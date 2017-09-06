We had a great time!
Free time activies Do gardening Paint Take photos Dance
3 Watch TvPlay sports Spend time with family Go to the movies
Cook Go shopping • What activities do you do in your free time? • What are your leisure time activities?
Write the past tense form Regular Verbs Dance _________ Enjoy _________ Help __________ Work _________ Invite _________ St...
Exercise on Simple Past ◈She pushed her bike. → She didn’t push her bike → What did she push? ◈We waited in the park. → We...
I Missed my Train! I only_____ (miss) the train by a few minutes. I was annoyed. If I had walked a bit faster, I might hav...
Subject Present tense Past tense I Am Was You Are Were She He It Is Was We They Are Were
