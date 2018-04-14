Tudo pelos Ares - Capítulos 7 e 8

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. José Nivaldo Júnior TUDO PELOS ARES(Amor e cólera em tempos de Lava Jato) Recife, 2018 Miolo Tudo pelos ares-.indd 3 06/04/2018 16:42:22
  2. 2. VII.  O marido de elisa  Miolo Tudo pelos ares-.indd 66 06/04/2018 16:42:24
  3. 3. . 67 tudopelosares Sentado no bar giratório de um hotel de luxo, em Manhattan, montado sobre uma plataforma que, ao se deslocar lentamente, permite ao frequentador contemplar a Times Square com uma visão de 360 graus, JB prosseguia o seu desafio de tentar desvendar um crime complexo à distância. Quanto mais refletia e rememorava os acontecimentos, menos encontrava respostas, pelo contrário, acrescentava outras suposições.   Sequer queria saber detalhes do que estava se passando no Brasil em torno do crime, para não se deixar influenciar pelo no- ticiário. Apenas ligou de um telefone público para o detetive de São Paulo, que logo mais se tornará bem conhecido pelos leitores. Solicitou para ele acompanhar a imprensa e o trabalho da polícia. Orientou para que juntasse todo o material sobre o caso, mas só entrasse em contato se algo o comprometesse diretamente.  Naquele ambiente sofisticado e agradável, aproveitando que a família se esbaldava nas compras ou nas mais variadas diversões, re- tomouareconstituiçãodosfatostentandoencontrarapistadecisiva.  No dia seguinte à sua prestação de contas da bem-sucedida ex- plosão da falsa fábrica clandestina de fogos, acordou tarde, levan- tou sem pressa e foi para São Paulo. Estava chegando o prazo que o objeto de sua desvairada paixão estabelecera para o próximo con- tato. Ansioso, antes de embarcar, resolveu ligar. Telefone fora de área. Repetiu algumas vezes o procedimento após o desembarque, com o mesmo resultado. Resolveu esperar a data marcada. Seriam só mais um dia ou dois.  No meio tempo, entrou em contato com o detetive que encar- regara de seguir os passos da amada para acertar as contas, já ti- nha conseguido o seu objetivo. Marcaram o encontro na Rua Oscar Freire, um restaurante e bar bem movimentado, não tinham nada a esconder. O investigador chegou discreto, como sempre, pediu um refrigerante, conversou algumas amenidades sobre o tempo e a política. Nenhum dos dois estava com pressa. Miolo Tudo pelos ares-.indd 67 06/04/2018 16:42:24
  4. 4. 68. JoséNivaldoJunior Como JB não manifestou interesse no que tinha a dizer, o de- tetive se adiantou. Amigo, estou intrigado. Há quanto tempo mesmo a gente se conhece, 20 anos ou quase? Nesse período, você nunca me convocou para atuar em nenhum caso de interesse pessoal, muito menos para assunto sem importância. Agora, você me contrata para seguir sua namorada, eu sei o que ela representa para você. Me chama para conversar no meio da tarde. Pelo que entendi, sua intenção é que acertemos as contas e encerremos o caso. E você nem sequer mostra interesse no material que eu coletei? Não faz sentido.  Surpreendido pelo encaminhamento, JB desculpou-se dizen- do que já tinha alcançado o seu objetivo, que os informes forne- cidos foram importantes para o que pretendia, estava tudo certo. Queria realmente acertar as contas e jogar conversa fora com um velho parceiro.  O outro não desistiu. Mas como, se você ainda não viu o material que coletei, não analisou o mais importante de tudo? Existem coisas que você realmente precisa saber para se situar nessa parada. Tem muita coisa que pode até não ser mais novidade para você, não sei até onde você conhece os detalhes, mas não posso deixar de lhe mostrar.  