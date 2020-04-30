Óptica Geometrica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Departamento de Física Facultad de Educación e Idiomas Trabajo de Óptica Óptica Geométrica Integrantes: Kevin Reyes Jess...
Óptica Geométrica La noción de rayo luminoso despreciando los efectos de la luz como movimiento ondulatorio utiliza Leyes ...
3 El estudio de las imágenes, producidas por refracción o por reflexión de la luz se llama óptica geométrica. La óptica ge...
Óptica geométrica Reflexión Refracción Cuando un rayo de luz que viaja en un medio encuentra una frontera que conduce a un...
5 Leyes de la Reflexión Primera ley: Segunda ley: Cuando se refleja un rayo de luz en una superficie de separación de dos ...
6 Tipos de Reflexión Reflexión especular Reflexión difusa Este tipo de reflexión se produce cuando un rayo de luz incide s...
Huygens Fermat 7 Deducción de la ley de la Reflexión Mediante los Principios Se basa en una construcción geométrica que pe...
8 La fig. (a) muestra tres frentes de onda en una onda plana que incide sobre un espejo plano MM´. Por conveniencia se eli...
9 Se considera un punto a en el frente de onda como se muestra en la fig. (b) como fuente de una onda de Huygens, la cual ...
10 Las figuras (c) y (d) se ilustra como continua el proceso hasta que los tres Frentes de onda incidente se han reflejado.
11 Principio de Fermat Establece que la luz sigue una trayectoria de menor tiempo. La ley de la refracción se puede deriva...
12 Leyes de la Refracción Primera ley: Segunda ley: Cuando un rayo de luz incide sobre la superficie de separación de dos ...
Huygens Fermat 13 Deducción de la ley de la Refracción Mediante los Principios La aplicación de este principio a la refrac...
14 Principio de Huygens Las figuras muestran cuatro etapas de la refracción para tres frentes de ondas consecutivos de una...
15 En la figura b , consideremos el tiempo (= λ 𝟏 𝒗 𝟏 )durante el cual se mueve una pequeña onda desde el punto e hasta in...
16 De acuerdo con la ecuación 𝒗 𝒄 𝟏 = 𝒏 𝟏 y 𝒄 𝒗 𝟐 = 𝒏 𝟐 de modo que la ecuación (3) se convierte en: 𝒏 𝟏 𝒔𝒆𝒏𝜽 𝟏 = 𝒏 𝟐 𝒔𝒆𝒏𝜽...
17 Principio de Fermat Para demostrar la ley de la refracción, consideremos la siguiente figura, la cual muestra dos punto...
18 Muestra que la longitud del camino óptico es igual a la longitud que este mismo numero de ondas tendría si el medio fue...
a)Fotografía que muestra la reflexión y la refracción de un haz de luz incidente en una superficie de vidrio Plana. b) Una...
20 Reflexión interna total El fenómeno que se produce cuando un rayo de luz atraviesa un medio de índice de refracción 𝒏 𝟐...
21 En esta figura se muestra la diferencia entre refracción y reflexión La reflexión interna total se utiliza en fibra ópt...
22
23 La fibra óptica es un medio de transmisión, empleado habitualmente en redes de datos y telecomunicaciones, consistente ...
24
25 Aplicaciones De La Fibra Óptica Las fibras son ampliamente utilizadas en telecomunicaciones, ya que permiten enviar gra...
26
Planos Esféricos Espejos Cóncavos Convexos una superficie pulida en la que, después de incidir, la luz se refleja siguiend...
28 En esta figura se representa un espejo cóncavo (que significa hueco ,como una cueva) con respecto a la posición del obj...
29 Espejos Convexos En la figura se muestra un espejo convexo con respecto a la ubicación del objeto. La imagen: (1) se re...
o i P P1 BN v h 1 2  1 o v I Espejo   io PuntoObjeto PuntoImagen (a) (b) De las figuras (a) y (c) se deduce que : io...
Cóncavos Convexos Rayos de luz que proceden del objeto forman ángulos pequeños con el eje del espejo, debido a las dimensi...
I F C o i h h m  1 a b c d (a, b) Cuatro rayos que pueden emplearse en construcciones gráficas para encontrar la posició...
Los rayos son 1. Un rayo paralelo al eje, que se refleja al pasar por el punto focal (caso de un espejo cóncavo (a))o pare...
34 La figura muestra un objeto puntual O en el eje de un espejo esférico cóncavo cuyo radio de curvatura es r. un rayo de ...
35 En la figura a) la luz que procede de un objeto puntual O cae sobre una superficie refringente convexa de radio de cur...
El espesor de la lente delgada es pequeño en comparación con la distancia O del objeto, la distancia i de la imagen, o los...
37 En esta figura se muestra un rayo (avb) que se origina en el punto v, pasa por la punta de la imagen. Para los dos triá...
