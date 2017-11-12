EPOC: enfermedad pulmonar obstructiva cronica

DEFINICION ♦ ENFERMEDAD PREVENIBLE ♦ TRATABLE ♦ LIMITACIÓN CRÓNICA AL FLUJO AÉREO ♦ ASOCIADO A REACCIÓN INFLAMATORIA EXAGE...
♦ HUMO *TABACO (cigarrillo, puros, pipa, pipa de agua, marihuana): 10paq/año -Exposición pasiva >20h/semana: 1,18 veces ma...
♦ HUMO *TABACO (cigarrillo, puros, pipa, pipa de agua, marihuana): 10paq/año -Exposición pasiva >20h/semana: 1,18 veces ma...
PARÉNQUIMA PULMONAR VÍAS AÉREAS ENFISEMA P.BRONQUITIS CRÓNICA BRONQUIOLITIS CRÓNICA CENTROACINAR O CENTROLOBULILLAR PANACI...
VASOS SANGUÍNEOS HIPERTENSIÓN P. COR PULMONALE PARÉNQUIMA PULMONAR VÍAS AÉREAS ENFISEMA P.BRONQUITIS CRÓNICA CENTROACINAR ...
♦ 30%: ASINTOMÁTICO ♦ SINTOMAS CARDINALES *DINEA: PERSISTENTE PROGRESIVA, EMPEORA AL ESFUERZO *TOS CRÓNICA: PERSISTENTE O ...
y/o SÍNTOMAS CARDINALES FACTORES DE RIESGO ESPIROMETRÍA POSTBRONCOD. FEV1/FVC <0.7 ↑ SENSIBILIDAD ↓ ESPECIFICIDAD FEV1/FEV...
y/o SÍNTOMAS CARDINALES FACTORES DE RIESGO ↑ SENSIBILIDAD ↓ ESPECIFICIDAD ♦ ASMA ♦ BRONQUIOLITIS OBLITERANTE ♦ TUBERCULOSI...
DIAGNOSTICO DIFERENCIAL
♦ DISNEA: mMRC ♦ OBSTRUCCIÓN DEL FLUJO AEREO: gravedad EVALUACION
♦ SÍNTOMAS: cuestionarios * CUESTIONARIO RESPIRATORIO CRÓNICO (CRQ) * CUESTIONARIO RESPIRATORIO DE SAINT GEORGE (SGRQ) * T...
♦ VALORACIÓN ABCD EVALUACION
♦ CORTICOSTEROIDES *Beclometasona *Budesonida *Mometasona *Fluticasona *Furoato de Fluticasona ♦ AGONISTAS b2 •SABA *Fenot...
TRATAMIENTO
TRATAMIENTO
TRATAMIENTO
TRATAMIENTO
TRATAMIENTO
♦ DEJAR DE FUMAR (PUEDE INCLUIR TRATAMIENTO FARMACOLOGICO) TRATAMIENTO
♦ REHABILITACIÓN PULMONAR *DESNUTRIDOS: suplementos alimenticios *OXIGENOTERAPIA PaO2<55mmHg o SatO2 <88% Meta: SatO2>=90%...
♦ CIRUGÍA *REDUCCIÓN DE VOLUMEN PULMONAR: enfisema en lóbulo superior *BULLECTOMIA QUIRÚRGICA: bulla grande *INTERVENCIÓN ...
♦ CAUSAS EXACERBACION DE EPOC ♦ ANTHONISEN CLASIFICACIÓN CRITERIOS TIPO I 3 criterios ↑ disnea TIPO II 2 criterios ↑ canti...
♦ CLASIFICACIÓN Broncodilatadores de acción corta LEVE MODERADO Antibióticos y/o corticosteroides orales GRAVE SERVICIO DE...
♦ CLASIFICACIÓN Broncodilatadores de acción corta LEVE MODERADO Antibióticos y/o corticosteroides orales GRAVE SERVICIO DE...
♦ CLASIFICACIÓN Broncodilatadores de acción corta LEVE MODERADO Antibióticos y/o corticosteroides orales GRAVE SERVICIO DE...
