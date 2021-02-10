Successfully reported this slideshow.
Juegos Tradicionales Presentado por: Jose Javier Gamboa Suarez Grupo 11 Presentado a: Diana Marcela Ramirez Universidad Na...
La lleva DESCRIPCIÓN: consiste en que un jugador persiga el resto de participantes mientras corren y trate de tocar a uno ...
Descripción: El juego es sencillo, junto con tus amigos se reúnen en un espacio plano preferiblemente que el suelo sea de ...
Las escondidas o escondite DESCRIPCIÓN: Uno de los jugadores deberá contar hasta 50 mientras los demás se esconden, cuando...
El trompo Descripción: Es un juego tradicional que se juega con un elemento preferiblemente de madera con forma cónica y c...
El puente roto o el puente esta quebrado DESCRIPCIÓN: Es un juego para niños que consiste en cantar una ronda mientras se ...
Carrera de sacos o encostalados Descripción: Cada jugador/a se coloca dentro de un saco que les llegará hasta la cintura s...
El gato y el ratón DESCRIPCIÓN: hacer un circulo entre todos los participantes agarrados de la mano. Dos niños serán escog...
Juego La Gallinita Ciega Descripción: Se elige quien llevará la venda, es decir, el que hará el papel de gallinita ciega. ...
Ladrones y policías DESCRIPCIÓN: El desarrollo de este juego infantil es sencillo. Unos niños hacen de policías y otros de...
El juego de la sillas DESCRIPCIÓN: se colocan las sillas formando un círculo con los respaldos hacia dentro. Los participa...
Referencia bibliográficas • JUEGOS TRADICIONALES. (s/f). Recuperado el 10 de febrero de 2021, de http://juegostradicionale...
  1. 1. Juegos Tradicionales Presentado por: Jose Javier Gamboa Suarez Grupo 11 Presentado a: Diana Marcela Ramirez Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia UNAD 10/02/2021
  2. 2. La lleva DESCRIPCIÓN: consiste en que un jugador persiga el resto de participantes mientras corren y trate de tocar a uno de ellos, para que así le pase la lleva y ese tendrá ahora que hacer el papel de coger a otra persona, este se tiene que hacer en un perímetro especifico sin salirse de el porque queda penalizado con la lleva. Las bases para descansar pueden ser piedras o los postes cercanos a la área donde se esta llevando la actividad. Propósito: Desarrollar habilidades de coordinación, adrenalina, amistad y condición física entre otros. (juegos tradicionales de mi región, s/f)
  3. 3. Descripción: El juego es sencillo, junto con tus amigos se reúnen en un espacio plano preferiblemente que el suelo sea de tierra, cada quien con una porción de canicas. Es necesario realizar un agujero en el suelo, luego todos lanzan sus canicas hacia el agujero y el que caiga mas cerca de el tiene derecho a lanzar primero. Ganas, una vez tu canica entre en el agujero debes intentar ponchar las demás. Propósito: Desarrolla la habilidad de lanzar, desarrolla la coordinación viso motora y propicia la creatividad. Canicas o Metras (Pichas, Canicas, Metras.. — Steemit, s/f)
  4. 4. Las escondidas o escondite DESCRIPCIÓN: Uno de los jugadores deberá contar hasta 50 mientras los demás se esconden, cuando el jugador termine de contar deberá salir a buscar a sus compañeros. Si uno de los niños quiere ganar el juego y salvarse de ser encontrado, tiene que correr hasta el lugar donde se estaba contando (llamado "casa") y tocarlo. Propósito: Desarrollar habilidades de participación, solidaridad, amistad y creatividad entre otros. (Juegos Tradicionales, s/f)
  5. 5. El trompo Descripción: Es un juego tradicional que se juega con un elemento preferiblemente de madera con forma cónica y con una puta aguda llamado trompo y una cuerda no más larga de 1.20 metros de largo, la cuerda o piola se enrolla en el trompo de la punta hacia arriba para luego de la piola lanzarlo al aire y piso para hacerlo girar. Propósito: Para este juego se necesita bastante habilidad tanto en el lanzar como en la agilidad visual y en los reflejos. Desarrolla la habilidad de lanzar. Desarrolla la coordinación viso motora. Propicia la creatividad. (Juegos tradicionales y actividades lúdicas, s/f)
  6. 6. El puente roto o el puente esta quebrado DESCRIPCIÓN: Es un juego para niños que consiste en cantar una ronda mientras se atraviesa o se pasa por debajo de los brazos de dos niños que están frente a frente, cogidos de las manos simulando un puente. Los niños que pasan por debajo deben estar en una fila y pasando por debajo del puente mientras cantan, cuando termina la canción el niño que va pasando en el puente es atrapado y quienes conforman el puente le preguntaran una fruta, color o cosa y según su elección pasara a realizar una fila detrás de alguno de los niños que forman el puente. Cuando todos los niños están en las filas de los extremos, se deberá halar para tratar de derribar a los oponentes del otro lado o hacerlos pasar una línea o limite determinado. Propósito: Propicia el trabajo en equipo, trabaja habilidades como el halar, desarrolla la fuerza, relaciona la actividad física con la música y se vincula la percepción auditiva al cantar la roda. (Juegos tradicionales y actividades lúdicas, s/f)
