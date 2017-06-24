Registro Accion Tutorial Formacion Profesional Basica 2016 2017

Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 1
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 2 Sonseca, 21 de Septiembre de 2016  Importancia del Tuto...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 3 c. Conducir de forma tan segura como puedas y seguir las...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 4 Sonseca, a 28 de Septiembre de 2016. Seguridad Vial. NAD...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 5 5. Patrocinadores de la Formación Profesional Básica: So...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 6 Sonseca, a 19 de Octubre de 2016. I. Escucha Activa: 1. ...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 7 Desarrollo Se divide la clase en grupos de 3 ó 4 partici...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 8 Sonseca, a 26 de Octubre de 2016. 1. Entrega de un ejemp...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 9 Sonseca, a 2 de Noviembre de 2016 Enlace para el concurs...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 10 Sonseca, a 9 de Noviembre de 2016. El día 25 de cada me...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 11 Vive en igualdad vive sin violencia TRABAJAR CON LOS AL...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 12 Sonseca, a 16 de Noviembre de 2016. Videos tutoriales p...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 13 6. Conocer la resolución de conflictos disciplinarios y...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 14 Sonseca, a 23 de Noviembre de 2016. http://www.concurso...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 15 Sonseca, a 30 de Noviembre de 2016. Premios CONCURSO ON...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 16 Sonseca, a 7 de diciembre de 2016. Programa de Particip...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 17 Sonseca, a 14 de Diciembre de 2016. Proyecto CONSTRUYE ...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 18 Sonseca, a 11 de Enero de 2017. Concurso escolar ONCE A...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 19 En la mayoría de propuestas ofrecidas para mejorar la e...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 20 5. Guiar el aprendizaje con preguntas. Este procedimien...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 21 Aunque pueden tener un vocabulario más reducido en cada...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 22 Sonseca, 18 de Enero de 2017. Entrevistas de Trabajo ¿C...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 23 Sonseca, a 25 de Enero de 2017. Ampliación del plazo pa...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 24 3. Se practica el 30 de enero o en los días próximos de...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 25 Sonseca, a 8 de Febrero de 2017. 15 de Febrero. Día Mun...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 26 INCIBE https://www.incibe.es/ Instituto Nacional de Cib...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 27 Clikeamos en Escuela Cibersegura Promoción del uso segu...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 28 Netiqueta: comportamiento en línea Gestión de la inform...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 29 8. Anexo 2. Respuestas al Test de autoevaluación .........
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 30 Sonseca, 22 de Febrero de 2017. Preparar la exposición ...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 31 Sonseca, a 1 de Marzo de 2017. La práctica de Mindfulne...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 32 Sonseca, a 8 de Marzo de 2017. https://www.is4k.es/de-u...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 33 Sonseca, a 15 de Marzo de 2017. Día del Consumidor. Tít...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 34 Sonseca, a 29 de Marzo de 2017 3ª Evaluación y última d...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 35 Sonseca, a 5 de Abril de 2017. Limpieza de Patios: FP B...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 36 Sonseca, a 19 de Abril de 2017 PRUEBAS DE ACCESO A GRAD...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 37 1) Pago de las tasas del procedimiento. 2) Tramitación ...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 38 bien podrá hacerlo mediante certificado digital. Mientr...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 39 Sonseca, 26 de Abril de 2017 Correo de Alfonso para la ...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 40 Sonseca, a 3 de Mayo de 2017 INTERVENCIÓN A CARGO DE: L...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 41 Sonseca, a 9 de Mayo de 2017. 1. Confirmo la charla de ...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 42 Sonseca, a 24 de mayo de 2017. Juego de la Ballena Azul...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 43 El juego ha llegado a ser tan popular que incluso ha pr...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 44 Sonseca, a 7 de junio de 2017. Actividades ¿Cómo elegir...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 45 4. Finalmente, suma tu puntuación, la de tus padres, la...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 46 9. Aptitudes más bajas/ Puntos débiles 10. 11. Marca co...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 47 Auxiliar administrativo/a Escultor Electricista Auxilia...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 48 Adivina qué aptitud se relaciona con las siguientes acc...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 49 Marca con una cruz (X) las aptitudes que son necesarias...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 50 Electricista X X X X X X Auxiliar de enfermería X X X X...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 51 Información y la Comunicación, Lengua Castellana, Liter...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 52 Sonseca, a 14 de Junio de 2017. Fechas importantes Even...
Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 53 Centro de la Juventud Sonseca 925 38 14 68 http://centr...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Registro Accion Tutorial Formacion Profesional Basica 2016 2017

21 views

Published on

Propuestas para el desarrollo de la sesión de Tutoría en los cursos de la Formación Profesional Básica durante el curso 2016-2017 en el IES La Sisla

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
21
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Registro Accion Tutorial Formacion Profesional Basica 2016 2017

  1. 1. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 1
  2. 2. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 2 Sonseca, 21 de Septiembre de 2016  Importancia del Tutor o Tutora en la evolución educativa de los alumnos. Es el Profesor de referencia de todo el grupo.  Importancia de realizar una sesión de Tutoría dotada de un contenido educativo que sirva para cohesionar al grupo, al mismo tiempo que para mantener la ilusión y la motivación por el estudio y el trabajo bien hecho.  Antes de comenzar la sesión de Tutoría, recomiendo estar varios minutos en silencio, silencio en el que cada cual piensa en sí mismo, en donde está y en lo que significa el proceso de formación y crecimiento personal. 1. Project Edward. 21 de Septiembre de 2016. Día Europeo sin víctimas. My road safety pledge. I promise that I will: a. Remind my family, friends and colleagues to take extra care on the roads. b. Put may lights on for safety. c. Drive as safely as I can and follow the rules when behind the wheel or riding a motorbike or bicycle. d. Be extra vigilant and attentive to the needs opt pedestrians, cyclists, children, older people and horse riders. e. Drive at speeds that are both legal and safe. f. Pay particular attention when driving near schools, and where there are lots of children. g. Never drive after drinking alcohol or taking drugs/medicines that could impair safety. h. Look as far ahead as possible and not tailgate other drivers. i. Always wear my seat belt and ensure that everyone with me wears theirs. j. Not use my mobile phone while driving. k. Ensuring I am not distracted by anything inside or outside the car, or inside my head. l. Set a good example to my passengers by driving calmly and safely. Mi promesa de la seguridad vial. Prometo que haré lo siguiente: a. Recordar a mi familia, amigos y colegas que tengan un cuidado especial en las carreteras. b. Llevar las luces encendidas para nuestra seguridad.
  3. 3. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 3 c. Conducir de forma tan segura como puedas y seguir las reglas cuando esté detrás del volante o montando en moto o en bicicleta. d. Ser más vigilantes y atentos a las necesidades que manifiesten los peatones, ciclistas, niños, personas mayores y los jinetes. e. Conducir a velocidades que son a la vez legales y seguras. f. Prestar especial atención al conducir cerca de las escuelas, y donde hay un montón de niños. g. Nunca conducir después de beber alcohol o tomar drogas / medicamentos que podrían afectar a la seguridad. h. Mirar con la mayor antelación posible y no al portón trasero de otros conductores. i. Usar siempre el cinturón de seguridad y asegurarse de que todo el mundo conmigo lleva el suyo. j. No utilizar el teléfono móvil mientras se conduce. k. Asegurarme que no estoy distraído por nada en el interior o el exterior del coche, o en el interior de mi cabeza. l. Dar un buen ejemplo a mis pasajeros por conducir con calma y con seguridad. 2. Elección del Delegado o Delegada de clase, para ello vamos a exponer cuáles son las Funciones del Delegado. Y vamos a analizar cuáles serían las cualidades que pedimos a un buen Delegado y Subdelegado de clase. Puede realizarse el análisis en la pizarra, con ayuda de algún voluntario. O bien en vuestro cuaderno. 3. Acta de elección de Delegado. Se rellena cuando se realizan las votaciones. Al mismo tiempo que se eligen los Delegados y Subdelegados, se elegirán algunos otros alumnos, responsables de distintas tareas como puede ser borrar las pizarras, control de limpieza…
  4. 4. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 4 Sonseca, a 28 de Septiembre de 2016. Seguridad Vial. NADIE TIENE LA CABEZA TAN DURA COMO PARA NO LLEVAR CASCO. Análisis de las partes que constituyen el folleto: - Diseñado para protegerte - Obligatorio siempre - Recomendaciones sobre el uso del casco. - Las partes del casco - Entre la vida y la muerte ¿Qué es la planificación? La planificación, la planeación o el planeamiento, es el proceso metódico diseñado para obtener un objetivo determinado. En el sentido más universal, implica tener uno o varios objetivos a realizar junto con las acciones requeridas para concluirse exitosamente. Otras definiciones, más precisas, incluyen “La planificación es un proceso de toma de decisiones para alcanzar un futuro deseado, teniendo en cuenta la situación actual y los factores internos y externos que pueden influir en el logro de los objetivos”. Va de lo más simple a lo complejo, dependiendo el medio a aplicarse. La acción de planear en la gestión se refiere a planes y proyectos en sus diferentes ámbitos, niveles y actitudes. Herramientas de planificación sencillas, que tenéis a vuestra disposición: 1. Calendarios expuestos en el tablón de anuncios. En ellos como de costumbres señaláis los exámenes de forma que cualquier alumno durante la jornada lectiva puede hacerse consciente de la fecha concreta. 2. Agendas Personales para apuntar las fechas de exámenes, excursiones, exposiciones y, muy importante, apuntar lo que entra en el examen, lo que tenemos que estudiar. 3. Horarios personales de por la tarde: te permiten habituarte a estudiar un tiempo fijo todos los días, con un comienzo y un final, limitado por otras actividades relacionadas o no con el estudio. 4. Autorregularte: comprobar cuánto se estudio en un tiempo concreto, es absolutamente necesario porque en base a eso, tienes que planificar tu estudio.