♦ VENTILACIÓN MECÁNICA NO INVASIVA ♦VENTILACIÓN MECÁNICA INVASIVA EXACERBACION DE EPOC
  1. 1. DEFINICION ♦ ENFERMEDAD PREVENIBLE ♦ TRATABLE ♦ LIMITACIÓN CRÓNICA AL FLUJO AÉREO ♦ ASOCIADO A REACCIÓN INFLAMATORIA EXAGERADA GENERALIDADES ♦ ↑ PREVALENCIA EN TUBERCULOSIS ♦ 20% DE EPOC: ASMA BRONQUIAL ♦ 20 – 40% DE FUMADORES: EPOC Causa de muerte en el mundo Actual (4ta) 2020 (3ra) GOLD Actual (3ra) ALAT Causa de incapacidad sociolaboral mundo 2004 (13ra) 2030 (5ta) OMS
  2. 2. ♦ HUMO *TABACO (cigarrillo, puros, pipa, pipa de agua, marihuana): 10paq/año -Exposición pasiva >20h/semana: 1,18 veces mas probabilidad *COMBUSTIÓN DE BIOMASA (leña): 100h/año; 200h/año o >10años -2,44 veces mas probabilidad ♦ OCUPACIONALES *POLVOS ORGÁNICOS O INORGÁNICOS *AGENTES QUIMICOS ♦ DEL HUESPED *↓a1-ANTITRIPSINA *MAL DESARROLLO PULMONAR (durante gestación, infancia-nutrición infección) *ENVEJECIMIENTO Y SEXO FEMENINO ♦ OTROS *POSICIÓN SOCIOECONÓMICA: inversamente proporcional *ASMA E HIPERREATIVIDAD DE VÍAS AEREAS FACTORES DE RIESGO
  3. 3. ♦ HUMO *TABACO (cigarrillo, puros, pipa, pipa de agua, marihuana): 10paq/año -Exposición pasiva >20h/semana: 1,18 veces mas probabilidad *COMBUSTIÓN DE BIOMASA (leña): 100h/año; 200h/año o >10años -2,44 veces mas probabilidad CARACTERÍSTICAS EPOC - LEÑA EPOC - TABACO Predominio Mujeres Hombres Compromiso inflamatorio Mayor Menor Declinación del FEV1 Menor Mayor Tos y expectoración Muy frecuente Frecuente Fibroantracosis Frecuente Menos frecuente Bronquitis crónica Más frecuente Frecuente Hiperreactividad bronquial Mayor Menor Hipertensión pulmonar Más frecuente Menos frecuente Fenotipo EPOC-asma Más frecuente Menos frecuente Fenotipo enfisematoso Poco frecuente Más frecuente FACTORES DE RIESGO
  4. 4. PARÉNQUIMA PULMONAR VÍAS AÉREAS ENFISEMA P.BRONQUITIS CRÓNICA BRONQUIOLITIS CRÓNICA CENTROACINAR O CENTROLOBULILLAR PANACINAR O PANLOBULILLAR BRONQUIOLOS RESPIRATORIOS BRONQUIOLOS R. + ALVEOLOS FUMADORES ↓a1-ANTITRIPSINA LOCALIZACIÓN SUPERIOR LOCALIZACIÓN INFERIOR INFLAMACIÓN PULMONAR INFLAMACIÓN SISTÉMICA FACTORES DE RIESGO MANIFESTAC. EXTRAPULM. ENFERMEDAD CONCOMITANTE OBSTRUCCIÓN AL FLUJO AEREO INSUFICIENCIA RESPIRATORIA VASOS SANGUÍNEOS HIPERTENSIÓN P. COR PULMONALE FISIOPATOLOGIA
  5. 5. VASOS SANGUÍNEOS HIPERTENSIÓN P. COR PULMONALE PARÉNQUIMA PULMONAR VÍAS AÉREAS ENFISEMA P.BRONQUITIS CRÓNICA CENTROACINAR O CENTROLOBULILLAR PANACINAR O PANLOBULILLAR BRONQUIOLOS RESPIRATORIOS BRONQUIOLOS R. + ALVEOLOS FUMADORES ↓a1-ANTITRIPSINA LOCALIZACIÓN SUPERIOR LOCALIZACIÓN INFERIOR INFLAMACIÓN PULMONAR INFLAMACIÓN SISTÉMICA FACTORES DE RIESGO MANIFESTAC. EXTRAPULM. ENFERMEDAD CONCOMITANTE OBSTRUCCIÓN AL FLUJO AEREO INSUFICIENCIA RESPIRATORIA ♦ IC (20-70%) ♦ Arritmias: fibrilación A. ♦ Hipertensión arterial ♦ Cáncer de pulmón: enfisema ♦ Bronquiectasias. Osteop. ♦ ERGE; Síndrome metabólico ♦ Apnea obstructiva del sueño FISIOPATOLOGIA
