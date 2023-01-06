Successfully reported this slideshow.
TRREB Housing Market Charts December 2022

Jan. 06, 2023
0 likes
TRREB Housing Market Charts December 2022

Jan. 06, 2023
0 views
Real Estate

Toronto Regional Real Estate Board Housing Market Analysis December 2022 - Toronto and GTA Housing Market Statistics based on MLS Listings and Sales. See what house prices are doing in Mississauga and the GTA. Visit https://www.petersonteam.ca for more information. #mississaugahomesales #petersonteam #mississaugarealestateagent #bestneighbourhoods

Toronto Regional Real Estate Board Housing Market Analysis December 2022 - Toronto and GTA Housing Market Statistics based on MLS Listings and Sales. See what house prices are doing in Mississauga and the GTA.

Real Estate
TRREB Housing Market Charts December 2022

  1. 1. December 2022 TRREB Housing Market Charts
  2. 2. TRREB Housing Market Charts TRREB MLS Sales Monthly with Three Previous Years for Comparison January February March April May June July August September October November December 0 2000 4000 6000 8000 10000 12000 14000 16000 Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board Explanation: This chart plots Monthly MLS Sales for the current year and the previous three years. The recurring seasonal trend can be examined along with comparisons to previous years for each month. Toronto Regional Real Estate Board 2020 2021 2022 ® ®
  3. 3. TRREB Housing Market Charts TRREB MLS New Listings Monthly with Three Previous Years for Comparison January February March April May June July August September October November December 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board Explanation: This chart plots Monthly MLS New Listings for the current year and the previous three years. The recurring seasonal trend can be examined along with comparisons to previous years for each month. Toronto Regional Real Estate Board ® ® 2020 2021 2022
  4. 4. TRREB Housing Market Charts TRREB MLS SNLR Monthly with Three Previous Years for Comparison January February March April May June July August September October November December 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 1.2 Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board Explanation: This chart plots Monthly MLS Sales-to-New Listings ratio for the current year and the previous three years. The recurring seasonal trend can be examined along with comparisons to previous years for each month. Toronto Regional Real Estate Board ® ® 2020 2021 2022
  5. 5. TRREB Housing Market Charts TRREB MLS Average Price Monthly with Three Previous Years for Comparison January February March April May June July August September October November December $0.0M $0.2M $0.4M $0.6M $0.8M $1.0M $1.2M $1.4M Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board Explanation: This chart plots Monthly MLS Average Resale Home Price for the current year and the previous three years. The recurring seasonal trend can be examined along with comparisons to previous years for each month. Toronto Regional Real Estate Board ® ® 2020 2021 2022
  6. 6. TRREB Housing Market Charts TRREB MLS Sales Monthly Time Series with Trend Line 1994 1996 1998 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 2022 2024 0 2000 4000 6000 8000 10000 12000 14000 16000 Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board Explanation: This chart plots Monthly MLS Sales since January 1994. The blue line shows actual sales. The yellow line is the trend computed using a 12-month moving average, which exhibits no seasonal variations or other irregular fluctuations. A substantial change in actual sales must occur to change the direction of the trend. Toronto Regional Real Estate Board ® ® MLS Sales Sales Trend (12-Month moving average)
  7. 7. TRREB Housing Market Charts TRREB MLS New Listings Monthly Time Series with Trend Line 1994 1996 1998 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 2022 2024 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board Explanation: This chart plots Monthly MLS New Listings since January 1994. The blue line shows actual sales. The yellow line is the trend computed using a 12-month moving average, which exhibits no seasonal variations or other irregular fluctuations. A substantial change in actual sales must occur to change the direction of the trend. Toronto Regional Real Estate Board ® ® MLS New Listings New Listings Trend (12-Month moving average)
  8. 8. TRREB Housing Market Charts TRREB MLS Average Price Monthly Time Series with Trend Line 1994 1996 1998 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 2022 2024 $0.0M $0.2M $0.4M $0.6M $0.8M $1.0M $1.2M $1.4M Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board Explanation: This chart plots Monthly MLS Average Price since January 1994. The blue line shows actual sales. The yellow line is the trend computed using a 12-month moving average, which exhibits no seasonal variations or other irregular fluctuations. A substantial change in actual sales must occur to change the direction of the trend. Toronto Regional Real Estate Board ® ® MLS Average Price Average Price Trend (12-Month moving average)
  9. 9. TRREB Housing Market Charts TRREB MLS SNLR vs Annual Price Growth 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 2022 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 1.2 -10% 0% 10% 20% 30% Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board Explanation: This chart plots the monthly Sales-to-New Listings ratio (blue line) with year-over-year average annual per cent price change (yellow line). When the sales-to-new listings ratio moves higher, average annual per cent price change in home prices generally trends higher. When the sales-to-new listings ratio moves lower, average annual per cent price change in home prices generally trends lower. Toronto Regional Real Estate Board ® Sales-to-New Listings Ratio Average Price Annual Per Cent Change

