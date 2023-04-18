Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

LOOK RAVISHING IN THESE RUBY RINGS UNDER $1000.pptx

Apr. 18, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

conjunctions-group-game-fun-activities-games_120210 (1).pptx
AmericaSolisLeal
How many days of rest needed after hair transplant_00001.ppt
Hair Growth Centre
Rakhi Delivery in Small City's,Rakhibazaar.com.pdf
Rakhi Bazaar
Rakhi Delivery To Worlwide ,Rakhibazaar.com.pptx
Rakhi Bazaar
20thand21stcenturymultimediaformsiv-rizal1-180504053806.pptx
NathanielMagday1
ARE YOU LIVING or ARE YOU SETTLING ?
Du Yu
Pakistani Weddings.pdf
Fatima Ahmed
Custom Ecommerce Development Company | Chetu
Chetu
1 of 6 Ad

LOOK RAVISHING IN THESE RUBY RINGS UNDER $1000.pptx

Apr. 18, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Lifestyle

The gem ranks 9 on the Mohs Scale of Hardness and is, therefore, a great choice of jewelry, you want something you can wear frequently or even every day.
The ruby traces its origins as far back as 2500 B.C. It was first found in present-day Myanmar. Ruby deposits have also been found in India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Thailand, and Vietnam, and later in the USA, Africa, and even Australia.

The gem ranks 9 on the Mohs Scale of Hardness and is, therefore, a great choice of jewelry, you want something you can wear frequently or even every day.
The ruby traces its origins as far back as 2500 B.C. It was first found in present-day Myanmar. Ruby deposits have also been found in India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Thailand, and Vietnam, and later in the USA, Africa, and even Australia.

Lifestyle
Advertisement

Recommended

signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
1.6k views
32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
35.6k views
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
29 slides
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
1.3k views
68 slides
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20.5k views
22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.7k views
17 slides
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
997 views
16 slides
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
26.2k views
16 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

conjunctions-group-game-fun-activities-games_120210 (1).pptx
AmericaSolisLeal
2 views
How many days of rest needed after hair transplant_00001.ppt
Hair Growth Centre
3 views
Rakhi Delivery in Small City's,Rakhibazaar.com.pdf
Rakhi Bazaar
3 views
Rakhi Delivery To Worlwide ,Rakhibazaar.com.pptx
Rakhi Bazaar
2 views
20thand21stcenturymultimediaformsiv-rizal1-180504053806.pptx
NathanielMagday1
3 views
ARE YOU LIVING or ARE YOU SETTLING ?
Du Yu
0 views
Pakistani Weddings.pdf
Fatima Ahmed
0 views
Custom Ecommerce Development Company | Chetu
Chetu
2 views
soulmate sketch
SanuSth
8 views
2022 日本PIAA 國際型錄
ssuser5f206a
6 views
Top Tips For Buying A Mattress | Mattress Sale Perth | Bedworld
Bedworld
7 views
App Controlled Misting System Makes Customizing Your Atmosphere as Simple as ...
iShareContent
2 views
Aamir Liaquat Hussain Biography
hyAli1
7 views
how to go toilet.pptx
JunXiangTransportati
4 views
The Importance OF Rugs | How To Use Rugs | Rugs Designs
Rug Junction
0 views
Noah Shannon Green's Story: How Defying Gender Norms is Empowering
IUEDS
0 views
3_LifeinSNU.pdf
mahlomnom
3 views
TECHNOLOGICS PPT.pptx
AKSHAYNATH12
3 views
Rakhi Delivery in Small City's, Rakhibazaar.com
Rakhi Bazaar
2 views
Rakhi Delivey To Worldwide, Rakhibazaar.com (1).pdf
Rakhi Bazaar
5 views
conjunctions-group-game-fun-activities-games_120210 (1).pptx
AmericaSolisLeal
2 views
27 slides
How many days of rest needed after hair transplant_00001.ppt
Hair Growth Centre
3 views
3 slides
Rakhi Delivery in Small City's,Rakhibazaar.com.pdf
Rakhi Bazaar
3 views
6 slides
Rakhi Delivery To Worlwide ,Rakhibazaar.com.pptx
Rakhi Bazaar
2 views
4 slides
20thand21stcenturymultimediaformsiv-rizal1-180504053806.pptx
NathanielMagday1
3 views
40 slides
ARE YOU LIVING or ARE YOU SETTLING ?
Du Yu
0 views
2 slides

