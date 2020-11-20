Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Fully automatic copper cable granulator machine easy to operate and high efficiency Product Description Copper cable granu...
system. The waste cable wires will be firstly put into the shredder, then go into crusher to get the small pieces wires. T...
Technical parameters of Copper cable granulator machine Item Equipment Capacity Range Power Input Cable Size Separation Ra...
Company Information Our Company Henan Doing Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd, the subsidiary company of Doing ...
research and development, machine production, sales and after-sales service in one. Our main business: Solid waste, E wast...
Exhibition pictures Certifications
Our Services ♦ Pre-sale Service (1) According to the customers' special requirements, provide the most suitable project de...
If you have any requirement, please contact us in time—In order to better give you professional answers, when sending the ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fully automatic copper cable granulator machine easy to operate and high efficiency

4 views

Published on

Copper cable granulator machine is an environmentally friendly machienry which is special designed for recycling waste copper wires to get pure copper and plastic.

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fully automatic copper cable granulator machine easy to operate and high efficiency

  1. 1. Fully automatic copper cable granulator machine easy to operate and high efficiency Product Description Copper cable granulator machine is an environmentally friendly machienry which is special designed for recycling waste copper wires to get pure copper and plastic. All kinds of waste copper wires such as communication telephones, automobile wires, computer wires, telephone wires, household appliances wires, etc. can be processed by Copper cable granulator machine . Working process The Copper cable granulator machine consists of crushing system, air separating system, electroststic separating system and dust collection
  2. 2. system. The waste cable wires will be firstly put into the shredder, then go into crusher to get the small pieces wires. Then air separator can separate copper from plastic according according to different specific gravity of copper and plastic.To improve the purity and capacity, the Copper cable granulator machine will be equipmed with high voltage electrostatic separator. After processing, both copper and plastic are very pure. The working process of Copper cable granulator machine without using fire, water or chemical, thus no secondary pollution to the environment. The separation rate of our Copper cable granulator machine could reach to 99.9%, which you could see no copper in plastic and no plastic in copper.
  3. 3. Technical parameters of Copper cable granulator machine Item Equipment Capacity Range Power Input Cable Size Separation Rate 1 Small-type 100-500 kg/h 25-75 kw Any size ≥98% 2 Medium-size 500-1500 kg/h 95-200 kw 3 Large-scale 1500-3000 kg/h 250-460 kw For recycling: All kinds of scrap wires and cables, to separate copper, aluminum, iron and plastic Main features of Copper cable granulator machine 1. Compact structure and reasonable layout, safe and reliable, easy to install and move. No dust, ensure the working environmental clean. 2. Controlled by PLC. Once feed, multiple machines cooperate to complete production. Save the labor cost. 3. With the use of high electrostatic separator, the separation rate of Copper cable granulator machine can reach to 99.9%. Customer case Packaging & Shipping
  4. 4. Company Information Our Company Henan Doing Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd, the subsidiary company of Doing Holdings Co., LTD, is a comprehensive environmental equipment manufacturer integrating technological design,
  5. 5. research and development, machine production, sales and after-sales service in one. Our main business: Solid waste, E waste recycling and metal plastic separation equipments, including scrap wires and cables recycling machine, PCB circuit boards recycling machine, aluminum plastic separation machine, copper aluminum radiator recycling machine, mixed plastics separation machine, rubber/silicone plastic separation machine, etc. Our Factory
  6. 6. Exhibition pictures Certifications
  7. 7. Our Services ♦ Pre-sale Service (1) According to the customers' special requirements, provide the most suitable project design, process design and the purchase program. (2) Guide customers to choose the best and economical plant, recover investment within short time, and site inspection. ♦ On sale service (1) Welcome you to our factory for a visiting; (2) Accompany you to check our machine production, quality and the working conditions. (3) Customize the equipments strictly according to your special requirements and arrange the timely delivery. ♦ After-sale service (1) Installation guidance When the machine arrives at your company, we will dispatch our technicians to your factory to guide the installation and commissioning at site. (2) Technical training We provide free technical training service to your stuff. Training content contains the main work principle of machine, operating regulations, maintenance methods and steps, safety, etc. (3) Warranty Three guarantees of our product quality, warranty for one year (not include man-made damaged). We will maintain the machine for free for the quality problem. If the damage is caused by your improperly operation, the cost of the maintenance burden by you. we also provide you the life-long follow-up service. Contact us
  8. 8. If you have any requirement, please contact us in time—In order to better give you professional answers, when sending the inquiry, please describe your parameters or technical requirements, such as: processing materials, output size, capacity, etc. and attach your contact information like phone number, e-mail, or whatsapp etc.

×