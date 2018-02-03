Despido conforme a la NLPT. José Ramos Flores

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 EL DESPIDO LABORAL EN EL PERÚ (Ley Nº 29497. Nueva Ley Procesal de Trabajo) Expositor: José Ramos Flores RAMBELL & ABOGA...
1. EXTINCIÓN DEL CONTRATO DE TRABAJO 1.1. Extinción del contrato de trabajo La extinción del contrato de trabajo implica l...
FORMAS DE EXTINCION DEL CONTRATO a) La voluntad unilateral del trabajador - Renuncia o retiro voluntario del trabajador. -...
2. DESPIDO LABORAL 2.1. Despido laboral El despido es un acto o decisión unilateral del empleador mediante el cual da por ...
DESPIDO LABORAL 5 2.3. Clasificación del despido En nuestro país, conforme a nuestra legislación y jurisprudencia desarrol...
2. Despido Justificado 6 Despido justificado Se despide al trabajador por causas relacionadas a su capacidad o conducta. P...
DESPIDO LABORAL 7 Faltas Graves. Las faltas graves que sería la causal de despido justificado. Conforme al artículo 25° de...
Procedimiento de despido por causa justa 8  Preaviso: El empleador comunica los cargos al trabajador, otorgándole un plaz...
Consecuencias del despido por causa justa 9  El despido por causa justa, por ser fundado en causas relacionadas con su co...
10 2. Despido arbitrario Despido arbitrario El despido arbitrario se produce cuando el empleador da fin al vínculo laboral...
11 Despido arbitrario Indemnización por despido arbitrario Producido el despido arbitrario, el trabajador solamente tiene ...
12 Despido arbitrario Requisitos para impugnar judicialmente Para impugnar judicialmente el despido arbitrario y reclamar ...
13 3. Despido Nulo Despido nulo El despido nulo se produce cuando se infringen derechos del trabajador de carácter fundame...
14 Despido Nulo Plazo de caducidad para impugnar judicialmente El plazo para la interposición de demanda de nulidad de des...
15 3. Despido indirecto Despido indirecto El despido se produce por actos de hostilidad del trabajador. Actos que se comet...
16 Despido indirecto Procedimiento en caso de actos de hostilidad En estos casos, antes de interponer cualquier acción jud...
17 4. Despido incausado y el despido fraudulento El Tribunal Constitucional en reiterada jurisprudencia (Exp. Nº 976- 2004...
18 BIBLIOGRAFÍA PARA CONSULTAR Alva Canales, Armando (2016). Despido Laboral. Nuevos criterios jurisprudenciales. Lima: Ga...
19 GRACIAS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Despido conforme a la NLPT. José Ramos Flores

36 views

Published on

DESPIDO LABORAL

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Despido conforme a la NLPT. José Ramos Flores

