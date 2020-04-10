Successfully reported this slideshow.
SIMILARIDADE DO ATESTADO DE CAPACIDADE TÉCNICA Qualificação Técnica em Licitações 10 DE ABRIL DE 2020 MARCOS SILVA CONSULT...
Acórdão 449/2017 – Plenário Nas licitações para contratação de serviços continuados com dedicação exclusiva de mão de obra
Similaridade do Atestado na qualificação técnica

Atestado de Capacidade Técnica e a similaridade na Gestão de Mão de obra em licitações públicas

Similaridade do Atestado na qualificação técnica

  1. 1. SIMILARIDADE DO ATESTADO DE CAPACIDADE TÉCNICA Qualificação Técnica em Licitações 10 DE ABRIL DE 2020 MARCOS SILVA CONSULTORIA Blog Licitações Públicas
  2. 2. Similaridade do ACT na Qualificação Técnica em Licitações Tenho participado de diversas licitações públicas desde 1988, ainda no regime do antigo Decreto-Lei 2.300 de 21/11/1986 que foi revogado pela atual Lei de licitações, Lei 8666 de 21/06/1993 e desde aquele tempo houveram muitos embates à respeito da validade de Atestados de Capacidade Técnica com serviços similares. O maior problema é a definição de SIMILARIDADE que para cada pregoeiro entende de forma diversa, vejamos primeiro o que diz a atual Lei das Licitações: Art. 30. A documentação relativa à qualificação técnica limitar-se-á a: I - registro ou inscrição na entidade profissional competente; II - comprovação de aptidão para desempenho de atividade pertinente e compatível em características, quantidades e prazos com o objeto da licitação, e indicação das instalações e do aparelhamento e do pessoal técnico adequados e disponíveis para a realização do objeto da licitação, bem como da qualificação de cada um dos membros da equipe técnica que se responsabilizará pelos trabalhos; III - comprovação, fornecida pelo órgão licitante, de que recebeu os documentos, e, quando exigido, de que tomou conhecimento de todas as informações e das condições locais para o cumprimento das obrigações objeto da licitação; IV - prova de atendimento de requisitos previstos em lei especial, quando for o caso. §1º (...) §2º (...) §3º Será sempre admitida a comprovação de aptidão através de certidões ou atestados de obras ou serviços similares (grifo nosso) de complexidade tecnológica e operacional equivalente ou superior. As brigas e discussões arrastaram-se por mais de duas décadas e ainda continuam desde vigência desta lei. Para facilitar o entendimento neste Artigo vou destacar a atividade de Prestação de Serviços de Locação ou Cessão de Mão-de-Obra. Em Diversas licitações quando o Objeto era a Prestação de Serviços de Apoio Administrativos e o Atestado apresentado fosse por exemplo de Serviços de Recepcionistas, ou Serviços de Portaria ou ainda Serviços de Limpeza e Conservação, ou vice-versa, os concorrentes entravam com recursos quando o
  3. 3. pregoeiro acatava tais atestados ou ainda o licitante inabilitado entrava com recurso contra a decisão do pregoeiro de o inabilitá-lo e até hoje continua esse embate. Já houve alguma manifestação do TCU sobre o assunto, mas nenhuma que fosse definitiva, como por exemplo destaco o Acórdão 1.140/2005 – Plenário que diz: “Os atestados devem mostrar que o licitante executou obras parecidas, e não iguais, em quantidade e prazos compatíveis com aquela que está sendo licitada. Quaisquer outras exigências que limitem a competitividade são vedadas”. A própria constituição Federal em vigor (1988) no Inciso XXI do Art. 37, determina que: XXI ressalvados os casos especificados na legislação, as obras, serviços, compras e alienações serão contratados mediante processo de licitação pública que assegure igualdade de condições a todos os concorrentes, com cláusulas que estabeleçam obrigações de pagamento, mantidas as condições efetivas da proposta, nos termos da lei, o qual somente permitirá as exigências de qualificação técnica e econômica indispensáveis à garantia do cumprimento das obrigações (grifo nosso) Mas para o bem de todos e a felicidade geral da nação, o Tribunal de Contas da União emitiu novos Acórdãos que prometem acabar com todas as dúvidas quando se tratar de Licitações cujo Objeto seja Prestação de Serviços de Locação ou Sessão de Mão-de-obra, vejamos alguns: Acórdão 553/2016 - Plenário Nas licitações para contratação de serviços continuados com dedicação exclusiva de mão de obra, os atestados de capacidade técnica devem comprovar a aptidão da licitante na gestão de mão de obra, e não na execução de serviços idênticos aos do objeto licitado, (grifo nosso) sendo imprescindível motivar tecnicamente as situações excepcionais. Acórdão 1168/2016 - Plenário Nas contratações de serviços de terceirização (serviços contínuos prestados mediante dedicação exclusiva da mão de obra) , os atestados de capacidade técnica devem, em regra, comprovar a habilidade da licitante na gestão de mão de obra (grifo nosso). Acórdão 1891/2016 – Plenário Nas licitações para contratação de serviços continuados com dedicação exclusiva de mão de obra, os atestados de capacidade técnica devem, em regra, comprovar a habilidade da licitante em gestão de mão de obra (grifo nosso).
  4. 4. Acórdão 449/2017 – Plenário Nas licitações para contratação de serviços continuados com dedicação exclusiva de mão de obra, os atestados de capacidade técnica devem comprovar a aptidão da licitante na gestão de mão de obra, e não na execução de serviços idênticos aos do objeto licitado (grifo nosso), sendo imprescindível motivar tecnicamente as situações excepcionais. Conhecendo bem as nuances dos processos licitatórios, creio que ainda haverá muitas discussões sobre este assunto, mas com certeza será muito mais simples usar esses Acórdãos do TCU, que pelo menos para mim, não há nenhuma dúvida quanto ao seu objetivo. Mas para isso aconselho aos licitantes impugnar o edital ou pedir esclarecimento, quando ele não for bem explícito à cerca desta questão e evitar o questionamento após uma possível Inabilitação por este motivo. Recentemente fui inabilitado no PE 693/2019 – FEI/AM, por apresentar um Atestado de Capacidade Técnica de Limpeza e Conservação em uma licitação de Apoio Administrativo (Auxiliar Administrativo). Entrei com Recurso Administrativo e ele não foi acatado, por isso entrei com uma representação no TCE/AM (out/2019) e até agora (Abril/2020) não foi julgado, porém a licitação foi homologado e o contrato foi assinado e o vencedor continua executando os serviços normalmente. Se for do seu interesse, posso disponibilizar uma Cópia do Recurso Administrativo, uma cópia da Decisão do Pregoeiro e a cópia da Representação junto ao TCE/AM. Deixe seu e-mail e nome nos comentários e enviarei os arquivos em no máximo 24Hs, ou se preferir, solicite pelo WhatsApp (92 98449-8989). Este artigo foi publicado originalmente no Blog Licitações Públicas em 30/03/2016 e devidamente atualizado em abril/2020.

