Deep bite & Open bite

Aug. 27, 2022
Deep bite & Open bite

Aug. 27, 2022
  1. 1. DEEP BITE AND OPEN BITE Dr.Kailash Rathi Dept of Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics S.B. Patil intitute for Dental Sciences and Research
  2. 2. Deep bite: - is a condition where there is an excessive vertical overlapping of the mandibular anteriors by maxillary anteriors. DEEP BITE
  3. 3. DEEP BITE
  4. 4. According to Graber, Deep bite is a condition of excessive overbite, where the vertical measurement between the maxillary and mandibular incisal margins is excessive when the mandible is brought into habitual or centric occlusion. DEFINITION
  5. 5. DEEP BITE
  6. 6. Deep bite can be of two types: 1) Incomplete deep bite: - 2) Complete deep bite: -
  7. 7. CLASSIFICATION 1. Skeletal deep bite 2. Dental deep bite 1. Skeletal deep bite: - a) Usually of genetic origin. b) Caused by upward and forward rotation of the mandible.
  8. 8. Characterized by the presence of the following features: - A) Exhibit a horizontal growth pattern. B) Anterior facial height is reduced. C) Reduced inter-occlusal clearance D) Cephalometric planes such as mandibular plane, F.H. plane, S.N. plane are parallel to each other .
  9. 9. 2. Dental deep bite: - A) Occur due to over eruption of anteriors or B)Due to infra-occlusion of molars. a) Deep bite due to over eruption of anteriors: - i) usually seen in class II malocclusion. ii) these patients hence exhibit an excessive curve of spee.
  10. 10. b) Deep bite due to Infra – occlusion of molars: - i) The presence of lateral tongue posture or lateral tongue thrust ii) Due to premature loss of posterior teeth.
  11. 11.  Characterized by the presence of: - partially erupted molars. - large interocclusal clearance.
  12. 12. DEEP BITE
  13. 13. Diagnosis: - 1. Clinical examination 2. Study models 3. Lateral cephalograms SASSOUNI’S cephalometric analysis helps in assessing skeletal deep and open bite.
  14. 14. Factors considered in treatment of deep bite - 1. Lip relationship: - - Short upper lip or a gummy smile should be treated by intrusion of anteriors. - Patients exhibiting normal upper lip with only 2-3mm of maxillary incisal edge exposed ,it is ideal to extrude the molars
  15. 15. 2. Consideration of vertical facial relationship: - Extrusion of posterior teeth is done in treating skeletal deep bites with excessive horizontal growth and upward rotation of mandible.
  16. 16. Consideration of inter-occlusal space  Increased inter-occlusal space indicates that the molars are not fully erupted.  In such cases molars can be extruded.  Presence of normal inter occlusal clearance is an indication for intrusion of the incisors.
  17. 17. Treatment of deep bite A. Removable appliances  Anterior bite plane: - (i) Is a modified Hawley’s appliance with a flat ledge of acrylic behind the upper anteriors . (ii) Consists of Adam’s clasps and a labial bow
  18. 18. Anterior bite appliance
  19. 19. Anterior bite plane
  20. 20. B. Myofunctional appliances  Treated by an activator designed to allow the extrusion of teeth. Bionator can also be used.
  21. 21. ACTIVATOR
  22. 22. BIONATOR
  23. 23. C.Fixed appliance therapy (i) Use of anchorage bends (ii) Use of arch wires with reverse curve of Spee.
  24. 24.  Thus through the above mentioned methods deep bite can be corrected.
  25. 25. OPEN BITE An open bite: When there is a lack of vertical overlap between the maxillary and the mandibular teeth.
  26. 26. OPEN BITE
  27. 27. Classification of open bite i) Based on the location of the open bite , they may be classified as: Anterior open bite Posterior open bite ii) Based on the dental or skeletal components involved ,open bites can be classified as Skeletal open bite,or Dental open bite.
  28. 28. ETIOLOGY Habits Anterior tongue thrust Digit sucking habits Mouth breathing Abnormally increased tongue size inherited or acquired, abnormal growth pattern
  29. 29. DENTAL ANTERIOR OPEN BITE Intra-oral features: 1.Open bite limited to the anterior segment ,often asymetrical. 2. Proclined maxillary and /or mandibular incisors. 3.Spacing between maxillary and/or mandibular anteriors.
  30. 30. 4. Narrow maxillary arch is a possibility. 5.”Fish mouth” appearance. Extra oral feature: No unusual features
  31. 31. FEATURES OF SKELETAL ANTERIOR OPEN BITE Extra-oral features: 1. Long face due to increased lower anterior face height 2. Incompetent lips 3. An increased mandibular plane angle 4. An increased gonial angle 5. Marked antegonal notch
  32. 32. 6.A short mandible is a possibility. 7.Maxillary base may be more inferiorly placed (vertical maxillary excess) 8. The angle formed by the mandibular and maxillary planes is also increased
  33. 33. Intra- oral features: 1. Mild crowding with upright incisors 2. Gingival hypertrophy 3. Maxillary occlusal and palatal planes tilt upwards 4. Mandibular occlusal plane canted downwards
  34. 34. Etiology Tongue thrust (Pre-adolescent) Tongue thrust (Adolescent or adult) Digit sucking (Pre-adolescent) Appliance used for correction Fixed tongue crib / rake Fixed or removable tongue crib / rake Motivation and / or medicaments Acrylic digit caps Fixed tongue crib / rake
  35. 35. ETIOLOGY APPLIANCE USED FOR CORRECTION • Digit sucking (Adolescents rarely seen) • Mouth breathing (Pre-adolescent) • Mouth breathing (Adolescent and adult Fixed tongue crib / rake ENT check- up followed by Breathing exercises Mouth shield ENT checkup followed by Breathing exercises Orthodontic trainer
  36. 36. CORRECTION OF ANTERIOR OPEN BITE • Appliances used for the corrections of anterior open bites are used in conjunction with the habit breaking appliances • In cases with a minor skeletal components appliances should be used in conjunction with a removable or fixed habit-breaking appliance. • Box elastics may be used for the correction of mild to moderate open bites.
  37. 37.  Chin cup with a vertical pull head cap used for the correction of anterior open bites in the pre-adolescent age group.[  Skeletal open bites treated surgically after the correction of the existing habit. Surgery generally involves the Le Fort I osteotomy to impact the maxilla posteriorly. Muscle-retraining exercises may be required following the surgical correction.
  38. 38. POSTERIOR OPEN BITES  Posterior open bites are characterized by lack of contact between the posterior teeth when the teeth are brought in occlusion  Caused mainly because of a lateral tongue thrust habit or submerged/ ankylosed posterior teeth.
  39. 39. CORRECTION OF POSTERIOR OPEN BITE • If lateral tongue thrust is encountered as the etiologic factor, the use of lateral tongue spikes either fixed or incorporated in a removable appliance, forms the first line of treatment. • Vertical elastics used along with fixed orthodontic appliances can be used once the lateral tongue thrust habit has been controlled. • Fixed appliances are the most frequently used means for the correction of submerged and impacted teeth