  6. 6. ♦ 30%: ASINTOMÁTICO ♦ SINTOMAS CARDINALES *DINEA: PERSISTENTE PROGRESIVA, EMPEORA AL ESFUERZO *TOS CRÓNICA: PERSISTENTE O EPISODICA; PRODUCTIVA; MATUTINO (predominio) *EXPECTORACIÓN: CALQUIER PATRÓN CUADRO CLINICO
  7. 7. y/o SÍNTOMAS CARDINALES FACTORES DE RIESGO ESPIROMETRÍA POSTBRONCOD. FEV1/FVC <0.7 ↑ SENSIBILIDAD ↓ ESPECIFICIDAD FEV1/FEV6 <0.7 EPOC REVERSIBILIDAD1/3 No se recomienda valorar este dato ♦ PRUEBAS DE ESFUERZO: marcha de 6’, bicicleta ergométrica, tapiz rodante ♦ RADIOGRAFÍA: bullas ♦ [a1-ANTITRIPSINA]: 1.5 – 3.5 ♦ HEMOGRAMA: ↓hemoglobina ESPIROMETRÍA POSTBRONCOD. DIAGNOSTICO EXAMENES COMPLEMENTARIOS
  8. 8. y/o SÍNTOMAS CARDINALES FACTORES DE RIESGO ↑ SENSIBILIDAD ↓ ESPECIFICIDAD ♦ ASMA ♦ BRONQUIOLITIS OBLITERANTE ♦ TUBERCULOSIS ♦ PANBRONQUIOLITIS DIFUSA ♦ BRONQUIECTASIAS ♦ INSUFICIENCIA CARDIACA CONGESTIVA ESPIROMETRÍA POSTBRONCOD. FEV1/FVC <0.7 FEV1/FEV6 <0.7 EPOC REVERSIBILIDAD1/3 No se recomienda valorar este dato ESPIROMETRÍA POSTBRONCOD. DIAGNOSTICO DIFERENCIAL DIAGNOSTICO
  9. 9. DIAGNOSTICO DIFERENCIAL
  10. 10. ♦ DISNEA: mMRC ♦ OBSTRUCCIÓN DEL FLUJO AEREO: gravedad EVALUACION
  11. 11. ♦ SÍNTOMAS: cuestionarios * CUESTIONARIO RESPIRATORIO CRÓNICO (CRQ) * CUESTIONARIO RESPIRATORIO DE SAINT GEORGE (SGRQ) * TEST DE EVALUACIÓN DE EPOC (CAT) EVALUACION
  12. 12. ♦ VALORACIÓN ABCD EVALUACION
  13. 13. ♦ CORTICOSTEROIDES *Beclometasona *Budesonida *Mometasona *Fluticasona *Furoato de Fluticasona ♦ AGONISTAS b2 •SABA *Fenoterol *Salbutamol *Levalbuterol *Terbutalina •LABA *Arformoterol *Formoterol *Indacaterol *Olodaterol *Salmeterol ♦ ANTICOLINERGICOS (-M3) •SAMA *Bromuro de ipratropio *Bromuro de oxitropio •LAMA *Bromuro de aclidinio *Bromuro de glicopirronio *Tiotropio *Umeclidinio♦ - DE FOSFODIESTERASA 4 *Roflumilast ♦ METILXANTINAS *Aminofilina *Teofilina ♦ MACROLIDOS *Azitromicina *Eritromicina Candidiasis oral, ronquera, neumonía, hematomas cutáneos Náuseas, pérdida de peso, ↓apetito dolor abdominal, cefalea, @ sueño Taquicardia sinusal en reposo, temblor somático (↑dosis y senil) Atropina: sequedad de la boca ↑dosis: toxicidad ♦ DEPENDENCIA DE NICOTINA: *Vareniclina; bupropión de lib→ * Chiclé, inhalador, espray nasal y parche: de nicotina TRATAMIENTO
  14. 14. TRATAMIENTO
  15. 15. TRATAMIENTO
  16. 16. TRATAMIENTO
  17. 17. TRATAMIENTO
  18. 18. TRATAMIENTO
