FGM - Branding - Parte 3

IMPLEMENTAÇÃO | BRANDING FASE 3
Chegamos na terceira e última etapa deste projeto. Agora está na hora de respondermos: O QUE DEVE SER FEITO PARA COLOCAR E...
O primeiro passo para fazer isso acontecer é tirar a FGM centro do racional e colocar seu principal público, os dentistas,...
OBJETIVOS: IMPLEMENTAR O REPOSICIONAMENTO DAS MARCAS AUMENTAR O RECONHECIMENTO DA FGM E GERAR MAIOR PERCEPÇÃO DE VALOR GAN...
IMPLEMENTAÇÃO Organização de ações: Abordaremos ações de implementação focadas nos objetivos do projeto de cima para baixo...
S W O T FORÇAS FRAQUEZAS OPORTUNIDADES AMEAÇAS PORTFÓLIO PIONEIRISMO INOVAÇÃO QUALIDADE WHITENESS CUSTO BENEFÍCIO ATENDIME...
MAPA DE ESTRATÉGIAS As principais estratégias definidas para esse novo momento da marca são: NOVO POSICIONAMENTO NOVA TAGL...
FRENTES DE ATUAÇÃO FRENTES DE ATUAÇÃO INTERNA DENTISTAS DISTRIBUIDORES PROFESSORES UNIVERSIDADES
Premissa de implementação: PACIENTES NÃO ESCOLHEM MARCAS, DENTISTAS SIM.
SELL IN | DENTAL & FORÇA DE VENDAS ESTÉTICA PRÓTESE IMPLANTES PROFESSORES SELL OUT | COMPRA & RECOMPRA PREÇO, PRAÇA, PROMO...
COMO FUNCIONA A JORNADA DE COMPRA DOS DENTISTAS? BUYER STAGES STEPS Possui consultas Precisa de Produtos Explora Opções Pe...
Branding Awareness Consideração Aquisição Fidelização BUYER STAGES STEPS Possui consultas Precisa de Produtos Explora Opçõ...
IMPLEMENTAÇÃO Com esse entendimento, vamos trazer ações que nos ajudem a implementar as estratégias e atingir nossos objet...
PRODUTO / SERVIÇO EVIDÊNCIAS FÍSICAS CAMPANHA DE ENDOMARKETING REFORMULAÇÃO DO SITE NOVA ABORDAGEM PERANTE OS DENTISTAS WO...
COMUNICAÇÃO PESSOAS ADEQUAÇÃO DE TODAS AS COMUNICAÇÕES EM TODOS OS CANAIS A PARTIR DO LANÇAMENTO DA NOVA IDENTIDADE. EMBAL...
MARKETING PROCESSOS ADEQUAÇÃO DO NOVO POSICIONAMENTO PARA OS 8PS DO MARKETING READEQUAR TODOS OS ESFORÇOS PARA SE COMUNICA...
PREÇOS CANAIS DURANTE O DIAGNÓSTICO IDENTIFICAMOS QUE A MARCA QUE PRECISA DE AJUSTES EM RELAÇÃO A ESTA VERTENTE É ARCSYS. ...
APLICAÇÃO PRÁTICA | FGM MARCA MÃE
ESTRATÉGIA 1 Campanha de Endomarketing OBJETIVO: Promover ações que ajudem estabelecer uma cultura colaborativa, a motivar...
ESTRATÉGIA 2 Campanha de Incentivo VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS COMO: 1. Novo portal digital | Cadastro de Dentistas, Dentais, Dis...
ESTRATÉGIA 3 Novos materiais de Trade Mkt OBJETIVO: Adaptar as lojas físicas para as mudanças de posicionamento de marca d...
ESTRATÉGIA 4 Campanha de Awareness VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS COMO: 1. Novo planejamento de Comunicação ON e OFF 2. Webséries co...
ESTRATÉGIA 5 Novo portal para Cursos VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS PRODUTO / SERVIÇO EVIDÊNCIAS FÍSICAS PESSOAS COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETI...
ESTRATÉGIA 6 FGM 360 | Evento Itinerante VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS PRODUTO / SERVIÇO EVIDÊNCIAS FÍSICAS PESSOAS COMUNICAÇÃO MAR...
ESTRATÉGIA 7 Poupança FGM VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS PRODUTO / SERVIÇO EVIDÊNCIAS FÍSICAS PESSOAS COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING OBJETIVO...
Branding Awareness Consideração Aquisição Fidelização BUYER STAGES STEPS PONTOS DE CONTATO: Ações 2020: A n ú n c i o s R ...
APLICAÇÃO PRÁTICA | WHITENESS
OBJETIVOS: IMPLEMENTAR O NOVO POSICIONAMENTO DE MARCA AJUDAR A ALAVANCAR AS VENDAS DE OUTROS PRODUTOS DA FGM GANHO DE SHAR...
NÍVEIS DE ENTREGA ENTREGA AMPLIADA ENTREGA POTENCIAL Clareador dental Confiabilidade e Resultado Qualidade com preço justo...
CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA CLAREADORES | DIAGNÓSTICO GERAL BARREIRAS OPORTUNIDADES CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO ...
MAPA DE ESTRATÉGIAS AÇÕES | NOVO POSICIONAMENTO ABERTURA DE NOVOS MERCADOS AJUDAR A ALAVANCAR OUTROS PRODUTOS 1| 2| 3|
ESTRATÉGIA 1 Ativação de Consultórios OBJETIVO: Manter-se presente na rotina diária dos dentistas PRODUTO / SERVIÇO EVIDÊN...
ESTRATÉGIA 2 Moldeiras e Seringas sustentáveis OBJETIVO: Agregar valor ao produto / marca no mercado exterior. PRODUTO / S...
ESTRATÉGIA 3 Moldeiras Colecionáveis OBJETIVO: Explorar o dia dia do dentista, posicionando a marca de forma útil e de bom...
ESTRATÉGIA 4 Displays Compartilhados OBJETIVO: Utilizar a força de Whiteness para transferência de valor alavancando as ve...
ESTRATÉGIA 5 Compre e Concorra (A) OBJETIVO: Ação promocional que busca alavancar as vendas de outros produtos FGM e refor...
ESTRATÉGIA 6 Compre e Concorra (B) OBJETIVO: Ação promocional que busca inserir e fortalecer a marca Whiteness junto a den...
ESTRATÉGIA 7 COACH DE CARREIRA WHITENESS OBJETIVO: Ajudar dentistas que ainda não escolheram suas especializações a tomare...
Branding Awareness Consideração Aquisição Fidelização BUYER STAGES STEPS PONTOS DE CONTATO: Ações 2020: A n ú n c i o s R ...
APLICAÇÃO PRÁTICA |
OBJETIVOS: PROMOVER MAIOR CONHECIMENTO DE MARCA (AWARENESS) IMPLEMENTAR O REPOSICIONAMENTO DA MARCA PARA QUE OS BENEFÍCIOS...
CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA ARCSYS | DIAGNÓSTICO GERAL BARREIRAS OPORTUNIDADES CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA...
PROBLEMA DE JORNADA | ARCSYS GERAR CONHECIMENTO • CONTEÚDOS ONLINE • EVENTOS E PALESTRAS • REVISTAS DO MEIO • PROPAGANDAS ...
ENTREGA AMPLIADA ENTREGA POTENCIAL Sistema de Implantes Qualidade e Longevidade Facilidade e Simplicidade Personalização e...
MAPA DE ESTRATÉGIAS AÇÕES | NOVO POSICIONAMENTO CAMPANHA DE AWARENESS ABERTURA DE CANAL (DENTAIS E VENDA ONLINE PRÓPRIA) 1...
NOVO POSICIONAMENTO DE PREÇO OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: • POSICIONAMENTO PREÇO INCOERENTE COM ENTREGA • DESCONFIANÇA DE B...
ABERTURA DE CANAL (DENTAIS E VENDA ONLINE PRÓPRIA) VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS PRODUTO / SERVIÇO PROCESSOS COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING ...
ESTRATÉGIA 3 Desafio Arcsys VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS COMO: 1. Criar websérie de vídeos reais, comparando features de Arcsys co...
ESTRATÉGIA 4 Cupom indicação VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS COMO: 1. Criar sistema de cupons personalizados, com disparo de e-mails ...
ESTRATÉGIA 5 Campanha de Awareness VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS COMO: 1. Novo planejamento de Comunicação ON e OFF 2. Webséries co...
OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: • BAIXO AWARENESS • RESISTÊNCIA PARA MUDANÇA DE SISTEMA • DEPENDÊNCIA DE PROTÉTICOS • REFORÇAR...
OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: • BAIXO AWARENESS • RESISTÊNCIA PARA MUDAR DE SISTEMA • DESCONFIANÇA DOS BENEFÍCIOS • LOGÍSTIC...
OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: • BAIXO AWARENESS • RESISTÊNCIA PARA MUDAR DE SISTEMA • REFORÇAR POSICIONAMENTO • MAIOR PROXIM...
Branding Awareness Consideração Aquisição Fidelização BUYER STAGES STEPS PONTOS DE CONTATO: FGM | Ações A n ú n c i o s R ...
APLICAÇÃO PRÁTICA | APS
APS | DIAGNÓSTICO GERAL CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA Portfólio amplo com divers...
OBJETIVOS 1| 2| PROMOVER MAIOR CONHECIMENTO DA TECNOLOGIA E DIFERENCIAIS (AWARENESS) IMPLEMENTAR O REPOSICIONAMENTO DA TEC...
ENTREGA AMPLIADA ENTREGA POTENCIAL Conforto Operacional Confiabilidade Alto Desempenho Cuidado e Segurança Resultados Supe...
MAPA DE ESTRATÉGIAS CAMPANHA DE AWARENESS INTEGRANDO CANAIS DE COMUNICAÇÃO E CANAIS DE VENDAS; APRESENTAR O NOVO POSICIONA...
ESTRATÉGIA 1 Campanha de Awareness VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS COMO: Campanha de awareness integrando os principais pontos de con...
Novas Embalagens OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: • TECNOLOGIA APS SE CONFUNDE COM AS MARCAS • BAIXO AWARENESS • REAVALIAR ABOR...
ESTRATÉGIA 3 Campanha de Incentivo VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS COMO: Campanha de incentivo para equipe FGM e Dentais, para promov...
