Sociologie du vote 20 juin 2021
2 2 Échantillon de 6 235 personnes inscrites sur les listes électorales dans les régions de France (hors territoires d’Out...
3 Note de lecture : dans le cas d’un échantillon de 6 000 personnes, si le pourcentage mesuré est de 10%, la marge d’erreu...
Comprendre le vote des électeurs le jour du vote La sociologie du vote
5 La sociologie du vote ST Gauche et écologistes dont Union de la gauche et écologistes dont LFI dont PS dont EELV LREM LR...
6 La sociologie du vote ST Gauche et écologistes dont Union de la gauche et écologistes dont LFI dont PS dont EELV LREM LR...
Contacts Merci de noter que toute diffusion de ces résultats doit être accompagnée des éléments techniques suivants : Le n...
Jun. 20, 2021

Sociologie du vote au 1er tour des élections régionales 2021

A l'occasion du premier tour des élections régionales 2021, Harris Interactive a réalisé pour M6 une sociologie du vote.

Sociologie du vote au 1er tour des élections régionales 2021

  1. 1. Sociologie du vote 20 juin 2021
  2. 2. 2 2 Échantillon de 6 235 personnes inscrites sur les listes électorales dans les régions de France (hors territoires d’Outre-Mer), issu d’un échantillon de 7 230 personnes, représentatif de la population française âgée de 18 ans et plus. Aide à la lecture des résultats détaillés : • Les chiffres présentés sont exprimés en pourcentage. Méthodologie d’enquête Enquête réalisée en ligne le 20 juin 2021 Méthode des quotas et redressement appliqués aux variables suivantes : Sexe, âge, catégories socioprofessionnelles, région de l’interviewé(e), taille d’agglomération et vote aux élections antérieures.
  3. 3. 3 Note de lecture : dans le cas d’un échantillon de 6 000 personnes, si le pourcentage mesuré est de 10%, la marge d’erreur est égale à 0,8. Il y a donc 95% de chance que le pourcentage réel soit compris entre 9,2% et 10,8% (plus ou moins 0,8 point). Taille de l’échantillon 5% ou 95% 10% ou 90% 20% ou 80% 30% ou 70% 40% ou 60% 50% 100 interviews 4,4 6,0 8,0 9,2 9,8 10 200 interviews 3,1 4,3 5,7 6,5 6,9 7,1 300 interviews 2,5 3,5 4,6 5,3 5,7 5,8 400 interviews 2,2 3,0 4,0 4,6 4,9 5,0 500 interviews 2,0 2,7 3,6 4,1 4,4 4,5 600 interviews 1,8 2,4 3,3 3,8 4,0 4,1 800 interviews 1,5 2,1 2,8 3,2 3,4 3,5 1 000 interviews 1,4 1,8 2,5 2,9 3,0 3,1 2 000 interviews 1,0 1,3 1,8 2,1 2,2 2,3 3 000 interviews 0,8 1,1 1,5 1,7 1,8 1,8 4 000 interviews 0,7 0,9 1,3 1,5 1,6 1,6 6 000 interviews 0,6 0,8 1,1 1,3 1,4 1,4 L’intervalle de confiance (parfois appelé « marge d’erreur ») permet de déterminer la confiance qui peut être attribuée à une valeur, en prenant en compte la valeur observée et la taille de l’échantillon. Si le calcul de l’intervalle de confiance concerne les sondages réalisés avec la méthode aléatoire, il est communément admis qu’il est proche pour les sondages réalisés avec la méthode des quotas. Intervalle de confiance
  4. 4. Comprendre le vote des électeurs le jour du vote La sociologie du vote
  5. 5. 5 La sociologie du vote ST Gauche et écologistes dont Union de la gauche et écologistes dont LFI dont PS dont EELV LREM LR et DVD RN Sexe Hommes 35 9 6 11 7 11 26 21 Femmes 37 8 6 12 9 11 28 18 Age 18-24 ans 47 15 6 7 16 11 19 12 25-34 ans 44 10 8 11 12 13 16 19 35-49 ans 38 10 7 9 9 11 24 21 50-64 ans 36 8 7 14 6 10 25 24 65 ans et plus 30 6 4 14 5 12 40 16 Catégories socio- professionnel Catégories aisées 41 9 7 13 10 13 26 15 Catégories populaires 35 9 7 9 7 10 21 25 Inactifs 33 8 5 12 7 10 33 19 Total inférieur à 100%, car les personnes concernées ont pu voter pour d’autres listes Note de lecture : Parmi les 65 ans et plus exprimant un vote, 40% indiquent avoir voté pour une liste LR et DVD
  6. 6. 6 La sociologie du vote ST Gauche et écologistes dont Union de la gauche et écologistes dont LFI dont PS dont EELV LREM LR et DVD RN Vote au 1er tour de l’élection présidentielle 2017 Jean-Luc Mélenchon 81 18 31 17 13 1 7 4 Benoit Hamon 79 20 5 35 17 2 12 3 Emmanuel Macron 36 8 2 15 9 29 28 4 François Fillon 5 1 - 2 1 7 72 14 Marine Le Pen 7 2 1 2 1 2 9 77 Proximité politique La France Insoumise 85 19 53 6 6 2 5 2 Parti socialiste 83 19 3 55 4 4 6 3 Europe Écologie Les Verts 85 27 1 6 44 4 5 1 La République en Marche 14 3 1 7 3 50 31 2 Les Républicains 2 1 - 1 - 2 85 9 Rassemblement National 1 - - 1 - 1 5 91 Sans préférence partisane 34 8 5 12 6 8 32 17 Total inférieur à 100%, car les personnes concernées ont pu voter pour d’autres listes Note de lecture : Parmi les sympathisants LREM exprimant un vote, 50% indiquent avoir voté pour une liste LREM
  7. 7. Contacts Merci de noter que toute diffusion de ces résultats doit être accompagnée des éléments techniques suivants : Le nom de l’Institut « Harris Interactive », le nom du commanditaire « M6 », la méthode d'enquête, les dates de réalisation et la taille de l'échantillon. Jean-Daniel Lévy Directeur délégué – Stratégies politiques et d’opinion 01 44 87 60 30 jdlevy@harrisinteractive.fr