38 Lentes delgadas Convergentes Son más gruesas en el centro que en los extremos, y concentran(hacen converger) en un punt...
39
40 Métodos gráficos para lentes Se pueden hallar la posición y el tamaño de una imagen formada por una lente delgada usand...
41 Figura 4. Método gráfico para localizar una imagen formada por una lente delgada. Los colores de los rayos sirven sólo ...
42 Figura 5. Formación de imágenes por una lente delgada convergente a diversas distancias de objeto. Se numeraron los ray...
43 Convenciones de signos en las lentes convergentes 1. Según la figura (a) el centro de curvatura C1 se encuentra en el l...
44 1. En la figura (b), c1 esta en el lado V, mientras que c1 esta en el lado R. de aquí que r1 sea negativo y r2 sea posi...
45 Algunas aplicaciones de las lentes convergentes 1. Hay personas que no pueden ver con nitidez objetos cercanos porque e...
46 Algunas aplicaciones de las lentes divergentes Hay personas que no pueden ver bien objetos alejados. Esto se debe a que...
47 Trazado o delineamiento de rayos 1. El rayo (el rayo 1 en la figura) que pasa por ( o bien, al prolongarlo, parece pasa...
48 Deducción de las formulas de las lentes delgadas La figura a) muestra la primera superficie la cual forma una imagen vi...
49 La figura b) muestra la segunda superficie. Entonces, la imagen virtual I̍ formada por la primera superficie sirve como...
50 Un espejo aislado o una lente son a menudo un dispositivo óptico útil. En instrumentos como los binoculares, los telesc...
51 La figura muestra una versión de lente delgada de un microscopio compuesto usado para ver objetos pequeños que estén mu...
52
53 La figura a) el tamaño de la imagen en la retina esta determinado por el ángulo θ subtendido por el objeto. Para objeto...
54 El telescopio refringente sencillo, que consta de un objetivo y de un ocular, ambos representados en la figura por lent...
55
56 Gracias por su atención
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Óptica Geometrica

38 views

Published on

Óptica Geométrica y su estudio muy a fondo

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Óptica Geometrica

  1. 1. 1 Departamento de Física Facultad de Educación e Idiomas Trabajo de Óptica Óptica Geométrica Integrantes: Kevin Reyes Jessy López Giovanny Palacios
  2. 2. Óptica Geométrica La noción de rayo luminoso despreciando los efectos de la luz como movimiento ondulatorio utiliza Leyes de la Reflexión Leyes de la Refracción Se aplican al estudio de Espejos Lentes Sistemas Ópticos Microscopio compuesto Lupa Telescopio refringente Por ejemplo 2 Apropiado para evidenciar y explicar las:
  3. 3. 3 El estudio de las imágenes, producidas por refracción o por reflexión de la luz se llama óptica geométrica. La óptica geométrica se ocupa de loas trayectorias de los rayos luminosos, despreciando los efectos de la luz como movimiento ondulatorio, como las interferencias. Estos efectos se pueden despreciar cuando el tamaño la longitud de onda es muy pequeña en comparación de los objetos que la luz encuentra a su paso.
  4. 4. Óptica geométrica Reflexión Refracción Cuando un rayo de luz que viaja en un medio encuentra una frontera que conduce a un segundo medio, parte o la totalidad del rayo incidente se refleja en el primer medio. Cuando un rayo de luz que viaja a través de un medio transparente encuentra una frontera que lleva a otro medio transparente donde parte del rayo se refleja y parte entra al segundo medio. Especular : la superficie es lisa en donde los rayos reflejados son paralelos entre si. Difusa: la superficie reflejante es rugosa, la superficie refleja los rayos no como un conjunto paralelo sino en varias direcciones. Estudia las es es Se divide en dos tipos 4 Leyes de la Se fundamentan en los Principios Huygens Fermat
  5. 5. 5 Leyes de la Reflexión Primera ley: Segunda ley: Cuando se refleja un rayo de luz en una superficie de separación de dos medios se comprueba que el ángulo de incidencia resulta ser igual al ángulo de reflexión: 1 = 2.. El rayo incidente, la normal a la superficie en el punto de incidencia y el rayo reflejado se encuentran en un mismo plano denominado plano de incidencia
  6. 6. 6 Tipos de Reflexión Reflexión especular Reflexión difusa Este tipo de reflexión se produce cuando un rayo de luz incide sobre una superficie pulida (espejo) y cambia su dirección sin cambiar el medio por donde se propaga. Se produce cuando la superficie reflejante es rugosa, la superficie refleja los rayos no como un conjunto paralelo sino en varias direcciones, lo que curiosamente permite verlos desde cualquier posición.