  19. 19. ♦ DEJAR DE FUMAR (PUEDE INCLUIR TRATAMIENTO FARMACOLOGICO) TRATAMIENTO
  20. 20. ♦ REHABILITACIÓN PULMONAR *DESNUTRIDOS: suplementos alimenticios *OXIGENOTERAPIA PaO2<55mmHg o SatO2 <88% Meta: SatO2>=90% OXIGENOTERAPIA PaO2 (55-60)mmHg e IC derecha o eritrocitosis o >15h/día a largo plazo Hipoxemia grave en reposo 60-90días ♦ VACUNACIÓN ANTIGRIPAL ♦ VACUNACIÓN ANTINEUM. *PPSV23 y PCV13: >=65años *PPSV23: <65años (FEV1<40% o comorbilidad) ♦ ACTIVIDAD FÍSICA ♦ a1-ANTITRIPSINA *Enfisema TRATAMIENTO
  21. 21. ♦ CIRUGÍA *REDUCCIÓN DE VOLUMEN PULMONAR: enfisema en lóbulo superior *BULLECTOMIA QUIRÚRGICA: bulla grande *INTERVENCIÓN BRONCOSCOPICA CON VÁLVULAS ENDOBRONQUIALES *TRASPLANTE PULMONAR: EPOC grave [BODE (7-10)] y no candidato a -Hospitalización por exacerbación asociada a hipercapnia aguda (PCO2>50mmHg) -HT pulmonar y/o Cor pulmonale a pesar de oxigenoterapia -FEV1<20% y/o DLCO <20% o distribución homogénea de enfisema TRATAMIENTO
  22. 22. ♦ CAUSAS EXACERBACION DE EPOC ♦ ANTHONISEN CLASIFICACIÓN CRITERIOS TIPO I 3 criterios ↑ disnea TIPO II 2 criterios ↑ cantidad esputo TIPO III 1 criterio ↑ purulencia
  23. 23. ♦ CLASIFICACIÓN Broncodilatadores de acción corta LEVE MODERADO Antibióticos y/o corticosteroides orales GRAVE SERVICIO DE URGENCIAS Ausencia de I. respiratoria Insuficiencia R. aguda IR aguda con peligro para la vida F. Respiratoria 20-30/’ >30/’ Uso de M. accesorios No Si Cambio estado mental No Agudo Oxigenoterapia (mejora hipoxemia) Máscara de Venturi con FiO2: 28-35% Máscara de Venturi con FiO2: 25-30% Máscara de Venturi con FiO2: >40% Hipercapnia No aumenta ↑ a 50-60mmHg ↑ a >60mmHg o pH<7.25 EVALUAR GRAVEDAD Ambulatoria: 80% EXACERBACION DE EPOC
  24. 24. ♦ CLASIFICACIÓN Broncodilatadores de acción corta LEVE MODERADO Antibióticos y/o corticosteroides orales GRAVE SERVICIO DE URGENCIAS EVALUAR GRAVEDAD Ambulatoria: 80% ♦ Posibles criterios de hospitalización *Disnea súbito en reposo, ↓SatO2, somnolencia *Insuficiencia respiratoria aguda *Nuevos signos: cianosis, edema periférico *Comorbilidades graves: insuficiencia cardíaca, arritmia EXACERBACION DE EPOC
  25. 25. ♦ CLASIFICACIÓN Broncodilatadores de acción corta LEVE MODERADO Antibióticos y/o corticosteroides orales GRAVE SERVICIO DE URGENCIAS Ambulatoria: 80% ♦ Corticosteroides sistémicos y antibióticos: < de 5-7 días ♦ Insuficiencia respiratoria aguda: ventilación *Meta SatO2: 88-92%. -Ventilación mecánica no invasiva -Ventilación mecánica invasiva: intubación y ventilación con presión + EVALUAR GRAVEDAD EXACERBACION DE EPOC
  26. 26. ♦ VENTILACIÓN MECÁNICA NO INVASIVA ♦VENTILACIÓN MECÁNICA INVASIVA EXACERBACION DE EPOC

