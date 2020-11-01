Herramientas de colaboracion_en_linea

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Herramientas de colaboración Giselle Penado Martínez #19 "9no B"
concepto Las herramientas colaborativas son aquellas que facilitan la comunicación entre los distintos miembros de un mism...
■ Usuarios múltiples: característica que permite que varios usuarios accedan a la aplicación simultáneamente, y puedan rea...
Gastos de viajes reducidos Ventajas Archivos y calendarios compartidos Acceso global Trabajo en equipo mejorado Facilidad ...
USO DE TODOIST Fundamentos básicos de Todoist - Giselle Penado
SIGUE EL PROGRESO DE TUS TAREAS ● Hoy en día se sabe que nuestro cerebro está diseñado para repasar continuamente las tare...
Añade tareas nuevas! Para añadir una tarea nueva a Todoist, simplemente haz clic en el + o utiliza el atajo de teclado Q p...
—SOMEONE FAMOUS Si sabes que debes completar tu tarea en un día específico, escribe una fecha y/u hora de vencimiento junt...
ORGANIZA TUS PROYECTOS Los proyectos te ayudan a organizar tus tareas en listas independientes.
Tu Todoist viene con una lista de proyectos estándar para empezar, pero tú puedes crear, eliminar, renombrar, editar y asi...
Progreso de tus tareas - Crea proyectos nuevos de Todoist para cosas más ambiciosas o de largo plazo en las que estén trab...
PLANIFICA TU DÍA Pero el verdadero poder de Todoist reside en ayudarte a planificar cómo empleas cada día para garantizar ...
Vistas Hoy y Próximo Tus vistas Hoy y Próximo te permiten ver todas las tareas de todos tus proyectos que vencen hoy, esta...
Vistas Hoy y Próximo Tu vista Hoy te permite concentrarte más fácilmente en las cosas correctas. Consulta esta vista en cu...
Gracias!
Herramientas de colaboración en línea

  1. 1. Herramientas de colaboración Giselle Penado Martínez #19 “9no B”
  2. 2. concepto Las herramientas colaborativas son aquellas que facilitan la comunicación entre los distintos miembros de un mismo proyecto y permiten establecer plazos para realizar tareas y hacer un seguimiento del estado de las mismas. Nos permiten ahorrar tiempo y esfuerzo y, a la larga, dinero.
  3. 3. ■ Usuarios múltiples: característica que permite que varios usuarios accedan a la aplicación simultáneamente, y puedan realizar actividades. ■ Acceso en tiempo real: permite a los usuarios interactuar en la aplicación en el mismo espacio de tiempo. ■ Alcance global: permite usar la aplicación desde cualquier parte geográfica en donde se tenga acceso a Internet. ■ Simultáneo: consiste en que los usuarios puedan realizar actividades al mismo tiempo dentro de la aplicación. Características
  4. 4. Gastos de viajes reducidos Ventajas Archivos y calendarios compartidos Acceso global Trabajo en equipo mejorado Facilidad de comunicación
  5. 5. USO DE TODOIST Fundamentos básicos de Todoist - Giselle Penado
  6. 6. SIGUE EL PROGRESO DE TUS TAREAS ● Hoy en día se sabe que nuestro cerebro está diseñado para repasar continuamente las tareas que tenemos pendientes. Esto es útil si tienes que trabajar en una sola cosa, no si tienes más de 30 tareas que necesitan tu atención. ● Por esta razón, el primer paso para organizar tus proyectos profesionales y personales es sacar todo lo que tienes en tu cabeza y ponerlo en listas de tareas. Desde ahí, puedes empezar a organizar y priorizar pendientes para saber exactamente en qué centrarte y cuándo hacerlo.
  7. 7. Añade tareas nuevas! Para añadir una tarea nueva a Todoist, simplemente haz clic en el + o utiliza el atajo de teclado Q para abrir la ventana de tarea nueva. Escribe el nombre de tu tarea y presiona Enter.
  8. 8. —SOMEONE FAMOUS Si sabes que debes completar tu tarea en un día específico, escribe una fecha y/u hora de vencimiento junto a su nombre. Fechas y horas de vencimientoConsejo Todoist: Todoist reconocerá y añadirá automáticamente la fecha de vencimiento. De esta manera, podrás añadir tareas en nuestras aplicaciones móviles de forma rápida. Si Todoist reconoce un parámetro de fecha automáticamente, pero no quieres que se introduzca como fecha de vencimiento, solo toca o haz clic en el texto resaltado.
  9. 9. ORGANIZA TUS PROYECTOS Los proyectos te ayudan a organizar tus tareas en listas independientes.
  10. 10. Tu Todoist viene con una lista de proyectos estándar para empezar, pero tú puedes crear, eliminar, renombrar, editar y asignar colores a tus proyectos según tu preferencia.
  11. 11. Progreso de tus tareas - Crea proyectos nuevos de Todoist para cosas más ambiciosas o de largo plazo en las que estén trabajando. - Para crear un proyecto nuevo, haz clic en Añadir proyecto bajo la lista completa de proyectos. Escribe el nombre de tu proyecto, selecciona un color para diferenciarlo y presiona Enter. Tu Bandeja de entrada es como una lista predeterminada para las tareas que todavía no tienen proyecto o aquellas que no están relacionadas con ningún proyecto específico. Cuando estés listo/a, simplemente arrastra y suelta esas tareas en el proyecto apropiado. Crea proyectos nuevos Tu bandeja de entrada Puedes añadir una tarea en un proyecto particular escribiendo # en el campo del nombre de la tarea. Todoist te mostrará automáticamente una lista de todos tus proyectos y refinará los resultados a medida que escribas el nombre. Consejo Todoist:
  12. 12. PLANIFICA TU DÍA Pero el verdadero poder de Todoist reside en ayudarte a planificar cómo empleas cada día para garantizar un progreso continuo en lo que es realmente importante para ti.
  13. 13. Vistas Hoy y Próximo Tus vistas Hoy y Próximo te permiten ver todas las tareas de todos tus proyectos que vencen hoy, esta semana o cualquier semana en el futuro. Aquí es donde pasarás la mayor parte de tu tiempo en Todoist.
  14. 14. Vistas Hoy y Próximo Tu vista Hoy te permite concentrarte más fácilmente en las cosas correctas. Consulta esta vista en cualquier momento del día para ver qué tareas son más apremiantes y seleccionar una para trabajar en ella. Hoy Tu vista Próximo hace que planificar tu semana con antelación sea muy fácil. Próximo Mientras que tu vista Hoy te permite anticipar de un vistazo el día que tienes por delante, la vista Próximo te ofrece una panorámica de lo que está por venir.
  15. 15. Gracias!