ESTRATÉGIA 4 Desafio APS VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS PRODUTO / SERVIÇO PESSOAS COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING CANAIS INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IM...
Promoção BPA free OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: • TECNOLOGIA APS SE CONFUNDE COM AS MARCAS • BAIXO AWARENESS • REAVALIAR ABO...
Branding Awareness Consideração Aquisição Fidelização BUYER STAGES STEPS PONTOS DE CONTATO: FGM | Ações A n ú n c i o s R ...
CRONOGRAMA | ALL BRANDS
ESFORÇO IMPACTO * IMPACTO COMERCIAL NOVO LOGOTIPO FGM NOVA TAGLINE DENTAL GROUP NOVA ARQUITETURA FGM CAMPANHA DE AWARENESS...
Cronograma Geral. Mar Abr Mai Jun Jul Ago Set Out Nov Dez Jan Fev FGM APS FGM APS HIPER 2020 Whiteness ARCSYS ARCSYS NOVO ...
FGM - Branding - Parte 3

  1. 1. IMPLEMENTAÇÃO | BRANDING FASE 3
  2. 2. Chegamos na terceira e última etapa deste projeto. Agora está na hora de respondermos: O QUE DEVE SER FEITO PARA COLOCAR EM PRÁTICA OS APRENDIZADOS E ESTRATÉGIAS TRAÇADAS E QUANTO TEMPO ISSO LEVARÁ?
  3. 3. O primeiro passo para fazer isso acontecer é tirar a FGM centro do racional e colocar seu principal público, os dentistas, sem esquecer é claro, dos demais stakeholders e canais envolvidos no processo de trade da marca.
  4. 4. OBJETIVOS: IMPLEMENTAR O REPOSICIONAMENTO DAS MARCAS AUMENTAR O RECONHECIMENTO DA FGM E GERAR MAIOR PERCEPÇÃO DE VALOR GANHO DE SHARE E DE AUTORIDADE NO SEGMENTO 1| 2| 3|
  5. 5. IMPLEMENTAÇÃO Organização de ações: Abordaremos ações de implementação focadas nos objetivos do projeto de cima para baixo, começando pela marca mãe, a FGM. Primeiro, vamos relembrar a SWOT desenvolvida durante a etapa de diagnóstico.
  6. 6. S W O T FORÇAS FRAQUEZAS OPORTUNIDADES AMEAÇAS PORTFÓLIO PIONEIRISMO INOVAÇÃO QUALIDADE WHITENESS CUSTO BENEFÍCIO ATENDIMENTO • POSICIONAMENTO CONFUSO • PRESENÇA DIGITAL • DEPENDÊNCIA DE PROFESSORES • PROCESSOS INTERNOS • GESTÃO INTERNA • ARQUITETURA DE MARCAS • INFORMAÇÕES DE CONSUMO DO MERCADO EXTERIOR • PENETRAÇÃO IMPLANTES • PENETRAÇÃO APS • LOGÍSTICA IMPLANTES • MENOS TEMPO DE MERCADO DO QUE CONCORRENTES GLOBAIS • POSICIONAMENTO + SÓLIDO • SIMPLIFICAÇÃO DA HIERARQUIA DE MARCAS • AÇÕES COM FOCO PARA AUMENTO DE SHARE OF HEART E CONFIANÇA • HUMANIZAÇÃO DA MARCA E DA EMPRESA. • INOVAÇÕES SUSTENTÁVEIS • UNIFICAÇÃO DE IDENTIDADES • BIILDS & BORROWS DE WHITENESS PARA FGM • PROCESSOS MAIS DEFINIDOS E MENOS CENTRALIZADOS • AMPLIAR CANAIS DE VENDA • ESTREITAR RELACIONAMENTO COM STAKEHOLDERS • CONHECER A FUNDO DIFERENTES CULTURAS E COMPORTAMENTOS DE CONSUMO • MELHORAR ENTENDIMENTO DO CONSUMIDOR ESTRANGEIRO • SURGIMENTO DE NOVAS MARCAS E NOVAS TECNOLOGIAS. • NÃO ACOMPANHAR TECNOLOGIAS (MUDANÇA MUITO RÁPIDA). • PERDER FORÇA DE MARCA COM POSICIONAMENTO DE COMBATE • DEIXAR DE SER NOVIDADE NO MERCADO DE IMPLANTES • DEIXAR DE SER NOVIDADE COM O APS • ESTAGNAÇÃO NO LANÇAMENTO DE NOVOS PRODUTOS • NOVO PERFIL DE CONSUMIDOR MUNDIAL • NOVOS PERFIS DE DENTISTAS, MAIS DIGITAIS • HORIZONTALIZAÇÃO DA INFORMAÇÃO • PERDA de ESPAÇO E de BOAS NEGOCIAÇÕES JUNTO ÀS DENTAIS • AUMENTO DE PROTECIONISMO EXTERIOR RELEMBRANDO...
  7. 7. MAPA DE ESTRATÉGIAS As principais estratégias definidas para esse novo momento da marca são: NOVO POSICIONAMENTO NOVA TAGLINE | Dental Group NOVA ARQUITETURA CAMPANHA DE AWARENESS 1| 2| 3| 4|
  8. 8. FRENTES DE ATUAÇÃO FRENTES DE ATUAÇÃO INTERNA DENTISTAS DISTRIBUIDORES PROFESSORES UNIVERSIDADES
  9. 9. Premissa de implementação: PACIENTES NÃO ESCOLHEM MARCAS, DENTISTAS SIM.
  10. 10. SELL IN | DENTAL & FORÇA DE VENDAS ESTÉTICA PRÓTESE IMPLANTES PROFESSORES SELL OUT | COMPRA & RECOMPRA PREÇO, PRAÇA, PROMOÇAO PRODUTO NPS | INDICAÇÃO PROCESSO DE TRADE
  11. 11. COMO FUNCIONA A JORNADA DE COMPRA DOS DENTISTAS? BUYER STAGES STEPS Possui consultas Precisa de Produtos Explora Opções Pesquisa por marcas Pesquisa Atributos Compara preços Compra Um produto Considera Outros itens Compra + produtos Recebe Comunic. e recompen. Faz sua avaliação Refaz sua Compra Branding Awareness Consideração Aquisição Fidelização
  12. 12. Branding Awareness Consideração Aquisição Fidelização BUYER STAGES STEPS Possui consultas Precisa de Produtos Explora Opções Pesquisa por marcas Pesquisa Atributos Compara preços Compra Um produto Considera Outros itens Compra + produtos Recebe Comunic. e recompen. Faz sua avaliação Refaz sua Compra QUAIS SÃO OS PONTOS DE CONTATO QUE PODEMOS NOS INSERIR? PONTOS DE CONTATO: A n ú n c i o s R e v i s t a P r o f e s s o r e s C o m e n t á r i o C o l e g a s I n f l u e n c e r s B l o g s S i t e E v e n t o s I m p r e n s a E s t u d o s d e C a s o I n d i c a ç ã o C o l e g a s P r o m o ç õ e s R e t a r g e t i n g D e n t a i s O n l i n e D e n t a i s F í s i c a s D i s t r i b u i d o r e s V e n d e d o r e s S o c i a l M e d i a E m a i l s E m a i l s + A n ú n c i o s E m b a l a g e n s S A C D e n t a i s | V e n d e d o r e s S i t e E m a i l s C u r s o s B r i n d e s
  13. 13. IMPLEMENTAÇÃO Com esse entendimento, vamos trazer ações que nos ajudem a implementar as estratégias e atingir nossos objetivos dentro das seguintes vertentes: PRODUTO / SERVIÇO PREÇO CANAIS PROCESSOS EVIDÊNCIAS FÍSICAS PESSOAS COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING
  14. 14. PRODUTO / SERVIÇO EVIDÊNCIAS FÍSICAS CAMPANHA DE ENDOMARKETING REFORMULAÇÃO DO SITE NOVA ABORDAGEM PERANTE OS DENTISTAS WORKSHOP PARA REORGANIZAR AS HIERARQUIAS DAS CATEGORIAS E LINHAS DE PRODUTO. GERAR UNIDADE DE COMUNICAÇÃO PEÇAS E EMBALAGENS QUE REMETAM A IDENTIDADE E POSICIONAMENTO DA MARCA MÃE. REPASSE DE FORÇAS PARA NOVOS PRODUTOS AÇÕES DIGITAIS DE RELACIONAMENTO COM FOCO EM AUMENTO DE SHARE, GANHO DE CONFIANÇA E AUTORIDADE HUMANIZAÇÃO DA MARCA EM COMUNICAÇÃO PARA DENTISTAS TORNÁ-LA MAIS INCLUSIVA TANTO NO RH QUANTO EM SUAS APLICAÇÕES DE PRODUTOS. MATERIALIZAÇÃO DO POSICIONAMENTO MENSAGEM DE GRANDEZA POSSIBLIDADE DE USO DA MARCA SEM DEPENDÊNCIA DE OUTROS PRODUTOS. DESASSOCIAÇÃO DE QUALQUER ANALOGIA NEGATIVA COM O AS SIGLAS DA MARCA. REFORMULAÇÃO DO LOGOTIPO DISPONIBILIZAÇÃO DE UM DRIVE DEDICADO PARA COMPARTILHAMENTO DE MATERIAIS DE COMUNICAÇÃO JUNTO A PARCEIRO. (ON E OFF) NENHUM PRODUTO SERÁ COMUNICACADO EM NENHUMA LOJA SEM QUE ESTEJA ACOMPANHANDO DO LOGOTIPO DA FGM. RENOVAÇÃO DAS APLICAÇÕES DAS MARCAS EM VITRINES, FACHADAS E BANNERS DE SITES. RECOMPENSA PARA LOJAS QUE ATUALIZAREM E DIVULGAREM AS COMUNICAÇÕES ON SITE. NOVOS MATERIAIS EDUCACIONAIS DE TRADEMKT (WOBBLERS, FAIXA DE GÔNDULA,, DISPLAYS DE TAKEONE, ADESIVOS, FAIXA DE GÔNDULAS, CARTAZES), NOVOS DISPLAYS CUSTOMIZADOS PROMOTORES PARA DEMONSTRAÇÃO DE PRODUTOS Lista de Oportunidades Mapeadas
  15. 15. COMUNICAÇÃO PESSOAS ADEQUAÇÃO DE TODAS AS COMUNICAÇÕES EM TODOS OS CANAIS A PARTIR DO LANÇAMENTO DA NOVA IDENTIDADE. EMBALAGENS PADRONIZADAS, COMUNICAÇÕES IMPRESSAS E ONLINE SINALIZADAS, ATUALIZAÇÃO DE CAPAS E PERFIS DAS REDES SOCIAIS, READEQUAÇÃO DOS EMAILS E COMUNICAÇÕES INTERNAS. USO DOS ARQUÉTIPOS: CRIADOR: UTILIZAR SEMPRE QUE AS COMUNICAÇÕES REMETEREM A ATRIBUTOS ASPIRACIONAIS DAS MARCAS E PRODUTOS. GOVERNANTE: UTILIZAR COM MAIOR PESO QUANDO FOR ABORDADO A FGM COMO EMPRESA MÃE, CORPORAÇÃO E AO ABORDAR O PIONEIRISMO E LIDERANÇA DA MARCA WHITENESS. SÁBIO: UTILIZAR COM MAIOR PESO QUANDO FOREM DESTACADOS ATRIBUTOS FUNCIONAIS E TECNOLÓGICOS DE MARCAS E PRODUTOS. REFORÇO DE CULTURA COM UMA CAMPANHA DE ENDO INCLUSIVA SISTEMA DE PARTICIPAÇÃO NOS RESULTADOS EVENTOS INTEGRATIVOS PERIÓDICOS BONIFICAÇÕES DE ACORDO COM RESULTADOS DE DEPARTAMENTOS CELEBRAÇÃO E PREMIAÇÃO DOS PROFISSIONAIS MAIS ANTIGOS E COM MAIOR DESTAQUE DEPOIMENTOS EM VÍDEO DE COLABORADORES QUE VESTEM A CAMISA CRIAÇÃO DE UM ESPAÇO / MOMENTO PARA COMPARTILHAMENTO DE IDEAIS INOVADORAS Lista de Oportunidades Mapeadas