  5. 5. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 5 5. Patrocinadores de la Formación Profesional Básica: Sonseca, a 5 de Octubre de 2016. Guía Ciclista 2016: http://www.dgt.es/Galerias/seguridad-vial/educacion-vial/recursos- didacticos/jovenes/Guia-Ciclista-2016.pdf Fijaros en todos los detalles para que vuestra y nuestra seguridad esté garantizada. El profesor escribirá en la pizarra la siguiente oración: Finalmente Fátima encuentra a Juan llorando en el aseo del cine. y explicará a la clase que se trata del final de una historia. Los alumnos tendrán que completar la historia, inventando un principio y una secuencia intermedia. En este momento se explica el concepto de preguntas cerradas, dando algunos ejemplos que no tengan relación con la oración. Luego se formarán grupos pequeños que preguntándose en cadena sólo utilizarán preguntas cerradas para averiguar los datos sobre lo que pasó antes de ese final. El grupo 1 hará una pregunta al grupo 2, éste responderá y a su vez preguntará al grupo 3 y así sucesivamente. Se hacen tantas preguntas como sean necesarias, hasta que el grupo total decida que la historia ya tiene sentido. El profesor apuntará las respuestas en la pizarra y la cantidad de preguntas que se han hecho. Entonces se ordenan entre todos las respuestas y se lee la historia completa.
  6. 6. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 6 Sonseca, a 19 de Octubre de 2016. I. Escucha Activa: 1. Conductas no verbales 2. Aclarar significado II. Expresión de sentimientos: 1. Mensajes en primera persona 2. Identificar y nombrar los sentimientos 3. Autocontrol III. Asertividad: 1. Defender los propios derechos 2. Formular una queja 3. Responder a una acusación Introducción teórica En todo proceso comunicativo existen dos vías para transmitir la información: la verbal y no verbal. En la comunicación verbal se expresan nuestras ideas y sentimientos mediante las palabras, mientras que en la comunicación no verbal se utilizan los gestos y la expresión del cuerpo para comunicar lo que se quiere expresar. Generalmente se valora más la comunicación verbal y no se le da importancia a la comunicación no verbal. En esta actividad se aprenderá a valorar y utilizar las conductas no verbales para lograr una comunicación eficaz, y para hacer sentir a la otra persona que es escuchada. Es importante no sólo entender lo que se dice sino también entender las percepciones y emociones de la persona que habla, es decir escuchar activamente al otro. Objetivos 1. Reconocer en la relación con los otros qué conductas no verbales reflejan una escucha activa. 2. Tomar conciencia del valor de las conductas no verbales para escuchar de manera activa. Material • Folios • Bolígrafos • Rotuladores
  7. 7. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 7 Desarrollo Se divide la clase en grupos de 3 ó 4 participantes, procurando que sean lo más heterogéneos posibles. A cada uno de los grupos le corresponderá preparar y representar una de las situaciones que se presentan más abajo. Cada grupo tendrá 10 min. para estos dos procesos. Durante la preparación el profesor podrá aprovechar esos momentos para observar la dinámica de trabajo de los grupos. Tres de estos equipos pasarán por turnos a realizar su presentación, al mismo tiempo el resto de la clase tomará apuntes en base a estas dos aspectos: • ¿Quién mira a quién? • ¿Quién se comunica con gestos? Situaciones 1) profesor - alumno en la clase Un alumno se queja ante su tutora del trato preferencial que le da a las chicas. 2) alumno - alumno en la clase A uno de tus compañeros le gusta incordiarte en clase de lengua y tú debes expresarle que te molesta. 3) profesor - alumno Uno de los profesores te encuentra en el pasillo fuera de clase. 4) alumno - alumno en el patio Un grupo de alumnos de un curso superior al tuyo te molesta a ti y tu grupo de amigos. 5) alumno - padre/madre Tienes que comunicarle a tus padres que el tutor les ha citado para informarles de tu situación académica. 6) alumnos en el bar Estás con un grupo de compañeros y ves a una chica con la que quieres ligar. Una vez que todas las situaciones fueron representadas, se realizará una puesta en común sobre lo observado y actuado. La pauta para guiar este debate serán los gestos o expresiones no verbales de cada situación más utilizadas, que favorecen o entorpecen la comunicación. El profesor explica el concepto de escucha activa y el rol de las conductas no verbales. Los alumnos identificarán las conductas no verbales de las representaciones que favorecen la escucha activa. Un voluntario apuntará las conductas no verbales mencionadas para utilizarlas en la siguiente sesión. Seguimiento Se les pide a los alumnos que reflexionen individualmente sobre las conductas no verbales que favorecen o entorpecen la escucha activa en sus interacciones con los demás.
  8. 8. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 8 Sonseca, a 26 de Octubre de 2016. 1. Entrega de un ejemplar para cada alumno del Cuaderno titulado “Taller de Prevención de Trastornos de la Conducta Alimentaria” NO HAY NINGÚN ALUMNO CON RIESGO DE TRASTORNO, sencillamente en el cuaderno tenemos varias actividades relacionadas con la Adolescencia y su desarrollo, entendiendo ésta como una etapa positiva, en la cual tenemos que reflexionar sobre cómo nos sentimos y aumentar nuestra Autoestima. El cuaderno trata temas como El árbol de mi Autoestima, mi Imagen Corporal, los Modelos Estéticos y los medios de comunicación, la Alimentación sana y, finalmente, los Trastornos de la Conducta Alimentaria. El cuaderno puede ser una oportunidad de aumentar la autoestima, el autoconcepto. Puede constituir una ocasión de reflexionar sobre la fuerza de los medios de comunicación en los modelos de belleza. Y ¿por qué no? Una oportunidad de conocer más sobre los alimentos y sobre los trastornos alimentarios: la bulimia y la anorexia. Cuando algo no se sepa, tenéis internet para realizar todas las búsquedas que queráis. 2. Concurso de la ONCE. Somos diferentes no indiferentes, activistas contra el acoso. Creación de una PIEZA AUDIOVISUAL (micro-corto) de 1 minuto de duración como máximo, que sirva para sensibilizar contra el acoso escolar en las aulas. Se enviará online a través del Área Privada del profesor en formato .avi/.mp4/.mov (formatos admitidos por YouTube) con un peso máximo de 100MB. En el caso de que la pieza incluya música deberá ser libre de derechos. La pieza audiovisual o micro-corto deberá ir acompañada de un TÍTULO que no supere los 140 caracteres. Redacción de un GUION que sirva como herramienta de accesibilidad del contenido del micro-corto para los jurados con discapacidad visua
  9. 9. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 9 Sonseca, a 2 de Noviembre de 2016 Enlace para el concurso de la ONCE http://www.concursoescolaronce.es/bases-del-concurso/ ¿Ser voluntario social? Prestar un servicio a la colectividad de forma gratuita. En la vida diaria, hay muchas oportunidades de preocuparnos por lo colectivo, fíjate, en todo el material que hay a tu disposición. El cuidado y mantenimiento es una obligación, pero también si lo cuidas todo con esmero, es un plus a que lo colectivo que es de todos, esté siempre bien. Otro ejemplo es el cuidado de los patios y accesos al Instituto, que como sabes, viene siendo habitual, que sean los alumnos los que colaboran a esta tarea. ¿Cómo? …haciendo una “batida”. Un día a la hora de tutoría salís y limpiáis alguna zona concreta. Hay algunas pintadas internas que están fatal, quedan mal, pero eso será más difícil de limpiar. Calendario: FPBSA1 FPBSA2 FPBE1 FPBE2 Habilidades de comunicación: Completamos la siguiente historia, sólo conocemos el final: “Finalmente Marta encuentra a José llorando en un rincón en el parque del paseo” Se forman dos grupos de alumnos. Unos hacen preguntas a los otros sobre la historia, y se va improvisando el contexto y las razones por las que José llora y Marta le encuentra. Diferenciar entre preguntas cerradas y abiertas.
  10. 10. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 10 Sonseca, a 9 de Noviembre de 2016. El día 25 de cada mes es Día Naranja Un día para actuar a favor de generar conciencia y prevenir la violencia contra mujeres y niñas. http://www.unwomen.org/es/what-we-do/ending-violence-against-women/take- action/commit See more at: http://www.unwomen.org/es/what-we-do/ending-violence-against- women/take-action#sthash.qXgmN7nC.dpuf
  11. 11. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 11 Vive en igualdad vive sin violencia TRABAJAR CON LOS ALUMNOS Y ALUMNAS LAS SIGUIENTES DEFINICIONES: Según la especialista Concha García Hernández: Violencia de género: “es la que se ejerce hacia las mujeres por el hecho de serlo, e incluye los malos tratos de la pareja, como agresiones físicas o sexuales de extraños, mutilación genital, infanticidios femeninos, etc. Susana Velázquez amplia la definición afirmando que abarca todos los actos mediante los cuales se discrimina, ignora, somete y subordina a las mujeres en los diferentes aspectos de su existencia. Es todo ataque material y simbólico que afecta a su libertad, dignidad, seguridad, intimidad e integridad moral y/o física”. Tipos de violencia: Física: “es aquella que puede ser percibida objetivamente por otros, que mas habitualmente deja huellas externas. Se refiere a empujones, mordiscos, patadas, puñetazos, etc., causados con las manos o algún objeto o arma. Es la más visible, y por tanto facilita la toma de conciencia de la víctima”. Psicológica: “la violencia psíquica aparece inevitablemente siempre que hay otro tipo de violencia. Supone amenazas, insultos, humillaciones, desprecio hacia la propia mujer, desvalorizando su trabajo, sus opiniones… Implica una manipulación en la que incluso la indiferencia o el silencio provocan en ella sentimientos de culpa e indefensión, incrementando el control y la dominación del agresor sobre la víctima”. Económica: “es en la que el agresor hace lo posible por controlar el acceso de la víctima al dinero, tanto por impedirla trabajar de forma remunerada, como por obligarla a entregarle sus ingresos, haciendo él uso exclusivo de los mismos”. Social: “es en la que el agresor limita los contactos sociales y familiares de su pareja, aislándola de su entorno y limitando así un apoyo social importantísimo en estos casos”. Sexual: “en la que el agresor intenta imponer a la victima una relación sexual por medio de la fuerza, la coacción o la indefensión”. Actividad: 1. Buscar en Internet nuevas acciones para la eliminación de la violencia contra las mujeres. 2. Elaborar eslóganes que conciencien y sensibilicen a la Comunidad Educativa. 3. Plasmarlos en cartulinas y hacerlas visibles.
