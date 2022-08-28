Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

TRANSACTIONAL-LEADERSHIP-G10.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 2 views
Upcoming SlideShare
GE 108 Ethics First Presentation.pptx
GE 108 Ethics First Presentation.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
1 of 7
1 of 7

TRANSACTIONAL-LEADERSHIP-G10.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 2 views

Download to read offline

Career

TRANSACTIONAL LEADERSHIP

TRANSACTIONAL LEADERSHIP

Career

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power Rachel Rodgers
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
Free
Failing Forward: Turning Mistakes into Stepping Stones for Success John C. Maxwell
Free
Crucial Conversations Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High, Second Edition Kerry Patterson
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
Free
Think and Grow Rich (Illustrated Edition): With linked Table of Contents Napoleon Hill
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
Free
The Human Factor: Using aviation principles to boost organisational performance, reduce error and get the best from your people Graham Miller
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change Stephen R. Covey
Free
Primero Lo Primero: Edición de Imágenes Stephen R. Covey
Free
Principles: Life and Work Ray Dalio
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
How to Navigate Life: The New Science of Finding Your Way in School, Career, and Beyond Belle Liang PhD
Free
Do Hard Things: Why We Get Resilience Wrong and the Surprising Science of Real Toughness Steve Magness
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
Free
You're Cute When You're Mad: Simple Steps for Confronting Sexism Celeste Headlee
Free
Stimulus Wreck: Rebuilding After a Financial Disaster Gaby Dunn
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
Free
The Power of Conflict: Speak Your Mind and Get the Results You Want Jon Taffer
Free
Take Back Your Power: 10 New Rules for Women at Work Deborah Liu
Free
Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo Reggie Fils-Aimé
Free
Hearts Touched With Fire: How Great Leaders are Made David Gergen
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
Free
Power, for All: How It Really Works and Why It's Everyone's Business Julie Battilana
Free
Business Networking for Introverts: How to Build Relationships the Authentic Way Karlo Krznarić
Free
The Perfect Day to Boss Up Rick Ross
Free
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
Free
Pressure Makes Diamonds: Becoming the Woman I Pretended to Be Valerie Graves
Free

TRANSACTIONAL-LEADERSHIP-G10.pptx

  1. 1. 1 TRANSACTIONAL LEADERSHIP
  2. 2. 2 TRANSACTIONAL LEADERSHIP --- is a leadership style where the executives relies on rewards and punishments to achieve optimal job performance from his or her subordinates. --- leaders exchange ‘rewards and privileges’ for desirable outcomes.
  3. 3. 3 Where is transactional leadership commonly used? Large Organizations Law Enforcement Business
  4. 4. 4 Transactional leadership characteristics that define a transactional leader: 1. EXTRINSIC MOTIVATION Transactional leaders motivate their subordinates through praise, recognition, and incentives. 2. DIRECTIVE Such leaders expect employees to follow instructions and directives to the letter
  5. 5. 5 3. PRACTICALITY Transactional leadership trait that refers to practical and realistic solutions. 4. PERFORMANCE-ORIENTED They measure employee performance based on organizational goals and quickly reward employees who achieve their targets. 5. STRUCTURED Rules and organizational hierarchies determine the approach, accountabilities, and responsibilities of each role.
  6. 6. 6 TRANSACTIONAL LEADERSHIP -Clear structure -Achievable goals -Straightforward motivation -Efficient -Inflexible -Rigid -Uninspiring -Limited follower engagement ADVANTAGES DISADVANTAGES
  7. 7. 7 Transformational vs. Transactional Inspiring, Empowering and coaching followers Exchange of rewards and benefits

×