Autorizado por um gesto indicando que prosseguisse, o inves- tigador foi em frente. Sua namorada está em São Paulo desde ontem. Como você não falou nada, continuei meu trabalho de monitoramento. Ela foi direto para esse hotel aqui, disse mostrando uma foto de Elisa fazendo seu registro na recepção. Ocupou uma suíte master, e sabe quem também estava hospedado lá? O ex-marido.  JB não escondeu a surpresa. Soltou a expressão mais banal que podia dizer naquele momento. Tem certeza? Claro que o dete- tive tinha certeza. Absoluta. E, usando a franquia da intimidade, conquistada durante anos de trabalhos conjuntos, falou jocosa- mente: Cara, o cara é a tua cara. Claro que, quando ele se movimenta ou fala, percebe-se logo que não é você. Visto de lado, também se nota fácil a diferença. Mas de frente, principalmente de longe, pode-se muito bem comer um pelo outro. Até no porte vocês são semelhantes. Tua namorada gosta de homem feio.  Miolo Tudo pelos ares-.indd 68 06/04/2018 16:42:24
  5. 5. . 69 tudopelosares O tom de brincadeira adotado pelo interlocutor descontraiu um pouco o ambiente, esse era o objetivo do detetive. Porque o que vinha a seguir era pesado. Tenho duas notícias, uma ruim e outra péssi- ma. Qual quer ouvir primeiro? A ruim? Está preparado? Amigo, você levou chifre. É um caso curioso: você é corno do marido da sua namorada.  JB fechou os olhos, esperava tudo menos aquela notícia. E nem podia reclamar, o detetive até que tentou falar com certa le- veza. Porém estava apenas cumprindo as regras que vigoravam entre eles: nenhuma informação podia ser sonegada, quem manda investigar quer saber, a verdade descoberta tem que ser dita sem rodeios, doa em quem doer.  Bisbilhotar a vida alheia quase sempre deságua nesse resul- tado. O curioso acaba sabendo o que não quer nem lhe interessa. Nesse caso, o que JB pretendia era apenas conhecer as rotinas da amada. Esqueceu de mandar o outro parar, ele fez o seu trabalho, muito bem feito como sempre.  Instalou no apartamento vizinho à suíte do casal equipamen- tos de escuta de última geração, gravou tudo o que aconteceu por quase 24 horas. Prosseguiu: A notícia péssima é que sua amada corre perigo, e você, que sempre foi tão cuidadoso, corre o risco de entrar na con- fusão dos outros como Pilatos entrou no credo. É sério, amigo. Até mesmo o seu disfarce, tão bem preservado até agora, corre risco. Vamos lá para cima? Essa hora não tem movimento, você pode escutar certas coisas que faço questão que você ouça.  Umagorjeta,ogarçomacendeuasluzes,ligouoar-condiciona- do,equipamentoquevirouimperiosonodezembrocalorentodeSão Paulo, serviu cafezinho e água, a conversa prosseguiu. Querendo ou não, JB ficou sabendo, afinal, o motivo da separação que Elisa até então não aceitara. O tal Tino, o marido, mais conhecido pelo apelido composto de Tino Tragada, coisa dos tempos de juventude, estava metido numa bronca sem tamanho.  Miolo Tudo pelos ares-.indd 69 06/04/2018 16:42:24
  6. 6. 70. JoséNivaldoJunior Escolhera uma vida de risco, a factoring era o lado legal dos seus negócios financeiros, o grosso era a agiotagem. O cara que é agiota tem que estar disposto a tudo. No jogo, nas drogas e nos fi- nanciamentos ilegais, vigora uma lei universal: não pagou, pode até morrer. Já a sua casa de câmbio, atividade bem lucrativa por sinal, também representava apenas um suporte para vultosas transações não contabilizadas em moeda estrangeira.  