  1. 1. 1 EL DESPIDO LABORAL EN EL PERÚ (Ley Nº 29497. Nueva Ley Procesal de Trabajo) Expositor: José Ramos Flores RAMBELL & ABOGADOS ASESORES Y CONSULTORES Calle Santa Marta 304. Oficina 206. Int. B. AREQUIPA
  2. 2. 1. EXTINCIÓN DEL CONTRATO DE TRABAJO 1.1. Extinción del contrato de trabajo La extinción del contrato de trabajo implica la extinción de la relación laboral. Es decir, supone el término definitivo que ligaba jurídicamente a las partes, en un vínculo obligacional entre empleador y trabajador. Por lo que, su efecto jurídico inmediato es la cesación efectiva de prestaciones laborales 1.2. Formas de extinción del contrato de trabajo Entre las formas de extinguir el contrato de trabajo tenemos: a) La voluntad unilateral del trabajador b) La voluntad unilateral del empleador c) La voluntad concurrente de ambas partes d) Hechos impeditivos externos 2
  3. 3. FORMAS DE EXTINCION DEL CONTRATO a) La voluntad unilateral del trabajador - Renuncia o retiro voluntario del trabajador. - Jubilación voluntaria. b) Voluntad unilateral del empleador. - Despido individual. - Despido colectivo. c) La voluntad concurrente de ambas partes. - Mutuo disenso - Vencimiento de los contratos sujetos a modalidad. d) Hechos impeditivos externos - Fallecimiento del trabajador - Fallecimiento del empleador. - La jubilación obligatoria - La incapacidad del trabajador 3
  4. 4. 2. DESPIDO LABORAL 2.1. Despido laboral El despido es un acto o decisión unilateral del empleador mediante el cual da por extinguido el vínculo laboral. 2.2. Características de despido  Es un acto unilateral del empleador, porque su eficacia es irrelevante la voluntad del trabajador.  Es un acto constitutivo, pues el empleador no se limita a proponer el despido, sino, lo realiza directamente.  Es un acto recepticio, dado que su eficacia depende del conocimiento de voluntad extintiva por parte del trabajador.  Es un acto que produce la extinción contractual, porque hace que cesen todos los efectos del contrato. 4
  5. 5. DESPIDO LABORAL 5 2.3. Clasificación del despido En nuestro país, conforme a nuestra legislación y jurisprudencia desarrollada por el tribunal Constitucional se reconoce los siguientes tipos de despidos: 1. Despido justificado 2. El despido arbitrario 3. El despido nulo 4. El despido indirecto - actos hostiles en contra del trabajador 5. El despido incausado y el despido fraudulento creado por la jurisprudencia
  6. 6. 2. Despido Justificado 6 Despido justificado Se despide al trabajador por causas relacionadas a su capacidad o conducta. Por ello, la decisión será válida solamente si se motiva en una causa legalmente prevista (falta grave), debidamente comprobada y se haya seguido procedimiento previsto por ley. Causas justas de despido Conforme al TUO del Decreto Legislativo Nº 728, Ley de Productividad y Competitividad Laboral, las causales son: Capacidad del trabajador (Artículo 23° LPCL) Conducta del trabajador 1) Detrimento de la facultad física o mental o la ineptitud sobrevenida determinante para el desarrollo de sus tareas 1) Comisión de falta grave (Art. 25º) 2) Rendimiento deficiente relacionada a su capacidad o al promedio bajo condiciones similares 2) Condena penal por delito doloso (Art. 27°) 3) Negativa injustificada a exámenes previos, convenidos o establecidos por ley, determinantes para la relación laboral 3) Inhabilitación del trabajador (Art. 28°).
  7. 7. DESPIDO LABORAL 7 Faltas Graves. Las faltas graves que sería la causal de despido justificado. Conforme al artículo 25° de la LPCL son: - Incumplimiento de las obligaciones de trabajo - La disminución deliberada y reiterada en el rendimiento de las labores - La apropiación consumada o frustrada de bienes o servicios del empleador o que se encuentren bajo su custodia - El uso o entrega de información reservada del empleador - La concurrencia reiterada en estado de embriaguez o bajo influencia de drogas, y aunque no sea reiterada cuando por la naturaleza de la función o del trabajo revista, excepcional gravedad. - Los actos de violencia, grave indisciplina, injuria y faltamiento de palabra verbal o escrita en agravio del empleador o de otros trabajadores - El daño a los edificios, instalaciones, obras, maquinarias, etc. de propiedad de la empresa - El abandono de trabajo.
