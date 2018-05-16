Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
알기컨 > tacac.co.kr 알고리즘 기업실적 분석 (연결) 045390 발행일자 활용기간 3개월 (단위 : 억원) 2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 평균 2017.03 2017.06 2017.09 2017...
[예정 매입 금액] 임의 작성 알기컨 > tacac.co.kr -16% 23% 12% -18% 4% -11% 55% 42% -92% 5% -15% 36% -184% 62% 4% -200% -150% -100% -50% ...
알기컨 > tacac.co.kr공지사항 (compliance notice) ① 알고리즘 기업분석 컨설팅에서 제공하는 정보는 신뢰할 만한 자료 및 정보와 알고리즘 기업분석 프로그램(TACAP)을 통해 얻어진 것이나 그 정...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

대아티아이-045390-알고리즘 기업분석 보고서

25 views

Published on

대아티아이-045390-알고리즘 기업분석 보고서

Published in: Investor Relations
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

대아티아이-045390-알고리즘 기업분석 보고서

  1. 1. 알기컨 > tacac.co.kr 알고리즘 기업실적 분석 (연결) 045390 발행일자 활용기간 3개월 (단위 : 억원) 2014.12 2015.12 2016.12 평균 2017.03 2017.06 2017.09 2017.12 2018.03 2018.06 IFRS(연결) IFRS(연결) IFRS(연결) IFRS(연결) IFRS(연결) IFRS(연결) IFRS(연결) IFRS(연결) IFRS(연결) IFRS(연결) IFRS(연결) 매출액 849 826 990 888 204 250 197 207 211 216 215 영업이익 57 56 140 84 24 45 22 -20 -30 -46 18 당기순이익 49 52 108 70 22 40 19 -14 -21 -31 17 영업이익률 6.7 6.8 14.1 9.2 11.8 18.0 11.2 -9.7 -14.3 -21.3 7.8 순이익률 5.8 6.3 10.9 7.7 10.8 16.0 9.6 -6.8 -9.8 -14.2 7.4 ROE 7.4 7.2 13.0 9.2 10.3 14.1 10.9 7.3 6.7 6.0 10.7 부채비율 39.5 42.3 38.2 40.0 37.1 35.0 28.4 41.3 43.9 46.7 35.4 당좌비율 203.0 198.2 227.5 209.6 232.9 248.5 274.5 212.0 210.9 210.1 241.9 유보율 836.6 891.5 1,042.3 923.5 1,074.6 1,132.4 1,174.6 1,142.3 1,166.9 1,192.1 1,131.0 EPS 69 73 152 98 31 56 27 -20 -29 -43 24 BPS 932 1,009 1,167 1,036 1,197 1,254 1,282 1,264 1,287 1,310 1,249 보통주주당 배당금 0 0 0 0 2018-05-16 주요재무 정보 최근 연간 실적 예상 분기 실적최근 분기 실적 평균 1,492원 1,793원 2,095원 2,396원 2,697원 고평가 7,640원 -80% -77% -73% -69% -65% -90% -80% -70% -60% -50% -40% -30% -20% -10% 0.% 0원 1,000원 2,000원 3,000원 4,000원 5,000원 6,000원 7,000원 8,000원 9,000원 안전가격 안전보통 보통 고평가보통 고평가 지침가격 차트 (연결) 지침가격 대아티아이 격차 격차 (지침가격/ 현재주가) 배색 고평가 ~ -65 % 고평가보통 ~ -69 % 보통 ~ -73 % 안전보통 ~ -77 % 안전가격 ~ -80 % 투자의견의뢰기업의 업종명 IT서비스 81 개 44 위 2,856 개 1,075 위 매도 전체 상장 기업수 알고리즘 기업순위 알고리즘 업종순위 전체 업종수 현재주가 7,640 원 평가 고평가0 원 2,697 원 2,396 원 2,095 원 1,793 원 1,492 원 2,697 원 이상 2,396 원 2,095 원 1,793 원 1,492 원 36.9 범위 2,396 원 2,095 원 1,793 원 1,492 원 지침가격 기업 평가 점수 대아티아이