  12. 12. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 12 Sonseca, a 16 de Noviembre de 2016. Videos tutoriales para el concurso de Activistas contra el Acoso: Somos Diferentes, No indiferentes http://www.concursoescolaronce.es/videotutoriales-casos- practicos/?utm_campaign=once-3er-webinar-10- noviembre&utm_medium=email&utm_source=acumbamail http://bit.ly/2fFbl4M No es necesario hacer un vídeo mostrando personas. Se puede ser original y hacer un comic, caretas etc. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=udRW5zFkauE Competencias del Consejo Escolar Artículo 127 de la LOE, modificado por la LOMCE 1. Evaluar los proyectos y las normas a los que se refiere el capítulo II del título V de la presente Ley orgánica. 2. Evaluar la programación general anual del centro, sin perjuicio de las competencias del Claustro del profesorado, en relación con la planificación y organización docente. 3. Conocer las candidaturas a la dirección y los proyectos de dirección presentados por los candidatos. 4. Participar en la selección del director/a del centro, en los términos que la presente Ley Orgánica establece. Ser informado del nombramiento y cese de los demás miembros del equipo directivo. En su caso, previo acuerdo de sus miembros, adoptado por mayoría de dos tercios, proponer la revocación del nombramiento del director/a. 5. Informar sobre la admisión de alumnos y alumnas, con sujeción a lo establecido en esta Ley Orgánica y disposiciones que la desarrollen.
  13. 13. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 13 6. Conocer la resolución de conflictos disciplinarios y velar por que se atengan a la normativa vigente. Cuando las medidas disciplinarias adoptadas por el director/a correspondan a conductas del alumnado que perjudiquen gravemente la convivencia del centro, el Consejo Escolar, a instancia de padres, madres o tutores legales, podrá revisar la decisión adoptada y proponer, en su caso, las medidas oportunas. 7. Proponer medidas e iniciativas que favorezcan la convivencia en el centro, la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres, la igualdad de trato y la no discriminación por las causas a que se refiere el artículo 84.3 de la presente Ley Orgánica, la resolución pacífica de conflictos, y la prevención de la violencia de género. 8. Promover la conservación y renovación de las instalaciones y del equipo escolar e informar la obtención de recursos complementarios, de acuerdo con lo establecido en el artículo 122.3. 9. Informar las directrices para la colaboración, con fines educativos y culturales, con las Administraciones locales, con otros centros, entidades y organismos. 10.Analizar y valorar el funcionamiento general del centro, la evolución del rendimiento escolar y los resultados de las evaluaciones internas y externas en las que participe el centro. 11.Elaborar propuestas e informes, a iniciativa propia o a petición de la Administración competente, sobre el funcionamiento del centro y la mejora de la calidad de la gestión, así como sobre aquellos otros aspectos relacionados con la calidad de la misma. 12.Cualesquiera otras que le sean atribuidas por la Administración educativa. Del 14 al 18: Presentación de Candidaturas. Hay que elegir a 1 alumno. Actualmente hay tres en el Consejo Escolar.
  14. 14. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 14 Sonseca, a 23 de Noviembre de 2016. http://www.concursoescolaronce.es/videotutoriales-interactivos/ Puedes descargarte una presentación interactiva sobre cómo detectar el acoso y cómo atender a la Diversidad. Tenemos hasta el día 31 de Enero para presentar el vídeo clip. El título no puede tener más de 140 caracteres. Os envío varios materiales que me he descargado de la web www.concursoescolaronce.es http://www.concursoescolaronce.es/descargas/ACCESIBLE_ES/ESO/1_33C- ONCE_Presentacion_ESO_Accesible_ES.pdf https://www.centrocp.com/cortometrajes-valor-educativo-pautas-para-uso/ Hay 160 cortometrajes para sensibilizar sobre el valor educativo de los cortos, e incluso de un video-clip. Participar en Twitter #ActivistasContraelAcoso Escribir en Twitter por qué queremos ser Activistas contra el Acoso. Vídeos que nos aconsejan para la ESO y para Bachillerato: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=7t5voTgiSh8 Ciberbullying https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msxXA0Bg-HQ Autoestima baja (contra el bullying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmZZZbSx-Xw Película sobre el ciberbullying. La propuesta de un Tutorial es comenzar por ¿Cómo te sientes cuando vienes al Instituto? Cada niño tiene un posit y va escribiendo cómo se siente y luego se pega en la pizarra y se va leyendo. Y después se pasa a hacer consciente al grupo de una realidad que no se ve: Hay alumnos que vienen a clase con tristeza, miedo, pánico… ¿Qué podemos hacer por estos chicos para que vengan felices? Cada alumno en uno o más posit va escribiendo qué se puede hacer y pegándolo en la pizarra.
  15. 15. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 15 Sonseca, a 30 de Noviembre de 2016. Premios CONCURSO ONCE: REGALO DE PARTICIPACIÓN PARA TODOS. Todos los profesores y alumnos que se apunten en el concurso recibirán la PULSERA DE ACTIVISTAS CONTRA EL ACOSO, que les identificará como participantes del concurso y miembros activos del movimiento. Llevarla es un orgullo, así que …¡haz sitio en tu muñeca! GANADORES PROVINCIALES. Los alumnos de las aulas premiadas de las Categorías A, B y C recibirán una MOCHILA exclusiva para demostrar cada día que “AQUÍ CABEN TODOS”. GANADORES AUTONÓMICOS. Cada aula ganadora de la categorías A, B y C será premiada además con UNA ACTIVIDAD PARA TODA LA CLASE valorada en un máximo de 400 euros. GANADORES NACIONALES. Las aulas ganadoras (categorías A, B, C, D y E) tendrán que preparar las maletas y poner rumbo a la sierra de Madrid para disfrutar del “CAMPUS SOMOS DIFERENTES, NO INDIFERENTES” Porque del día 16 al 19 de junio disfrutarán de una experiencia única llena de emociones, actividades, talleres y muchas sorpresas más. Tormenta de Ideas sobre:  La historia que vamos a contar. MUY IMPORTANTE.  Los escenarios que podemos reflejar.  ¿Qué actores, o muñecos vamos a usar?  La música que nos gusta.  Inventar el título. 140 caracteres.  Inventar canción como la que hay en el enlace o similar https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msxXA0Bg-HQ Autoestima baja (contra el bullying)  Descargar programa para edición de vídeos: Movie Maker, Sony Vegas Pro…  ¿Hacemos una coreografía? ¿Vestuario? ¿Disfraz?  Hacer guión para saber qué va a pasar en cada uno de los segundos que forman un minuto.
  16. 16. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 16 Sonseca, a 7 de diciembre de 2016. Programa de Participación: preparar la posible intervención del Delegado de clase en las sesiones de Evaluación del primer trimestre: 1.- Analizando los problemas surgidos a lo largo del trimestre. 2.- Reflexionando en cómo se han abordado. 3.- ¿Qué podíamos haber hecho para solucionarlos? Pre-Evaluación: 1. Análisis individual por materias. Autoevaluación. O bien contestar a este cuestionario. Análisis Personal de la 1ª Evaluación 1.- ¿Te encuentras satisfecho con los resultados obtenidos en la primera evaluación? ….¿Cómo has hecho para conseguir resultados satisfactorios? ………………………………………… 2.- ¿Qué te ha ocurrido para no conseguir los resultados que a principio de curso esperabas?..................................................................................................... ¿En qué has fallado? ………………………………………………………………………………… 3.- Todavía queda por hacer ¿Qué resultados desearías obtener en junio?......................................... ¿Qué hábitos de tu vida escolar y personal has de mantener y fortalecer? ………………………………………………… ¿Qué hábitos deberías adquirir para mejorar tu rendimiento? …………………… 4.- Suponemos que habrás comprendido que la organización y distribución de las actividades en el día a día es fundamental para llegar a conseguir el éxito. Pero, ¿cómo andas de concentración?.............¿qué elementos te distraen de tu quehaceres escolares?...................................................... ¿Procuras alejarte de aquello que te distrae y te desvía de tus objetivos? …….. ¿Cómo lo haces? ……………. 5.- Sinceramente ¿necesitas ayuda?....¿de los profesores?.....¿del tutor o tutora?... ¿del educador social?... ¿de la orientadora?... ¿de tus compañeros?...¿de tus padres?... ¿Qué pedirías a estas personas para que te ayuden? 6.- Comenta con tus compañeros cómo te organizas. ¿Qué hacen tus compañeros bien que tú no haces? ¿Qué haces tú bien que tus compañeros no hacen? 7.- ¿Qué aportación deseas comunicar a los profesores que vaya destinada a mejorar la clase?
  17. 17. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 17 Sonseca, a 14 de Diciembre de 2016. Proyecto CONSTRUYE TU MUNDO. http://www.construyetumundo.org/ Programa de Prevención de Conductas de Riesgo. Objetivos específicos: En el ámbito del desarrollo de la afectividad:  Fortalecer la autoestima.  Fomentar la capacidad de empatía.  Trabajar la expresión emocional. En el ámbito del desarrollo cognitivo:  Desarrollar actitudes positivas hacia el mantenimiento de la salud.  Desarrollar el autocontrol.  Mejorar las habilidades de toma de decisiones.  Reducir las actitudes positivas hacia el consumo de drogas.  Contribuir al desarrollo de valores universales. En el ámbito del desarrollo social:  Mejorar las habilidades para la interacción social.  Mejorar las habilidades de oposición asertiva.  Mejorar las habilidades de autoafirmación. En el ámbito de la competencia de actuación:  Fomentar el análisis y la reflexión de las condiciones de vida, del medio ambiente y de la sociedad.  Aumentar la habilidad para actuar, iniciar y llevar a cabo cambios positivos.  Fomentar la participación social. METODOLOGÍA Construye tu mundo se apoya en una metodología innovadora denominada IVAC (Investigación, Visión, Acción y Cambio) que rompe con los esquemas tradicionales de transmisión de conocimiento, al basarse en un proceso de aprendizaje activo. Consta de cuatro fases con las que se persigue que el alumnado participe activamente en temas de salud y prevención de conductas de riesgo. FPBASICA SA 1 Y FPBASICA ELE 1 harán las actividades de 3º ESO FPBASICA SA 2 Y FPBASICA ELE 2 harán las actividades de 4º ESO.
