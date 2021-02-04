Successfully reported this slideshow.
Indian tourist behavior Submitted by:- Mahesh wadhwa MTTM FINAL KURUKSHETRA UNIVERSITY
Table of content  Who is tourist ?  What is tourist behavior?  Something to know about INDIA  Indian Culture and Tradi...
Who is tourist ? The world tourism organization defines tourists as a people ‘ travelling to and staying in places outside...
What is tourist behavior? It is process which involved when individuals or groups select, purchase, use or dispose of prod...
Something to know about INDIA  India comes from the Indus River.  It is the 7th largest country by area.  The 2nd most ...
Something to know about INDIA  Cotton was domesticated in India by 4000 B.C.  There are over a million Indian millionair...
Indian Culture and Tradition  5000 years old Indian culture is both ancient and varied. But unity in diversity which is t...
Indian Cuisine  Indian food is heavily influenced by religious and cultural choices.  Indian cuisine reflects a 5000-yea...
Indian Cuisine  Indian Chinese cuisine originated in the 19th century among the Chinese community of Calcutta, during the...
Dining Preferences by Indian tourist  Paan is often eaten after dinner.  Indians consider a healthy breakfast (nashta) i...
Dining Preferences by India Tourist  Lunch in India usually consists of a main dish of rice in the south and east, or who...
How Indian tourist eat food ?  Traditionally, meals are eaten while seated either on the floor or on very low stools or c...
Accommodation preference by Indian tourist  Accommodation in India provides good value for money.  Delhi and Mumbai hote...
Accommodation preference by Indian tourist  Chain hotels are mostly located in large cities in India.  Sheraton and Hilt...
Indian tourist Behavioral  Superiority Complex- Superior than others.  Hum Malik hain –must be treated as boss.  Single...
Indian tourist Behavioral  Kuch Sasta karo na –high bargain capacity  Talking of Indian guest feels like shouting  Masa...
Thank you