  16. 16. MARKETING PROCESSOS ADEQUAÇÃO DO NOVO POSICIONAMENTO PARA OS 8PS DO MARKETING READEQUAR TODOS OS ESFORÇOS PARA SE COMUNICAR COM DENTISTAS E NÃO COM PACIENTES. TRAZER OS COLABORADORES E DEMAIS ÁREAS DA EMPRESA PARA PARTICIPAREM E CONTRIBUIREM COM IDEIAS PARA AÇÕES DO MARKETING, PRINCIPALMENTE AS ÁREAS COMERCIAIS E DE RH. DESSA FORMA AUMENTAM-SE AS POSSIBILIDADES E DIMINUI-SE O PESO DA COBRANÇA, UMA VEZ QUE AÇÕES SÃO CRIADAS DE FORMA COLETIVA. REFAZER A DISTRIBUIÇÃO DE BUDGET DA ÁREA DE ACORDO COM O NOVO MOMENTO DA MARCA E ESTRATÉGIAS APROVADAS NESSE PROJETO. FISCALIZAR SE PARCEIROS, DISTRIBUIDORES E COLABORADORES ESTÃO DIVULGANDO AS MARCAS COM COMUNICAÇÕES CORRETAS E ATUALIZADAS. DESENVOLVIMENTO DE AÇÕES DE SEO FOCADAS EM GERAR AWARENESS DE FORMA ORGÂNICA PARA A FGM NO EXTERIOR. ( GUESTPOSTS, LINKBUILDING, COMARKETING ETC..) REPENSAR O DIRECIONAMENTO DE VERBA PARA ANÚNCIOS OFFLINE, REVISTAS, JORNAIS E ENCONTRAR FORMAS DE MENSURAR ESSAS AÇÕES. ACONSELHAMOS UM INVESTIMENTO MAIOR EM MÍDIA ONLINE PARA ESSE NOVO MOMENTO DA MARCA, PRINCIPALMENTE COM USO DE VÍDEOS. WORKSHOPS INTERNOS ADOÇÃO DE MÉTODOS ÁGEIS PARA GESTÃO DE PROJETOS. (LEAN PARA MÉDIA GESTÃO) POSSÍVEL AUTOMAÇÃO ENTRE SISTEMAS E ÁREAS EVENTOS E REUNIÕES PERIÓDICAS PARA GESTORES PODEREM FALAR LIVREMENTE SUAS OPINIÕES. LABORATÓRIOS DE INOVAÇÃO COM PARTICIPAÇÃO DE ÁREAS DISTINTAS. DEFINIÇÃO DE METAS PARA PERFOMANCE DE EQUIPES ( ATRAVÉS DA ADOÇÃO DE SPRINTS E MÉTODOS ÁGEIS DE TRABALHO) Lista de Oportunidades Mapeadas
  17. 17. PREÇOS CANAIS DURANTE O DIAGNÓSTICO IDENTIFICAMOS QUE A MARCA QUE PRECISA DE AJUSTES EM RELAÇÃO A ESTA VERTENTE É ARCSYS. PONTUAMOS QUE A OSCILIÇÃO DE PREÇO COMO TÁTICA DE ENTRADA NO MERCADO ACABA DESVALORIZANDO O PROPÓSITO DE MARCA QUE TEM SIDO CONSTRUÍDO. DURANTE ESTA IMPLEMENTAÇÃO, FOCAREMOS EM AJUDAR A CORRIGIR OS PROBLEMAS IDENTIFICADOS E UTILIZAREMOS O NOVO POSICIONAMENTO COMO PRINCIPAL ARGUMENTO PARA ISSO. ABERTURA DE NOVOS CANAIS PARA IMPLANTES MAIOR PREOCUPAÇÃO COM A EXECUÇÃO DE MATERIAIS EM PONTOS DE VENDA E CONSULTÓRIOS CAMPANHA DE INCENTIVO PARA INCREMENTO DE SELL IN E SELL OUT MAIOR DIVULGAÇÃO DA MARCA FGM EM DENTAIS FÍSICAS, ATRAVÉS DE MATERIAIS DE PONTO DE VENDA, DISPLAYS, ADESIVOS E TAKEONES. UTILIZAÇÃO DA FORÇA DE WHITENESS PARA GERAR INCREMENTO DE SELL OUT PARA OUTROS PRODUTOS. Lista de Oportunidades Mapeadas
  18. 18. APLICAÇÃO PRÁTICA | FGM MARCA MÃE
  19. 19. ESTRATÉGIA 1 Campanha de Endomarketing OBJETIVO: Promover ações que ajudem estabelecer uma cultura colaborativa, a motivar os colaboradores e a reforçar o novo momento e posicionamento da marca. PRODUTO / SERVIÇO PROCESSOS EVIDÊNCIAS FÍSICAS PESSOAS COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS alto COMO: 1. Workshop EXIT + FGM: Organização da arquitetura e hierarquia das marcas, apresentação e reforço do novo posicionamento e apresentação das novas metas e planos de carreira com incentivos e premiações. 2. Novas Sinalizações Internas: A identidade do novo posicionamento poderá ser espalhada através de comunicações motivacionais por toda a empresa, incluindo a criação ou melhoria de um canal digital de comunicação interna. 3. Evento Palestra de Especialista: 1 vez por mês, um pequeno workshop com um especialista das áreas chave da empresa será promovido com o objetivo de transmitir atualizações e ouvir novas ideias de melhorias e inovações. 4. Clínica Interna: Além de atender a funcionários com procedimentos estéticos e cirúrgicos, a clínica poderá servir como um laboratório para treinamento de estagiários e experimentos Sócio-Científicos junto a dentistas, professores, estudantes e profissionais de áreas relacionadas. AMEAÇAS E FRAQUEZAS ELIMIDADAS ou MINIMIZADAS: OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: POSICIONAMENTO CONFUSO NOVO PERFIL DE CONSUMIDOR MUNDIAL SURGIMENTO DE NOVAS MARCAS E NOVAS TECNOLOGIAS. SIMPLIFICAÇÃO DA HIERARQUIA DE MARCAS UNIFICAÇÃO DE IDENTIDADES PROCESSOS INTERNOS INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO COMPLEXIDADE baixo médio alto IMPACTO
  20. 20. ESTRATÉGIA 2 Campanha de Incentivo VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS COMO: 1. Novo portal digital | Cadastro de Dentistas, Dentais, Distribuidores e Vendedores. Cada um terá o seu perfil. 2. DENTISTAS: A cada compra efetuada, ele poderá cadastrar o código de barras das embalagens e somar pontos para troca em premiações ou produtos. 3. DISTRIBUIDORES: A cada % de incremento de SELL IN ele acumulará pontos para troca em descontos ou premiações para sua loja ou equipe. No caso de dentais online, essas bonificações poderão ser em descontos em produtos ou créditos para anúncios no Adwords ou Face Ads. 4. FORÇA DE VENDAS: A cada novo ponto de venda ativado ou X% de incremento no SELL IN para atuais clientes, o vendedor poderá acumular pontos e trocar por prêmios ou bonificações em dinheiro. Seus gerentes e diretores também serão bonificados de acordo com o incremento de suas equipes. 5. COMUNICAÇÃO DA CAMPANHA: A FGM ativará seus principais clientes e os munirá de materiais para que os mesmos possam ativar os dentistas que costumam comprar através deles. Além disso, faremos disparos de emails e anúncios com esta mesma finalidade. Quando cadastrado, o participante da campanha ganhará um broadside e um brinde da marca. Os Dentistas, Distribuidores e Vendedores que obtiverem maior destaque durante o período de duração da campanha ganharão prêmios de maior valor. PRODUTO / SERVIÇO PROCESSOS EVIDÊNCIAS FÍSICAS PESSOAS COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING PREÇO CANAIS OBJETIVO: Gerar incremento de Sell in e Sell Out através de ações de incentivo que permeem toda cadeia de trade da FGM e ofereçam materiais educacionais sobre os produtos. AMEAÇAS E FRAQUEZAS ELIMIDADAS ou MINIMIZADAS: OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: POSICIONAMENTO CONFUSO POSICIONAMENTO + SÓLIDO AUMENTO DE SHARE UNIFICAÇÃO DE IDENTIDADES BILDS & BORROWS WHITENESS AMPLIAÇÃO DE CANAIS DE VENDAS ESTREITAR RELACION. STAKEHOLDERS DEPENDÊNCIA DE PROFESSORES PENETRAÇÃO IMPLANTES E APS PERDA DE FORÇA | NOVAS MARCAS PERDA DE ESPAÇO JUNTO À DENTAIS INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO COMPLEXIDADE baixo médio alto IMPACTO
  21. 21. ESTRATÉGIA 3 Novos materiais de Trade Mkt OBJETIVO: Adaptar as lojas físicas para as mudanças de posicionamento de marca da FGM. VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS PRODUTO / SERVIÇO EVIDÊNCIAS FÍSICAS COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING CANAIS AMEAÇAS E FRAQUEZAS ELIMIDADAS ou MINIMIZADAS: OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: POSICIONAMENTO + SÓLIDO AUMENTO DE SHARE UNIFICAÇÃO DE IDENTIDADES ESTREITAR RELACION. STAKEHOLDERS INOVAÇÕES SUSTENTÁVEIS HUMANIZAÇÃO DA MARCA POSICIONAMENTO CONFUSO SURGIMENTO DE NOVAS MARCAS E NOVAS TECNOLOGIAS. DEPENDÊNCIA DE PROFESSORES UNIFICAÇÃO DE IDENTIDADES PENETRAÇÃO IMPLANTES | APS INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO COMPLEXIDADE baixo médio alto IMPACTO COMO: 1. DRIVE DIGITAL PARCEIROS | Criação de um drive dedicado e compartilhado para que as dentais e distribuidores tenham acesso aos materiais mais recentes da marca. Sempre que o marketing identificar que uma loja está postando comunicações que não condizem com o posicionamento atual da FGM, eles serão responsáveis por acionar as lojas e compartilhar essa pasta. 2. ATIVAÇÃO DURANTE AS VISITAS DE VENDAS: Os vendedores da FGM receberão displays de balcão de fácil montagem para distribuir a seus clientes. Esse material terá cunho educacional e servirá tanto para ajudar os dentistas a entenderem melhor os features dos produtos, como também para as dentais a melhorarem seus argumentos de vendas. Além disso, poderemos desenvolver um novo enxoval de trade para as principais lojas e revendedores, tais como displays customizados, Wobblers, adesivos, mobiles, entre outros. 3. GERENCIADORES DE CATEGORIA: Para as principais dentais físicas do país, poderemos desenvolver um gerenciador de categoria para a área de estética, seguindo o novo posicionamento apresentado por este projeto.