Essas operações Tino Tragada, fazendo alusão ao apelido, comandava a partir de uma elegante tabacaria na área central do Recife, chamada O Trago. Lá, além dos melhores charutos, era pos- sível adquirir ou degustar primorosos uísques e refinados vinhos. No fumódromo, com jardim interno e teto solar, a dose de uísque não custava menos de R$ 100,00, a taça do vinho mais barato saía em torno de R$ 200,00. Os preços e o luxo do ambiente funciona- vam como se constituíssem uma placa na porta: proibida a entrada de pobres ou pessoas de classe média. Ambiente exclusivo para ri- cos. E assim era na prática.   Os frequentadores habituais iam lá pela conversa, pelo charme e pela segurança. Era um bom lugar para fazer amigos, conviver com pessoas influentes. De vez em quando aparecia clientela não habitual, homens ou mais raramente mulheres da elite empresa- rial ou política, além de profissionais liberais de referência nas suas áreas. Esses são denominados de bem-sucedidos, uma forma edu- cada de dizer que a pessoa nada em dinheiro.   Após uma bebida ou um charuto, os visitantes eventuais pas- savam discretamente para o escritório de Tino. Trancavam-se fora das vistas, saíam geralmente descontraídos algum tempo depois. O sorriso estampado no rosto era o recibo de que a operação fora concluída com sucesso. O dinheiro tinha sido transferido para ter- ceiros ou para contas sigilosas próprias, sem sequer ter passado pelo local. Ou o cliente poderia ter ido concluir um recebimento à distância de pagamento, rateio, contribuição ou propina de alto Miolo Tudo pelos ares-.indd 70 06/04/2018 16:42:24
  7. 7. . 71 tudopelosares valor. Havia também a possibilidade de a fisionomia feliz significar que o empréstimo ou prorrogação tinham sido obtidos. Não raro, o cliente saía tão satisfeito que pagava uma rodada de bebida, caso tivesse amigos no local.  Por sua vez, a expressão deprimida atestava o fracasso na ne- gociação. Frequentadores antigos murmuravam que alguns desses que saíam sorumbáticos apareceram mortos misteriosamente em circunstâncias nunca desvendadas. Narrativas que se incorpora- vam às lendárias assombrações do Recife, tema presente no imagi- nário coletivo e recorrente na literatura, no cinema, no teatro.  Tino Tragada havia intermediado grandes transações empre- sariais e políticas. Havia viabilizado ou desestabilizado empreendi- mentos de porte na região, decidido quem ganhava, quem perdia mandatos ou eleições majoritárias. Em muitos casos, o dinheiro resolve uma disputa. Homem da mais absoluta confiança de muita gente importante, era guardião de fortunas vultosas. E narrou para a mulher as razões do seu comportamento estranho para com ela.  Descreveu que ele, responsável por tantas mortes, estava ago- ra marcado para morrer. O perigo girava em torno de duas ques- tões: o seu arquivo de movimentações financeiras, que comprome- tia gente poderosa e de todos os perfis, e a apropriação que fez de uma fortuna incalculável que estava sob sua guarda. Um político jovem e promissor, seu amigo de fé, irmão, ca- marada, acumulara, em relevante cargo federal, uma quantia ini- maginável. Suficiente para estruturar uma carreira consistente. O primeiro passo seria rumo ao Palácio do Campo das Princesas, sede do governo de Pernambuco. Cumprida essa etapa, tentaria a cami- nhada para conquistar o Palácio do Planalto. Qualidades para tocar o ousado projeto o jovem tinha de sobra.  Parte do dinheiro foi colocado em contas numeradas em pa- raísos fiscais, desses que tinham apego e respeito pela denomina- ção. Locais seguros, que não mantinham acordos de cooperação com nenhum órgão internacional ou governo estrangeiro. Sem Miolo Tudo pelos ares-.indd 71 06/04/2018 16:42:24
