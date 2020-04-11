Programación Segunda Semana.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
#APRENDOENCASA Programación Televisión
#APRENDOENCASA Programación Televisión En el siguiente cuadro, podrán encontrar información completa sobre las actividades...
#APRENDOENCASA Programación Televisión Semana 2 Lunes 13 Martes 14 Miércoles 15 Jueves 16 Viernes 17 INICIAL Tema Cuidamos...
#APRENDOENCASA Programación Televisión Lunes 13 Martes 14 Miércoles 15 Jueves 16 Viernes 17 Área Ciencia y Tecnología PRIM...
#APRENDOENCASA Programación Televisión Lunes 13 Martes 14 Miércoles 15 Jueves 16 Viernes 17 SECUNDARIA Área Matemática Com...
  1. 1. #APRENDOENCASA Programación Televisión
  2. 2. #APRENDOENCASA Programación Televisión En el siguiente cuadro, podrán encontrar información completa sobre las actividades que estarán disponibles para los estudiantes en la plataforma web “Aprendo en casa”, así como sobre la programación que se transmitirá en radio y televisión nacional. En cada caso, se presentan las actividades programadas en cada uno de estos tres medios de comunicación, organizadas según modalidad, nivel, grado y/o modelo de servicio educativo. Al mismo tiempo, para cada actividad programada se identifican las competencias del Currículo Nacional que se espera desarrollar. De esta manera, ustedes podrán hacer seguimiento a la programación íntegra de la estrategia, y al mismo tiempo identificar cuáles son las actividades que se espera que realicen sus estudiantes durante este período y cuáles son los aprendizajes promueven.
  3. 3. #APRENDOENCASA Programación Televisión Semana 2 Lunes 13 Martes 14 Miércoles 15 Jueves 16 Viernes 17 INICIAL Tema Cuidamos a la madre tierra desde casa Grado/edad 3, 4 y 5 años Competencia • Construye su identidad • Convive y participa democráticamente en la búsqueda del bien común • Se desenvuelve de manera autónoma a través de su motricidad • Se comunica oralmente en lengua materna • Resuelve problemas de cantidad • Indaga mediante métodos científicos para construir sus conocimientos Hora 10:00 a.m
  4. 4. #APRENDOENCASA Programación Televisión Lunes 13 Martes 14 Miércoles 15 Jueves 16 Viernes 17 Área Ciencia y Tecnología PRIMARIA Tema Ayudando lograremos resolver el problema Unidos resolveremos cualquier problema Resolvamos el problema ¿Quieres aprender a resolver problema? Descubriendo aprendemos Grado / edad 1º y 2º 3º y 4º 5º y 6º 5º y 6º 1º a 6.° Competencia • Indaga mediante mé- todos científicos para construir sus conoci- mientos. • Explica el mundo físi- co basándose en co- nocimientos sobre los seres vivos, materia y energía, biodiversidad, Tierra y universo • Indaga mediante mé- todos científicos para construir sus conoci- mientos. • Explica el mundo físi- co basándose en co- nocimientos sobre los seres vivos, materia y energía, biodiversidad, Tierra y universo • Indaga mediante mé- todos científicos para construir sus conoci- mientos. • Explica el mundo físi- co basándose en co- nocimientos sobre los seres vivos, materia y energía, biodiversidad, Tierra y universo • Indaga mediante mé- todos científicos para construir sus conoci- mientos. • Explica el mundo físi- co basándose en co- nocimientos sobre los seres vivos, materia y energía, biodiversidad, Tierra y universo • Indaga mediante mé- todos científicos para construir sus conoci- mientos. • Explica el mundo físi- co basándose en co- nocimientos sobre los seres vivos, materia y energía, biodiversidad, Tierra y universo Hora 10:30 a.m. Semana 2
  5. 5. #APRENDOENCASA Programación Televisión Lunes 13 Martes 14 Miércoles 15 Jueves 16 Viernes 17 SECUNDARIA Área Matemática Comunicación Matemática Tema Progresiones geométricas Escritura de textos: La historieta Textos expositivos: dípticos y tripticos Población de estudio, variables cualitativas, gráficos de barra Relaciones de correspondencia Grado/edad 3º, 4º y 5º 1º y 2º 3º, 4º y 5º 1º y 2º 3º, 4º y 5º Competencia • Resuelve problemas de gestión de datos e incertidumbre • Escribe diversos tipos de texto en su lengua materna • Resuelve problemas de gestión de datos e in- certidumbre Hora 2:00 p.m Semana 2
