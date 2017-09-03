Convolution presentation

Convolutional Networks The Truth About Cats & Dogs Tony Reina
Goals ● What is convolution? ● Why should I care? ● How do I use it?
What is convolution?
What is convolution? Out = 0 for index in number_of_inputs: Out = Out + (input[index] x weight[index])
What is convolution?
What is convolution?
What is convolution? SOURCE: Luis Serrano, Udacity, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-Ol7ZB0MmU
What is convolution? SOURCE: Luis Serrano, Udacity, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-Ol7ZB0MmU
What is convolution? SOURCE: Luis Serrano, Udacity, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-Ol7ZB0MmU
What is convolution? SOURCE: Luis Serrano, Udacity, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-Ol7ZB0MmU
What is convolution? SOURCE: Luis Serrano, Udacity, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-Ol7ZB0MmU Convolutional Kernel Image...
What is convolution? SOURCE: Luis Serrano, Udacity, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-Ol7ZB0MmU
What is convolution? SOURCE: Luis Serrano, Udacity, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-Ol7ZB0MmU
What is convolution? Source: Vincent Dumoulin, https://github.com/vdumoulin/conv_arithmetic Feature Map Kernel or Filter I...
What is convolution? Source: Vincent Vanhoucke, Udacity, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jajksuQW4mc
What is convolution? Source: Vincent Dumoulin and Francesco Visin, https://arxiv.org/pdf/1603.07285.pdf Image Feature Map
What is convolution? Source: Vincent Dumoulin and Francesco Visin, https://arxiv.org/pdf/1603.07285.pdf Image Feature Map
What is convolution? Source: Vincent Dumoulin and Francesco Visin, https://arxiv.org/pdf/1603.07285.pdf Image Feature Map
What is convolution? Source: Vincent Dumoulin and Francesco Visin, https://arxiv.org/pdf/1603.07285.pdf Image Feature Map
What is convolution? Source: Vincent Dumoulin and Francesco Visin, https://arxiv.org/pdf/1603.07285.pdf Image Feature Map
Watch the video: http://setosa.io/ev/image-kernels/
What is convolution? Source: http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0031320315001570 Gabor Filter
What is convolution? “Take the top right corner of the image?”
What is convolution? Convolution creates FEATURE DETECTORS.
ImageNet https://qz.com/1034972/the-data-that-changed-the-direction-of-ai-research-and- possibly-the-world/ 2010-2017
ImageNet 14,197,122 Aeroplanes Bicycles Birds Boats Bottles Buses Cars Cats Chairs Cows Dining tables Dogs Horses Motorbik...
ImageNet
ImageNet Source: https://papers.nips.cc/paper/4824-imagenet-classification-with-deep-convolutional-neural-networks
ImageNet Conventional CV CNN AlexNet
Convolutional Networks AlexNet ● Convolutional Network ● Dropout ● Rectified Linear Unit (ReLu) ● Backpropagation ● Stocha...
Convolutional Networks Prediction Image
Convolutional Networks Prediction Image Backpropagation: http://colah.github.io/posts/2015-08-Backprop/
Convolutional Networks Prediction Image
Convolutional Networks
Convolutional Networks Image Convolutional layers Classifier Source: http://vision03.csail.mit.edu/cnn_art/data/single_lay...
Convolutional Networks
Convolutional Networks
Convolutional Networks Layer (type) Output Shape Param # =================================================================...
Code Example in Keras https://github.com/mas-dse-greina/dse999/blob/master/chapter_19/MNIST%20CNN%20Large%20Notebook.ipynb...
AlexNet v. VGG https://github.com/mas-dse-greina/neon/blob/master/luna16/old_code/LUNA16_VGG.py
Convolutional Networks https://github.com/mas-dse-greina/neon/blob/master/luna16/old_code/LUNA16_VGG.py # Set up the model...
ImageNet Conventional CV CNN ResNet http://karpathy.github.io/2014/09/02/what-i-learned-from-competing-against-a-convnet-o...
ResNet The Residual Network https://github.com/mas-dse-greina/neon/blob/master/luna16/LUNA16_resnet_HDF5.py Kaiming He, Mi...