  18. 18. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 18 Sonseca, a 11 de Enero de 2017. Concurso escolar ONCE Activar la construcción del vídeo. Construye tu mundo. Programa de Prevención de Conductas de Riesgo. Fuentes de inspiración 30 de enero-3 de febrero Paraísos artificiales 13 de febrero-17 de febrero No lo tengo claro 1 de marzo-7 de marzo Imaginación al poder 27 de marzo- 31 de marzo Mejor todos juntos 24 de abril-28 de abril La Tierra se cura 15 de mayo-19 de mayo Calendario  Revisión de los resguardos de los boletines firmados antes del 13 de Enero de 2017.  28 de Enero. Finaliza el plazo para la presentación del vídeo en el concurso de la ONCE TODOS SOMOS DIFERENTES, NO INDIFERENTES. ACTIVISTAS CONTRA EL ACOSO.  27 Y 28 de Febrero días no lectivos.  17 de Marzo, día no lectivo. Día de la Enseñanza.  2ª evaluación el 21, 22 y 23 de Marzo de 2017. Diez sugerencias prácticas, avaladas por la neurociencia, para mejorar la enseñanza y el aprendizaje en cualquier nivel educativo. Ignacio Morgado Catedrático de Psicobiología de la Universidad Autónoma de Barcelona Resumen El autor sugiere una serie de comportamientos relacionados con la actividad física, la alimentación y el sueño que mejoran las condiciones cerebrales para aprender y formar memorias robustas y duraderas. Con ese mismo objetivo se señalan una serie de métodos de aprendizaje activo, como el entrenamiento en memoria de trabajo, la reconstrucción sistemática y frecuente y de lo aprendido o la guía del estudio mediante preguntas que han demostrado igualmente su eficacia para generar ese tipo de memorias y mejorar la educación en cualquier nivel de enseñanza.
  19. 19. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 19 En la mayoría de propuestas ofrecidas para mejorar la educación en nuestro país predominan los razonamientos teóricos y filosóficos sobre cómo lograrlo. Aquí pretendemos complementar esas propuestas con un conjunto de sugerencias de carácter práctico para mejorar el rendimiento académico de enseñantes y alumnos a corto y medio plazo. Son procedimientos avalados por la investigación reciente en neurociencia y psicobiología, que pueden tener su versión particular en cada nivel y contexto educativo. 1. Practicar regularmente deportes o actividades físicas. El ejercicio físico aeróbico beneficia las capacidades cerebrales tanto en el niño como en el adulto. Quienes tienen una actividad física semanal más intensa tienen también una mejor memoria y mayor flexibilidad y velocidad de procesamiento de información mental. Incluso 30 únicos minutos de marcha en bicicleta o carrera pueden ser suficientes para mejorar el tiempo de reacción y la velocidad de procesamiento de la información en el cerebro. Ello es posible porque la actividad física genera BDNF, una proteína del cerebro que aumenta la plasticidad o capacidad de las neuronas para formar conexiones entre ellas, el número de las que nacen diariamente y la vascularización y aporte de sangre que reciben. La actividad física, en definitiva, genera una especie de lubricante que facilita el funcionamiento de la maquinaria cerebral para aprender, formar memorias y recordar. 2. Evitar el exceso de grasas en la alimentación. La alimentación adecuada para aprender debe evitar las dietas altas en grasas, pues son dietas que reducen la sensibilidad de los receptores NMDA, que son moléculas del cerebro que forman parte de los mecanismos de plasticidad neuronal que hacen posible la formación de la memoria en lugares como el hipocampo y la corteza cerebral. La experimentación actualmente en curso indica que la restricción calórica en la alimentación favorece la mayoría de procesos mentales. 3. Dormir lo necesario con regularidad. El sueño anticipado prepara al cerebro para aprender y, cuando ocurre tras el aprendizaje, potencia la formación y estabilización de las memorias. Es así porque las mismas neuronas que se activan para registrar la información cuando aprendemos vuelven a activarse cuando dormimos. Suelen hacerlo entonces a mayor velocidad dando preferencia a las que registraron los aprendizajes a los que se atribuyó mayor importancia o valor de futuro. El sueño es, por tanto, una forma cerebral de practicar y fortalecer lo aprendido durante el día. Para potenciar el aprendizaje precedente no es necesario dormir las 8 horas de una noche, pues puede bastar con una siesta de una o dos horas, aunque períodos más largos suelen ser más beneficiosos. Además de facilitar el aprendizaje y potenciar la memoria, el sueño reorganiza y estructura los contenidos de la mente haciendo posible la integración de la nueva información aprendida en los esquemas de conocimiento ya existentes en el cerebro, facilitando el descubrimiento de reglas y regularidades ocultas en la información recibida, generando inferencias, convirtiendo el conocimiento implícito en explícito e influyendo también muy posiblemente en la intuición y creatividad de las personas. 4. Entrenar frecuentemente la memoria de trabajo. Esta memoria es la que utilizamos para pensar, razonar, planificar el futuro y tomar decisiones. Con ella retenemos en la mente, por ejemplo, las posibles jugadas a realizar en una partida de ajedrez o las diferentes opciones para tomar una decisión. Materias como la filosofía o las matemáticas promueven este tipo de memoria, muy ligada a la inteligencia fluida, que es la capacidad de razonar y resolver problemas nuevos con independencia del conocimiento previamente adquirido. La práctica intensa en memoria de trabajo incrementa la actividad de las cortezas prefrontal y parietal del cerebro de la que depende y aumenta también las conexiones neuronales entre ambos hemisferios cerebrales. La posibilidad de transferir la mejora en la capacidad de ejecución de una determinada tarea de memoria de trabajo a otra tares diferente no entrenada es mayor cuantos más procesos cerebrales estén comúnmente implicados en ambas.
  20. 20. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 20 5. Guiar el aprendizaje con preguntas. Este procedimiento motiva al estudiante, concentra su atención y le convierte en una especie de detective o investigador que busca en cualquier fuente de información posible la solución a los interrogantes que se le plantean. Es además un modo de enseñarle a trabajar y ganar autonomía para aprender, es decir, es también un modo de aumentar la capacidad del alumno para aprender por sí mismo en el futuro. 6. Practicar frecuentemente el recuerdo de lo aprendido. El recuerdo, además de servir para evaluar lo aprendido, sirve también para seguir aprendiendo. El preguntar sobre la información recientemente aprendida beneficia a la memoria a largo plazo promoviendo el reclutamiento de los circuitos neuronales del recuerdo en las subsecuentes oportunidades de estudio. Ayuda también a mantener la atención durante largos periodos evitando las distracciones cuando se estudia leyendo los textos en la pantalla de un ordenador. Tal actividad aumenta la sensación subjetiva que tiene el estudiante de estar aprendiendo y reduce así su ansiedad respecto a evaluaciones posteriores. 7. Un poco de estrés no es malo. En situaciones emocionales o de estrés moderado, la activación de estructuras cerebrales como la amígdala y la liberación en la sangre de hormonas como la adrenalina y los glucocorticoides pueden contribuir a la facilitación del aprendizaje y la memoria actuando directa o indirectamente sobre los circuitos neuronales del cerebro. Los glucocorticoides regulan además la presencia de los mencionados receptores NMDA en el cerebro, y promueven cambios epigenéticos que facilitan en el ADN de las neuronas la expresión de los genes que hacen posible la síntesis de las moléculas necesarias para formar las memorias. Un modo de inducir esa emoción o estrés moderado en los alumnos consiste en proporcionarles antes de nada información motivadora sobre la materia a aprender, algo que conocen sobradamente los buenos docentes. 8. Homenaje a la lectura. De todas las actividades intelectuales potenciadoras de capacidades mentales la más asequible y la que proporciona un mejor balance costo/beneficio es, sin duda, la lectura. Leer es uno de los mejores ejercicios posibles para mantener en forma el cerebro. Es así porque la actividad de leer requiere poner en juego un importante número de procesos mentales, entre los que destacan la percepción, la memoria y el razonamiento. Cuando leemos activamos preferentemente el hemisferio izquierdo del cerebro, que es el más dotado de capacidades analíticas en la mayoría de las personas, pero son muchas las áreas cerebrales de ambos hemisferios que se activan e intervienen en el proceso. Decodificar las letras, las palabras, las frases y convertirlas en sonidos mentales requiere activar amplias áreas de la neocorteza cerebral. Las cortezas occipital y temporal se activan para ver y reconocer el valor semántico de las palabras. La corteza frontal motora se activa cuando evocamos mentalmente los sonidos de las palabras que leemos. Los recuerdos que evoca la interpretación de lo leído activan poderosamente el hipocampo y el lóbulo temporal medial del cerebro, que son zonas críticas para la memoria. Las narraciones y los contenidos emocionales del escrito, sean o no de ficción, activan la amígdala y demás áreas emocionales del cerebro. El razonamiento sobre el contenido y la semántica de lo leído activa la corteza prefrontal y la memoria de trabajo. La lectura refuerza también las habilidades sociales y la empatía, además de reducir el nivel de estrés del lector. El libro y la lectura, como gimnasio asequible y barato para la mente, deberían incluirse en la educación desde la más temprana infancia y mantenerse durante toda la vida. 9. Inmersión temprana en más de una lengua. Los individuos que adquieren múltiples lenguas en su infancia y las practican a lo largo de su vida tienen una mayor atención selectiva, y más desarrollado el hábito de conmutar contenidos mentales, lo que les facilita la adquisición de aprendizajes complejos, especialmente los que implican cambios en las reglas de ejecución.
  21. 21. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 21 Aunque pueden tener un vocabulario más reducido en cada lengua, los bilingües son más rápidos y efectivos que los monolingües cuando, por ejemplo, aprenden a clasificar objetos por su color y, de repente, hay que cambiar y clasificarlos por su forma. La mayor capacidad de ejecución y flexibilidad mental de las personas bilingües se manifiesta frecuentemente en la vida, se ha observado en todas las edades, y la conservan además mucho más que los monolingües en la vejez. Para generar un automatismo como el lingüístico y beneficiarse de él hay que aprenderlo tempranamente y practicarlo con asiduidad y frecuencia. Los maestros, al igual que los padres y cuidadores, tienen un papel importante en esa inducción lingüística múltiple de los primeros años de vida. El estudio y práctica de la música puede tener un efecto similar en la medida en que es también otra forma de lenguaje. 10. Evaluaciones orales. Las exposiciones o los exámenes orales no sólo permiten una evaluación muy rigurosa del conocimiento adquirido por los alumnos, sino que, sobre todo, inducen en ellos un tipo de estudio mucho más basado en la comprensión de los materiales y la información que en su simple memorización. Son además métodos que generan una memoria a largo plazo mucho mejor que la que resulta del tipo de estudio consistente en repasar una y otra vez textos o apuntes de una materia. En general, los ambientes enriquecidos y todas aquellas actividades mentales o intelectuales que suponen esfuerzo y desafío son más útiles para formar buenas memorias que aquellas que se realizan sin apenas esfuerzo. Tampoco deberíamos despreciar recursos tradicionales en diferentes niveles de la enseñanza como la escritura al dictado, el resumir textos o el memorizar información básica. Reglas de ortografía, fechas históricas, países y sus capitales y accidentes geográficos, son ejemplos históricos nada despreciables, pues constituyen valiosos recursos de memoria implícita que se adquieren por repetición y resultan extraordinariamente útiles como apoyo para posteriores evaluaciones mentales y razonamientos complejos. Es un hecho comprobado que una enseñanza adecuada tiende a igualar el rendimiento de los sujetos que aprenden y evita con ello contrastes acusados y comparaciones entre esos sujetos que no siempre benefician al proceso educativo. Morgado, I. (2014). Aprender, recordar y olvidar: Claves cerebrales de la memoria y la educación. Barcelona: Ariel.