  8. 8. Procedimiento de despido por causa justa 8  Preaviso: El empleador comunica los cargos al trabajador, otorgándole un plazo no menor a 6 días para sus descargos. Si los cargos son relacionados con su capacidad tiene 30 días para demostrar su capacidad o corregir la deficiencia. En caso de falta grave flagrante y no resulte razonable el descargo, el empleador cursará directamente la carta de despido. - Puede exonerarse de asistir al centro de trabajo, sin perjudicar su derecho de defensa y pago de remuneración (Por escrito) - No se puede invocar causa distinta al preaviso, sino reiniciar trámite.  Derecho de defensa: El trabajador en el plazo no menor de 6 días naturales hará su descargo por escrito de lo imputado.  Comunicación de despido: Luego de recibidos los descargos o vencidos los 6 días sin que el trabajador los presente, el empleador puede despedir al trabajador. Se envía al trabajador una carta simple en la que se indique de modo preciso la causa y la fecha de cese.
  9. 9. Consecuencias del despido por causa justa 9  El despido por causa justa, por ser fundado en causas relacionadas con su conducta o su capacidad y tramitado según el procedimiento del artículo 31° de la LPCL, no da lugar a indemnización alguna (artículo 34° de la LPCL).  La sentencia que declara justificado el despido supone la convalidación de la extinción del contrato de trabajo, que se entiende producida desde la fecha en que se produjo el despido.  Sin embargo, el trabajador podrá cobrar todos los adeudos laborales generados durante la existencia del vínculo laboral, como remuneraciones no pagadas, beneficios sociales no pagados, siempre que no hayan prescrito.
  10. 10. 10 2. Despido arbitrario Despido arbitrario El despido arbitrario se produce cuando el empleador da fin al vínculo laboral sin que de por medio opere algunas de las causas justificadas de despido relacionadas con la conducta o capacidad del trabajador. También se configura cuando el empleador no sigue el procedimiento de despido establecido por Ley. Verificación del despido arbitrario Para solicitar la verificación del despido arbitrario deberá presentar una solicitud, según formato, ante la Sub Dirección de Inspección, Higiene y Seguridad Ocupacional del Ministerio de Trabajo. El plazo es de dos días útiles para que se efectúe la visita inspectiva una vez solicitado. El tramite es gratuito, conforme al TUO de la Ley de Productividad y Competitividad Laboral, y artículos N° 31º, 32º y 34º, Decreto Legislativo Nº 910, Ley General de Inspección del Trabajo y Defensa del Trabajador.
  11. 11. 11 Despido arbitrario Indemnización por despido arbitrario Producido el despido arbitrario, el trabajador solamente tiene derecho a una indemnización equivalente a una remuneración y media ordinaria mensual por cada año completo de servicios, con un máximo de 12 remuneraciones. No tiene derecho a reposición. Plazo para la reclamación judicial de la indemnización El plazo para reclamar la Indemnización por despido arbitrario es de 30 días naturales (Se aclaró mediante el Pleno Jurisdiccional Laboral 01-99 que se trata de días hábiles) desde que se produjo el despido.
  12. 12. 12 Despido arbitrario Requisitos para impugnar judicialmente Para impugnar judicialmente el despido arbitrario y reclamar la indemnización se requiere: 1.- Haber superado el período de prueba 2.- Laborar 4 o más horas diarias como mínimo. 3.- La inexistencia de causa justa o no probarse la supuesta falta. 4.- Presentar la demanda dentro del plazo de Ley.
  13. 13. 13 3. Despido Nulo Despido nulo El despido nulo se produce cuando se infringen derechos del trabajador de carácter fundamental, como el derecho a la intimidad, a la igualdad de trato, libertad sindical, entre otros. La consecuencia es la reposición del trabajador. Causales de despido nulo a) La afiliación a un sindicato o la participación en actividades sindicales b) Ser candidato a representante de los trabajadores o actuar o haber actuado en esa calidad c) Presentar una queja o participar en un proceso contra el empleador ante las autoridades competentes. d) La discriminación por razón de sexo, raza, religión, opinión o idioma. e) El embarazo, si el despido se produce en cualquier momento del período de gestación o dentro de los 90 (noventa) días posteriores al parto. f) Por razones de ser portador de Sida (Cfr. Ley N.° 26626 ). g) Por razones de discapacidad (Cfr. Ley 27050).