  8. 8. 72. JoséNivaldoJunior chance de entregarem a qualquer país ou entidade reguladora da atividade bancária sequer um extrato de cliente. A Suíça e outros destinos tradicionais de fortunas não declaradas tinham virado coisa de amador. Tino era profissional.  A outra parte da dinheirama estava guardada em espécie em um dos apartamentos-cofre que ele mantinha na cidade. Eram co- fres mesmo, não meros depósitos de dinheiro em caixa de papelão, como acontecia com amadores que acumulavam fortunas e não sa- biam sequer uma forma eficiente de resguardar o dinheiro. Foi re- gistrado fartamente no noticiário, virou piada internacional, todos lembram, um caso grotesco. Um certo político bem conhecido arma- zenava uma fortuna com o cuidado de quem arquiva jornais velhos. Tem gente que é ninja para ganhar, mas babaca para guardar. Milhões e milhões de reais jogados num apartamento desocupado, sem vigilância de qualquer espécie era coisa que, contada em novela de televisão, ninguém acreditaria ser possível. Dinheiro a rodo, cor- rendo o risco de ser levado pelo eletricista, pelo zelador, pela polícia ouatéroídopelastraças.NosapartamentosdeTino,mesmoapolícia mais eficiente teria dificuldade de encontrar o dinheiro. Cofres mui- to bem disfarçados, construídos por profissionais de outros estados que, nem torturados, tinham como identificar os locais.  O projeto do jovem político, no entanto, foi bruscamen- te interrompido. Como o povo diz, para morrer, basta estar vivo. Fulminado por um infarto inesperado, o amigo partiu para a eter- nidade. O apartamento que abrigava a fortuna, cerca de R$ 100 mi- lhões, segundo imaginava a família, quando foi aberto para a pres- tação de contas, tinha cerca de 20% desse valor. Era ainda muito dinheiro, porém a maior parte sumira. Trabalhando arduamente durante quase 20 anos, Tino amea- lhara como patrimônio pessoal a considerável quantia de apro- ximadamente sete milhões. Ganhava muito, mas pagava altos pedágios, digamos assim. Não resistiu à tentação diante daquela Miolo Tudo pelos ares-.indd 72 06/04/2018 16:42:24
  9. 9. . 73 tudopelosares fortuna que lembrava o cofre de Tio Patinhas dos quadrinhos que lia na infância. Era dinheiro mais do que suficiente para sua apo- sentadoria. O amigo estava morto, o projeto foi cremado com ele. A família, um bando de parasitas que nunca ajudaram em nada, ia ser beneficiária sem correr riscos e sem merecimento. Resolveu confiscar a maior parte. Ladrão que rouba ladrão... Como cinco pessoas tinham acesso ao local, mas apenas Tino Tragada costumava frequentá-lo, estabeleceu-se a dúvida. Os cin- co estavam lá e se entreolhavam. Todos de imediato suspeitaram de Tino, chegaram a lhe interpelar de modo agressivo, mas, como provar? A família levou o restante, ele cobrou sua comissão, ouviu impropérios.  No clima que se gerou em torno da morte, explodiram denún- cias. Primeiro, surgiram os inevitáveis boatos de assassinato, gente contava detalhes do envenenamento detectado pela autópsia. Coisas sem fundamento que ganham espaço nas redes sociais, a boataria fervilhava. Depois, dando sequência a uma investigação que vinha de longe, a polícia fez busca e apreensão no escritório do político morto. Alguns registros que ele guardava bem-guardados escapa- ram da limpeza superficial realizada pelos assessores. Documentos e equipamentos foram levados para análise, eram nitroglicerina pura. Comprometiam meio mundo, inclusive Tino Tragada.  Pessoas importantes foram presas, alguns correram para fa- zer delação premiada, a casa de Tino caiu, como se diz. Não chegou a ser preso. Ganhou tempo. Através de um advogado fera, apresen- tou-se para depor, entregou o passaporte, abriu suas contas oficiais das pessoas física e jurídicas, autorizou o acesso aos seus celulares. Adiou a prisão inevitável.  Explicou à mulher, perplexa, que tinha se deixado flagrar por uma prima dela em boate de São Paulo aos beijos dançando com uma loura estonteante de propósito. Sabia que ia ser filmado pelo celular, até percebeu que o grupo se revezava aproximando-se dele Miolo Tudo pelos ares-.indd 73 06/04/2018 16:42:24