  22. 22. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 22 Sonseca, 18 de Enero de 2017. Entrevistas de Trabajo ¿Cómo salir airoso? http://www.todofp.es/todofp/orientacion-profesional/busca-empleo- entrenate/entrevista-trabajo.html http://bit.ly/1JAfqBJ http://www.todofp.es/todofp/orientacion-profesional/busca-empleo- entrenate/entrevista-trabajo/comunicacion-no-verbal.html http://bit.ly/1tZrDvu http://www.todofp.es/todofp/orientacion-profesional/busca-empleo- entrenate/entrevista-trabajo/presentacion.html http://bit.ly/1NlYBPh Ilustrado con atractivos vídeos. http://www.todofp.es/todofp/orientacion-profesional/busca-empleo- entrenate/entrevista-trabajo/informacion-personal.html http://bit.ly/2jrhZ4g Vídeos muy interesantes donde vienen ejemplos buenos y ejemplos malos sobre cómo se debe hacer una entrevista. Son seis vídeos de una duración aproximada de dos minutos y medio. http://www.todofp.es/todofp/orientacion-profesional/busca-empleo- entrenate/entrevista-trabajo/formacion.html http://bit.ly/2j9c014 Vídeos que ayudan a comprender como se desarrolla una entrevista. http://www.todofp.es/todofp/orientacion-profesional/busca-empleo- entrenate/entrevista-trabajo/experiencia.html http://bit.ly/2k06lhu Vídeos muy interesantes. http://www.todofp.es/todofp/orientacion-profesional/busca-empleo- entrenate/entrevista-trabajo/puesto-trabajo.html http://bit.ly/2jjcNNu También con vídeos http://www.todofp.es/todofp/orientacion-profesional/busca-empleo- entrenate/entrevista-trabajo/despedida.html http://bit.ly/1IEhghG Hay que ver los vídeos, ilustran bastante de qué hacer y cómo.
  23. 23. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 23 Sonseca, a 25 de Enero de 2017. Ampliación del plazo para el vídeo de la ONCE hasta el 12 de Febrero. FP Básica de Electricidad 1º curso. El jueves, 26 de Enero, a las 11.30. Intervención Orientadora. Día 30 de Enero. Día Escolar de la NO violencia y la Paz http://denip.webcindario.com/ 1. El "Día Escolar de la No-violencia y la Paz" (DENIP), fundado en 1964 y conocido también por Día Mundial o Internacional de la No-violencia y la Paz, es una iniciativa pionera, no estatal, no gubernamental, no oficial, independiente, libre y voluntaria de Educación No-violenta y Pacificadora, practicada ya en escuelas de todo el mundo y en la que están invitados a participar los centros educativos, los educadores y los educandos de todos los niveles y de todos los países. 2. Propugna una educación permanente en y para la concordia, la tolerancia, la solidaridad, el respeto a los derechos humanos, la no- violencia y la paz.
  24. 24. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 24 3. Se practica el 30 de enero o en los días próximos de cada año, en el aniversario de la muerte del Mahatma Gandhi. En los países con calendarios escolares propios del hemisferio sur puede conmemorarse el 30 de marzo o en los días inmediatos. 4. Su mensaje básico: dice: "Amor universal, No-violencia y Paz. El Amor universal es mejor que el egoísmo, la No-violencia es mejor que la violencia y la Paz es mejor que la guerra". 5. El procedimiento didáctico de esta actividad de educación en valores debe ser vivencial y permite la libre aplicación en cada centro educativo según su propio estilo didáctico. 6. Amigos del DENIP son aquellas personas que, aceptando la supremacía espiritual, individual y social del amor universal, la no-violencia, la tolerancia, la solidaridad, el respeto a los derechos humanos y la paz sobre sus opuestos, propugnan la difusión los principios inspiradores de la jornada. Llorenç Vidal Fundador del DENIP en 1964 Escribir un poema, un haiku, unas frases  para fomentar la paz entre las personas y las naciones,  para rechazar toda manifestación de violencia, de guerra,  para fijarse en cómo resolver los conflictos.
  25. 25. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 25 Sonseca, a 8 de Febrero de 2017. 15 de Febrero. Día Mundial contra el Cáncer Infantil AFANION va a darnos unos lazos de sensibilización. En el patio haremos un gran corazón todos juntos. Camiseta amarilla o dorada Patrocinadores de la Formación Profesional Básica:
  26. 26. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 26 INCIBE https://www.incibe.es/ Instituto Nacional de Ciberseguridad INCIBE trabaja para afianzar la confianza digital, elevar la ciberseguridad y la resiliencia y contribuir al mercado digital de manera que se impulse el uso seguro del ciberespacio en España. El Instituto Nacional de Ciberseguridad de España (INCIBE), anteriormente Instituto Nacional de Tecnologías de la Comunicación, es una sociedad dependiente de la Secretaría de Estado para la Sociedad de la Información y la Agenda Digital (SESIAD) y consolidada como entidad de referencia para el desarrollo de la ciberseguridad y de la confianza digital de ciudadanos, red académica y de investigación, profesionales, empresas y especialmente para sectores estratégicos. Con una actividad basada en la investigación, la prestación de servicios y la coordinación con los agentes con competencias en la materia, INCIBE contribuye a construir ciberseguridad a nivel nacional e internacional. «INCIBE es ciberseguridad. Somos Ciberseguridad OSI https://www.osi.es/ Oficina de Seguridad del Internauta 28 de Enero Día Europeo de la Protección de Datos Menores OSI https://menores.osi.es/?origen=osi MUY IMPORTANTE
  27. 27. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 27 Clikeamos en Escuela Cibersegura Promoción del uso seguro y responsable del Internet entre los menores. Clikeamos en Unidades Didácticas y Presentaciones De cara a facilitar a la comunidad educativa herramientas gratuitas para trabajar el uso seguro y responsable de Internet con alumnado y familias, desde Menores OSI se han desarrollado una serie de materiales educativos sobre las siguientes temáticas: Privacidad, identidad digital y reputación
  28. 28. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 28 Netiqueta: comportamiento en línea Gestión de la información y acceso a contenidos apropiados Ciberacoso escolar Protección ante virus y fraudes Uso excesivo de las TIC Mediación parental (dirigida a familias) Uso seguro y responsable de las TIC (enfoque generalista) Netiqueta: comportamiento en línea Tiene disponible  Descargar la Unidad Didáctica  Descargar la Presentación  Descargar el Guión La Unidad Didáctica consta de los siguientes contenidos 1. Presentación de la Unidad Didáctica.......................................................................4 2. Ficha descriptiva......................................................................................................4 3. Temporalización y secuenciación.............................................................................6 4. Orientaciones didácticas..........................................................................................7 4.1.Metodología.............................................................. ………………………………….7 4.2.Recursos..................................................................................................................7 4.3. Descripción de las actividades a abordar.............................................................8 4.3.1. Actividad 01: “Introducción a la Netiqueta” ....................................................8 4.3.2. Actividad 02: “Me hablas, pero no te veo” .....................................................9 4.3.3. Actividad 03. “La coma salva vidas” ..............................................................12 4.3.4. Actividad 04. “No a los Troles”......................................................................14 4.3.5. Actividad 05 “Derechos de autor y privacidad de las imágenes”....................15 4.3.6. Actividad 06. “Elaborando nuestra Netiqueta”.................................................17 4.3.7. Actividad 07 “Autoevaluación” ......................................................................18 4.4. Criterios de evaluación.......................................................................................18 5. Marco teórico de apoyo al docente .............................................................................19 6. Bibliografía / Documentación complementaria..........................................................23 7. Anexo 1. Test de autoevaluación ...............................................................................24
  29. 29. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 29 8. Anexo 2. Respuestas al Test de autoevaluación ........................................................25 9. Anexo 3. Recursos asociados .....................................................................................26 La metodología sigue estos pasos: expositiva o interrogativa =>> Vídeo + Debate + Decálogo de buenas prácticas + Role playing+ expositiva + storytelling + comic Presentación de Netiqueta: comportamiento en línea consta de 29 diapositivas: Descargamos finalmente el Guión, en donde se encuentra el significado de cada una de las diapositivas.
