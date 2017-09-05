領収書に関する操作方法 株式会社エム・ケー・ケー IT事業部
決済完了後、株主番号情報をお客様へ自動送信いたします。 メールに領収書ダウンロードのURLが記載されています。
URLにアクセスすると、下記の画面が表示されます。 宛名入力は、変更可能です。 例として、「山田 太郎」から「サクラ株式会社」へ変更します。
領収書がPDFファイルで作成されます。ダウンロードしてご利用ください。 ※領収書の分割は、お問い合わせフォームよりご連絡いただければ対応いたします。
領収書に関する操作方法 - ANA・JAL株主優待番号販売センター　

https://anajal-hanbai.com/

