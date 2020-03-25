Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Електронна пошта. Створення, надсилання, одержання листа)
Gmail.com ukr.net i.ua meta.ua
Електронною поштою користується кожен користувач глобальної мережі Інтернет. Це не лише засіб для переписування, а й своєр...
Пробуйте зайти за адресою: http://gmail.com Вас автоматично відкриється нове вікно чи вкладка браузера. Перехід між вікнам...
Тепер нам потрібно ввести свої дані: Ім’я та Прізвище можемо ввести українською мовою Бажане ім'я користувача: лише англій...
Наступний крок названо «Знайомство з Gmail». Можемо почитати та із задоволенням скористатись кнопкою «Перейти до обліковог...
Список папок електронної скриньки Написати листа: відкривається сторінка (форма) для написання листа. Потрібно заповнити п...
Пробуйте зайти за адресою: http://www.ukr.net. Оскільки ми ще не маємо поштової скриньки, потрібно скористатись кнопкою «Р...
Тепер нам потрібно ввести свої дані: Логін: лише англійською, без пропусків, можна використати знак підкреслення Обов’язко...
Клуб "КУрсор"
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Клуб "КУрсор"

33 views

Published on

Заняття комп`ютерної грамотності "Створення електронної поштової скриньки"

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Клуб "КУрсор"