  10. 10. 74. JoséNivaldoJunior no salão. Tinha certeza de que, instantaneamente, ela receberia os vídeos, tecnologia serve para isso mesmo. Antecipava que a prima, fofoqueira conhecida, espalharia o vídeo nos grupos da família, onde Tino era unanimidade: todos tinham horror a ele.  O escândalo era necessário, a raiva dela tinha que ser autên- tica, a indignação da família e dos amigos, legítima. Só assim ela estaria fora da confusão. Casados em absoluta separação de bens, podiam vasculhar as contas pessoais de Elisa ou da sua empresa que, partindo dele, não encontrariam um centavo. Ele, àquelas al- turas mencionado em vários inquéritos, teria que sumir do mapa, caso contrário seu destino era ser preso ou morto. O que significava a mesma coisa: preso, seria eliminado no presídio. JB ouvia tudo aquilo como se fosse a narrativa de um filme ou o resumo de um romance. Caiu de volta na realidade quando o de- tetive ligou a gravação na parte já selecionada. Tino falava: Amor, se a gente continuasse junto, quando eu sumisse ou morresse sem entregar o dinheiro, eles viriam atrás de você. Conheço bem essa gente. Você não tinha o que dizer, iria ser torturada, estuprada e provavelmente morta. Sua famí- lia pensa que é poderosa, e é, mas seu nome ilustre, em caso como esse, não serve de nada. Essa raça não conhece limites. E prosseguiu: Eu errei, arrisquei demais, vou pagar o preço e fazer o possível para usufruir os bônus. Você é rica, não precisa de mim para nada, pode viver sua vida. Me esqueça, eu não tenho salvação, estou condenado a viver fugindo, clandestino, não quero nem imagino você nessa vida. Sou um arquivo-bomba ambulante, que ameaça muita gente. Gastei todo o tempo que pude para me afastar de você, meu prazo acabou. Amanhã, caio na clandestinidade, desapareço para sempre, nem queira saber detalhes. Hoje é nossa última noite, o que garante sua segurança é que eu nunca mais en- trarei em contato. Me esqueça, seja feliz.  Era possível ouvir os soluços de Elisa. O detetive desligou a gravação. Daqui para a frente você não vai querer ouvir. O cara saiu de madrugada, sua namorada ficou dormindo, no fim da manhã deixou o ho- tel e deve inclusive ter ligado o celular.  Miolo Tudo pelos ares-.indd 74 06/04/2018 16:42:24
  11. 11. . 75 tudopelosares Tudo bem, respondeu JB, me passe tudo, eu decido o que quero ou não ouvir. Bom trabalho, de você não espero outra coisa. Acertou as con- tas, pegou o material e resolveu não procurar Elisa naquele dia. Recolheu-se ao local onde estava hospedado e colocou a fita para rodar do ponto que o detetive interrompera.  Os detalhes da gravação do amor cachorro entre Elisa e Tino podiam ser ouvidos com absoluta clareza. JB conectou no amplifi- cador, colocou bem alto. Ficou ouvindo e se masturbando até per- der as forças. Miolo Tudo pelos ares-.indd 75 06/04/2018 16:42:24
  12. 12. VIII.  A reconquista  Miolo Tudo pelos ares-.indd 76 06/04/2018 16:42:24