Featured (20)

Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.4k views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143.1k views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.9k views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.9k views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.8k views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.6k views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan
4.8k views
20 Steps To Your Life Passion
Barrie Davenport
31.6k views
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
194k views
The Unintended Outcomes of Unconscious Bias in Performance Management
InsideOut Development
5.7k views
Science of music for work productivity
PGi
19.4k views
Inspirational Lessons Learned From Martin Luther King Jr.
Eagles Talent Speakers Bureau
30.5k views
12 Resolutions for a Great Year at Work
O.C. Tanner
29.9k views
Machine Learning: A Fast Review
Ahmad Ali Abin
19.3k views
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
24 slides
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.4k views
25 slides
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
63 slides
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143.1k views
12 slides
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.9k views
35 slides
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.9k views
18 slides
Advertisement

LOOK RAVISHING IN THESE RUBY RINGS UNDER $1000.pptx

  1. 1. LOOK RAVISHING IN THESE RUBY RINGS UNDER $1000 By Gem Bleu
  2. 2. Overview The gem ranks 9 on the Mohs Scale of Hardness and is, therefore, a great choice of jewelry, you want something you can wear frequently or even every day. The ruby traces its origins as far back as 2500 B.C. It was first found in present-day Myanmar. Ruby deposits have also been found in India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Thailand, and Vietnam, and later in the USA, Africa, and even Australia. This stone is also said to represent love, passion, power, and energy. So it makes sense to have the ruby on your finger as often as possible. Take a look at some of GemBleu’s stunning ruby rings under $1000: -
  3. 3. Our collection of ruby engagement rings feature elegant and stylish designs, like this one, for example. SKU GB050029/20 Metal Type - 14K Metal Color - White Gold Gemstone Name - Ruby Gemstone Species - Corundum Gemstone Shape - Pear Gemstone Color -Red Price: $756.00 Shop Now Free shipping in the US 0.55CT RUBY RING WITH 0.13TCT DIAMONDS SET IN 14K WHITE GOLD
  4. 4. Radiate eclectic charm with this artistic 14K yellow gold ring as your accessory. Featuring oval-cut Ruby and round Diamonds in a world-class setting, this rich-looking ring can go from dressy to luxury-style outfits. Metal Type - 14K Metal Color - Yellow Gold Gemstone Name - Ruby Gemstone Species - Corundum Gemstone Shape - Oval Gemstone Color - Red Price: $978.00 Shop Now Free shipping in the US 1.15CT RUBY RINGS WITH 0.12TCT DIAMOND SET IN 14K YELLOW GOLD
  5. 5. This ring is marvellous and has been crafted to work a treat in your look. This beautiful ring is expertly designed with 18k yellow gold, keeping in mind the latest trend. Adding to its radiance are the shimmering oval-cut Ruby and round Diamonds that are set for added richness. Metal Type - 18K Metal Color - Yellow Gold Gemstone Name - Ruby Gemstone Species - Corundum Gemstone Shape - Oval Gemstone Color - Red Price:$962.00 Shop Now Free shipping in the US 0.43CT RUBY RINGS WITH 0.09TCT DIAMOND SET IN 18K YELLOW GOLD
  6. 6. Contact Gem Bleu +1 (212) 888-1890 admin@gembleu.com We are located at: 15 West 47th Street Suite 600 New York, NY 10036 Our Business Hours: Monday - Friday: 10.00 AM - 6:00 PM Saturday -Sunday: Closed Online Store: https://www.gembleu.com/ Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/gembleu/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gembleu/

×