  22. 22. ESTRATÉGIA 4 Campanha de Awareness VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS COMO: 1. Novo planejamento de Comunicação ON e OFF 2. Webséries com colaboradores e dentistas (casos reais) 3. Novo vídeo institucional 4. Cases de Sucesso | + Casos Clínicos 5. Guest Posts | Comarketing | Linkbuilding 6. Disparos de Emails 7. Ads 8. Reformulação de adesivos de vitrines para dentais físicas 9. Banners Institucionais para sites parceiros | Display Google 10. Novos Embaixadores da Marca | Professores | Influencers 11. Novos materiais ricos que ajudem e colaborem com o dia-dia dos dentistas, tais como planilhas, vídeo aulas, webinars e podcasts. PRODUTO / SERVIÇO EVIDÊNCIAS FÍSICAS PESSOAS COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING OBJETIVO: Ganho de força e autoridade no segmento. AMEAÇAS E FRAQUEZAS ELIMIDADAS ou MINIMIZADAS: OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: POSICIONAMENTO CONFUSO SURGIMENTO DE NOVAS MARCAS E NOVAS TECNOLOGIAS. UNIFICAÇÃO DE IDENTIDADES ARQUITETURA DE MARCAS MENOS TEMPO DE MERCADO | EXT POSICIONAMENTO + SÓLIDO AUMENTO DE SHARE UNIFICAÇÃO DE IDENTIDADES ESTREITAR RELACION. STAKEHOLDERS SIMPLIFICAÇÃO da HIERARQUIA DE MARCAS INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO COMPLEXIDADE baixo médio alto IMPACTO PREÇO CANAIS
  23. 23. ESTRATÉGIA 5 Novo portal para Cursos VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS PRODUTO / SERVIÇO EVIDÊNCIAS FÍSICAS PESSOAS COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING OBJETIVO: Fidelização e Ganho de Autoridade CONTEÚDOS ESPECÍFICOS PARA • ESTUDANTES • PROFESSORES • DENTISTAS Portal Dental Evolution • ACESSO EXCLUSIVO / RESTRITO • MATERIAIS RICOS / FERRAMENTAS • DIVULGAÇÃO E PREMIAÇÃO DE ESTUDOS DE CASO • GAMEFICAÇÃO • PARCERIAS RENOMADAS PARA GERAÇÃO DE CONTEÚDO • WEBINARS, AULAS E CIRURGIAS AO VIVO AMEAÇAS E FRAQUEZAS ELIMIDADAS ou MINIMIZADAS: OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: POSICIONAMENTO CONFUSO PRESENÇA DIGITAL UNIFICAÇÃO DE IDENTIDADES DEIXAR DE SER NOVIDADE NOVO PERFIL DE DENTISTAS (DIG) DEPENDÊNCIA DE PROFESSORES POSICIONAMENTO + SÓLIDO UNIFICAÇÃO DE IDENTIDADES HUMANIZAÇÃO DA MARCA INOVAÇÕES SUSTENTÁVEIS AUMENTO DE SHARE (HEART) INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO COMPLEXIDADE baixo médio alto IMPACTO https://www.unibe.com | https://hsdm.harvard.edu | https://www.kcl.ac.uk
  24. 24. ESTRATÉGIA 6 FGM 360 | Evento Itinerante VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS PRODUTO / SERVIÇO EVIDÊNCIAS FÍSICAS PESSOAS COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING OBJETIVO: Demonstração de Produtos | Awareness COMO: 1. EXPERIMENTAÇÃO DE PRODUTO: Uma das oportunidades detectadas durante a etapa de diagnóstico foi a falta de demonstrações ao vivo para utilização dos produtos, especialmente de implantes e próteses. Brindes e ações promocionais poderão ser desenvolvidas durante esses momentos. 2. EVENTO ITINERANTE: Participar de eventos em todo território nacional pode se tornar complexo e caro. Para solucionar isso e oferecer as soluções da FGM em todo território, pensamos em uma estrutura tática e móvel que pode ser posicionada em estacionamentos de grandes dentais ou outros locais com grande concentração de nosso público de interesse, como universidades e grandes convenções ou Summits. 3. ABRANGÊNCIA: Com essa estratégia, poderemos nos posicionar em regiões Brasileiras que carecem de grandes eventos, com baixo investimento e alta penetração. AMEAÇAS E FRAQUEZAS ELIMIDADAS ou MINIMIZADAS: OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: POSICIONAMENTO CONFUSO UNIFICAÇÃO DE IDENTIDADES DEIXAR DE SER NOVIDADE DEPENDÊNCIA DE PROFESSORES PENETRAÇÃO IMPLANTES | APS DEIXAR DE SER NOVIDADE POSICIONAMENTO + SÓLIDO UNIFICAÇÃO DE IDENTIDADES HUMANIZAÇÃO DA MARCA INOVAÇÕES SUSTENTÁVEIS AUMENTO DE SHARE (HEART) INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO COMPLEXIDADE baixo médio alto IMPACTO
  25. 25. ESTRATÉGIA 7 Poupança FGM VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS PRODUTO / SERVIÇO EVIDÊNCIAS FÍSICAS PESSOAS COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING OBJETIVO: Entrar em contato com os produtos e marca FGM durante toda formação acadêmica. COMO: AMEAÇAS E FRAQUEZAS ELIMIDADAS ou MINIMIZADAS: OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: POSICIONAMENTO CONFUSO UNIFICAÇÃO DE IDENTIDADES DEIXAR DE SER NOVIDADE DEPENDÊNCIA DE PROFESSORES PENETRAÇÃO IMPLANTES | APS DEIXAR DE SER NOVIDADE POSICIONAMENTO + SÓLIDO UNIFICAÇÃO DE IDENTIDADES HUMANIZAÇÃO DA MARCA INOVAÇÕES SUSTENTÁVEIS AUMENTO DE SHARE (HEART) INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO COMPLEXIDADE baixo médio alto IMPACTO Poupança FGM
  26. 26. Branding Awareness Consideração Aquisição Fidelização BUYER STAGES STEPS PONTOS DE CONTATO: Ações 2020: A n ú n c i o s R e v i s t a P r o f e s s o r e s C o m e n t á r i o C o l e g a s I n f l u e n c e r s B l o g s S i t e E v e n t o s I m p r e n s a E s t u d o s d e C a s o I n d i c a ç ã o C o l e g a s P r o m o ç õ e s R e t a r g e t i n g D e n t a i s O n l i n e D e n t a i s F í s i c a s D i s t r i b u i d o r e s V e n d e d o r e s Possui consultas Precisa de Produtos Explora Opções Pesquisa por marcas Pesquisa Atributos Compara preços Compra Um produto Considera Outros itens Compra + produtos Recebe Comunic. e recompen. Faz sua avaliação Refaz sua Compra S o c i a l M e d i a E m a i l s E m a i l s + A n ú n c i o s E m b a l a g e n s S A C D e n t a i s | V e n d e d o r e s S i t e E m a i l s C u r s o s B r i n d e s NOVO POSICIONAMENTO NOVA ARQUITETURA NOVO LOGOTIPO NOVA TAGLINE CAMPANHA DE AWARENESS CAMPANHA ENDOMARKETING PORTAL PARA CURSOS CAMPANHA DE INCENTIVO INTEGRADA MATERIAIS PONTO DE VENDA EVENTOS INTERNOS | WORKSHOPS ESTRATÉGIAS DE IMPLEMENTAÇÃO | FGM | MARCA MÃE
  27. 27. APLICAÇÃO PRÁTICA | WHITENESS
  28. 28. OBJETIVOS: IMPLEMENTAR O NOVO POSICIONAMENTO DE MARCA AJUDAR A ALAVANCAR AS VENDAS DE OUTROS PRODUTOS DA FGM GANHO DE SHARE E REFORÇO DE LIDERENÇA 1| 2| 3|
  29. 29. NÍVEIS DE ENTREGA ENTREGA AMPLIADA ENTREGA POTENCIAL Clareador dental Confiabilidade e Resultado Qualidade com preço justo Segurança e Facilidade Inovação e Variedade ENTREGA ESPERADA ENTREGA BÁSICA BENEFÍCIO CENTRAL
  30. 30. CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA CLAREADORES | DIAGNÓSTICO GERAL BARREIRAS OPORTUNIDADES CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA Dificuldade em se tornar conhecida e consolidada mundialmente. Regulamentação em os países mais restritivos Dificuldade em entender com profundidades hábitos de consumo de dentistas no mercado exterior Agressividade comercial de novos entrantes no mercado. Os players Nacionais são relativamente novos e precisarão ganhar mais a confiança dos dentistas antes de chegarem próximos à marca Whiteness por isso, tendem a oferecer preços mais acessíveis. DENTAIS FÍSICAS: Diminuição de investimento em materiais de apoio para venda técnica. DENTISTAS: Eles sentem dificuldade em entender os diferentes tipos de Whiteness. Boa parte questionam suas dentais a respeito. No Brasil, o desafio maior é se manter líder e conquistar cada vez mais dentistas recém formados em um mercado que se mostra saturado. No exterior a tecnologia para clareadores está mudando e para se destacar, as marcas precisarão se adaptar. Avaliar a Harmonização do conceito de tecnologia com o conceito de “naturalidade” Melhorar a comunicação de seus atributos para SKUs específicos. Utilizar mais vídeos e ser mais digital, Avaliar a possibilidade de criar programas de fidelização de clientes, para evitar possível perda de mercado para concorrentes. No exterior: Considerar a apropriação de uma linguagem mais orgânica que mostre a preocupação desde a matéria prima até o pós-tratamento. Disponibilizar mais materiais educacionais para dentais. Mais Materiais de merchandising para consultórios de dentistas. Campanhas de incentivo para dentais. Aumentar a presença da marca em faculdades menores. Avaliar a oferta de uma linha de produtos com apelo orgânica/natural Novas fórmulas de clareadores que não necessitam de UV. Concentrar esforços na América do Norte, oeste Europeu, Sul da Ásia e Oceania.
