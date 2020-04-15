Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. A FRIEND IN LONDON A Danish pop-rock band
  2. 2. They represented Denmark in Eurovision 2011.
  3. 3. They took the 5th place in the final with 134 points.
  4. 4. THE SONG NEW TOMORROWThis is a song for hope. In this quarantine it has a message for new days to come.
  5. 5. NEW TOMORROW Lyrics (I) Come on boys, come on girls In this crazy, crazy world You're the diamonds, you're the pearls Let's make a new tomorrow… Today Wake up, slow down Do nothing right now Breathe in, breathe out Did we forget how To live, to dream and what it all means It's like we don't care Vamos chicos, vamos chicas En este loco, loco mundo Sois los diamantes, sois las perlas Hagamos un nuevo mañana… Hoy Despierta, cálmate No hagas nada ahora Inspira, espira ¿Hemos olvidado cómo vivir, soñar y lo que todo eso significa? Parece que no nos importara
  6. 6. NEW TOMORROW Lyrics (II) Who's hot, who's not Who's got the right upside down Tonight, tomorrow you're out of time Upstyle, you are back in the line A race to nowhere […] Come on girls, come on boys It's your future, it's your choice And your weapon is your voice Let's make a new tomorrow Today Quién es atractivo, quién no, Quién encaja Esta noche, mañana, se te acaba el tiempo De verdad, estás en la fila nuevamente Una carrera a ninguna parte […] Vamos chicas, vamos chicos Es vuestro futuro, vuestra elección Y vuestra arma es vuestra voz Hagamos un nuevo mañana Hoy
  7. 7. NEW TOMORROW Lyrics (III) Turn left, turn right Don't make up your mind Your way to fame is all in vain You get in the spot then you run out of luck You're going nowhere We can change it all today! Come on boys, come on girls… Gira a la izquierda, gira a la derecha, No tomes una decisión Tu camino a la fama es en vano Llegas ahí y después se te acaba la suerte No vas a ninguna parte ¡Podemos cambiarlo todo hoy! Vamos chicos, vamos chicas…

