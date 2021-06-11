Feast of the Sacred Heart Mass

Successfully reported this slideshow.
13 Junho, 2021 Sagrado Coração de Jesus (Solenidade) Ano B Entrada: # Quando Te encontro Ofertório: # Um coração para amar...
Entrada: Quando Te encontro 1- Quando Te encontro descanso, Tu reconfortas minha alma, Cristo Jesus és o guia, o Bom Pasto...
BENVINDOS!
Penitencial Senhor tende piedade de nos, Senhor tende piedade de nos. Cristo tende piedade de nos, Cristo tende piedade de...
Glória a Deus nas Alturas
Glória a Deus nas Alturas, e paz na terra aos homens por Ele amados! Senhor Deus, Rei dos céus, Deus Pai todo poderoso. Nó...
Glória a Deus na terra e nos céus, Glória , Glória paz na ter-ra. 1-Se-nhor Deus, Rei dos céus, Deus Pai todo poderoso.__ ...
LEITURA I - Os 11, 1.3-4.8c-9 Leitura da Profecia de Oseias Eis o que diz o Senhor: «Quando Israel era ainda criança, já E...
SALMO RESPONSORIAL - Is 12, 2-3.4bcd.5-6 Refrão: Das fontes da salvação saciai-vos na alegria, Saciai-vos na alegria 1 Deu...
LEITURA II - Ef 3, 8-12.14-19 Leitura da Epístola do apóstolo São Paulo aos Efésios Irmãos: A mim, o último de todos os cr...
LEITURA II - Ef 3, 8-12.14-19 Por isso, dobro os joelhos diante do Pai, de quem recebe o nome toda a paternidade nos céus ...
Aleluia, Aleluia, Aleluia! Alelu-u-u-u-ia! Tomai o meu jugo sobre vos, diz o Senhor, E aprendei de Mim, que Sou manso e hu...
EVANGELHO - Jo 19, 31-37 Evangelho de Nosso Senhor Jesus Cristo segundo São João Por ser a Preparação da Páscoa, e para qu...
CREIO CREIO EM UM SÓ DEUS, Pai todo Poderoso, Criador do Céu e da Terra, de todas as coisas visíveis e invisíveis. Creio e...
e por nós, homens, e para nossa salvação, desceu dos Céus, e encarnou pelo Espírito Santo, no seio da Virgem Maria e se fe...
Creio no Espírito Santo Senhor que dá a vida E procede do Pai e do Filho E com o Pai e o Filho É adorado e glorificado, El...
Ofertório: Um coração para amar Um coração para amar, pra perdoar e sentir, para chorar e sorrir, Ao me criar Tu me deste,...
Santo Santo Santo Senhor Deus do universo Céus e terra catam Seu imenso amor. Hosana, Hosana, Hosana nas alturas, E bendit...
Pai Nosso que estais no Céu, dá-nos a Vossa benção, o Teu Nome Santo Seja por nós louvado, o Teu amor de Pai, acolha a nos...
PAI NOSSO Pai nosso que estais nos céus, santificado seja o Vosso nome. Venha a nós o Vosso Reino. Seja feita a Vossa vont...
Cordeiro Cordeiro de Deus Cordeiro do Pai O mal do pecado do mundo tirai. 2x Tende piedade, tende piedade tende piedade de...
Comunhão: Conheco um coração 1-Conheco um coração tão manso humilde e sereno, Que louva o Pai por revelar Seu Nome aos peq...
Our Actions in Christ Nossas ações em Cristo https://www.oneheartonesoul.ca/stjosephoakville
ORAÇÃO DA CAMPANHA TODOS: Deus todo poderoso e eterno, só vós sois fonte das melhores dádivas. Agradeço-vos as bênçãos que...
ORAÇÃO DA CAMPANHA LÍDER: À medida que renovais todas as coisas em Cristo, concedei às nossas paróquias e Diocese uma nova...
FINAL: Coração Santo Tu reinarás Coração Santo Tu reinarás, Tu nosso encanto sempre serás, Tu nosso encanto sempre serás, ...
End Have a Great Week Fim Boa Semana a todos