ResNet The Residual Network https://github.com/mas-dse-greina/neon/blob/master/luna16/LUNA16_resnet_HDF5.py
ResNet The Residual Network https://github.com/mas-dse-greina/neon/blob/master/luna16/LUNA16_resnet_HDF5.py Let the networ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LxfUGhug- iQ&list=PLkt2uSq6rBVctENoVBg1TpCC7OQi31AlC&index=7 For a much better lecture... ...
Convolution presentation

Lecture at UCSD on convolutional networks.

Convolution presentation

  1. 1. Convolutional Networks The Truth About Cats & Dogs Tony Reina
  2. 2. Goals ● What is convolution? ● Why should I care? ● How do I use it?
  3. 3. What is convolution?
  4. 4. What is convolution? Out = 0 for index in number_of_inputs: Out = Out + (input[index] x weight[index])
  5. 5. What is convolution?
  6. 6. What is convolution?
  7. 7. What is convolution? SOURCE: Luis Serrano, Udacity, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-Ol7ZB0MmU
  8. 8. What is convolution? SOURCE: Luis Serrano, Udacity, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-Ol7ZB0MmU
  9. 9. What is convolution? SOURCE: Luis Serrano, Udacity, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-Ol7ZB0MmU
  10. 10. What is convolution? SOURCE: Luis Serrano, Udacity, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-Ol7ZB0MmU
  11. 11. What is convolution? SOURCE: Luis Serrano, Udacity, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-Ol7ZB0MmU Convolutional Kernel Image Classifier
  12. 12. What is convolution? SOURCE: Luis Serrano, Udacity, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-Ol7ZB0MmU
  13. 13. What is convolution? SOURCE: Luis Serrano, Udacity, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-Ol7ZB0MmU
  14. 14. What is convolution? Source: Vincent Dumoulin, https://github.com/vdumoulin/conv_arithmetic Feature Map Kernel or Filter Image
  15. 15. What is convolution? Source: Vincent Vanhoucke, Udacity, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jajksuQW4mc
  16. 16. What is convolution? Source: Vincent Dumoulin and Francesco Visin, https://arxiv.org/pdf/1603.07285.pdf Image Feature Map
  17. 17. What is convolution? Source: Vincent Dumoulin and Francesco Visin, https://arxiv.org/pdf/1603.07285.pdf Image Feature Map
  18. 18. What is convolution? Source: Vincent Dumoulin and Francesco Visin, https://arxiv.org/pdf/1603.07285.pdf Image Feature Map
  19. 19. What is convolution? Source: Vincent Dumoulin and Francesco Visin, https://arxiv.org/pdf/1603.07285.pdf Image Feature Map
  20. 20. What is convolution? Source: Vincent Dumoulin and Francesco Visin, https://arxiv.org/pdf/1603.07285.pdf Image Feature Map
  21. 21. Watch the video: http://setosa.io/ev/image-kernels/
  22. 22. What is convolution? Source: http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0031320315001570 Gabor Filter
  23. 23. What is convolution? “Take the top right corner of the image?”
  24. 24. What is convolution? Convolution creates FEATURE DETECTORS.
