Espinoza yudeimy gonzalez_pekry_plaza_luis

REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGÍA INSTI...
¿Qué es la Administración? La administración es una ciencia que tiene por objeto estudiar las organizaciones constituyendo...
APORTES DEL DERECHO ADMINISTRATIVO A LA ADMINISTRACIÓN. Le brinda un Marco Legal sobre el cual manejarse. Delimita su queh...
La Filosofía. La Filosofía es la reflexión metódica que refleja la articulación del conocimiento y los límites de la exist...
APORTES DE LA FILOSOFÍA Y LA POLÍTICA A LA ADMINISTRACIÓN. . Lograr que sus subordinados tuvieran servicio y obediencia, a...
La economía puede enmarcarse dentro del grupo de ciencias sociales ya que se dedica al estudio de los procedimientos produ...
APORTES DE LA ECONOMÍA A LA ADMINISTRACIÓN. Análisis de las políticas monetarias, crediticias y bancarias. La maximización...
Características, Semejanzas y Diferencias de la Administración Pública y Privada.
CARACTERÍSTICAS. CARACTERÍSTICAS. ADMINISTRACIÓN PÚBLICA. - Regular el comercio nacional y las negociaciones internacional...
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGÍA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO “ELÍAS CALIXTO POMPA” UNIVERSIDAD DEL ZULIA CONVENIO LUZ- IUTECP 4TA. COHORTE 5to TRIMESTRE LIC. EN ADMINISTRACIÓN GUATIRE – ESTADO BOLIVARIANO DE MIRANDA INTEGRANTES: T.S.U Yudeimi Espinoza C.I 18.132.259 T.S.U González Pekry C.I 17.119.033 T.S.U Plaza Luis C.I. 16.542.854 Profesor: Víctor Belisario Aportes del Derecho, la Filosofía, la Política y la Economía en la Administración.
  2. 2. ¿Qué es la Administración? La administración es una ciencia que tiene por objeto estudiar las organizaciones constituyendo una socio tecnología encargada de la planificación, organización, dirección y control de los recursos (humanos, financieros, materiales, tecnológicos, del conocimiento, etc.) Derecho Administrativo. Es una rama del Derecho público que se encarga de estudiar la organización y funciones de las instituciones del Estado, en especial, aquellas relativas al poder ejecutivo.
  3. 3. APORTES DEL DERECHO ADMINISTRATIVO A LA ADMINISTRACIÓN. Le brinda un Marco Legal sobre el cual manejarse. Delimita su quehacer para determinar las relaciones que se establecerán dentro de la empresa, entre la empresa y su publico directo e indirecto; y entre la empresa y el gobierno, ya sea este ya sea este provincial o nacional Brinda los lineamientos que el administrador debe seguir.
  4. 4. La Filosofía. La Filosofía es la reflexión metódica que refleja la articulación del conocimiento y los límites de la existencia y de los modos de ser. Política. La política es una actividad orientada en forma ideológica a la toma de decisiones de un grupo para alcanzar ciertos objetivos
  5. 5. APORTES DE LA FILOSOFÍA Y LA POLÍTICA A LA ADMINISTRACIÓN. . Lograr que sus subordinados tuvieran servicio y obediencia, además de colocar al hombre adecuado para cada puesto. Estableció la primera teoría sobre la especialización o división del trabajo. La organización del Estado, distinguiendo tres formas de administración pública: Monarquía o gobierno de uno solo (que puede convertirse en tiranía). Aristocracia o gobierno de una élite (que puede transformarse en oligarquía). Democracia o gobierno del pueblo (que puede volverse anarquía). Clasificación de las formas de gobierno.
  6. 6. La economía puede enmarcarse dentro del grupo de ciencias sociales ya que se dedica al estudio de los procedimientos productivos y de intercambio, y al análisis del consumo de bienes (productos) y servicios. La Economía.
  7. 7. APORTES DE LA ECONOMÍA A LA ADMINISTRACIÓN. Análisis de las políticas monetarias, crediticias y bancarias. La maximización del beneficio. Conocer el funcionamiento de la empresa para que el administrador logre los objetivos planteados por medio de la toma de decisiones.
  8. 8. Características, Semejanzas y Diferencias de la Administración Pública y Privada.
  9. 9. CARACTERÍSTICAS. CARACTERÍSTICAS. ADMINISTRACIÓN PÚBLICA. - Regular el comercio nacional y las negociaciones internacionales. - Establecer las normas y pautas de convivencia y de conducta aceptables en toda sociedad. - Su producto o servicio satisface necesidades públicas. - Es financiada por los impuestos pagados por los ciudadanos y las empresas privadas. - Administrar de forma eficaz los bienes y servicios públicos. ADMINISTRACIÓN PRIVADA. - Atiende la dirección de una empresa, institución u organización no gubernamental. - Es un sistema individualista. - El miembro que tiene más autoridad es el director o gerente. - Su régimen jurídico está basado en los principios del Derecho Privado y en las leyes en general. - Obtiene ingresos, beneficios y ganancias DIFERENCIAS ENTRE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN PÚBLICA Y LA PRIVADA. - La administración pública brinda un servicio a la comunidad mientras que la privada tiene un objetivo de lucro. - La administración privada utiliza eficientemente los métodos y técnicas de las ciencias administrativas a diferencia de la pública ya que difícilmente acepta el cambio. - La tendencia legalista de la administración pública es ver la y la aplica como crea conveniente, mientras que en la privada la ley se aplica como debe ser. SEMEJANZAS ENTRE LA ADMINISTRACIÓN - Prestan Servicios. - Utilizan los mismos recursos. - Trabajan personas capacitadas. - Cumplen objetivos institucionales.

