RESUMO O mundo, na conjuntura atual em que se encontra, apresenta um cenário altamente mutável que ganha força com a cresc...
ABSTRACT The world within its current conjecture presents a highly mutable scenery that gains strength with the increase o...
1 INTRODUÇÃO O mundo atual nos apresenta um cenário político econômico e social altamente mutável e dinâmico em que as rel...
1.1 Tema Marketing no século XXI: um estudo sobre as estratégias de marketing e os instrumentos de marketing digital adota...
Neste contexto, surgem algumas indagações: como decidir dentre tantas possibilidades e ferramentas? Qual é mais adequada e...
2 REVISÃO DA LITERATURA O mundo globalizado, tem se tornado cada vez mais dinâmico e tecnológico. Neste contexto as organi...
Mintzberg, Ahlstrand e Lampel (2010) conceituam estratégia como a forma de pensar no futuro, integrada no processo decisór...
comuns para fornecedores e clientes. Essa parceria é de extrema importância para consolidar grandes, médias e pequenas emp...
seus próprios objetivos. Neste sentido, as descobertas da análise ambiental devem ser enquadradas como oportunidades ou am...
bons produtos vendiam por si mesmos. Na era das vendas, que se deu dos anos 1920 aos anos 1950, o foco se volta para as pr...
As estratégias destinam-se a buscar eficiência, uma estratégia de marketing bem feita deve contemplar satisfação das neces...
Quadro 2 - Princípios para guiar o pensamento e as ações de marketing Foco no cliente Os objetivos da organização são mais...
objetivos. Algumas são variáveis incontroláveis como é o caso das influências econômicas, políticas, sociais, concorrencia...
Segundo Kotler e Keller (2006), a empresa que decide utilizar uma quantidade maior de canais de marketing tem maiores cust...
consumidores, surge como consequência a necessidade das empresas se apressarem em conhecer esse “novo público conectado”, ...
Com o advento da internet, as pessoas ganharam mais comodidade e é nessa linha que discorre Las Casas (2010). Segundo ele,...
2.6 Marketing digital e suas implicações. As empresas buscam o aperfeiçoamento do marketing de massa, e em cada ação de ma...
Segundo Las Casas (2010, p.335), "marketing on-line é um conjunto de transações eletrônicas que visam à transferência de p...
comercialização na internet, embora todos os dois tipos possam ser vendidos através da rede mundial de computadores. De ac...
Segundo Kotler e Armstrong (2003), as empresas podem adotar diversas estratégias para fazer marketing na internet, como co...
2.7 Problemas com o uso do marketing digital Segundo Kotler e Armstrong (2003), mesmo que a utilização da internet para fi...
3 PROCEDIMENTOS METODOLÓGICOS Para atender aos objetivos propostos no presente trabalho, o procedimento de pesquisa foi di...
mês de novembro de 2015 com a utilização do programa de computador Excel 2007 da Microsoft gerando os gráficos e os percen...
4 RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES Este capítulo irá apresentar uma discussão dos resultados da pesquisa que serão complementados p...
Pode-se constatar que a grande maioria das empresas respondentes é do setor do comércio representando 77,5% do universo pe...
A empresa de consultoria traz também a informação de que, em 2015, 38% das pessoas do universo da pesquisa usam a internet...
4.3 Principais estratégias de marketing adotadas pelas empresas oliveirenses O conjunto de gráficos a seguir apresenta os ...
Quando analisados separadamente, nos grupos de atividade pode se perceber uma acentuada diferença no comportamento, sendo ...
Gráfico 4 - Percentual das empresas que faturam até 3,6 milhões de reais por ano, separadas por grupo de atividade que dis...
Gráfico 5 - Utilização das mídias de marketing mais citadas na estratégia de atração de clientes pelas empresas pesquisada...
Gráfico 6 - Mídias mais usadas pelas empresas com faturamento até 60 mil reais por ano Fonte: Dados da pesquisa. O gráfico...
Gráfico 7 - Mídias mais usadas pelas empresas com faturamento até 360 mil reais por ano Fonte: Dados da pesquisa. Visto os...
Gráfico 8 - Mídias mais usadas pelas empresas com faturamento até 3,6 milhões de reais por ano Fonte: Dados da pesquisa. P...
Para as empresas com faturamento acima de 3,6 milhões de reais por ano, apresentadas no gráfico 9, as mídias digitais e pa...
De acordo com os dados apresentados no gráfico 10, as mídias digitais mais usadas são Facebook, Whatsapp, site e e-mail, i...
Gráfico 12 - Mídias Digitais mais usadas pelas empresas com faturamento até 60 mil reais por ano Fonte: Dados da pesquisa....
Gráfico 14 - Mídias Digitais mais usadas pelas empresas com faturamento até 3,6 milhões de reais por ano Fonte: Dados da p...
O gráfico a seguir mostra a frequência de utilização das mídias digitais pelas empresas pesquisadas. Gráfico 16 - Frequênc...
Gráfico 17 - Formas de utilização das redes sociais pelas empresas respondentes Fonte: Dados da pesquisa. De acordo com as...
4.5 Principais resultados que podem ser obtidos com a adoção das estratégias de marketing digital A próxima sequência de g...
Gráfico 19 - Ganhos percebidos com a utilização da internet para fazer marketing. Fonte: Dados da pesquisa. Foram levantad...
Gráfico 21 - Desvantagens percebidas para a utilização do Marketing Digital Dados: Fonte da pesquisa. Nota-se que um perce...
5 CONSIDERAÇÕES FINAIS A internet tem contribuído em grande medida para uma mudança no relacionamento das empresas com seu...
não tem limites geográficos, o que se sugere é uma adequação ao comportamento para acompanhar as movimentações do mercado ...
REFERÊNCIAS CASTELLS, Manuel. A galáxia da internet: reflexões sobre a internet, os negócios e a sociedade. Rio de Janeiro...
KOTLER, Philip; ARMSTRONG, Gary. Princípios de marketing. 9. ed. São Paulo: Pearson Education do Brasil, 2003. KOTLER, Phi...
WEBSHOPPERS. 32. ed. 2015. Disponível em: <http://img.ebit.com.br/webshoppers/pdf/32_webshoppers.pdf>. Acesso em: 16 nov. ...
APÊNDICE A QUESTIONÁRIO DA PESQUISA QUANTITATIVA Prezado, Este questionário é peça integrante de um Trabalho de Conclusão ...
7. A empresa faz marketing institucional ou de produtos?  Sim  Não 8. Quais os instrumentos que a empresa utiliza para f...
13. A empresa faz algum anúncio pago na internet?  Sim no Facebook  Sim no Bing  Sim no Google  Sim no Youtube  Já fe...
×