の刃 ヒノカミ血風譚』第1弾PV公開！開発はサ イバーコネクトツーと判明 URL https://gamestalk.net/post-141562/ 出典 コメント ● アニメのOPがかなり好きなので新世代のジャンプ 代表...
見出し イタリア死者6000人超える　感染6万人、歯止めの兆しも　 新型コロナ URL https://mainichi.jp/articles/20200324/k00/00m/030/0140 00c 出典 毎日新聞 コメント ● 感染ほど...
03月18日〜03月24日のつくしんぶん

2019年度 ふじいゼミ 京都ユースオフィス LPW

Published in: News & Politics
03月18日〜03月24日のつくしんぶん

  1. 1. 03月18日〜 03月24日の つくしんぶん [ニュース検索] Yahoo!ニュース トピックス https://twilog.org/YahooNewsTopics 京都新聞 https://twilog.org/kyoto_np ライブドアニュースhttps://twilog.org/livedoornews © LPW 京都ユースオフィス ふじいゼミ つくしんぶん 『つくしんぶん』〜作る週間新聞 喜怒哀楽笑驚恐幸  つくしんぶん【2019年度】 https://kyo-lpw.org/tsukushinbun-2019
  2. 2. Q.つくるクイズしんぶん？ Q. ◯◯◯◯に入る言葉は何でしょう？ ローソンの◯◯◯◯無償提供が58万個に拡大 当初の予定は3万個限定 [2020/3/19 京都新聞社] A. 答えはこちら！ https://news.livedoor.com/article/detail/17990242/ 1 おにぎり 2 からあげクン 3 マチノパン © LPW 京都ユースオフィス ふじいゼミ つくしんぶん
  3. 3. Q.つくるクイズしんぶん？ Q. ◯◯◯◯に入る言葉は何でしょう？ 介護施設の◯◯◯◯以上「マスクの在庫なし」 消毒用アルコールも2割がゼロ、京都 [2020/3/21 京都新聞社] A. 答えはこちら！ https://www.kyoto-np.co.jp/articles/-/181618 1 3割 2 半数 3 8割 © LPW 京都ユースオフィス ふじいゼミ つくしんぶん
  4. 4. 見出し 軽トラに自慢の旬野菜詰め込んで　作り手と会話楽しみ買 い物 URL https://news.line.me/issue/oa-kyoto/txbezlqmvh6u 出典 コメント ● 気分転換も必要ですね♪ ● 結構京都では軽トラ販売みかけますねー ● 楽しく買い物ができるのは素晴らしい事ですね。 『つくしんぶん』〜作る週間新聞 © LPW 京都ユースオフィス ふじいゼミ つくしんぶん  2020 年 03 月 18 日 水 曜日の ニュース 【キーワード】 軽トラマルシェ, 新鮮野菜を販売 喜 
  5. 5. 見出し ジャンプアニメ「ワンピース」「ドラゴンボール」「ボーボボ」な ど80作品以上が無料公開へ　最新アニメも配信予定 URL https://headlines.yahoo.co.jp/hl?a=20200319-00000059 -it_nlab-ent 出典 ねとらぼ コメント ● ボーボボ！？ ● 「1999年版ハンターハンターの配信もお願いしま す！」などのリクエストも届いていました。 ↑わかる ● 銀魂か遊戯王もあったらうれしいな。 ● アイシールド21とか懐かしい。 『つくしんぶん』〜作る週間新聞 © LPW 京都ユースオフィス ふじいゼミ つくしんぶん  2020 年 03 月 19 日 木 曜日の ニュース 【キーワード】 ジャンプアニメ, 無料公開, YouTube チャンネル 幸 
  6. 6. 見出し 岐阜の中央道でニワトリ逃げ出す URL https://www.kyoto-np.co.jp/articles/-/190972 出典 京都新聞 コメント ● こういう道路に動物が逃げ出すニュース、海外でも よく見る気がします。 ● 「逃げたニワトリ４羽」←何十羽とかじゃなくてよかっ た 『つくしんぶん』〜作る週間新聞 © LPW 京都ユースオフィス ふじいゼミ つくしんぶん  2020 年 03 月 20 日 金 曜日の ニュース 【キーワード】 ニワトリ,岐阜 驚 
  7. 7. 見出し 「電通さん絡んでない」いきもの水野良樹「ワニ」に URL https://news.livedoor.com/article/detail/17998891/ 出典 日刊スポーツ コメント ● どちらにしても、プロモーションのしかたが下手だっ たんだなと思います。 ● いきものがかりはなぜ絡んだんや... ● 見出しを見る限り、いきものがかりは『いきもの』って 略すんですね(笑) 『つくしんぶん』〜作る週間新聞 © LPW 京都ユースオフィス ふじいゼミ つくしんぶん  2020 年 03 月 21 日 土 曜日の ニュース 【キーワード】 100日後に死ぬワニ, いきものがか り 哀 
  8. 8. 見出し ファン自作の「PS4でプレイできるマリオ」が任天堂からの 苦情を受けて削除されることに URL https://gigazine.net/news/20200322-sony-pulls-super-mario- dreams/ 出典 コメント ● Dreams UniverseってのがあったんですねーRPGツクールか らエラい進歩！！ ● プレイステーションでできるマリオゲーム！？そ…それは一度 やってみたいかも…。これを作れる人、マジですごいと思って、 今までのつく新聞の中でも１・２を争うほどに面白いかも。 『つくしんぶん』〜作る週間新聞 © LPW 京都ユースオフィス ふじいゼミ つくしんぶん  2020 年 03 月 22 日 日 曜日の ニュース 【キーワード】 マリオ, PS4 驚 
  9. 9. 見出し PS4『鬼滅の刃 ヒノカミ血風譚』第1弾PV公開！開発はサ イバーコネクトツーと判明 URL https://gamestalk.net/post-141562/ 出典 コメント ● アニメのOPがかなり好きなので新世代のジャンプ 代表作品だから興味あります。 ● 鬼滅が流行って剣道人口が増えているそうです ● CC2社か。よし、買おう。 『つくしんぶん』〜作る週間新聞 © LPW 京都ユースオフィス ふじいゼミ つくしんぶん  2020 年 03 月 23 日 月 曜日の ニュース 【キーワード】 鬼滅の刃, PS4 楽 
  10. 10. 見出し イタリア死者6000人超える　感染6万人、歯止めの兆しも　 新型コロナ URL https://mainichi.jp/articles/20200324/k00/00m/030/0140 00c 出典 毎日新聞 コメント ● 感染ほど恐ろしいものはない ● もう怖いとしか言えない・・・ ● イタリアではあまりこまめに手を洗う習慣がないと か。手洗い大事ですね。 ● お医者さんよりも看取った聖職者が亡くなっている そうですね。。 『つくしんぶん』〜作る週間新聞 © LPW 京都ユースオフィス ふじいゼミ つくしんぶん  2020 年 03 月 24 日 火 曜日の ニュース 【キーワード】 新型コロナ, イタリア 恐 