  2. 2. [예정 매입 금액] 임의 작성 알기컨 > tacac.co.kr -16% 23% 12% -18% 4% -11% 55% 42% -92% 5% -15% 36% -184% 62% 4% -200% -150% -100% -50% 0% 50% 100% 2018.01.16 2018.02.13 2018.03.16 2018.04.13 2018.05.15 주가 상승 확률 증가율 A 섹터 B 섹터 최종평균 43점 37점 48점 55점 47점 48점 16점 15점 32점 55점 29점 30점30점 26점 40점 14점 38점 39점 0점 10점 20점 30점 40점 50점 60점 2017.12.14 2018.01.16 2018.02.13 2018.03.16 2018.04.13 2018.05.15 주가 상승 확률 점수 A 섹터 B 섹터 최종평균 대아티아이 공지사항 알고리즘 주식매매 전략서 (연결) 045390 발행일자 활용기간 격차 (지침가격/ 현재주가) 배색 2018-05-16 3개월 178 주 141 주 114 주 94 주 79 주 -77 % -80 % 252,121 원 265,108 원 예정 매입 금액 2,000,000 원 추천 매입 금액 지침가격 범위 -73 % 평가현재주가 투자의견 매도 주가 상승 확률 점수 26.2 329,460 원 추천 매입 주식수 -69 %2,396 원 ~ 2,396 원 ~ 7,640 원 고평가 고평가 213,159 원2,697 원 2,697 원 이상 2,396 원 -65 % 43 주 매수 / 매도 매수 / 매도 주식수 1,492 원 0 원 226,146 원 239,133 원 고평가보통 보통 2,095 원 1,793 원 1,492 원 2,095 원 1,793 원 1,492 원 ~ ~ ~ 안전보통 안전가격 2,095 원 1,793 원 29.7 점 25.9 점 40.3 점 14.2 점 37.7 점 39.5 점 26.2 2018.05.15 주가 상승 확률 점수 A 섹터 B 섹터 최종 평균 43.2 점 37.2 점 48.5 점 55.1 점 46.7 점 48.5 점 16.3 점 14.6 점 32.1 점 55.1 점 28.8 점 30.4 점 2017.12.14 2018.01.16 2018.02.13 2018.03.16 2018.04.13 -11 %B 섹터 51.0-19 % 4 %-18 %12 %23 %-16 %A 섹터 최종 평균 -15 % 36 % -184 % 62 % 4 % 55 % 42 % -92 % 5 % 최종 점수최종 증가율2018.05.152018.04.132018.03.162018.02.132018.01.16
  3. 3. 알기컨 > tacac.co.kr공지사항 (compliance notice) ① 알고리즘 기업분석 컨설팅에서 제공하는 정보는 신뢰할 만한 자료 및 정보와 알고리즘 기업분석 프로그램(TACAP)을 통해 얻어진 것이나 그 정확성이나 완전 성을 보장 할 수 없으며, 시간이 경과함에 따라 변경될 수 있습니다. 따라서 정보 의 오류,누락에 대하여 알고리즘 기업분석 컨설팅에서 제공하는 자료의 대한 결 과에 대해 법적인 책임을 지지 않습니다. ② 알고리즘 기업분석 컨설팅 및 본 사이트에서 제공하는 모든 정보는 투자판단 의 참고자료이며, 투자의 최종 책임은 본 정보를 이용하시는 이용자에게 있습니 다. ③ 알고리즘 기업분석 컨설팅 및 본 사이트에서는 일임매매 등 관련법규에 위배 되는 행위는 일체 하지 않습니다. ④ 이용자는 알고리즘 기업분석 컨설팅 및 본 사이트에서 제공한 정보를 무단으 로 재배포 및 재활용 할 수 없습니다. ⑤ 알고리즘 기업분석 보고서의 정확성을 높이기 위해 활용기간을 필히 숙지하 시길 바랍니다. Tel : 070 - 4667 - 5009 Email : tacac@tacac.co.kr Homepage : tacac.co.kr Blog : tacac.blog.me SERVICES M&A,IPO,리커버,구조조정,기술경영,경영전략,가족기업 컨설팅신청 : http://tacac.co.kr/?page_id=1374 ① 알고리즘 성을 의 과에 ② 의 다 ③ 되는 ④ 로 ⑤ 시길

×