  7. 7. Huygens Fermat 7 Deducción de la ley de la Reflexión Mediante los Principios Se basa en una construcción geométrica que permite identificar donde estará un frente de onda, dado un determinado momento futuro si se conocen sus condiciones iniciales. En 1650, Pierre Fermat descubrió un principio notable, el cual puede expresarse en estos términos: “un rayo de luz que viaja desde un punto fijo sigue una trayectoria, comparada con trayectorias cercanas, para cuyo tiempo necesario es un mínimo o bien un máximo, o permanece sin cambio (esto es, estacionario)”. “Todos los puntos en un frente de onda pueden considerarse como fuentes puntuales en la producción de pequeñas ondas esféricas secundarias. Después de un tiempo t la nueva posición de un fuente de onda es la superficie tangente a estas pequeñas ondas secundarias. Afirma, que la trayectoria real que sigue un rayo de luz entre dos puntos es aquella en la que emplea un tiempo mínimo en recorrerla.
  8. 8. 8 La fig. (a) muestra tres frentes de onda en una onda plana que incide sobre un espejo plano MM´. Por conveniencia se elige que los frentes de ondas estén separados por una longitud de onda. Nótese que  uno, el ángulo entre los frentes de onda y el espejo, es el mismo que el ángulo entre el rayo incidente y la normal al espejo.
  9. 9. 9 Se considera un punto a en el frente de onda como se muestra en la fig. (b) como fuente de una onda de Huygens, la cual se expande después de un tiempo c hasta incluir al punto b en la superficie del espejo. La luz del punto p en este mismo frente de onda no puede moverse mas allá del espejo si no que debe expandirse hacia arriba como un a onda de Huygens esférica. Al colocar un compas con radio  y trazar un arco alrededor de p tendremos un semicírculo al cual debe ser tangente el frente de onda reflejado. Puesto que el punto b debe encontrarse en el nuevo frente de onda, esta tangente debe pasar por b, donde el ángulo ´ uno entre el frente de onda y el espejo es el mismo que el ángulo entre el rayo reflejado y la normal al espejo. Considera los triángulos rectángulos abp y abp. Tienen el lado bp en común, y el lado ab (  ) es igual al lado a´ p . Los dos triángulos rectángulos son, pues, congruente y debemos concluir que Comprobando la ley de la reflexión. 𝜽 𝟏 = 𝜽 𝟐
  10. 10. 10 Las figuras (c) y (d) se ilustra como continua el proceso hasta que los tres Frentes de onda incidente se han reflejado.
  11. 11. 11 Principio de Fermat Establece que la luz sigue una trayectoria de menor tiempo. La ley de la refracción se puede derivar de esta principio La longitud de la trayectoria de A a B es: Dado que la velocidad es constante, la trayectoria en el tiempo mínimo es simplemente el camino de distancia mínima. Esto se puede calcular mediante la obtención de la derivada de L con respecto a x, e igualándola a cero o sea: 𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃1 = 𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃′1 𝜃1 = 𝜃′1
  12. 12. 12 Leyes de la Refracción Primera ley: Segunda ley: Cuando un rayo de luz incide sobre la superficie de separación de dos medios transparentes, la razón del seno del ángulo de incidencia al seno del ángulo de refracción es igual a la razón de los índices de refracción los medios: 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝛉 𝟏 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝛉 𝟐 = 𝐧 𝟏 𝐧 𝟐 El rayo incidente, la normal a la superficie en el punto de incidencia y el rayo refractado se encuentran en un mismo plano denominado plano de incidencia.
  13. 13. Huygens Fermat 13 Deducción de la ley de la Refracción Mediante los Principios La aplicación de este principio a la refracción requiere que si un rayo de luz se desvía hacia la normal al pasar del aire a un medio ópticamente denso, entonces la velocidad de la luz en ese medio ópticamente denso (dígase el vidrio) debe ser menor que la velocidad de la luz en el aire. Este principio se aplica a la refracción en el momento que los rayos viajan en un solo medio homogéneo, las trayectorias son líneas rectas debido a que la línea recta es la distancia mas corta entre dos puntos.