  1. 1. Електронна пошта. Створення, надсилання, одержання листа)
  2. 2. Gmail.com ukr.net i.ua meta.ua
  3. 3. Електронною поштою користується кожен користувач глобальної мережі Інтернет. Це не лише засіб для переписування, а й своєрідний Ваш ідентифікатор. Для користуванням більшості ресурсів сайтів, потрібно зареєструватись. А для реєстрації на сайті потрібно ввести свою поштову скриньку, та, як правило, ще й підтвердити її. Звичайно, під час реєстрації поштової скриньки, Ви можете ввести неправдиву інформацію про себе. Але це вже Ваш вибір.
  4. 4. Пробуйте зайти за адресою: http://gmail.com Вас автоматично відкриється нове вікно чи вкладка браузера. Перехід між вікнами можете виконувати внизу на панелі задач, а між вкладкам вверху у браузері. Оскільки ми ще не маємо поштової скриньки, потрібно скористатись кнопкою «Створити обліковий запис» з права внизу. Форма входу до поштової скриньки
  5. 5. Тепер нам потрібно ввести свої дані: Ім’я та Прізвище можемо ввести українською мовою Бажане ім'я користувача: лише англійською, без пропусків, можна використати крапку Обов’язково перевірте на доступність ваш користувач, можливо вже хтось його зайняв і ви не зможете такий використовувати Виберіть пароль – це проблема для більшості початківців. З одного боку ми б хотіли замість паролю використовувати просте слово чи дату народження, щоб швидше запам’ятати, з іншого, Ваш пароль це ваш ключик до поштової скриньки і чим він складніший, тим важче зловмисникам його підібрати. Тому пропоную зробити каверзний пароль. Наприклад 2[kjajc , якщо придивитесь, це слово дихлофос. Замість словосполучення ди я набрав цифру 2, а решта українських букв набрані при англійській розкладці. Звичайно ніхто Вас не змушує придумувати складні паролі, усе у ваших руках. До речі, пароль потрібно вводити в англійській розкладці Повторно уведіть пароль: вводимо пароль ще раз. Система перевіряє чи в змозі Ви запам’ятати те що набрали (бажано записувати) Таємне питання: Вибираємо одне із запропонованих або вводимо своє. Це питання з’явиться перед Вами, якщо ви забудете свій пароль. Відповідь: Вводимо відповідь на таємне питання. Вона може дозволити Вам відновити забутий пароль Відновлюючий лист: залишаємо це поле порожнім. Це використовують для введення адреси іншої поштової скриньки, яка вже зареєстрована Перевірка слів: найважчий крок для користувачів. Ви повинні ввести ті букви, що зображено на малюнку. Будьте уважні, легко переплутати букви ol та d, чи ln та h. Вам залишилось перечитати умови використання скриньки, якщо цікавить, та скористатись кнопкою «Я погоджуюсь створіть мій акаунт». Якщо Вас повернуло на цю ж сторінку, уважно перегляньте усі пункти та повторно введіть паролі і нове слово на зображені. Основні помилки користувачів, це неперевірений користувач, неправильно набраний пароль чи підтвердження, не правильно набране слово із зображення.
  6. 6. Наступний крок названо «Знайомство з Gmail». Можемо почитати та із задоволенням скористатись кнопкою «Перейти до облікового запису» Може з’явитись ще й сторінка про ознайомлення з іншими службами, але раджу відразу перейти до папки вхідних До Вас вже пройшли 3 листи. Вгорі з права ви побачите жирним шрифтом виділена адреса Вашої поштової скриньки. Наприклад: mykola.sambir@gmail.com. Цю адресу можете повідомляти всім своїм знайомим, ні в якому разі не повідомляйте комусь свій пароль.
  7. 7. Список папок електронної скриньки Написати листа: відкривається сторінка (форма) для написання листа. Потрібно заповнити поля: Кому – адреса поштової скриньки людини, котрій пишете листа, Тема – бажано ввести коротку тему листа, але й можна не заповнювати, і нижче сам текст листа. Вкінці не забудьте скористатись кнопкою «Надіслати» Вхідні: папка, яка містить всі листи, що до Вас надіслали. Зараз у ній знаходяться листи від колективу Gmail. Достатньо клікнути по темі листа, щоб він відкрився і Ви змогли його прочитати. Для видалення прочитаних листів скористайтесь кнопкою «Видалити» Buzz: у службі Buzz ви можете переглядати публікації користувачів, оновлення яких читаєте. Щоб розширити цей список, знайдіть інших користувачів, чиї оновлення ви хотіли б читати. Розмістивши в Buzz свою першу публікацію, ви створите профіль, що включатиме список користувачів, за оновленнями яких ви стежите. Якщо потрібно, ці списки можна приховати Із зірочкою: сюди попадають листи від користувачів, котрих ви позначили зірочкою (друзі, родина…) Надіслані: зберігає усі надіслані Вами листи Чернетки: містить набрані, але не надіслані листи. З рештою папок спробуйте ознайомитись самостійно Для входу до своєї скриньки наступного разу Вам достатньо ввести ім’я користувача та пароль. (Надіюсь Ви його ще не забули) І най головніше! Якщо ви працюєте з поштовою скринькою на чужому комп’ютері, обов’язково в кінці роботи виходьте з неї за допомогою команди «Вийти» в правому верхньому кутку сторінки.
  8. 8. Пробуйте зайти за адресою: http://www.ukr.net. Оскільки ми ще не маємо поштової скриньки, потрібно скористатись кнопкою «Реєстрація» з ліва вгорі.
  9. 9. Тепер нам потрібно ввести свої дані: Логін: лише англійською, без пропусків, можна використати знак підкреслення Обов’язково перевірте на доступність ваш користувач, можливо вже хтось його зайняв і ви не зможете такий використовувати Пароль – це проблема для більшості початківців. З одного боку ми б хотіли замість паролю використовувати просте слово чи дату народження, щоб швидше запам’ятати, з іншого, Ваш пароль це ваш ключик до поштової скриньки і чим він складніший, тим важче зловмисникам його підібрати. Тому пропоную зробити каверзний пароль. Наприклад 2[kjajc , якщо придивитесь, це слово дихлофос. Замість словосполучення ди я набрав цифру 2, а решта українських букв набрані при англійській розкладці. Звичайно ніхто Вас не змушує придумувати складні паролі, усе у ваших руках. До речі, пароль потрібно вводити в англійській розкладці Повторіть пароль: вводимо пароль ще раз. Система перевіряє чи в змозі Ви запам’ятати те що набрали (бажано записувати) Ваше Ім’я можемо ввести українською мовою, це напис буде використовуватись у Ваших листах Дата народження: Вибираємо свою дату народження. Альтернативний e-mail: Оскільки ми вперше створюємо поштову скриньку, це поле залишаємо пустим Мобільний телефон: вводимо номер свого мобільного (сотового) телефону. Система може нам надіслати СМС із кодом підтвердження. Код потрібно буде ввести в наступному вікні (пізніше) Введіть символи, які ви бачите на малюнку: вводимо букви та цифри. Вам залишилось перечитати умови використання скриньки, якщо цікавить, та скористатись кнопкою «Реєстрація». Якщо Вас повернуло на цю ж сторінку, уважно перегляньте усі пункти та повторно введіть паролі і нове слово на зображені. Основні помилки користувачів, це неперевірений користувач, неправильно набраний пароль чи підтвердження, не правильно набране слово із зображення. Може з’явитись ще й сторінка про ознайомлення з іншими службами, але раджу відразу перейти до папки вхідних Вгорі з права ви побачите жирним шрифтом виділена адреса Вашої поштової скриньки. Наприклад: mykola@ukr.net. Цю адресу можете повідомляти всім своїм знайомим, ні в якому разі не повідомляйте комусь свій пароль.

×