  30. 30. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 30 Sonseca, 22 de Febrero de 2017. Preparar la exposición de los folios amarillos con las ideas y sentimientos que han escrito los alumnos de 1º y 2º ESO. Mantenimiento de las Instalaciones comunes del Instituto. Batida de limpieza. FP Básica Adm 1 FP Básica Adm 2 FPBásica Ele 1 FP Básica Ele 2 Ser Guardia Civil. Información importante sobre la oposición REQUISITOSTEMARIOPRUEBASOFERTA PÚBLICACONVOCATORIASALARIO Tener la nacionalidad española. Estar en posesión del título de Graduado en Educación Secundaria, FP1, Ciclo Formativo de Grado Medio, 2º de BUP o equivalente o tener superada la prueba de acceso a grado medio. Cumplir 18 años en el año de la convocatoria y no superar la edad de 40 años. Tener una altura mínima de 1.65 los hombres y de 1.60 las mujeres. Estar en posesión del permiso de conducción B. No haber sido condenado por delito doloso, ni separado del servicio del Estado, de la Administración Autonómica, Local o Institucional, ni hallarse inhabilitado para el ejercicio de funciones públicas. 6. Patrocinadores de la Formación Profesional Básica:
  31. 31. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 31 Sonseca, a 1 de Marzo de 2017. La práctica de Mindfulness en el aula. CONGELAR LA POSTURA ¿Cuándo? En momentos en los que nuestros alumnos se encuentren dispersos o cansados. ¿Cómo hacerlo? Invitamos al grupo a permanecer quietos, tal y como estén sentados, y a cerrar los ojos. Que lleven primero la atención a su respiración, sin tratar de modificarla, dejándola tal y como está. Después que observen si hay alguna tensión en su cuerpo. Se trata de observar sin juzgarse ni evaluarse por ello, tan solo practicar la observación sin intención de corregir o cambiar nada. Después ajustan la postura para sentarse con la espalda recta y relajan hombros, cuello, rostro, brazos…y de nuevo observan la respiración natural. OBSERVAR LA RESPIRACIÓN ¿Cuándo? En momentos en los que, al profesor o a los alumnos, se les está activando una señal emocional reactiva que les puede llevar al desbordamiento o a reaccionar de forma automática e inconsciente. ¿Cómo hacer? En este ejercicio les proponemos que permanezcan con ojos abiertos o cerrados, como prefieran, y lleven la atención a la respiración natural sin tratar de cambiarla, observando su ritmo y su profundidad. Les invitamos a observar cómo se expande y se contrae el abdomen y el tórax con cada respiración natural. Tras unos instantes de observación realizamos tres respiraciones profundas y lentas, con plena atención, poniendo la intención de soltar tensiones físicas y emocionales, así como los asuntos mentales con cada exhalación. BODY-SCAN ¿Cuándo? Cuando el profesor percibe que la actitud generalizada en el aula es de desatención, sustituir la clásica charla por el ejercicio de congelar la postura, y realizamos el body-scan. ¿Cómo hacer? Tras sentarse con la espalda recta, se les invita a que escaneen su cuerpo de la cabeza a los pies, llevando la atención a las sensaciones de peso del cuerpo (bajo los glúteos, los pies, las manos…) Después realizan otro escaneado, esta vez de pies a cabeza, llevando la atención a la sensación de roce con la ropa. Escanean de nuevo, de la cabeza a los pies, atendiendo ahora a las sensaciones de roce con el aire. Por último les invitamos a que escaneen de nuevo, atendiendo ahora a las zonas en las que hay sensaciones de tensión. Para terminar, toman conciencia de todo el cuerpo, atendiendo a sensaciones de peso, roce y tensión.
  32. 32. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 32 Sonseca, a 8 de Marzo de 2017. https://www.is4k.es/de-utilidad/materiales-didacticos Uso excesivo de las TIC La presentación y el guión de la Unidad Didáctica la he mandado por correo electrónico. Análisis crítico del móvil en el Instituto (realizado por la Orientadora) Actualmente, el móvil se puede considerar una prolongación nuestra porque nos lleva más allá, salta las fronteras físicas para permanecer al lado de los ausentes. Está fenomenal si somos capaces de dar prioridad a las exigencias de la vida cotidiana. En el Centro de Formación Profesional, es decir, el Instituto, el móvil puede ser una herramienta de aprendizaje y en este contexto, es legítimo que se utilice, puesto que las nuevas tecnologías nos ofrecen un vasto campo de aprendizaje y desarrollo de destrezas de búsqueda y habilidades sociales. El Profesor o Profesora de la Formación Profesional es la persona legítimamente autorizada para dar los permisos de uso de móvil en hora lectiva, siempre y cuando obedezca a un uso didáctico y también está autorizado, a no permitirlo porque molesta el normal desarrollo de la clase e impide la concentración plena en el aprendizaje. Por tanto, el Profesor o Profesora puede autorizarlo para un uso didáctico y entonces se utiliza. O bien, el Profesor o Profesora puede no autorizarlo y en ese caso, no se utiliza. ¿Por qué? Los protocolos de cómo se sigue una clase deben ser respetados para no robar tiempo a los demás y no generar situaciones contrarias a los protocolos de impartición de la formación profesional en una clase presencial. Todos ganamos si respetamos la autoridad del Profesor o Profesora en clase. No os quepa ninguna duda. La Presencia Plena en la clase nos ayuda a ser más eficientes y eficaces.
  33. 33. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 33 Sonseca, a 15 de Marzo de 2017. Día del Consumidor. Título original Demain Año 2015 Duración 118 min. País Francia Director Cyril Dion, Mélanie Laurent Fotografía Alexandre Léglise Reparto Documentary, Cyril Dion, Mélanie Laurent, Pierre Rabhi P Tras la publicación de un estudio que anunciaba la posible desaparición de parte de la humanidad en 2100, Cyril Dion y Mélanie Laurent y un equipo de cuatro personas visitan diez países para investigar las causas de la catástrofe y, sobre todo, la forma de evitarla. Durante su viaje, se encuentran con pioneros que reinventan la agricultura, la energía, la economía, la democracia y la educación. Terminado su trabajo, empiezan a vislumbrar la posibilidad de que surja un nuevo mundo: el mundo del mañana. (FILMAFFINITY) "La estructura programática del discurso es brillante, con su bien trazado recorrido (..) orientado a reconsiderar nuestra depredación acumulativa y a cuestionar los dogmas en torno a la letal economía de crecimiento." Jordi Costa: Diario El País "Muy ágil (...) Hay mucho en la corteza de la película y en su almendra que conviene paladear (...) Puntuación: ★★★ (sobre 5)" Oti Rodríguez Marchante: Diario ABC "'Mañana' busca alternativas disponibles para ser analizadas, discutidas y, sobre todo, conocidas. Ahora sólo hace falta recordarlo al votar, en las urnas y al consumir. (...) Puntuación: ★★★ (sobre 5)" Daniel De Partearroyo: Cinemanía "Para quien se interese por el futuro de la tierra. Lo mejor: la contundencia de su exposición. Lo peor: le falta chispa a su ejecución (...) Puntuación: ★★★ (sobre 5)" 2015: Premios César: Mejor documental http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/review/tomorrow-demain-film- review-848309 http://www.filmaffinity.com/es/evideos.php?movie_id=525299
  34. 34. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 34 Sonseca, a 29 de Marzo de 2017 3ª Evaluación y última de este curso. ¿No me digas que estás cansado? Ahora es cuando hay que apretar más y no dejarse vencer por la pereza. Aprieta el acelerador y TRIUNFA, saca tu curso y vete con tu título a casa. De ahí al infinito….El futuro es tuyo. Piensa y responde: ¿Qué estoy haciendo bien? ¿Cómo me siento después de hacerlo bien? ¿Cómo se sienten los demás cuando yo hago las cosas bien? ¿Me gusta que los demás estén contentos porque hago las cosas bien? ¿Hago alguna cosa mal? ¿Por qué? ¿Cómo me siento después de haber hecho algo mal? Atención: se pueden hacer cosas mal por acción o por omisión. Si omites algo que te corresponde hacer, estás haciéndolo mal. ¿Cómo visualizo mi futuro? ¿Quiero ser empleado o empleador? ¿Quiero crear una empresa? ¿De qué sector profesional? ¿Cuánto dinero necesitaré para vivir independiente? Haz un presupuesto de lo que puedes gastar al mes si te independizas en piso aparte de tus padres, si lo haces solo o bien acompañado. Escríbelo y echa cuentas…
  35. 35. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 35 Sonseca, a 5 de Abril de 2017. Limpieza de Patios: FP BÁSICA SA1 FP BÁSICA ELE1 FP BÁSICA SA2 FP BÁSICA ELE2 Patrocinadores de la Formación Profesional Básica: ¿Te gustaría saber de los sectores profesionales y en qué consisten? http://pop.jccm.es/ http://andaluciaorienta.net/
  36. 36. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 36 Sonseca, a 19 de Abril de 2017 PRUEBAS DE ACCESO A GRADO MEDIO Requisito de Edad: Tener 17 años al finalizar el año de la prueba. El plazo para solicitar la participación se extenderá del 18 de abril al 3 de mayo, ambos inclusive. La celebración de las pruebas tendrá lugar en dos convocatorias: (6 y 7 de junio y 11 de septiembre). La participación en el proceso requiere del pago previo de la tasa establecida en la Ley 9/2012, de 29 de noviembre de Tasas y Precios Públicos de Castilla-La Mancha. La Resolución de 12/01/2015, de la Dirección General de Tributos y Ordenación del juego, establece las cuantías e importes actualizados para el ejercicio 2016. Tasas por la participación en las pruebas - Convocatoria 2017 Tasa Familias Numerosas Pruebas para el acceso a los ciclos formativos de grado medio 10,40 € 5,20 € Pruebas para el acceso a los ciclos formativos de grado superior 15,61 € 7,81 € Las personas aspirantes que formen parte de familias numerosas, tendrán una bonificación del 50 por 100. Estarán exentas de pagar la tasa exigida las personas aspirantes que estén en situación de incapacidad permanente total o absoluta, y las personas solicitantes pertenecientes a Familias Numerosas de categoría especial. PROCEDIMIENTO DE PAGO Para pagar la tasa correspondiente, se deberá realizar un ingreso mediante el modelo 046. En este documento de ayuda se puede consultar la forma de hacerlo. Se puede acceder al modelo 046 en la siguiente página web: https://tributos.jccm.es/WebGreco/html/modelos/GreHtmlPresentacionModelo046_2012.html . http://www.educa.jccm.es/es/fpclm/estudios-formacion-profesional/pruebas- acceso-fp/preguntas-frecuentes-pruebas-acceso-formacion-profesional/abonar- tasas-realizar-pruebas ¿Cómo puedo presentar la solicitud? Actualizado el:10/04/2017 Para participar en el proceso necesitará seguir los siguientes pasos, que se detallan a continuación:
  37. 37. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 37 1) Pago de las tasas del procedimiento. 2) Tramitación y firma telemática de la solicitud. 1) Tasas por la participación en las pruebas Previo a la presentación de la solicitud, el solicitante deberá realizar un ingreso mediante el modelo 046 que se podrá cumplimentar en la siguiente página web: https://tributos.jccm.es/WebGreco/html/modelos/GreHtmlPresentacionModelo046_2012.html . Para ampliar información consultar el apartado ¿Hay que abonar tasas para realizar las pruebas? 2) Solicitud telemática a través de la Plataforma virtual Las solicitudes se presentarán exclusivamente de forma telemática a través de la secretaría virtual de la plataforma educativa Papás 2.0, cuya dirección web es:https://papas.jccm.es/papas/ Acceso a Papás - Con certificado digital o DNI electrónico. - O con credenciales de acceso (Usuario y contraseña) Para acceder a esta plataforma las personas interesadas necesitarán disponer de una credencial (usuario y contraseña) o del sistema cl@ve del Ministerio de Hacienda y Administraciones Públicas. En caso de no disponer de credencial de acceso (usuario y contraseña) podrán solicitarla en cualquiera de los centros del ámbito de gestión de esta Comunidad Autónoma sostenidos con fondos públicos que impartan las enseñanzas de formación profesional o bachillerato o educación secundaria obligatoria, así como en las direcciones provinciales de la Consejería de Educación, Cultura y Deportes. No obstante, si ya se dispone de credencial de acceso a la plataforma, no es necesario solicitar otra específica para tramitar la solicitud de admisión, ya que dicha credencial es genérica para el acceso a la secretaría virtual. . Más información Para la solicitud de credenciales debe tener en cuenta que: Debe personarse en el centro o Dirección Provincial de la Consejería de Educación, Cultura y Deportes provisto de documentación identificativa (DNI, NIE o pasaporte). Si es menor de edad las credenciales las tendrá que solicitar su padre, madre, tutor o tutora legal. 3) Firmar digitalmente la solicitud. Tras completar la solicitud deberá firmarla digitalmente, para lo cual se solicitará usuario y contraseña o
  38. 38. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 38 bien podrá hacerlo mediante certificado digital. Mientras la solicitud no esté firmada digitalmente, carecerá de registro de entrada y aparecerá en las pantallas como "Borrador". Para que esté correctamente presentada deberá constar el dato del registro de entrada en la pantalla "Mis solicitudes". LAS SOLICITUDES NO FIRMADAS DIGITALMENTE NO SE CONSIDERAN PRESENTADAS, SÓLO TIENEN CONSIDERACIÓN DE BORRADOR. SI DESEA PRESENTAR LA SOLICITUD ASEGURESE DE QUE SE HA FIRMADO COMO SE INDICA EN EL PÁRRAFO ANTERIOR https://www.jccm.es/tramitesygestiones/convocatoria-para-la-realizacion-de- pruebas-de-acceso-ciclos-formativos-de En este enlace se encuentran los anexos sobre la estructura, contenidos y exenciones de las pruebas de acceso a ciclos de formación profesional de grado medio. (Anexo I)
  39. 39. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 39 Sonseca, 26 de Abril de 2017 Correo de Alfonso para la evaluación del día 3 de Mayo Como se programó en el calendario del presente curso, las evaluaciones correspondientes a la 1ª ordinaria de 2º de FP Básica se realizarán el 3 de mayo. Al ser un grupo pequeño se realizarán al término de la jornada, es decir, a las 14.30 en el taller de tecnología del módulo 3 Electricidad y en el despacho del educador social Administrativo. Como sabéis en dicha evaluación se decidirá que alumnos irán a la FCT y cuales no dependiendo de los resultados obtenidos (no pueden hacer FCT si tienen módulo profesionales pendientes, y únicamente pueden ir con 1 módulo no profesional pendiente). También debemos llevar la nota de los módulos pendientes (si hay algún alumno con pendientes) ya que se pondrá la nota en la sesión de evaluación a no ser que se me informe antes. Del 15 al 18 Reanimación Cardio-Pulmonar. Primeros Auxilios Se ha propuesto a Laura Valentín el Martes, 16 de Mayo a las 12.40 Hay que organizar lo de Afanion.