  14. 14. 14 Principio de Huygens Las figuras muestran cuatro etapas de la refracción para tres frentes de ondas consecutivos de una onda plana que incide sobre una interfaz entre aire (medio 1) y vidrio (medio 2). Por conveniencia, se supone que los frentes de ondas incidentes están separados por λ1, medida la longitud en el medio 1. Sea 𝑣1 la velocidad de la luz en el aire y 𝑣2 la velocidad de la luz en el vidrio . Se supone que: . En la figura a los frentes de ondas se relacionan entre si. 𝑣2 < 𝑣1
  15. 15. 15 En la figura b , consideremos el tiempo (= λ 𝟏 𝒗 𝟏 )durante el cual se mueve una pequeña onda desde el punto e hasta incluir el punto d. La luz del punto h, que viaja a través del vidrio con una velocidad reducida se mueve a una distancia menor: 𝝀 𝟐 = 𝝀 𝟏 𝒗 𝟐 𝒗 𝟏 . (1) durante este tiempo. Esto se deduce de v = v y 𝒗 𝟏 = 𝒗 𝟐 El frente de onda refractado debe ser tangente a un arco con este radio centrado en h. Puesto que d se encuentra en el nuevo frente de onda, la tangente debe pasar por este punto, como Se muestra. Nótese que θ2, el ángulo entre el frente de onda refractado y la interfaz aire – vidrio, es el mismo que el ángulo refractado y la normal a esta interfaz. Para los triángulos rectángulos hde y hdf se puede expresar expresar (para hde) 𝒔𝒆𝒏𝜽 𝟐 = 𝝀 𝟏 𝒉𝒅 𝒔𝒆𝒏𝜽 𝟐 = 𝝀 𝟐 𝒉𝒅 ( para hdf ) Al dividir y utilizar la ecuación (1) tenemos 𝑺𝒆𝒏𝜽 𝟏 𝒔𝒆𝒏𝜽 𝟐 = 𝝀 𝟏 𝝀 𝟐 = 𝒗 𝟏 𝒗 𝟐 (2) si se introduce un factor común de c podemos reescribir la ecuación (2) así: 𝒄 𝒗 𝟏 𝒔𝒆𝒏𝜽 𝟏 = 𝒄 𝒗 𝟐 𝒔𝒆𝒏𝜽 𝟐 (3)
  16. 16. 16 De acuerdo con la ecuación 𝒗 𝒄 𝟏 = 𝒏 𝟏 y 𝒄 𝒗 𝟐 = 𝒏 𝟐 de modo que la ecuación (3) se convierte en: 𝒏 𝟏 𝒔𝒆𝒏𝜽 𝟏 = 𝒏 𝟐 𝒔𝒆𝒏𝜽 𝟐 que es la ley de la refracción. La aplicación del principio de Huygens a la refracción requiere que si un rayo de luz se desvía hacia la normal al pasar del aire a un medio ópticamente denso, entonces la velocidad de la luz en ese medio ópticamente denso (digamos, el vidrio). Debe ser menor que la velocidad de la luz en el aire es decir: 𝒗 𝟐 < 𝒗 𝟏
  17. 17. 17 Principio de Fermat Para demostrar la ley de la refracción, consideremos la siguiente figura, la cual muestra dos puntos fijos A y B en dos medios diferentes y un rayo refractado APB que los medios diferentes y un rayo refractado APB que los une. El tiempo t para que el rayo viaje esta dada por: 𝒕 = 𝑳 𝟏 𝑽 𝟐 + 𝑳 𝟐 𝑽 𝟐 Se utiliza la relación 𝒏 = 𝒄 𝒗 , podemos escribir la ecuación anterior así 𝒕 = 𝒏 𝟏 𝑳 𝟏+𝒏 𝟐 𝑳 𝟐 𝑪 = 𝑳 𝑪 (1) Donde L es la longitud del camino óptico, definido como 𝑳 = 𝒏 𝟏 𝑳 𝟏 + 𝒏 𝟐 𝑳 𝟐. Para cualquier rayo de luz que viaje por medios consecutivos, la longitud de l camino óptico es la suma de los productos de la longitud del camino geométrico de cada segmento y el índice de refracción de ese medio. Donde la ecuación 𝝀 𝒏 = 𝝀 𝒏
  18. 18. 18 Muestra que la longitud del camino óptico es igual a la longitud que este mismo numero de ondas tendría si el medio fuera vacio. No debe confundirse la longitud del camino óptico con la longitud de la trayectoria geométrica, la cual es 𝐿1 + 𝐿2 para el rayo de la figura . El principio de Fermat requiere que el tiempo t para que la luz recorra el camino APB debe ser un mínimo ( o un máximo o permanecer sin cambio) lo cual a su ves requiere seleccionar x de tal modo que dt/dx=0. La longitud del camino óptico de la figura es: 𝐿 = 𝑛1 𝐿1 + 𝑛2 𝐿2 Al sustituir este resultado en la ecuación (1) y al dividirlo obtenemos 𝑑𝑡 𝑑𝑥 = 1 𝑐 𝑑𝑙 𝑑𝑥 = 𝑛1 2𝑐 (𝑎2 + 𝑥2 )−1 2 (2x) + 𝑛2 2𝑐 𝑏2 + 𝑑 − 𝑥 2 −1 2 2 𝑑 − 𝑥 −1 = 0 = 𝑛1 𝑎2 + 𝑥2 + 𝑛2 𝑏2 + 𝑑 − 𝑥 2 La cual se puede expresar de la siguiente manera: 𝑛1 𝑥 𝑎2+𝑥2 = 𝑛2 𝑑−𝑥 𝑏2+(𝑑−𝑥)2 Al compararla con la figura muestra que podemos escribirla así: 𝑛1 𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃1 = 𝑛2 𝑠𝑒𝑛𝜃2 que es la ley de la refracción.
