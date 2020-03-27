Mf journal

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ＭＦクラウド会計 ＭＦクラウド確定申告 仕訳データ（CSV）の作成方法
STEP1 会計帳簿 ＞ 仕訳帳 「ＭＦクラウド会計」または「MFクラウド確定申告」にログインし、対象となる決 算期の会計帳簿 ＞ 仕訳帳 をクリックしてください。
STEP2 エクスポート ＞ ＭＦ形式 ページ右 エクスポート ＞ ＭＦ形式 をクリックしてください。
STEP3 エクスポート エクスポートの内容（開始日が期首、勘定科目が全て、など）を確認し、 エクスポートしてください。
2020/3/27