  31. 31. MAPA DE ESTRATÉGIAS AÇÕES | NOVO POSICIONAMENTO ABERTURA DE NOVOS MERCADOS AJUDAR A ALAVANCAR OUTROS PRODUTOS 1| 2| 3|
  32. 32. ESTRATÉGIA 1 Ativação de Consultórios OBJETIVO: Manter-se presente na rotina diária dos dentistas PRODUTO / SERVIÇO EVIDÊNCIAS FÍSICAS PESSOAS COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS alto COMO: 1. ITENS COLECIONÁVEIS: Criar itens colecionáveis de decoração (de bom gosto) para que os dentistas possam utilizar para decorar e ativar seus consultórios com a nossa marca. 2. Na compra de produtos da linha Whiteness, o dentista soma pontos que poderão ser utilizados para troca em premiações. 3. Os códigos de barra dos produtos poderão ser cadastrados em um hotsite da campanha onde haverá disponibilizado sua pontuação e os itens passíveis de troca. Os brindes / prêmios serão enviados pelo correio. 4. Algumas opções criativas poderiam ser: jalecos, máscaras, forros de cadeira, guardanapos, bandanas, óculos de proteção, etc.. AMEAÇAS E FRAQUEZAS ELIMIDADAS ou MINIMIZADAS: OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO COMPLEXIDADE baixo médio alto IMPACTO AGRESSIVIDADE DE CONOORRENTES PERMANÊNCIA COMO LÍDER ABSOLUTO PROGRAMA DE FIDELIZAÇÃO MAIS MATERIAIS DE MERCHANDISING REFORÇO DE POSICIONAMENTO
  33. 33. ESTRATÉGIA 2 Moldeiras e Seringas sustentáveis OBJETIVO: Agregar valor ao produto / marca no mercado exterior. PRODUTO / SERVIÇO PROCESSOS EVIDÊNCIAS FÍSICAS PESSOAS COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS alto COMO: 1. BIO EVOLUTION: Disponibilizaremos seringas, moldeiras e embalagens produzidas com materiais sustentáveis. Utilizaremos esse argumento, somado à liderança e pioneirismo no segmento de clareadores na américa latina na comunicação de venda. 2. Mostraremos que além de ser um produto que promove excelentes resultados, a FGM se preocupa com toda a cadeia que envolve a produção, distribuição e reutilização de materiais sintéticos. Esse discurso visa fortalecer a imagem da marca perante um público que leva isso muito a sério e ajudará a romper com qualquer desconfiança de produtos produzidos no Brasil. AMEAÇAS E FRAQUEZAS ELIMIDADAS ou MINIMIZADAS: OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO COMPLEXIDADE baixo médio alto IMPACTO AGRESSIVIDADE DE CONOORRENTES PERMANÊNCIA COMO LÍDER ABSOLUTO SE TORNAR + CONHECIDA GLOBAL SE ADAPTAR A CULTURAS DIFERENT. PROGRAMA DE FIDELIZAÇÃO REFORÇO DE POSICIONAMENTO INOVAÇÃO SUSTENTÁVEL | TENDÊNCIA
  34. 34. ESTRATÉGIA 3 Moldeiras Colecionáveis OBJETIVO: Explorar o dia dia do dentista, posicionando a marca de forma útil e de bom gosto, gerando assim maior valor percebido. PRODUTO / SERVIÇO PROCESSOS EVIDÊNCIAS FÍSICAS PESSOAS COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS alto COMO: 1. MOLDEIRAS FUN: Moldeiras normalmente são todas parecidas e não ganham nenhum destaque durante seu uso, apesar do paciente ficar com ela na boca muitas vezes por horas de frente para um espelho. 2. A ideia é transformar o uso da moldeira em uma experiência mais divertida e interessante, tanto para o dentista quanto para o pacientes. 3. As moldeiras poderão ser coloridas e levar mensagens de bem estar e saúde, associadas ao contexto de aplicação e utilização de clareadores. AMEAÇAS E FRAQUEZAS ELIMIDADAS ou MINIMIZADAS: OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO COMPLEXIDADE baixo médio alto IMPACTO AGRESSIVIDADE DE CONOORRENTES PERMANÊNCIA COMO LÍDER ABSOLUTO PROGRAMA DE FIDELIZAÇÃO MAIS MATERIAIS DE MERCHANDISING REFORÇO DE POSICIONAMENTO
  35. 35. ESTRATÉGIA 4 Displays Compartilhados OBJETIVO: Utilizar a força de Whiteness para transferência de valor alavancando as vendas de outros produtos de estética da FGM. PRODUTO / SERVIÇO EVIDÊNCIAS FÍSICAS COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS alto COMO: 1. HIGH PERFOMANCE DISPLAYS: Criar displays para dentais físicas chave para a marca FGM, que não apenas disponibilizem os produtos, mas que também ofereçam materiais educacionais sobre usabilidade, performance e senso inovativo dos produtos e marcas que compõe o portfólio da FGM. AMEAÇAS E FRAQUEZAS ELIMIDADAS ou MINIMIZADAS: OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO COMPLEXIDADE baixo médio alto IMPACTO AGRESSIVIDADE DE CONCORRENTES PERMANÊNCIA COMO LÍDER ABSOLUTO GANHO DE AWARENESS PARA MARCAS MENOS CONHECIDAS. PROGRAMA DE FIDELIZAÇÃO MAIS MATERIAIS DE MERCHANDISING REFORÇO DE POSICIONAMENTO AUMENTO DE SHARE
  36. 36. ESTRATÉGIA 5 Compre e Concorra (A) OBJETIVO: Ação promocional que busca alavancar as vendas de outros produtos FGM e reforçar o posicionamento de liderança de Whiteness. PRODUTO / SERVIÇO EVIDÊNCIAS FÍSICAS PESSOAS COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS alto COMO: 1. O MELHOR CLAREADOR LEVA VOCÊ PARA O MAIOR CONGRESSO DO MUNDO: Na compra de um produto Whiteness + outro produto de estética, você concorre a 1 viagem com acompanhante para o maior congresso de odontologia do mundo. 2. Poderemos realizar 5 sorteios e comunicar através de ações digitais, cartazes, flyers em dentais e disparos de e-mails mkt. 3. Algumas opções de congressos: 1. International Dental Show (IDS) — Alemanha 2. ADA FDI World Dental Congress — EUA 3. Dental Expo Moscow — Rússia 4. Para participar o dentista deverá fazer seu cadastro no hotsite da campanha e fazer o upload do seu cupom fiscal de compra. AMEAÇAS E FRAQUEZAS ELIMIDADAS ou MINIMIZADAS: OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO COMPLEXIDADE baixo médio alto IMPACTO AGRESSIVIDADE DE CONCORRENTES PERMANÊNCIA COMO LÍDER ABSOLUTO GANHO DE AWARENESS PARA MARCAS MENOS CONHECIDAS. PROGRAMA DE FIDELIZAÇÃO MAIS MATERIAIS DE MERCHANDISING REFORÇO DE POSICIONAMENTO AUMENTO DE SHARE
  37. 37. ESTRATÉGIA 6 Compre e Concorra (B) OBJETIVO: Ação promocional que busca inserir e fortalecer a marca Whiteness junto a dentistas recém formados, alavancando também outros produtos da marca FGM através de compras casadas. PRODUTO / SERVIÇO EVIDÊNCIAS FÍSICAS PESSOAS COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS alto COMO: 1. WHITENESS TE AJUDA A MONTAR SEU CONSULTÓRIO 2. Na compra de 1 produto whiteness + outro da FGM o dentista concorre a prêmios para equipar seu consultório. 3. Sortearemos diversos prêmios de baixo, médio e alto valor, tais como aventais, equipamentos eletrônicos, fornos de esterilização, cadeiras, laptops, entre outros. 4. A mecânica funcionará da mesma forma da estratégia anterior, através de um hotsite onde o dentista deverá fazer seu cadastro e o upload de seu cupom de compras. AMEAÇAS E FRAQUEZAS ELIMIDADAS ou MINIMIZADAS: OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO COMPLEXIDADE baixo médio alto IMPACTO AGRESSIVIDADE DE CONCORRENTES PERMANÊNCIA COMO LÍDER ABSOLUTO GANHO DE AWARENESS PARA MARCAS MENOS CONHECIDAS. PROGRAMA DE FIDELIZAÇÃO MAIS MATERIAIS DE MERCHANDISING REFORÇO DE POSICIONAMENTO AUMENTO DE SHARE
  38. 38. ESTRATÉGIA 7 COACH DE CARREIRA WHITENESS OBJETIVO: Ajudar dentistas que ainda não escolheram suas especializações a tomarem a melhor decisão. PRODUTO / SERVIÇO PESSOAS COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS alto COMO: 1. LÍDER INSPIRA, LÍDER AJUDA. 2. A proposta é ajudar dentistas que acabaram de se formar ou que ainda não optaram por uma especialização através de eventos pequenos e itinerantes em cidades alvo para a marca Whiteness. 3. Levaremos alguns especialistas e outros dentistas que passaram pelo mesmo problema para contarem seus casos e ajudar seus futuros colegas e promover outras linhas da FGM, principalmente ARCSYS. 4. Essa ação pode ser estendida para postblogs, webséries, podcasts e outros formatos de mídias digitais. AMEAÇAS E FRAQUEZAS ELIMIDADAS ou MINIMIZADAS: OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO COMPLEXIDADE baixo médio alto IMPACTO AGRESSIVIDADE DE CONCORRENTES PERMANÊNCIA COMO LÍDER ABSOLUTO GANHO DE AWARENESS PARA MARCAS MENOS CONHECIDAS. REFORÇO DE POSICIONAMENTO