  19. 19. a)Fotografía que muestra la reflexión y la refracción de un haz de luz incidente en una superficie de vidrio Plana. b) Una representación usando rayos. Se marcan los ángulos de incidencia 1 de reflexión ´ 1 y de 2 refracción. Nótese que los ángulos se miden entre la normal a la superficie y el rayo apropiado. Ilustración Incidencia de un frente de onda que se refleja y se refracta 19
  20. 20. 20 Reflexión interna total El fenómeno que se produce cuando un rayo de luz atraviesa un medio de índice de refracción 𝒏 𝟐 menor que el índice de refracción 𝒏 𝟏 en el que éste se encuentra, se refracta de tal modo que no es capaz de atravesar la superficie entre ambos medios reflejándose completamente. es Solo se produce para ángulos de incidencia superiores a un cierto valor crítico, θc. Para ángulos mayores la luz deja de atravesar la superficie y es reflejada internamente de manera total. La reflexión interna total solamente ocurre en rayos viajando de un medio de alto índice refractivo hacia medios de menor índice de refracción. El ángulo crítico o ángulo límite también es el ángulo mínimo de incidencia en el cual se produce la reflexión interna total. El ángulo de incidencia se mide respecto a la normal de la separación de los medios. El ángulo crítico viene dado por: 𝜽 𝒄 = 𝒔𝒆𝒏−𝟏 𝒏 𝟐 𝒏 𝟏 Donde 𝑛1 y 𝑛2 son los índices de refracción de los medios con 𝑛2 < 𝑛1. La anterior ecuación es una simple aplicación de la ley de Snell donde el ángulo de refracción es 90º.
  21. 21. 21 En esta figura se muestra la diferencia entre refracción y reflexión La reflexión interna total se utiliza en fibra óptica para conducir la luz a través de la fibra sin pérdidas de energía. En una fibra óptica el material interno tiene un índice de refracción más grande que el material que lo rodea. El ángulo de la incidencia de la luz es crítico para la base y su revestimiento y se produce una reflexión interna total que preserva la energía transportada por la fibra. En aparatos de óptica se prefiere utilizar la reflexión total en lugar de espejos metalizados. Como ejemplo de utilización de la reflexión total en aparatos corrientes encontramos el pentaprisma de las cámaras fotográficas réflex y los Prisma de Porro o Schmidt-Pechan de los prismáticos. La reflexión interna total es responsable de los destellos de luz que se observan en un diamante tallado.
  22. 22. 22
  23. 23. 23 La fibra óptica es un medio de transmisión, empleado habitualmente en redes de datos y telecomunicaciones, consistente en un hilo muy fino de material transparente, vidrio o materiales plásticos, por el que se envían pulsos de luz que representan los datos a transmitir. El haz de luz queda completamente confinado y se propaga por el interior de la fibra con un ángulo de reflexión por encima del ángulo límite de reflexión total, en función de la ley de Snell. La fuente de luz puede ser un láser o un diodo led. Las fibras se utilizan ampliamente en telecomunicaciones, ya que permiten enviar gran cantidad de datos a una gran distancia, con velocidades similares a las de la radio y superiores a las de un cable convencional. Son el medio de transmisión por cable más avanzado, al ser inmune a las interferencias electromagnéticas, y también se utilizan para redes locales donde se necesite aprovechar las ventajas de la fibra óptica sobre otros medios de transmisión.
  24. 24. 24
  25. 25. 25 Aplicaciones De La Fibra Óptica Las fibras son ampliamente utilizadas en telecomunicaciones, ya que permiten enviar gran cantidad de datos a gran velocidad, mayor que las comunicaciones de radio y cable. También se utilizan para redes locales. Son el medio de transmisión inmune a las interferencias por excelencia.  Se puede usar como una guía de onda en aplicaciones médicas o industriales en las que es necesario guiar un haz de luz hasta un blanco que no se encuentra en la línea de visión.  La fibra óptica se puede emplear como sensor para medir tensiones, temperatura, presión así como otros parámetros.  Es posible usar latiguillos de fibra junto con lentes para fabricar instrumentos de visualización largos y delgados llamados endoscopios. Los endoscopios se usan en medicina para visualizar objetos a través de un agujero pequeño. Los endoscopios industriales se usan para propósitos similares, como por ejemplo, para inspeccionar el interior de turbinas.