  40. 40. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 40 Sonseca, a 3 de Mayo de 2017 INTERVENCIÓN A CARGO DE: LAURA VALENTÍN SOBRE PRIMEROS AUXILIOS DESTINADO AL PRIMER CURSO DE FORMACIÓN PROFESIONAL BÁSICA DE ADMINISTRACIÓN Y ELECTRICIDAD LUGAR: TALLER DE TECNOLOGÍA. FECHA: MARTES, 16 DE MAYO HORARIO: 12.40
  41. 41. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 41 Sonseca, a 9 de Mayo de 2017. 1. Confirmo la charla de Primeros Auxilios con Laura Valentín el Martes, 16 de Mayo a las 12.40 2. Acto de entrega de la aportación del Mercadillo Solidario AFANION Acto de entrega de diplomas y de cheque, 23 de Mayo a las 12.40. FP Básica Servicios Administrativos. Nosotros y las clases: ¿Cómo puedo estar yo mismo en Armonía en la clase? Cuándo me siento insatisfecho en la clase. ¿Por qué es? Cuándo participo en las clases de forma constructiva, ¿Cómo me siento? Y… ¿Qué es la Armonía? Relación de paz, concordia y entendimiento entre dos o más personas. Armonía o harmonía proviene del latín harmonĭa, que deriva del griegoἁ ρμονία, que significa acuerdo, concordancia, combinación, y del verboἁ ρμόζω (harmozo), que significa ajustarse, conectarse. La armonía ocurre cuando existe un equilibrio y una conveniente y adecuada proporción, concordancia y correspondencia de unas cosas con otras, y en su caso, agradable a los sentidos, por ejemplo, a la vista, como los colores. Algo en armonía generalmente es algo realmente bello, alegre, agradable, relajante y sosegado, aunque en la música, por ejemplo, también existe armonía que produce tensión, o es disonante. Nosotros y los patios: ¿Qué encuentro bello cuando salgo al patio? ¿Qué siento cuando veo la explosión primaveral? Cuando paseo por el patio y veo un papel…¿qué hago? Si lo recojo estoy en armonía… Nosotros y las instalaciones municipales: ¿Cómo me gustan que estén los parques y jardines de mi localidad? Sabías que …tus padres pagan impuestos para tenerlos decentes. Cuando alguien los destroza, ¿está en armonía? Fíjate cómo están los parques y jardines de tu localidad, trae fotos si quieres y podemos comparar como se cuidan en diferentes localidades. Nosotros y los compañeros. Nosotros y los profesores. Nosotros y los estudios. En armonía
  42. 42. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 42 Sonseca, a 24 de mayo de 2017. Juego de la Ballena Azul. Juego de Rol http://www.levante-emv.com/sucesos/2017/04/28/juego-ballena- azul/1559855.html Este fenómeno presente en plataformas como Facebook o Twitter consiste en una serie de "retos" planteados en grupos cerrados en los que se pide a los jóvenes, de entre 12 y 14 años, que realicen una prueba cada día durante cincuenta jornadas. La intensidad de los retos va "in crescendo" al pasar de peticiones tan inocentes como comer una determinada cantidad de huevos hervidos o no hablar durante todo el día a otras "exigencias" mucho más macabras, como invocar espíritus o hacerse escarificaciones en la piel en forma de ballena. "La 'dificultad' de las pruebas va aumentado hasta que el administrador pide a los jóvenes que se paren en medio de un puente sobre un solo pie o se queden quietos en medio de carreteras transitadas", agregó Peña (un experto en este tema), quien aseguró que en la fase final del juego se exige a los "jugadores" que atenten contra su propia vida. Según el especialista, detrás de este siniestro "juego" se esconden personas con "transtornos mentales" o traumas infantiles relacionados con la violencia sexual o el maltrato que encuentran en la red la forma de "devolver" su sufrimiento. "Los adolescentes no tienen capacidad de discernir entre el peligro del mundo digital y el real. A esas edades son muy manipulables", advirtió el experto en redes sociales quien destacó la importancia de que los padres "monitoreen" la actividad de sus hijos en la red. El antropólogo de la Universidad Nacional (UN) de Colombia y Doctor en Sociología de la Escuela de Altos Estudios en Ciencias Sociales de París Fabián Sanabria explicó a Efe que los jóvenes que realizan este tipo de prácticas "tratan de demostrarse a sí mismos y a los demás que son capaces de 'ser alguien' aunque sea suicidándose". "La identidad es algo mutante y eso nos sume en una profunda incertidumbre", sostuvo el profesor, quien agregó que en la actualidad los adolescentes se enfrentan al "laberinto de ventanas que es internet" en el que se juega permanentemente con fantasías, tan funestas como el juego 'Ballena Azul'.
  43. 43. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 43 El juego ha llegado a ser tan popular que incluso ha protagonizado películas como 'Nerve', estrenada en 2016. Cómo prevenir el acceso a estos juegos peligrosos Los padres deben estar vigilantes para que sus hijos no caigan en juegos tan peligrosos como el de la 'Ballena Azul'. Estos son los pasos a seguir: Restringir el acceso a móviles y redes sociales a edades tempranas. Una vez que se les autorice, fijar un horario de uso y establecer que solo puedan acceder a Internet en casa. Revisar en presencia de los menores sus contactos e interacciones en las redes sociales. Instalar una herramienta de controlo parental y restringir la entrada a sitios específicos. Retirar los dispositivos móviles y ordenadores de las habitaciones, especialmente por las noches. Permanecer en alerta ante señales como alteraciones del sueño, aislamiento social o comportamientos y preguntas extrañas. Avisar a las redes sociales de publicaciones que no cumplan las reglas. Bloquear los perfiles que inciten a jugar a esos juegos y borrar las publicaciones que etiqueten a los menores sin autorización
  44. 44. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 44 Sonseca, a 7 de junio de 2017. Actividades ¿Cómo elegir mi profesión? Adivina qué aptitud se relaciona con las siguientes acciones o conductas. Te damos una pista: cada aptitud se relaciona con dos tareas. Aptitud física, creatividad, buena memoria, aptitud mecánica, aptitud social, aptitud numérica, razonamiento general, atención, aptitud artística, aptitud espacial, aptitud verbal Fíjate en el ejemplo: 1. Recordar con facilidad lo estudiado o aprendido………. 2. Sacar conclusiones lógicas a partir de explicaciones sencillas….… 3. Leer con rapidez, analizar y comprender textos difíciles…..… 4. Tener coordinación y precisión en actividades físicas y deportivas…… 5. Calcular mentalmente con rapidez….…. 6. Liderar, dirigir o guiar a compañeros en juegos o tareas….… 7. Ser capaz de estar mucho tiempo atento a una tarea o explicación…… 8. Entender las relaciones entre figuras geométricas dibujadas en dos o tres dimensiones…… 9. Imaginar cosas nuevas y diferentes: juegos, actividades, historias, dibujos, etc……. 10. Tener buena resistencia en actividades que exigen un gran esfuerzo…… 11. Resolver conflictos, convencer a los demás….. 12. Arreglar y manejar aparatos y máquinas…… 13. Bailar, cantar y actuar…… 14. Recordar imágenes, palabras, hechos o fórmulas fácilmente…… 15. Resolver problemas usando la lógica…… 16. Construir, montar y desmontar máquinas y aparatos pequeños..… 17. Concentrarse fácilmente en una tarea aunque haya ruido alrededor…… 18. Tener facilidad para resolver problemas matemáticos correctamente…… 19. Pintar, dibujar y hacer fotografías…. 20. Dibujar figuras en dos o tres dimensiones…… 21. Redactar informes, artículos, cuentos, etc….… 22. Encontrar un uso nuevo y original a las cosas……. ¿Cuáles son tus aptitudes? Intenta averiguar cuáles son tus aptitudes, es decir, qué se te da bien y qué se te da regular. Para ello sigue estos pasos: 1. Puntúate de 0 a 10 en cada una de las aptitudes siguientes; de tal forma que 0= Muy mal y 10= Muy bien. 2. Pídeles a tus padres y a tu mejor amigo/a que puntúen tus aptitudes. 3. Luego pídele a tu tutor que puntúe tus aptitudes.