  13. 13. . 77 tudopelosares No dia seguinte, um sábado, JB acordou ressacado. Demorou a sair da cama, tomou alguns comprimidos para dor de cabeça, ligou para Elisa.  Não conseguiu nada. Insistiu usando o telefone do hotel, inú- til. Tentou de novo no meio da tarde, do aparelho fixo do restau- rante, mesmo resultado. Mais que fora de área, Elisa parecia fora do mundo.  Pouco tempo depois, chegou mensagem, era o detetive. Posso ligar? Pode. Tenho uma informação como cortesia para você: ela acabou de embarcar para o Recife.   JB inicialmente tentou contato com o detetive do Recife para monitorar o desembarque da mulher e segui-la. Ele, porém, encon- trava-se no interior, não conseguiria chegar a tempo. Pensou um pouco e resolveu regressar também. Pegou um voo no início da noi- te, foi dormir na praia com a família. Chegou tarde, mas chegou.  As pessoas já estavam acostumadas com aquele ir e vir sem ho- rário e, muitas vezes, sem muita lógica. Da mesma forma, ninguém perguntava nada sobre o que tinha feito. Era ele que explicava ge- nericamente, falava se tinha tido algum probleminha de saúde, al- guma novidade que encontrara, um fato curioso qualquer e fim de papo. Dessa vez, o destaque do relato foi uma grande dor de cabeça, resultado de alguma virose embutida, talvez.  Um vizinho da praia, abelhudo, perguntou se ele tinha visto as notícias sobre a explosão da fábrica de fogos. Disse que soube- ra apenas por cima do ocorrido. O outro detalhou informações. Estavam especulando que se tratara de um incêndio criminoso, houve também um tiroteio no local, a polícia estava na área. Um dos policiais filmou com o celular e forneceu para a televisão. Disse que nunca tinha visto uma coisa daquela, parecia uma bomba atô- mica. Ate guardei a reportagem, quer ver?   E lá se foi o vizinho buscar o celular, exibiu várias vezes a gra- vação. As imagens eram mesmo impressionantes, JB ficou orgu- lhoso da sua obra. E comentou: Claro que se tratou de um acidente. Se isso fosse um ato criminoso, cometido nas barbas da polícia, o autor teria que ser um gênio do mal, comentou. Na verdade, mantinha-se sério, Miolo Tudo pelos ares-.indd 77 06/04/2018 16:42:24
  14. 14. 78. JoséNivaldoJunior mas estava dando gargalhadas por dentro. Não é à toa que a Igreja Católica considera a vaidade um pecado capital.  Durante a semana seguinte, a amada parecia ter evaporado. Não foi trabalhar, ninguém sabia ou comentava sobre ela. Detetive a postos, inutilmente. Nem em casa, nem no trabalho, nem em qualquer outro local identificado.  Imaginouqueeladeveriaestarrecolhidaemalgumrefúgioiso- lado para se recuperar. Acertou. Estava recolhida e isolada, não em ponto remoto do planeta, de difícil acesso, mas em plena Avenida Boa Viagem, bem no coração da capital pernambucana. Instalou- se na cobertura de uma amiga que se encontrava na Europa, ficou fora do radar. Descansou vendo filmes na TV a cabo ou contem- plando o mar por várias horas. Passou a semana inteira reclusa. Na segunda-feira seguinte, foi trabalhar e voltou imediatamente para casa após o expediente. No dia seguinte, foi à academia. Quando saiu, JB a abordou.  Ela não reagiu, o cumprimentou normalmente, não deu bre- cha para nenhuma aproximação. No dia seguinte, o procedimento se repetiu. No terceiro dia, ela deu uma oportunidade, ele entrou direto no assunto: Olha, não me pergunte como, eu sei o que aconteceu. Estou ciente de que você esteve com o seu ex-marido, conheço detalhes. Eu te amo, estou loucamente apaixonado por você, precisamos conversar.  Ela concordou. Marcaram um almoço sem hora para terminar, no dia seguinte. Ele escolheu um simpático e aconchegante restau- rante à beira-mar, em Olinda, conhecia a dona, fez reserva exclusi- va. Um vigilante na porta avisava aos clientes que apareceram que a casa estava fechada para um evento privado.  Tomaram um vinho branco, comeram um peixe delicioso, conversaram amenidades. No cafezinho, entraram no assunto que interessava. Ela falou o tempo quase todo. Você me pediu para não perguntar como essas informações sobre minha vida privada chegaram ao seu conhecimento. Tudo bem, não vou indagar nada. Saiba, porém, que não admito ser vigiada, espionada ou censurada, em hipótese alguma. Dessa vez vou relevar. Na próxima, não tem perdão. Não tenho ideia do quanto você realmente sabe, ou do que pensa que sabe, não me interessa. Só posso Miolo Tudo pelos ares-.indd 78 06/04/2018 16:42:24