  26. 26. 26
  27. 27. Planos Esféricos Espejos Cóncavos Convexos una superficie pulida en la que, después de incidir, la luz se refleja siguiendo las leyes de la reflexión. Imágenes VirtualReal La luz pasa realmente por el punto imagen La luz se comporta como si divergiera del punto imagen, si bien, de hecho, no pasa por este punto Con respecto a la posición del objeto 27 es Los tipos son Mediante estos se forman
  28. 28. 28 En esta figura se representa un espejo cóncavo (que significa hueco ,como una cueva) con respecto a la posición del objeto. En comparación con el espejo plano, la imagen(1) esta amplificada(es decir mayor que el objeto) y (2) se ubica a una distancia mayor detrás del espejo( esto es, i tiene un valor negativo mayor). Tales espejos son los que se usan comúnmente para rasurarse o para maquillarse, cuando tal aumento es deseable, aunque el campo de visión se reduzca. Esta figura se aplica solo cuando la distancia entre el objeto y el espejo es pequeña(menor de r/2).
  29. 29. 29 Espejos Convexos En la figura se muestra un espejo convexo con respecto a la ubicación del objeto. La imagen: (1) se reduce en tamaño y (2) esta mas cerca del espejo en comparación con el espejo plano. Los espejos retrovisores del lado derecho en los automóviles y los espejos de vigilancia usados en tiendas al por menor son ejemplo de tales espejos. El campo de visión es mas amplio que el de un espejo plano.
  30. 30. o i P P1 BN v h 1 2  1 o v I Espejo   io PuntoObjeto PuntoImagen (a) (b) De las figuras (a) y (c) se deduce que : io h h1 1 2 V P N Q Q1 1 = 2 Espejo P1 (c) (1) (2) o i objetodellateraltamaño imagenladelateraltamaño m  1 h )h( 1    o = i 30 En conclusión: para un espejo plano. 1) La distancia del objeto es igual a la distancia de la imagen. 2) La imagen formada es virtual. 3) El aumento es la unidad.
  31. 31. Cóncavos Convexos Rayos de luz que proceden del objeto forman ángulos pequeños con el eje del espejo, debido a las dimensiones pequeñas del espejo en comparación con su radio de Curvatura; se les llaman rayos paraxiales Ecuación del espejo esférico rio 211  fio 111  2 r f  si Foco de un espejo: Es el punto imagen de un punto objeto infinitamente distante situado sobre el eje o bien al punto objeto de un punto Imagen infinitamente alejado. 1. Dibujar todos los esquemas con la luz incidente propagándose de izquierda a derecha 2. Las distancias objeto o son positivas si el objeto se encuentra a la izquierda de la superficie reflectante o refringente. 3. Las distancias imagen i son positivas si la imagen se encuentra a la derecha de la superficie. 4. Los radios de curvatura r son positivos si el centro de curvatura se encuentra a la derecha de la superficie. 5. Las dimensiones transversales h y h1 son positivas si se encuentra n por encima del eje. Convengamos en los siguientes convenios 31
  32. 32. I F C o i h h m  1 a b c d (a, b) Cuatro rayos que pueden emplearse en construcciones gráficas para encontrar la posición de la imagen de un objeto en un espejo cóncavo. Nótese que la imagen es real e invertida. (c,d) Cuatro rayos similares trazados en el caso de un espejo convexo. La imagen es virtual y directa. 32
  33. 33. Los rayos son 1. Un rayo paralelo al eje, que se refleja al pasar por el punto focal (caso de un espejo cóncavo (a))o parecen venir del punto focal (caso de un espejo convexo ( c )). 2. Un rayo que pasa por el punto focal (espejo cóncavo a))o que parece hacerlo (espejo convexo c)). 3. Un rayo que pasa por el centro de curvatura C, que se refleja por la misma trayectoria original ((b) y (d)). 4. Un rayo que incide en el vértice del espejo (el punto donde el eje interseca al espejo), el cual es reflejado a un ángulo igual en el lado opuesto del eje (b y d). Trazado o delineamiento de rayo: Se eligen, por conveniencia, de entre un número infinito de rayos posibles, unos cuantos rayos básicos cuya intersección sirva para localizar imágenes 33
  34. 34. 34 La figura muestra un objeto puntual O en el eje de un espejo esférico cóncavo cuyo radio de curvatura es r. un rayo de O que forma un ángulo arbitrario α con el eje interseca al eje en I después de la reflexión del espejo en a. un rayo que sale de O a lo largo del eje se refleja de regreso a lo largo de si mismo en v y pasa también por I. De la figura se obtienen las siguientes ecuaciones: β=α+θ entonces γ=α+2θ y al suprimir θ de estas ecuaciones nos conduce a: α+γ=2β (1) Expresado en radianes podemos escribir los ángulos α, β, γ entonces: (2) Ahora al sustituir las ecuaciones (1) y (2) y cancelando av obtenemos la siguiente ecuación:
  35. 35. 35 En la figura a) la luz que procede de un objeto puntual O cae sobre una superficie refringente convexa de radio de curvatura r . En la figura b) una superficie cóncava forma una imagen virtual, cuando n1<n2, la luz en el medio 2 diverge como si viniera de la imagen puntual I. En la figura c) muestra una superficie que, nuevamente, es concava con respecto a la luz incidente, pero ahora n1˃n2, y se forma una imagen real. Fig. a Fig. b Fig. c
  36. 36. El espesor de la lente delgada es pequeño en comparación con la distancia O del objeto, la distancia i de la imagen, o los rayos de curvatura r1 y r2 de cualquiera de las dos superficies refringentes. En una lente las cantidades se relacionan según: (1) Donde la distancia focal f de la lente esta dada por: (2) Las ecuaciones 1 y 2 son aproximaciones que se cumplen solo para lentes delgadas y rayos paraxiales. La amplificación lateral de una lente delgada esta dada por la misma formula que la de un espejo esférico entonces: 36 Lentes delgadas
  37. 37. 37 En esta figura se muestra un rayo (avb) que se origina en el punto v, pasa por la punta de la imagen. Para los dos triángulos rectángulos semejantes aOv y bIv podemos escribir: Puesto que vI=i y vO=o, tenemos la siguiente ecuación: Da la simplificación para espejos esféricos y planos en todos los casos. En un espejo plano, O= - i y la amplificación predicha es + 1, lo cual, de acuerdo con la experiencia indica que es imagen directa y del mismo tamaño que el objeto.