  39. 39. Branding Awareness Consideração Aquisição Fidelização BUYER STAGES STEPS PONTOS DE CONTATO: Ações 2020: A n ú n c i o s R e v i s t a P r o f e s s o r e s C o m e n t á r i o C o l e g a s I n f l u e n c e r s B l o g s S i t e E v e n t o s I m p r e n s a E s t u d o s d e C a s o I n d i c a ç ã o C o l e g a s P r o m o ç õ e s R e t a r g e t i n g D e n t a i s O n l i n e D e n t a i s F í s i c a s D i s t r i b u i d o r e s V e n d e d o r e s Possui consultas Precisa de Produtos Explora Opções Pesquisa por marcas Pesquisa Atributos Compara preços Compra Um produto Considera Outros itens Compra + produtos Recebe Comunic. e recompen. Faz sua avaliação Refaz sua Compra S o c i a l M e d i a E m a i l s E m a i l s + A n ú n c i o s E m b a l a g e n s S A C D e n t a i s | V e n d e d o r e s S i t e E m a i l s C u r s o s B r i n d e s NOVO POSICIONAMENTO ATIVAÇÃO CONSULTÓRIOS MOLDEIRAS E SERINGAS SUSTENT. MOLDEIRAS COLECIONÁVEIS DISPLAYS COMPARTILHADOS COMPRE & CONCORRA | CONGRESSO COMPRE E CONCORRA | CONSULTÓRIO COACH DE CARREIRA ESTRATÉGIAS DE IMPLEMENTAÇÃO | WHITENESS
  40. 40. APLICAÇÃO PRÁTICA |
  41. 41. OBJETIVOS: PROMOVER MAIOR CONHECIMENTO DE MARCA (AWARENESS) IMPLEMENTAR O REPOSICIONAMENTO DA MARCA PARA QUE OS BENEFÍCIOS DO ARCSYS PASSEM A SER MAIS PERCEBIDOS PELOS IMPLANTODONTISTAS REDUZIR A RESISTÊNCIA À MUDANÇA DE SISTEMA 1| 2| 3|
  42. 42. CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA ARCSYS | DIAGNÓSTICO GERAL BARREIRAS OPORTUNIDADES CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA MARCA/SISTEMA AINDA POUCO CONHECIDO NO MERCADO POSICIONAMENTO DE PREÇO DE “DE ENTRADA” PODE TER DESGASTADO A PERCEPÇÃO DE VALOR DA MARCA. DESCONFIANÇA DOS BENEFÍCIOS GRANDE RESISTÊNCIA DOS DENTISTAS PARA TROCA DE SISTEMA/MARCA ACOMODADOS COM O SISTEMA QUE AINDA DEPENDE DO PROTÉTICO DIFICULDADE DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO/ LOGÍSTICA AUMENTAR PRESENÇA VIA ABERTURA DE VENDAS EM DENTAIS ONLINE/FÍSICAS ABRIR CANAIS DE VENDAS E RELACIONAMENTO ONLINE. PARCERIAS COM DISTRIBUIDORAS E/OU CORREIOS MAIOR APROXIMAÇÃO VIA CURSOS DE ESPECIALIZAÇÃO PROMOVER CONVERSÃO EM EVENTOS HANDS ON EM DENTAIS FÍSICAS REPENSAR A EXPERIÊNCIA DE DEMONSTRAÇÃO DE PRODUTOS PROMOVER MAIS ESTUDOS DE CASOS REAIS DO ANGULADOR E DO SELAMENTO FRICIONAL COMPARANDO COM SISTEMAS CONCORRENTES. COMUNICAÇÃO FOCADA NA JORNADA DO DENTISTA E NO RESULTADO FINAL DO PACIENTE. SISTEMAS MAIS ANTIGOS E TRADICIONAIS CONSTRUÍRAM UMA CERTA DEPENDÊNCIA JUNTO AO DENTISTA. REVER POSICIONAMENTO DE PREÇOS. ÁREA DE PRICING.
  43. 43. PROBLEMA DE JORNADA | ARCSYS GERAR CONHECIMENTO • CONTEÚDOS ONLINE • EVENTOS E PALESTRAS • REVISTAS DO MEIO • PROPAGANDAS ON & OFF • BRINDES • UTILIZAÇÃO NA ESPECIALIZAÇÃO (longo prazo) *gráfico nuvens: Cite 3 palavras que definem sua percepção sobre os produtos oferecidos pela FGM (implantes) (61 respostas) ATACAR PRIORITARIAMENTE AWARENESS E CONSIDERAÇÃO GERAR CONFIANÇA • INDICAÇÕES PROFESSORES • MANUSEIO DOS MATERIAS • ESTUDOS DE CASO • AMOSTRAS Branding Awareness Consideração Aquisição Fidelização DISPONIBILIDADE • ENCURTAR O CAMINHO ATÉ A CONVERSÃO. • VENDA ON-LINE SITE • NOVAS PARCERIAS COM DENTAIS • PORTFÓLIO FOCALIZADO POR CANAL SEM PERDER DE VISTA OS PROBLEMAS DE COMPRA E FIDELIZAÇÃO GERAR RECOMPRA • ATENDIMENTO TÉCNICO EFICIENTE • PÓS VENDAS PRÓ-ATIVO • VENDAS CASADAS
  44. 44. ENTREGA AMPLIADA ENTREGA POTENCIAL Sistema de Implantes Qualidade e Longevidade Facilidade e Simplicidade Personalização e Resultados Status, Produtividade, Rotina mais leve ENTREGA ESPERADA ENTREGA BÁSICA BENEFÍCIO CENTRAL NÍVEIS DE ENTREGA
  45. 45. MAPA DE ESTRATÉGIAS AÇÕES | NOVO POSICIONAMENTO CAMPANHA DE AWARENESS ABERTURA DE CANAL (DENTAIS E VENDA ONLINE PRÓPRIA) 1| 2| 3|
  46. 46. NOVO POSICIONAMENTO DE PREÇO OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: • POSICIONAMENTO PREÇO INCOERENTE COM ENTREGA • DESCONFIANÇA DE BENEFÍCIOS • MELHOR PERCEPÇÃO DE VALOR BARREIRAS ATACADAS: INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO COMPLEXIDADE baixo médio alto IMPACTO VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS PRODUTO / SERVIÇO PROCESSOS MARKETING CANAL PREÇO COMO: 1. Time de PRICING dedicado com metas de margem estabelecidas, com autonomia para analisar/negar/autorizar negociações especiais. 2. Estudo de atuação da concorrência 3. Segmentação de clientes e análise de descontos atuais 4. Estudo (índice) de elasticidade de preços (R2) 5. Cronograma de repasse gradual de preços 6. Migração gradual de valor do desconto para ações OBJETIVO: Melhorar percepção de valor, aumentar faturamento e penetração ESTRATÉGIA 1
  47. 47. ABERTURA DE CANAL (DENTAIS E VENDA ONLINE PRÓPRIA) VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS PRODUTO / SERVIÇO PROCESSOS COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING PREÇO CANAIS OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: • DISTRIBUIÇÃO / LOGÍSTICA • BAIXO AWARENESS • RESISTÊNCIA À MUDANÇA DE SISTEMA • DEPENDÊNCIA DE PROTÉTICOS • MAIOR PROXIMIDADE DA MARCA COM DENTISTA • CONTATO DIRETO COM O PRODUTO / MARCA BARREIRAS ATACADAS: • ESTOQUE VIA DENTAL • ENTREGA DENTAL • CAMPANHAS INCENTIVO • MPDV 1. VENDA DIRETA (BROKER) 2. VENDA INDIRETA • DENTAL FÍSICA APADRINHA CLIENTE • FAZ PEDIDO ATRAVÉS DA FGM • ESTOQUE / ENTREGA FGM • CAMPANHAS INCENTIVO • MPDV PORTFÓLIO FOCALIZADO • IMPLANTES • BROCAS • COMPONENTES • BIOMATERIAIS INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO COMPLEXIDADE baixo médio alto IMPACTO OBJETIVO: Melhorar distribuição, awareness e consideração COMO: 1. Mapear Dentais estratégicas para rodar piloto. 2. Definir portfólio focalizado 3. Definir, em conjunto, metas de volume e preço por perfil de comprador. 4. Treinamentos para vendedores das Dentais. 5. Distribuição de materiais de ponto de venda 6. Fazer gestão próxima de performance ESTRATÉGIA 2
  48. 48. ESTRATÉGIA 3 Desafio Arcsys VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS COMO: 1. Criar websérie de vídeos reais, comparando features de Arcsys com seus principais concorrentes 2. Selecionar implantodontistas dispostos a testar o sistema, com a contrapartida de ganhar um kit Arcsys + curso. 3. Planejamento vs Implacil 4. Estoque vs Neodent 5. Rentabilidade vs Conexão 6. Descaracterizar a marca do concorrente nos vídeos PRODUTO / SERVIÇO PESSOAS COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING PREÇO CANAIS OBJETIVO: GERAR CONHECIMENTO E COMUNICAR OS BENEFÍCIOS DA INTELIGÊNCIAARCSYS. INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO COMPLEXIDADE baixo médio alto IMPACTO OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: • RESISTÊNCIA À MUDANÇA DE SISTEMA • DESCONFIANÇA DE BENEFÍCIOS • DEPENDÊNCIA DE PROTÉTICOS • MELHOR PERCEPÇÃO DE VALOR • PROMOVER MAIS ESTUDOS DE CASO BARREIRAS ATACADAS:
  49. 49. ESTRATÉGIA 4 Cupom indicação VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS COMO: 1. Criar sistema de cupons personalizados, com disparo de e-mails automatizados. 2. Cupons serão válidos para novos CNPJs e para a primeira compra. 3. A cada R$1000 reais em compra do novo cliente, quem indicou acumula R$50 em créditos para novas aquisições de produtos Arcsys e FGM. PRODUTO / SERVIÇO PROCESSOS PESSOAS COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING PREÇO CANAIS INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO COMPLEXIDADE baixo médio alto IMPACTO OBJETIVO: Awareness e consideração de compra através de indicação de colegas e cupons de desconto. OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: • RESISTÊNCIA À MUDANÇA DE SISTEMA • DESCONFIANÇA DE BENEFÍCIOS • DEPENDÊNCIA DE PROTÉTICOS • ABRIR CANAL ON-LINE • MELHOR PERCEPÇÃO DE VALOR BARREIRAS ATACADAS:
  50. 50. ESTRATÉGIA 5 Campanha de Awareness VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS COMO: 1. Novo planejamento de Comunicação ON e OFF 2. Webséries com colaboradores e dentistas (histórias reais) 3. Cases | + Casos Clínicos 4. Guest Posts | Comarketing 5. Disparos de Emails 6. Ads 7. Reformulação de adesivos de vitrine para dentais físicas 8. Banners Institucionais para sites parceiros 9. Novos Embaixadores da Marca 10. Novos Materiais ricos que ajudem e colaborem com o dia dia dos dentistas, tais como planilhas, vídeo aulas, webinars e podcasts. PRODUTO / SERVIÇO PROCESSOS EVIDÊNCIAS FÍSICAS PESSOAS COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING PREÇO CANAIS OBJETIVO: Ganho de força e autoridade no segmento. INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO COMPLEXIDADE baixo médio alto IMPACTO OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: • RESISTÊNCIA PARA MUDANÇA DE SISTEMA • DESCONFIANÇA DE BENEFÍCIOS • DEPENDÊNCIA DE PROTÉTICOS • MELHOR PERCEPÇÃO DE VALOR BARREIRAS ATACADAS:
  51. 51. OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: • BAIXO AWARENESS • RESISTÊNCIA PARA MUDANÇA DE SISTEMA • DEPENDÊNCIA DE PROTÉTICOS • REFORÇAR POSICIONAMENTO • MAIOR PROXIMIDADE COM ESTUDANTE E DENTISTA • CONTATO DIRETO COM O PRODUTO / MARCA BARREIRAS ATACADAS: TESTE A INTELIGÊNCIA ARCSYS E PERSONALIZE O SEU COMPONENTE AQUI! INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO COMPLEXIDADE baixo médio alto IMPACTO Evento on site: experiência inteligente Arcsys ESTRATÉGIA 6 VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS PRODUTO / SERVIÇO COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING CANAIS OBJETIVO: Gerar conhecimento e consideração da marca e benefícios COMO: 1. Enviar convite individual para clientes e potenciais clientes 2. Criar material de MPDV com call to action 3. Disponibilizar um angulador e componentes 4. Criar cronograma por região / dental / eventos 5. Aplicar temporariamente em dentais estratégicas, gerando curiosidade e manuseio do produto.
  52. 52. OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: • BAIXO AWARENESS • RESISTÊNCIA PARA MUDAR DE SISTEMA • DESCONFIANÇA DOS BENEFÍCIOS • LOGÍSTICA • DEPENDÊNCIA DE PROTÉTICOS COMUNICAÇÃO FOCADA NA JORNADA DO DENTISTA ESTUDOS DE CASOS REAIS REPENSAR EXPERIMENTAÇÃO / DEMONSTRAÇÃO DE PRODUTOS ABRIR NOVOS CANAIS DE RELACIONAMENTO BARREIRAS ATACADAS: COMO: 1. Criar aplicativo Smart Arcsys 2. Acesso público a vídeos e informações presentes no site. 3. Acesso exclusivo a um sistema de pedidos on-line de implantes e biomateriais. 4. Acesso a fórum de discussão com professores / influenciadores como mediadores. 5. Suporte ao cliente e vendedor on-line, atendimento exclusivo, vídeos FAQ com demo de produto. 6. Área exclusiva para upload e consulta de casos clínicos, mediante aprovação interna. 7. Canal para sugestões de melhorias e recomendações. OBJETIVO: Melhorar percepção de valor, incremento de venda de skus, logística, experiência de marca, gerar materiais Educacionais. APP ARCSYS PRODUTO / SERVIÇO COMUNICAÇÃO INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO COMPLEXIDADE baixo médio alto IMPACTO MARKETING CANAL VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS ESTRATÉGIA 7
  53. 53. OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: • BAIXO AWARENESS • RESISTÊNCIA PARA MUDAR DE SISTEMA • REFORÇAR POSICIONAMENTO • MAIOR PROXIMIDADE COM ESTUDANTE E DENTISTA • CONTATO DIRETO COM O PRODUTO / MARCA BARREIRAS ATACADAS: IMPLANTE O SEU SUCESSO Presença durante a especialização PRODUTO / SERVIÇO COMUNICAÇÃO VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO COMPLEXIDADE baixo médio alto IMPACTO MARKETING CANAL OBJETIVO: Gerar conhecimento e consideração durante a formação/especialização COMO: 1. Mapear universidades e cursos de especialização. 2. Criar cronograma com base em calendário de eventos. 3. Criar estrutura / stand itinerante com palestras e jogos interativos simulando os processos de perfuração e angulação do componente. 4. Construir um angulador promocional em escala gigante. 5. Ao girar a base desse angulador, atingindo o ângulo correto da referência e pressionar a base, angulando um componente fictício, gira-se uma roleta e o aluno ganha um prêmio da FGM e Arcsys 6. Distribuição de Lâminas explicativas ESTRATÉGIA 8
  54. 54. Branding Awareness Consideração Aquisição Fidelização BUYER STAGES STEPS PONTOS DE CONTATO: FGM | Ações A n ú n c i o s R e v i s t a F G M G r a d u a ç ã o / E s p e c i a l i z . C o m e n t á r i o C o l e g a s P r o f e s s o r e s / I n f l u e n c e r s B l o g s S i t e E v e n t o s I m p r e n s a E s t u d o s d e C a s o I n d i c a ç ã o C o l e g a s P r o m o ç õ e s R e t a r g e t i n g D e n t a i s O n l i n e D e n t a i s F í s i c a s D i s t r i b u i d o r e s V e n d e d o r e s F G M Possui consultas Precisa de Produtos Explora Opções Pesquisa por marcas Pesquisa Atributos Compara preços Compra Um produto Considera Outros itens Compra + produtos Recebe Comunic. e recompen. Faz sua avaliação Refaz sua Compra NOVO POSICIONAMENTO CAMPANHAS DE AWARENESS ABERTURA CANAL DENTAIS CAMPANHA DE INCENTIVO INTEGRADA EXPERIÊNCIA INTELIGENTE ARCSYS WEBSERIE – DESAFIO ARCSYS APP SMART ARCSYS CUPOM ARCSYS IMPLANTE SEU SUCESSO S o c i a l M e d i a E m a i l s E m a i l s + A n ú n c i o s E m b a l a g e n s S A C D e n t a i s | V e n d e d o r e s S i t e E m a i l s C u r s o s B r i n d e s ESTRATÉGIAS DE IMPLEMENTAÇÃO | ARCSYS
  55. 55. APLICAÇÃO PRÁTICA | APS
  56. 56. APS | DIAGNÓSTICO GERAL CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA Portfólio amplo com diversas marcas na mesma categoria gera menos foco de vendas e mais complexidade de controle de budget e ROI. Tecnologia APS se confunde com as marcas. Algumas marcas estão no mercado há bastante tempo e tendem a gerar mais confiança para os dentistas do que as linhas da FGM contendo a Tecnologia APS DENTAIS FÍSICAS: Sentem falta de materiais de apoio que possam vender de forma mais técnica a seus pacientes. DENTISTAS: APS ainda é desconhecido A principal barreira que a tecnologia APS enfrenta é conseguir se provar para dentistas acostumados a utilizar outras marcas mais tradicionais. Avaliar arquitetura para fortalecer marcas com maior penetração. Ampliar estratégia on line via influenciadores Promover mais estudos de caso com comparações com concorrentes Criar programas de fidelização de clientes para evitar perda de mercado para concorrentes. Aumentar a presença das marcas em faculdades. Disponibilizar mais materiais educacionais para dentais. Mais Materiais de merchandising para consultórios de dentistas. Campanhas de incentivo para dentais. Reavaliar vocabulário de marca (mais racional) CONCORRENTES PÚBLICOS MERCADO MARCA Repensar na forma em que a tecnologia APS vem se apresentando aos dentistas pode ser uma excelente saída. Quanto ao mercado Global, atacar regiões como o sudeste asiático também se mostra uma oportunidade interessante BARREIRAS OPORTUNIDADES
  57. 57. OBJETIVOS 1| 2| PROMOVER MAIOR CONHECIMENTO DA TECNOLOGIA E DIFERENCIAIS (AWARENESS) IMPLEMENTAR O REPOSICIONAMENTO DA TECNOLOGIA CORRIGIR CONFUSÃO EXISTENTE ENTRE MARCA & TECNOLOGIA 3|
  58. 58. ENTREGA AMPLIADA ENTREGA POTENCIAL Conforto Operacional Confiabilidade Alto Desempenho Cuidado e Segurança Resultados Superiores ENTREGA ESPERADA ENTREGA BÁSICA BENEFÍCIO CENTRAL NÍVEIS DE ENTREGA
