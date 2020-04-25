Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
!
" # # $ % # & '
" "
'
( (
$ $ # (
) (
% * +
, , ) , -
* ( %
$ !
100paraules
100paraules
100paraules
100paraules
100paraules
100paraules
100paraules
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

100paraules

33 views

Published on

lectura paraules fàcils

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

100paraules

  1. 1. !
  2. 2. " # # $ % # & '
  3. 3. " "
  4. 4. '
  5. 5. ( (
  6. 6. $ $ # (
  7. 7. ) (
  8. 8. % * +
  9. 9. , , ) , -
  10. 10. * ( %
  11. 11. $ !

×