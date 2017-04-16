Eventi ed iniziative: 17 - 23 aprile 2017 a Gemona

@GemonaTurismo Informa Eventi ed Iniziative a Gemona del Friuli dal 17.04.2017 al 23.04.2017 Dall’11 Marzo al 7 Maggio 201...
  1. 1. @GemonaTurismo Informa Eventi ed Iniziative a Gemona del Friuli dal 17.04.2017 al 23.04.2017 Dall’11 Marzo al 7 Maggio 2017 Sale D’Aronco di Palazzo Elti INCROCI D’ARTE 2017 Mostra collettiva di artisti regionali, curata da Marisa Plos e Nerina Londero per il progetto “Cercando Andersen”. La mostra resterà aperta fino al 07 maggio 2017 con i seguenti orari di apertura: dal martedì alla domenica 10.00 – 12.30 / 14.30 – 18.00 Martedì 18 aprile 2017 ore 20.30 Sagrato del Duomo - Gemona QUELLI DELLA NOTTE Quarto appuntamento con "Quelli della notte" di Gemona del Friuli eccezionalmente di martedì, gruppo di persone, libero e spontaneo, che promuove la salute per mezzo del movimento con la convinzione che l'attività fisica sia la prima medicina per il nostro benessere. Un modo semplice e divertente per stare insieme facendo del bene alla propria salute Per le attività raccomandano: - di portare una torcia o una lampada frontale - di indossare abbigliamento visibile al buio e adatto alle varie condizioni climatiche - di utilizzare calzature adeguate per i percorsi misti (asfalto e sterrato). L'attività è libera e volontaria e quindi ognuno deve fare attenzione a se stesso, anche nel rispetto del codice della strada. I minorenni devono essere accompagnati. E' sempre consigliabile chiedere un consulto medico prima di intraprendere qualsiasi attività motoria. Tre percorsi da 45 minuti a diversa andatura.
  2. 2. @GemonaTurismo Informa Giovedì 13 aprile 2017 ore 17.30 Ritrovo presso Locali Ass. Taboga 13 PASSEGGIAMO INSIEME Tornano gli appuntamenti mensili con le brevi passeggiate gratuite promosse dall'associazione “18 maggio 1370” per promuovere uno stile di vita attivo. Partenza da Piazza del Ferro nel Centro Storico di Gemona. Da venerdì 21 a domenica 30 aprile 2017 Area Festeggiamenti Campolessi FESTEGGIAMENTI DI SAN MARCO 50^ EDIZIONE Tipica sagra paesana organizzata nella borgata e dalla borgata di Campolessi di Gemona. Il primo weekend prevede: - Venerdì 21/04: apertura festeggiamenti e alle 21.00 presso il Centro Parrocchiale lo spettacolo “SUPODAIPO” con il Trio PaTaCos. - Sabato 22/04: Serata Rock con i Tra Palco e Realtà (Ligabue Cover Band). - Domenica 23/04: Stand con degustazione della Latteria Turnaria di Campolessi, il frico girato più grande del mondo, serata liscio. Programma completo: http://bit.ly/2oMnOf0
  3. 3. @GemonaTurismo Informa Domenica 23 aprile 2017 ore ESCURSIONE: LAGO MINISINI, SANT'AGNESE, MONTE CUMIELI E MONTE ERCOLE, TRA STORIA E NATURA Storia e natura si incontrano in questo percorso che propone la visita alla sella di Sant'Agnese, alla relativa chiesetta e al forte del monte Ercole. Punto di partenza è il lago Minisini (sito di interesse comunitario assieme ai Rivoli Bianchi), ma non mancheranno gli aspetti geologici e naturalistici dell'intera zona. Prenotazione obbligatoria entro 2 giorni dall'uscita Costo 8€ adulti - 6€ ragazzi 12-16 anni (numero minimo di partecipanti: 12 persone. Per prenotazioni ed informazioni: 3473232130 / pavees@email.it Per maggiori informazioni: 0432 981441