  38. 38. 38 Lentes delgadas Convergentes Son más gruesas en el centro que en los extremos, y concentran(hacen converger) en un punto los rayos de luz que las atraviesan, cuando están inmersa en un medio de índice de refracción menor que el de la lente, es siempre una lente convergente. Divergentes Son más delgadas en el centro que en los extremos, y separan (hacen divergir) los rayos de luz que pasan por ella, cuando esta inmersa en un medio de índice de refracción menor es siempre una lente divergente.
  39. 39. 39
  40. 40. 40 Métodos gráficos para lentes Se pueden hallar la posición y el tamaño de una imagen formada por una lente delgada usando un método gráfico muy parecido al que se aplicó en la sección a los espejos esféricos. También en este caso se dibujan unos pocos rayos especiales, llamados rayos principales, que divergen a partir de un punto del objeto que no está sobre el eje óptico. La intersección de estos rayos, después que han atravesado la lente, determina la posición y el tamaño de la imagen. Al utilizar este método gráfico, consideraremos que la desviación de cada rayo ocurre en su totalidad en el plano medio de la lente, como se muestra en la figura 3. Esto concuerda con la suposición de que la distancia entre las superficies de la lente es insignificante. Los tres rayos principales cuyo trayecto es normalmente fácil de trazar en el caso de las lentes se muestran en la figura 4. 1. Un rayo paralelo al eje emerge de la lente en una dirección que pasa por el segundo punto focal F2 de una lente convergente, o que parece provenir del segundo punto focal de una lente divergente. 2. Un rayo que pasa por el centro de la lente no se desvía en grado apreciable; en el centro de la lente las dos superficies son paralelas; por lo tanto, este rayo emerge prácticamente con el mismo ángulo que tenía al entrar y a lo largo de la misma recta. 3. Un rayo que pasa por el primer punto focal F1 (o avanza hacia éste) emerge paralelo al eje.
  41. 41. 41 Figura 4. Método gráfico para localizar una imagen formada por una lente delgada. Los colores de los rayos sirven sólo como identificación; no se refieren a colores específicos de la luz. (Compárelo con la figura para espejos esféricos.)
  42. 42. 42 Figura 5. Formación de imágenes por una lente delgada convergente a diversas distancias de objeto. Se numeraron los rayos principales.
  43. 43. 43 Convenciones de signos en las lentes convergentes 1. Según la figura (a) el centro de curvatura C1 se encuentra en el lado R, así que r1 es positivo, mientras que C2 se encuentra en el lado r, por lo cual r2 es negativo según la ecuación: demuestra que, cuando r1 >O y r2<O la distancia focal f es siempre positiva. 2. La distancia O del objeto es positiva si el objeto es real y se encuentra en el lado V de la lente. 3. La distancia i de la imagen es positiva si la imagen(real) se encuentra en el lado R de la lente. 4. De acuerdo con la ecuación: la amplificación es negativa cuando tanto i como O son positivas como en la figura (a), correspondiente a una imagen invertida.
  44. 44. 44 1. En la figura (b), c1 esta en el lado V, mientras que c1 esta en el lado R. de aquí que r1 sea negativo y r2 sea positivo. En este caso, la ecuación muestra que f es siempre negativo. 2. Según la figura (b) la distancia O el objeto es positivo si el objeto es real y se encuentra en el lado V de la lente. 3. I es negativa si la imagen (virtual) se encuentra en el lado V de la lente. 4. En el caso de una imagen directa, como en la figura (b) la amplificación es positiva, porque O e i tienen signos opuestos y O es positiva e i es negativa.