  15. 15. . 79 tudopelosares dizer que é uma situação delicada, confusa e perigosa. Eu estou ainda muito chocada com o que aconteceu, com muito medo, sei que não estou bem da ca- beça. Mas não vou tomar remédio, vou superar por mim mesmo, falou ela.  E prosseguiu: Nunca escondi que amo Tino, agora mais do que nun- ca. Mas estou convencida de que o perdi para sempre. Você se apaixonou por mim, tudo bem, nada contra, gosto de você porque gosto dele. Se você quiser embarcar nessa, eu vou topar. Sem pressa, sem prazo, sem compromisso. Pense aí.  Elisa então detalhou e explicou as razões da proposta. O seu casamento tinha acontecido em certo dezembro, já distante, sem pompa nem circunstância. A família dela opunha-se à união a ferro e fogo. Não pretendia associar o seu sobrenome ilustre a um des- classificado como Tino Tragada. Elisa, no entanto, era geniosa, não deu ouvidos a ninguém, se quisessem podiam até deserdá-la. Coisa que, diga-se de passagem, não passou pela cabeça de ninguém. Ela era sem dúvida o maior talento administrativo da terceira geração, a única que conseguia apoio unânime dos primos para liderar a gestão do grupo. Em razão desse mal-estar, a cerimônia foi íntima, apenas no civil, sem as tradicionais festas no verdadeiro castelo da família. Programaram a lua de mel para o réveillon no Rio de Janeiro. E assim aconteceu.  Meses atrás, quando a crise do seu casamento estava instala- da, mas ainda não ocorrera o episódio da loura na boate em São Paulo, Elisa lembrou que iriam completar 20 anos de união. Boa oportunidade para tentar um novo começo. Resolveu então preparar uma surpresa para o marido: com antecedência, reservou para o feriadão do réveillon o mesmo apar- tamento que os acolhera na lua de mel. Fez a reserva em nome do casal e foi pessoalmente inspecionar o estado do quarto.  Não gostou de algumas coisas, negociou um acordo com a direção do estabelecimento. Ela pagaria a restauração do local e instalaria um novo mobiliário, incluindo TV de última geração e outros equipamentos modernos e confortáveis. Tudo ficaria para o hotel. Ela, em contrapartida, não pagaria o pacote básico de final de ano que apenas incluía hospedagem, café da manhã e acesso à festa Miolo Tudo pelos ares-.indd 79 06/04/2018 16:42:24
  16. 16. 80. JoséNivaldoJunior a rigor, programada para o salão da cobertura. Assinaram contrato, o próprio hotel providenciaria o serviço. Dinheiro serve para esse tipo de extravagância.  Com os episódios que vieram depois, esqueceu o assunto, até que recebeu por e-mail as notas das despesas realizadas e o boleto para pagar. Ela estava disposta a ir, se ele quisesse, podia acompa- nhá-la como se fosse o seu marido, usando o nome da reserva. Ela ia chamá-lo de Tino o tempo inteiro. Tudo na vida é bom quando é proveitoso para todos os envolvidos. Para ela, seria bom. Se tam- bém fosse para ele, negócio fechado.   O que Elisa queria, estava claro, era viver uma ilusão, uma fan- tasia. O que JB pretendia era repetir os prazeres que sentira com ela, podia chamá-lo do que quisesse, não estava nem aí para isso. Tentou um acordo quanto ao detalhe da transa apenas na passa- gem do ano. Por que não antes? Ela bateu o pé, ele cedeu. Melhor de- pois do que nunca.  