  7. 7. Carrera de sacos o encostalados Descripción: Cada jugador/a se coloca dentro de un saco que les llegará hasta la cintura se les atará o ellos/as mismas se lo sujetaran con la mano. Estos se colocarán detrás de una línea que estará marcada en el suelo una persona que no participe de la carrera será el encargado/a de dar la salida y los de los sacos deberán hacer un recorrido saltando hasta llegar a la meta que también estará debidamente marcada en el suelo, el que antes llegue a la meta sin hacer trampas será el que gane. Propósito: Es un juego practico y fácil de realizar. Se requieren 2 o mas costales de fique o lona. Fortalece el sistema muscular en piernas (Juego Tradicionales (Carrera de Sacos), s/f)
  8. 8. El gato y el ratón DESCRIPCIÓN: hacer un circulo entre todos los participantes agarrados de la mano. Dos niños serán escogidos al azar, uno hará el papel de gato y el otro de ratón. Los niños que forman el circulo entonaran la Canción: Ratón corre que te pilla el gato, ratón que te va a pillar, sino te pilla esta noche mañana te pillara. Mientras suena la canción el ratón correrá haciendo zig-zag por los huecos formados entre los brazos de los participantes. Mientras tanto el gato tendrá que perseguir al ratón y los participantes bajaran los brazos y no lo dejaran ingresar; aunque puede colarse por los agujeros siempre y cuando no los rompa al pasar. Cuando el gato toca al ratón el juego finaliza y entonces el ratón pasa a ser el gato y deberá escoger a un niño para que haga de ratón. Propósito: Desarrollar habilidades de coordinación, adrenalina, amistad y condición física, psicomotricidad entre otros. (Maestra de Inicial, s/f)
  9. 9. Juego La Gallinita Ciega Descripción: Se elige quien llevará la venda, es decir, el que hará el papel de gallinita ciega. Una vez elegido debe ponerse un pañuelo en los ojos, deforma que no pueda ver nada. El resto de los niños se ponen en círculo alrededor de la gallinita ciega, cogidos de las manos. La "gallinita" debe dar tres vueltas sobre sí misma antes de empezar a buscar, para que no sepa dónde está. La tarea de la gallinita consiste en atrapar a alguno de los niños, que pueden moverse pero sin soltarse de las manos. Cuando la gallinita tenga a un niño, tiene que adivinar quien es mediante el tacto. Si acierta, se intercambian los papeles. Propósito: Este juego ayuda a los niños a comprender la importancia de los sentidos, ya que se juega con los ojos vendados. Así, los niños también aprenderán a moverse con mayor confianza y agilidad. (La gallinita ciega. Juegos populares para niños, s/f)
  10. 10. Ladrones y policías DESCRIPCIÓN: El desarrollo de este juego infantil es sencillo. Unos niños hacen de policías y otros de ladrones, por lo que dividiremos a los niños en dos grupos para que cada uno desempeñe su papel. Los ladrones han de esconderse para que los policías se encarguen de buscarlos y de cogerlos, y cuando lo hagan, deben de ponerlos en un sitio alto. Allí deberán permanecer todo el rato sin jugar, a no ser que llegue otro de los ladrones, lo toque y quede salvado, pudiendo volver a jugar. Al final del juego, cuando ya estén todos los ladrones en alto, se invertirán los papeles, para que todos los niños puedan estar en las dos posiciones de juego: ladrones y policías. Propósito: Este es un juego didáctico con el que los niños estimulan su habilidad cognitiva de la atención, su habilidad psicomotriz del movimiento y su habilidad social gracias a la relación que adquiere con los demás. (Juego infantil: Ladrones y policías (a partir de 6 años), s/f)
  11. 11. El juego de la sillas DESCRIPCIÓN: se colocan las sillas formando un círculo con los respaldos hacia dentro. Los participantes se deberán situar de pie alrededor de las sillas y uno detrás de otro. Otra persona deberá mantenerse al margen y controlar la música. Cuando comienza a sonar la música, todos los participantes deberán girar alrededor de las sillas siguiendo el ritmo de la canción. Al parar la música, cada jugador deberá sentarse en una silla. El que se quede sin silla quedará eliminado. El juego se reanudará quitando reanudará quitando una silla y así hasta que quede sólo una y dos contrincantes. El último en salvarse será el ganador del juego Propósito: Desarrollar habilidades de coordinación, amistad, competencia, cooperación, motivación y condición física entre otros. (El juego de las sillas para niños, s/f)
  12. 12. Referencia bibliográficas • JUEGOS TRADICIONALES. (s/f). Recuperado el 10 de febrero de 2021, de http://juegostradicionalescami.blogspot.com/2013/06/escondidas.html • juegos tradicionales de mi región. (s/f). Recuperado el 10 de febrero de 2021, de http://juegostradicionalesypopularesjk.blogspot.com/2013/11/yermis-e-s-un-juego-tradicional-de-el.html • Juegos tradicionales y actividades lúdicas. (s/f). Recuperado el 10 de febrero de 2021, de http://juegostradicionalesyactividades.blogspot.com/2014/05/blog-post_1454.html • La gallinita ciega. Juegos populares para niños. (s/f). Recuperado el 10 de febrero de 2021, de https://www.conmishijos.com/ninos/ocio/la-gallinita- ciega-juegos-populares-para-ninos/ • Maestra de Inicial. (s/f). Recuperado el 10 de febrero de 2021, de https://maestradeinicial.com/sesiones/el-juego-del-gato-y-el-raton/ • Oliver, P. (s/f). El juego de las sillas para niños. Recuperado el 10 de febrero de 2021, de https://www.guiainfantil.com/articulos/ocio/juegos/el- juego-de-las-sillas-para-ninos/ • Oliver, P. (2016, diciembre 20). Juego infantil: Ladrones y policías (a partir de 6 años). https://educacion2.com/ladrones-y-policias/ • Pichas, Canicas, Metras.. — Steemit. (s/f). Recuperado el 10 de febrero de 2021, de https://steemit.com/spanish/@guaiqui/pichas-canicas-metras