  45. 45. 45 Algunas aplicaciones de las lentes convergentes 1. Hay personas que no pueden ver con nitidez objetos cercanos porque el cristalino forma la imagen detrás de la retina. Esto se llama hipermetropía y se corrige utilizando lentes convergentes para ajustar la distancia focal. 2. El microscopio esta formado por dos lentes convergentes que se unen para aumentar el tamaño de las imágenes que vemos a través de ellas. 3. La lupa esta formada por una lente convergente de tipo biconvexa, es decir una lente con las dos caras de forma convexa. 4. La cámara fotográfica, por ejemplo es una caja oscura en la que se utiliza una lente convergente para concentrar los rayos luminosos y enfocarlos sobre la película.
  46. 46. 46 Algunas aplicaciones de las lentes divergentes Hay personas que no pueden ver bien objetos alejados. Esto se debe a que el cristalino no tiene capacidad de acomodarse para enfocar las imágenes en la retina por lo que los objetos se ven borrosos. Este defecto del ojo se llama miopía y se corrige con el uso de lentes divergentes.
  47. 47. 47 Trazado o delineamiento de rayos 1. El rayo (el rayo 1 en la figura) que pasa por ( o bien, al prolongarlo, parece pasar por) el primer punto focal F1 emerge de la lente paralelo al eje. 2. un rayo (el rayo 2 en la figura) paralelo al eje pasa por (o, al prolongarlo, se ve que pasa por) el segundo punto focal F2. 3. Un rayo(el rayo 3 en la figura) que incide sobre la lente en su centro pasa por la lente sin desviarse, porque cerca de su centro la lente se comporta como si se tratara de un trozo de vidrio plano con lados paralelos, lo cual significa que no cambia la dirección del rayo.
  48. 48. 48 Deducción de las formulas de las lentes delgadas La figura a) muestra la primera superficie la cual forma una imagen virtual de O en Iʹ. Para localizar Iʹ usamos la ecuación: Con n1=1 y n2=n entonces: O, teniendo en cuenta que iʹ es negativa,
  49. 49. 49 La figura b) muestra la segunda superficie. Entonces, la imagen virtual I̍ formada por la primera superficie sirve como un objeto real O’ para la segunda superficie. La distancia de este objeto de la segunda superficie es: Al aplicar la ecuación a la segunda superficie, insertamos n1=n y n2= 1 porque el objeto se comporta como si estuviera incrustado en vidrio. Ahora tenemos que
  50. 50. 50 Un espejo aislado o una lente son a menudo un dispositivo óptico útil. En instrumentos como los binoculares, los telescopios, los microscopios y las cámaras fotográficas, las imágenes se forman mediante una combinación de varias lentes o de varios espejos. En particular podemos plantear lo siguiente : Cuando la luz divergente que procede de la imagen formada por un elemento incide sobre el elemento siguiente, tratamos a esa imagen como un objeto real para el elemento siguiente. Cuando la luz convergente que procede de la imagen formada por un elemento incide sobre el elemento siguiente, tratamos a esa imagen como un objeto virtual para el elemento siguiente.
  51. 51. 51 La figura muestra una versión de lente delgada de un microscopio compuesto usado para ver objetos pequeños que estén muy cerca del objetivo del instrumento. Se forma una imagen real invertida I de altura h’ por el objetivo, y la amplificación lateral esta dada por la ecuación: (1) (el signo menos indica una imagen invertida) Los rayos paralelos entran al ojo, y se forma una imagen final I’ en el infinito. La amplificación final M es el producto de la amplificación lineal m del objetivo(1) y la amplificación angular del ocular, o sea:
  52. 52. 52
  53. 53. 53 La figura a) el tamaño de la imagen en la retina esta determinado por el ángulo θ subtendido por el objeto. Para objetos pequeños ubicados a distancias del ojo relativamente grandes, el ángulo θ puede aproximarse por En la figura b) el observador esta viendo al objeto a través de una lente que forma una imagen de tamaño lateral h’ a una distancia d’ del ojo. El tamaño angular aparente de la imagen al observador es, para ángulos pequeños, Lo importante en la medición del tamaño aparente de la imagen es la amplificación angular mɵ definida como Fig.a
  54. 54. 54 El telescopio refringente sencillo, que consta de un objetivo y de un ocular, ambos representados en la figura por lentes delgadas. Considerando la figura, los rayos paralelos que parten de un objeto distante inciden sobre el objetivo, formando un ángulo θob con el eje del telescopio y una imagen real, invertida en el punto focal común, f2, f’1 imagen . Esta imagen hace las veces del objeto para el ocular y se forma una imagen virtual (aunque invertida) en el infinito. Los rayos que definen la imagen forman un ángulo θoc. La amplificación angular mɵ del telescopio es θoc/ θob para los rayos paraxiales podemos escribir y Lo cual da (el signo menos significa una imagen final invertida)
  55. 55. 55
  56. 56. 56 Gracias por su atención

×