TRANSACTIONAL-LEADERSHIP-G10.pptx

2
TRANSACTIONAL
LEADERSHIP
--- is a leadership style where the
executives relies on rewards and
punishments to achieve optimal
job performance from his or her
subordinates.
--- leaders exchange ‘rewards and
privileges’ for desirable
outcomes.
3
Where is transactional leadership
commonly used?
Large Organizations
Law Enforcement
Business
4
Transactional leadership
characteristics that define a
transactional leader:
1. EXTRINSIC MOTIVATION
Transactional leaders motivate their subordinates through
praise, recognition, and incentives.
2. DIRECTIVE
Such leaders expect employees to follow instructions and
directives to the letter
5
3. PRACTICALITY
Transactional leadership trait that refers to practical and
realistic solutions.
4. PERFORMANCE-ORIENTED
They measure employee performance based on
organizational goals and quickly reward employees who achieve
their targets.
5. STRUCTURED
Rules and organizational hierarchies determine the
approach, accountabilities, and responsibilities of each role.