Para justificar o capricho do horário de fazer amor, explicou que, antes de casar, tinha o hímen muito rígido. A primeira pene- tração foi uma dificuldade. Tentaram vários dias, sem êxito. Já no Rio, ela ainda virgem, levaram dois dias de intensas preliminares, se provocando de todas as formas, insistindo sem êxito. Perto da meia-noite, improvisaram um striptease, e então, naquele clima de emoção do réveillon, com os janelões abertos e a noite iluminada pelos fogos, finalmente conseguiram.  Foi uma mistura de dor e prazer, para ambos. E era esse mo- mento único da sua vida que estava determinada a comemorar. Este ano, ela não pretendia nada que a fizesse sofrer, apenas ta- pinhas de amor que, como todo mundo sabe, não doem. Queria apenas prazer, daquela forma safada que Tino lhe ensinara, sem limites, sem regras, com grosserias e alguma violência, pouca na verdade, quase só simulação.   Queria transar embriagada, vou levar um baseado, quero ficar doidona, fazer o que nunca fiz. E quero te dar prazer como você nunca imaginou. Elisa estava começando a gostar da brincadeira de trepar com um fingindo que era outro, isso era inédito em sua vida, ficava excitada só de imaginar.  Miolo Tudo pelos ares-.indd 80 06/04/2018 16:42:24
  17. 17. . 81 tudopelosares Numa fração de segundos, muita coisa veio à cabeça de JB. Não ia ser fácil. Estava tudo programado com a esposa, filhas, genros, filho e principalmente os netos para as férias nos Estados Unidos. Mais que prometido, ele tinha convencido a todos, planejado os mí- nimos detalhes, tomado todas as providências. Pensou alto sobre o assunto, piorou o clima. Ela falou, em tom arrogante: Não tenho nada a ver com seus problemas, já tenho os meus e são muitos. Cada qual cuida do seu cada qual. Decida logo, não vou ficar ouvindo ponderações. É pegar ou largar. JB decidiu. Iria dar um jeito de ficar no Brasil e acei- tar aquele roteiro maluco de Elisa.  Ele costumava dizer que de riscos bastavam os que a vida já oferecia de graça. Sua existência era emocionante o suficiente, dis- pensava buscar adrenalina extra. O cotidiano agitado, a falta de ro- tina já lhe garantiam os prazeres necessários, sem necessidade de perigos adicionais. Mas, na prática, a teoria é mesmo outra, já sabia faz tempo. Estava quebrando suas próprias regras mais uma vez, o que virou rotina desde que se envolveu com Elisa. Levantou, deu um beijo na testa da amada e disse apenas: Eu pego. Vamos romper juntos, o ano e todas as barreiras.  Ela sorriu, acariciou a mão que lhe afagava e complementou: O encontro com Tino me tirou de tempo. Perdi 10 dias de trabalho no mês mais complicado. Vou ter que correr feito louca para recuperar o atraso e conseguir fechar o ano. Dia 30, ainda terei que trabalhar pela manhã, em São Paulo. Depois, ligo para você, pego a ponte aérea, nos encontramos no aeroporto e nos dirigimos para o hotel. Vamos ter a melhor e mais emocio- nante passagem de ano do resto das nossas vidas.  JB nem tinha tanta certeza assim. Mas estava enfeitiçado e disposto a qualquer sacrifício para desfrutar dos encantos e pra- zeres daquela ninfa, daquela princesa de conto de fadas, daquela sereia. Viver é um negócio muito perigoso, Riobaldo tinha razão.   Abraçou docemente a amada e sussurrou no seu ouvido: Prego batido, ponta virada. Me aguarde que eu vou lhe foder como você nunca se- quer imaginou ser fodida. E pensou, mas não disse: Vou lhe enlouquecer, fazer você gritar meu nome na hora do gozo. O outro é página virada. Tino uma porra. Eu sou mais eu.  Miolo Tudo pelos ares-.indd 81 06/04/2018 16:42:24