  14. 14. 14 Despido Nulo Plazo de caducidad para impugnar judicialmente El plazo para la interposición de demanda de nulidad de despido caduca a los treinta (30) días hábiles de producido el hecho (Conforme al criterio establecido en el Pleno Jurisprudencial Laboral Nº 01-99). Derecho de reposición. En los casos de despido nulo si se declara fundada la demanda el trabajador debe ser repuesto en su empleo, salvo que en ejecución de sentencia, este último opte por el pago de una indemnización por despido arbitrario.
  15. 15. 15 3. Despido indirecto Despido indirecto El despido se produce por actos de hostilidad del trabajador. Actos que se cometen con la única finalidad fastidiar y forzar la extinción de la relación laboral con su trabajador. Actos equiparable al despido Conforme al art. 30 del TUO de la LPCL estos actos son: a) La falta de pago de la remuneración en la oportunidad correspondiente. b) La reducción inmotivada de la remuneración o de la categoría c) El traslado del trabajador a lugar distinto de aquel en el que preste habitualmente servicios. d) La inobservancia de medidas de higiene y seguridad e) El acto de violencia o el faltamiento grave de palabra en agravio del trabajador o de su familia f) Los actos de discriminación por razón de sexo, raza, religión, opinión o idioma g) Los actos contra la moral, el hostigamiento sexual y todos aquellos que constituyan actitudes deshonestas que afecten la dignidad del trabajador
  16. 16. 16 Despido indirecto Procedimiento en caso de actos de hostilidad En estos casos, antes de interponer cualquier acción judicial, el trabajador afectado debe cursar una comunicación a su empleador imputándole el acto de hostilidad y requiriendo que en un plazo de seis (06) días naturales enmiende su conducta o efectúe descargos. Vencido el plazo otorgado, el trabajador puede ejercer la acción de cese de hostilidad o acción de pago de indemnización por despido. Plazo para para accionar por actos de hostilidad Según el artículo 57 del Reglamento de la LPCL el plazo de treinta (30) días naturales para accionar en caso de hostilidad, se computa desde el día siguiente de vencido el plazo otorgado al empleador para que efectúe su descargo o enmiende su conducta, según sea el caso. Monto de la indemnización Es el mismo monto que en el despido arbitrario: Una remuneración y media ordinaria mensual por cada año completo de servicios, con un máximo de 12 remuneraciones.
  17. 17. 17 4. Despido incausado y el despido fraudulento El Tribunal Constitucional en reiterada jurisprudencia (Exp. Nº 976- 2004-AA/TC, Exp. N° 0206-2005-PA/TC y otros) ha creado dos tipos de despido cuya consecuencia es la reposición del trabajador. a) Despido incausado El despido incausado se produce cuando al trabajador se despide, ya sea de manera verbal o mediante comunicación escrita, sin expresarle causa alguna derivada de la conducta o la labor que la justifique. b) Despido fraudulento Se configura el despido fraudulento cuando el despido es efectuado con ánimo perverso y auspiciado por el engaño, por ende, de manera contraria a la verdad y la rectitud de las relaciones laborales. Es decir, se imputa al trabajador hechos notoriamente inexistentes, falsos o imaginarios, o se le atribuye una falta no prevista legalmente. Plazo para accionar y consecuencia El Plazo para accionar frente a un despido incausado o fraudulento es de 30 días y al declararse fundada la demanda procede la reposición del trabajador.
  18. 18. 18 BIBLIOGRAFÍA PARA CONSULTAR Alva Canales, Armando (2016). Despido Laboral. Nuevos criterios jurisprudenciales. Lima: Gaceta Jurídica. Campos Torres, Sara (2012). Inicio y término de la relación laboral. Lima: Gaceta Jurídica. Cuba Velaochaga, Luis (2017). El despido arbitrario. Desarrollo doctrinal y jurisprudencial. Lima: Gaceta Jurídica Castillo Guzmán, Jorge y Otros (2015). Compendio de Derecho laboral peruano. Séptima Edición. Lima: ECB Editores y Thomson Reuters. De La Lama Laura, Manuel (2015). Causales de despido en la jurisprudencia del Tribunal Constitucional. Lima: Gaceta Jurídica. De La Lama Laura, Manuel (2014). Reposición del trabajador por las vías ordinaria y amparo. Lima: Gaceta Jurídica. Toyama Miyagusuku, Jorge (2013). Guía Laboral. Lima: Gaceta Jurídica Tovalino Castro, Fiorella (2014). El despido. Análisis con base en criterios jurisprudenciales. Lima: Gaceta Jurídica. Valderrama, Luis y Tovalino Castro, Fiorella (2014). Despido arbitrario nuevos criterios jurisprudenciales sobre su calificación. Lima: Gaceta jurídica Valderrama y Otros (2016). Diccionario del Régimen Laboral Peruano. Enfoque normativo, doctrinal y jurisprudencial.
  19. 19. 19 GRACIAS

×