  59. 59. MAPA DE ESTRATÉGIAS CAMPANHA DE AWARENESS INTEGRANDO CANAIS DE COMUNICAÇÃO E CANAIS DE VENDAS; APRESENTAR O NOVO POSICIONAMENTO DEIXANDO EM EVIDÊNCIA PARA OS DENTISTAS OS PRINCIPAIS DIFERENCIAIS ATRELADOS À TECNOLOGIA. CAMPANHAS FIDELIZAÇÃO EM CONJUNTO COM WHITENESS 1| 2| 3|
  60. 60. ESTRATÉGIA 1 Campanha de Awareness VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS COMO: Campanha de awareness integrando os principais pontos de contato da FGM, reforçando o novo posicionamento da TECNOLOGIA, seus benefícios e, em quais marcas e produtos está presente. 1. Novo planejamento de Comunicação ON e OFF 2. CUPONS via email, ads e social media 3. QR CODE nas embalagens para vídeos educacionais 4. Novos Displays para Dentais 5. Adesivos de vitrine e balcão para Dentais físicas 6. Banners Dentais Online 7. Campanha de Vídeos e Google Display PRODUTO / SERVIÇO EVIDÊNCIAS FÍSICAS PESSOAS COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING CANAIS OBJETIVO: Ganho de penetração, autoridade e awareness INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO COMPLEXIDADE baixo médio alto IMPACTO OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: • DENTAIS SENTEM FALTA DE MATERIAIS PROMOCIONAIS • BAIXO AWARENESS • CONFUSÃO DA TECNOLOGIA COM AS MARCAS • DESCONFIANÇA DOS RESULTADOS • REAVALIAR ABORDAGEM E VOCABULÁRIO DE MARCA • MAIS MATERIAIS EDUCACIONAIS PARA DENTAIS • MAIS MATERIAIS DE MERCHANDISING BARREIRAS ATACADAS:
  61. 61. Novas Embalagens OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: • TECNOLOGIA APS SE CONFUNDE COM AS MARCAS • BAIXO AWARENESS • REAVALIAR ABORDAGEM E VOCABULÁRIO DE MARCA BARREIRAS ATACADAS: INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO COMPLEXIDADE baixo médio alto IMPACTO COMO: 1. Novo layout 2. Mais destaque para o selo APS 3. Reforçar o novo posicionamento. OBJETIVO: Gerar entendimento e diferenciação da TECNOLOGIAAPS ESTRATÉGIA 2 PRODUTO / SERVIÇO COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING CANAIS
  62. 62. ESTRATÉGIA 3 Campanha de Incentivo VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS COMO: Campanha de incentivo para equipe FGM e Dentais, para promover a indicação e fidelização da linha APS por meio de vendas casadas. 1. Conexão com nova campanha de awareness 2. Disparos de Emails 3. Ativação da campanha nas Dentais 4. Pontuação proporcional à rentabilidade da marca/sku 5. Premiações relevantes para os participantes PRODUTO / SERVIÇO PROCESSOS EVIDÊNCIAS FÍSICAS PESSOAS COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING PREÇO CANAIS OBJETIVO: Ganho penetração, autoridade e awareness INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO COMPLEXIDADE baixo médio alto IMPACTO OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: • DENTAIS SENTEM FALTA DE MATERIAIS PROMOCIONAIS • BAIXO AWARENESS • DESCONFIANÇA DOS RESULTADOS • MAIS MATERIAIS EDUCAIOCNAIS PARA DENTAIS • CRIAR PROGRAMAS DE FIDELIZAÇÃO • MAIS MATERIAIS DE MERCHANDISING • CAMPANHAS DE INCENTIVOS DENTAIS BARREIRAS ATACADAS:
  63. 63. ESTRATÉGIA 4 Desafio APS VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS PRODUTO / SERVIÇO PESSOAS COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING CANAIS INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO COMPLEXIDADE baixo médio alto IMPACTO COMO: 1. Criar websérie de vídeos reais, comparando features de APS com seus principais concorrentes. 2. Selecionar dentistas dispostos a realizar os testes com alguma contrapartida em produtos. 3. Tempo de Trabalho vs 3M 4. Adesivo Incolor vs Tokuyama 5. BPA free vs Dentsply 6. Descaracterizar a marca do concorrente nos vídeos OBJETIVO: Gerar conhecimento e comunicar os benefícios da tecnologia aps. OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: • TECNOLOGIA APS SE CONFUNDE COM AS MARCAS • BAIXO AWARENESS • DESCONFIANÇA DOS RESULTADOS • AMPLIAR PRESENÇA ON-LINE DA TECNOLOGIA • PROMOVER MAIS ESTUDOS DE CASO • REAVALIAR ABORDAGEM E VOCABULÁRIO DE MARCA BARREIRAS ATACADAS:
  64. 64. Promoção BPA free OPORTUNIDADES APROVEITADAS: • TECNOLOGIA APS SE CONFUNDE COM AS MARCAS • BAIXO AWARENESS • REAVALIAR ABORDAGEM E VOCABULÁRIO DE MARCA BARREIRAS ATACADAS: INVESTIMENTO TEMPO IMPLEMENTAÇÃO COMPLEXIDADE baixo médio alto IMPACTO COMO: 1. Na compra de x R$ em produtos da linha APS, ganhe um óculos feito de materiais livres de BPA. 2. Reforçaremos o benefício de segurança, inovação e tecnologia da linha APS. 3. Possível parceria com fabricantes para criação de outros produtos, para o usos profissional e/ou doméstico que também tenha o apelo BPA free. OBJETIVO: Gerar melhor entendimento da TECNOLOGIAAPS, ganho de share e fidelização ESTRATÉGIA 5 PRODUTO / SERVIÇO COMUNICAÇÃO MARKETING CANAIS Óculos de proteção geralmente são feitos de policarbonato. Material que, dependendo das condições de temperatura de uso e manuseio podem passar bisfenol-A pelo simples contato com a pele. VERTENTES ENVOLVIDAS EVIDÊNCIAS FÍSICAS
  65. 65. Branding Awareness Consideração Aquisição Fidelização BUYER STAGES STEPS PONTOS DE CONTATO: FGM | Ações A n ú n c i o s R e v i s t a F G M G r a d u a ç ã o / E s p e c i a l i z . C o m e n t á r i o C o l e g a s P r o f e s s o r e s / I n f l u e n c e r s B l o g s S i t e E v e n t o s I m p r e n s a E s t u d o s d e C a s o I n d i c a ç ã o C o l e g a s P r o m o ç õ e s R e t a r g e t i n g D e n t a i s O n l i n e D e n t a i s F í s i c a s D i s t r i b u i d o r e s V e n d e d o r e s F G M Possui consultas Precisa de Produtos Explora Opções Pesquisa por marcas Pesquisa Atributos Compara preços Compra Um produto Considera Outros itens Compra + produtos Recebe Comunic. e recompen. Faz sua avaliação Refaz sua Compra NOVO POSICIONAMENTO CAMPANHA AWRARENESS CAMPANHA DE INCENTIVO WEBSERIE – DESAFIO APS PROMOÇÃO BPA FREE S o c i a l M e d i a E m a i l s E m a i l s + A n ú n c i o s E m b a l a g e n s S A C D e n t a i s | V e n d e d o r e s S i t e E m a i l s C u r s o s B r i n d e s ESTRATÉGIAS DE IMPLEMENTAÇÃO | APS
  66. 66. CRONOGRAMA | ALL BRANDS
  67. 67. ESFORÇO IMPACTO * IMPACTO COMERCIAL NOVO LOGOTIPO FGM NOVA TAGLINE DENTAL GROUP NOVA ARQUITETURA FGM CAMPANHA DE AWARENESS FGM CAMPANHA DE ENDOMARKETING PORTAL CURSOS CAMPANHA DE INCENTIVO FGM NOVOS MATERIAIS PONTOS DE VENDA FGM WORKSHOP FGM MOLDEIRAS E SERINGAS SUSTENTÁVEIS MOLDEIRAS COLECIONÁVEIS DISPLAYS COMPARTILHADOS COMPRE E CONCORRA A & B ATIVAÇÃO CONSULTÓRIOS COACH DE CARREIRA FGM APS Whiteness ARCSYS WEBSÉRIE – DESAFIO APS COMPRE E GANHE BPA FREE CAMPANH A DE INCENTIVO APS NOVO POSICIONAMENTO DE PREÇOS IMPLANTE SEU SUCESSO WEBSERIE – DESAFIO ARCSYS EXPERIÊNCIA INTELIGENTE APP SMART ARCSYS CUPOM ARCSYS ABERTURA CANAL DENTAIS CAMPANHA DE AWARENESS NOVAS EMBALAGENS APS POUPANÇA FGM | UNIVERSITÁRIOS
  68. 68. Cronograma Geral. Mar Abr Mai Jun Jul Ago Set Out Nov Dez Jan Fev FGM APS FGM APS HIPER 2020 Whiteness ARCSYS ARCSYS NOVO POSICIONAMENTO NOVO LOGOTIPO NOVA TAGLINE NOVA ARQUITETURA CAMPANHA DE AWARENESS CAMPANHA DE ENDOMARKETING PORTAL CURSOS CAMPANHA DE INCENTIVO CAMPANHA DE INCENTIVO NOVOS MATERIAIS PONTOS DE VENDA E POUPANÇA FGM UNIVERSIDADES WORKSHOP WORKSHOP WORKSHOP Whiteness NOVO POSICIONAMENTO MOLDEIRAS E SERINGAS SUSTENTÁVEIS MOLDEIRAS COLECIONÁVEIS DISPLAYS COMPARTILHADOS COMPRE E CONCORRA (B) COMPRE E CONCORRA (A) ATIVAÇÃO CONSULTÓRIOS COACH DE CARREIRA NOVO POSICIONAMENTO WEBSÉRIE – DESAFIO APS CAMPANHA AWARENESS COMPRE E GANHE BPA FREE CAMPANHA DE INCENTIVO NOVO POSICIONAMENTO DE PREÇOS CAMPANHA AWARENESS IMPLANTE SEU SUCESSO IMPLANTE SEU SUCESSO WEBSERIE – DESAFIO ARCSYS EXPERIÊNCIA INTELIGENTE APP SMART ARCSYS CUPOM ARCSYS ABERTURA CANAL DENTAIS CAMPANHA INCENTIVO NOVAS EMBALAGENS