  45. 45. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 45 4. Finalmente, suma tu puntuación, la de tus padres, la de tu mejor amigo, y la de tu tutor/a y divídela entre cuatro: el resultado será la puntuación media. Haz esto con cada una de las once aptitudes que estamos trabajando. Aptitudes Tú Padres Amigo/a Tutor/a Puntuación media Artística Memoria Atención Verbal Numérica Espacial Creatividad Mecánica Razonamiento Social Física Ahora ordena las aptitudes de mayor a menor en esta tabla según su puntuación media. Como podrás observar, aquellas que mejor se te dan tendrán una puntuación más alta. APTITUDES VALORACIÓN 1. Mejores aptitudes/ Puntos fuertes 2. 3. 4. 5. Aptitudes Medias 6. 7. 8.
  46. 46. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 46 9. Aptitudes más bajas/ Puntos débiles 10. 11. Marca con una cruz (X) las aptitudes que son necesarias en las diferentes áreas profesionales. APTITUDES ÁREAS PROFESIONAL Me Mo Ria Ate Nci On Es Pa Cial Ve Rb Al Crea Tiv Idad Mec Ani Ca Art Ist Ica Razo Nam Iento So Ci Al Num Eri Ca Fí Si Ca Humanidades Psicopedagogía Biosanitaria Económico Empresarial Científica Técnica Social y Jurídica Información y Comunicación Artística Deportiva Defensa y Orden Público Servicios y Transporte Arquitectura Profesor/a de Matemáticas Abogado/a Jardinero
  47. 47. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 47 Auxiliar administrativo/a Escultor Electricista Auxiliar de enfermería Ya sabes en qué asignaturas obtienes los mejores y los peores resultados. Reflexiona sobre cuáles son los factores que influyen en tus calificaciones. Marca con una cruz en qué medida influyeron los siguientes factores en tus notas: Nada Poco Mucho El tipo de examen La asignatura El profesor/a Tu esfuerzo Tus aptitudes La importancia que tus padres dan a la materia Indica qué asignaturas es necesario conocer para trabajar en cada área profesional: Biosanitaria: Económico-Empresarial: Científica: Técnica: Social y Jurídica: Información y Comunicación: Artística: Deportiva: Defensa y Orden Público: Servicios y Transporte: Veterinario: Técnico de sonido:
  48. 48. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 48 Adivina qué aptitud se relaciona con las siguientes acciones o conductas. Te damos una pista: cada aptitud se relaciona con dos tareas. Aptitud física, creatividad, buena memoria, aptitud mecánica, aptitud social, aptitud numérica, razonamiento general, atención, aptitud artística, aptitud espacial, aptitud verbal Fíjate en el ejemplo: 1. Recordar con facilidad lo estudiado o aprendido……Buena Memoria…. 2. Sacar conclusiones lógicas a partir de explicaciones sencillas….Razonamiento general… 3. Leer con rapidez, analizar y comprender textos difíciles…..Aptitud verbal… 4. Tener coordinación y precisión en actividades físicas y deportivas…Aptitud física… 5. Calcular mentalmente con rapidez….Aptitud numérica…. 6. Liderar, dirigir o guiar a compañeros en juegos o tareas ….Aptitud social… 7. Ser capaz de estar mucho tiempo atento a una tarea o explicación…Atención… 8. Entender las relaciones entre figuras geométricas dibujadas en dos o tres dimensiones…Aptitud espacial… 9. Imaginar cosas nuevas y diferentes: juegos, actividades, historias, dibujos, etc…Creatividad…. 10. Tener buena resistencia en actividades que exigen un gran esfuerzo…Aptitud Física… 11. Resolver conflictos, convencer a los demás….Aptitud social. 12. Arreglar y manejar aparatos y máquinas…Aptitud mecánica… 13. Bailar, cantar y actuar …Aptitud Artística… 14. Recordar imágenes, palabras, hechos o fórmulas fácilmente…Buena Memoria… 15. Resolver problemas usando la lógica…Razonamiento general… 16. Construir, montar y desmontar máquinas y aparatos pequeños..Aptitud mecánica… 17. Concentrarse fácilmente en una tarea aunque haya ruido alrededor…Atención… 18. Tener facilidad para resolver problemas matemáticos correctamente…Aptitud numérica… 19. Pintar, dibujar y hacer fotografías…Aptitud Artística.. 20. Dibujar figuras en dos o tres dimensiones…Aptitud espacial… 21. Redactar informes, artículos, cuentos, etc….Aptitud verbal… 22. Encontrar un uso nuevo y original a las cosas…Creatividad….
  49. 49. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 49 Marca con una cruz (X) las aptitudes que son necesarias en las diferentes áreas profesionales. APTITUDES ÁREAS PROFESIONAL Me Mo Ria Ate Nci On Es Pa Cial Ve Rb Al Crea Tiv Idad Mec Ani Ca Art Ist Ica Razo Nam Iento So Ci Al Num Eri Ca Fí Si Ca Humanidades X X X X Psicopedagogía X X X X Biosanitaria X X X X Económico X X X X Empresarial X X X X X Científica X X X X X Técnica X X X X X X Social y Jurídica X X X X X X Información y Comunicación X X X X Artística X X X X X X Deportiva X X X X X Defensa y Orden Público X X X X X Servicios y Transporte X X X X X X Arquitectura X X X X X X X X Profesor/a de Matemáticas X X X X X Abogado/a X X X X X X Jardinero X X X X X Auxiliar administrativo/a X X X Escultor X X X X X X X
  50. 50. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 50 Electricista X X X X X X Auxiliar de enfermería X X X X X Indica qué asignaturas es necesario conocer para trabajar en cada área profesional: Humanidades: Ciencias Sociales, Geografía e Historia, Historia del Arte, Cultura Clásica, Historia de la Filosofía, Valores Éticos, Lengua y Literatura, Lenguas extranjeras, Francés, Inglés, Latín, Griego, Religión, Literatura Universal, Cultura Científica, Psicología, Historia de España. Biosanitaria: Ciencias Naturales, Física y Química, Biología, Geología, Ciencias de la Tierra y del Medioambiente, Matemáticas, Anatomía Aplicada, Cuidados Auxiliares de Enfermería, Higiene Bucodental. Económico-Empresarial: Economía, Economía de la Empresa, Iniciación a las Actividades Emprendedoras y Empresariales, Matemáticas, Ciencias Sociales, Fundamentos de Administración y Gestión, Gestión Administrativa, Administración y Finanzas, Ciencias Aplicadas a la Actividad Profesional Científica: Matemáticas, Física y Química, Tecnología, Lengua Castellana, Inglés. Técnica: Tecnologías, Dibujo Técnico, Tecnología Industrial, Tecnología Robótica, Tecnología Creativa, Tecnologías de la Información y de la Comunicación, Inglés. Social y Jurídica: Ciencias Sociales, Geografía e Historia, Filosofía, Historia de la Filosofía, Gestión Administrativa, Lengua Castellana, Latín, Griego Información y Comunicación: Tecnologías de la Información y de la Comunicación, Lengua y Literatura, Literatura Universal, Educación Plástica y Visual, Artes Escénicas y Danza, Inglés, Francés Artística: Educación Plástica, Visual y Audiovisual, Artes Escénicas y Danza, Música, Dibujo Artístico, Lenguaje y Práctica Instrumental, Taller de Arte y Expresión, Historia de la Música y de la Danza, Historia del Arte, Música Activa y Movimiento. Deportiva: Educación Física, Artes Escénicas y Danza, Anatomía Aplicada, Biología, Ciencias Naturales, Música Activa y Movimiento. Defensa y Orden Público: Filosofía, Historia de la Filosofía, Religión, Valores Éticos, Geografía e Historia, Tecnologías de la
  51. 51. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 51 Información y la Comunicación, Lengua Castellana, Literatura, Inglés, Francés Servicios y Transporte: Tecnologías, Tecnología Creativa, Tecnología Robótica, Electricidad, Veterinario: Biología, Física y Química, Matemáticas, Educación Física, Anatomía Aplicada, Ciencias de la Tierra y del Medioambiente, Cultura Científica, Ciencias Naturales, Cuidados Auxiliares de Enfermería. Técnica de sonido: Imagen y sonido, Tecnología Creativa, Educación Plástica, Visual y Audiovisual, Física, Tecnologías. Psicólogo: Psicología, Lengua Castellana, Literatura Universal, Inglés, Historia de la Filosofía, Filosofía, Biología, Anatomía Aplicada, Historia del Arte Ingeniero naval: Matemáticas, Tecnología Industrial, Dibujo Técnico, Tecnología Robótica, Física, Tecnología Creativa, Tecnología. Farmacéutica: Biología, Física y Química, Ciencias Naturales, Matemáticas, Tecnologías.
  52. 52. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 52 Sonseca, a 14 de Junio de 2017. Fechas importantes Eventos y acontecimientos (fiestas, campamentos, cumples, vacaciones, viajes, cursos…) 26-30 de Junio Visito a mis tíos de Valencia Mañana Tarde Anochecido ¿Qué voy a leer? ¿Qué voy a aprender? ¿En qué voy a colaborar? Visitaré Correspondencia Colaboraré en…
  53. 53. Registro Acción Tutorial Formación Profesional Básica 2016-2017 53 Centro de la Juventud Sonseca 925 38 14 68 http://centrojuventudsonseca.blogspot.com.es/ https://www.facebook.com/Centro-de-Juventud-Sonseca- 140005312731891/ Elige tu ocupación: http://www.todofp.es/ocupaciones/ServletOcupaciones?t=1&cn=Zmx leGlibGVfcmVjcw%3D%3D&iid=97774f6a0cd847eaa1af87fd459b0a3b &uid=1117255555&nid=244+272699400 http://bit.ly/2rVtyEo

×