  25. 25. ImageNet https://qz.com/1034972/the-data-that-changed-the-direction-of-ai-research-and- possibly-the-world/ 2010-2017
  26. 26. ImageNet 14,197,122 Aeroplanes Bicycles Birds Boats Bottles Buses Cars Cats Chairs Cows Dining tables Dogs Horses Motorbikes People Potted plants Sheep Sofas Trains TV/Monitors PASCAL VOC 21,738
  27. 27. ImageNet
  28. 28. ImageNet Source: https://papers.nips.cc/paper/4824-imagenet-classification-with-deep-convolutional-neural-networks
  29. 29. ImageNet Conventional CV CNN AlexNet
  30. 30. Convolutional Networks AlexNet ● Convolutional Network ● Dropout ● Rectified Linear Unit (ReLu) ● Backpropagation ● Stochastic Gradient Descent
  31. 31. Convolutional Networks Prediction Image
  32. 32. Convolutional Networks Prediction Image Backpropagation: http://colah.github.io/posts/2015-08-Backprop/
  33. 33. Convolutional Networks Prediction Image
  34. 34. Convolutional Networks
  35. 35. Convolutional Networks Image Convolutional layers Classifier Source: http://vision03.csail.mit.edu/cnn_art/data/single_layer.png
  36. 36. Convolutional Networks
  37. 37. Convolutional Networks
  38. 38. Convolutional Networks Layer (type) Output Shape Param # ================================================================= dense_1 (Dense) (None, 784) 615440 _________________________________________________________________ dense_2 (Dense) (None, 10) 7850 ================================================================= Total params: 623,290 Trainable params: 623,290 Non-trainable params: 0 _________________________________________________________________ Layer (type) Output Shape Param # ================================================================= conv2d_1 (Conv2D) (None, 30, 24, 24) 780 _________________________________________________________________ max_pooling2d_1 (MaxPooling2 (None, 30, 12, 12) 0 _________________________________________________________________ conv2d_2 (Conv2D) (None, 15, 10, 10) 4065 _________________________________________________________________ max_pooling2d_2 (MaxPooling2 (None, 15, 5, 5) 0 _________________________________________________________________ dropout_1 (Dropout) (None, 15, 5, 5) 0 _________________________________________________________________ flatten_1 (Flatten) (None, 375) 0 _________________________________________________________________ dense_1 (Dense) (None, 128) 48128 _________________________________________________________________ dense_2 (Dense) (None, 50) 6450 _________________________________________________________________ dense_3 (Dense) (None, 10) 510 ================================================================= Total params: 59,933 Trainable params: 59,933 Non-trainable params: 0 MLP CNN 98.2% 99.3% https://github.com/mas-dse-greina/dse999/blob/master/chapter_19/MNIST%20CNN%20Large%20Notebook.ipynb
  39. 39. Code Example in Keras https://github.com/mas-dse-greina/dse999/blob/master/chapter_19/MNIST%20CNN%20Large%20Notebook.ipynb # define the convolutional model def conv_model(): model = Sequential() # input_shape tells Keras/Tensorflow to # expect a tensor input of 1 x 28 x 28 model.add(Conv2D(30, (5, 5), input_shape=(1, 28, 28), activation='relu')) model.add(MaxPooling2D(pool_size=(2, 2))) model.add(Conv2D(15, (3, 3), activation='relu')) model.add(MaxPooling2D(pool_size=(2, 2))) model.add(Dropout(0.2)) model.add(Flatten()) model.add(Dense(128, activation='relu')) model.add(Dense(50, activation='relu')) model.add(Dense(num_classes, activation='softmax')) # Compile model model.compile(loss='categorical_crossentropy', optimizer='adam', metrics=['accuracy']) return model
  40. 40. AlexNet v. VGG https://github.com/mas-dse-greina/neon/blob/master/luna16/old_code/LUNA16_VGG.py
  41. 41. Convolutional Networks https://github.com/mas-dse-greina/neon/blob/master/luna16/old_code/LUNA16_VGG.py # Set up the model layers vgg_layers = [] # set up 3x3 conv stacks with different number of filters vgg_layers.append(Conv((3, 3, 64), **conv_params)) vgg_layers.append(Conv((3, 3, 64), **conv_params)) vgg_layers.append(Pooling(2, strides=2)) vgg_layers.append(Conv((3, 3, 128), **conv_params)) vgg_layers.append(Conv((3, 3, 128), **conv_params)) vgg_layers.append(Pooling(2, strides=2)) vgg_layers.append(Conv((3, 3, 256), **conv_params)) vgg_layers.append(Conv((3, 3, 256), **conv_params)) vgg_layers.append(Pooling(2, strides=2)) vgg_layers.append(Conv((3, 3, 512), **conv_params)) vgg_layers.append(Conv((3, 3, 512), **conv_params)) vgg_layers.append(Pooling(2, strides=2)) vgg_layers.append(Conv((3, 3, 512), **conv_params)) vgg_layers.append(Conv((3, 3, 512), **conv_params)) vgg_layers.append(Pooling(2, strides=2)) vgg_layers.append(Affine(nout=4096, init=GlorotUniform(), bias=Constant(0), activation=relu)) vgg_layers.append(Dropout(keep=0.5)) vgg_layers.append(Affine(nout=4096, init=GlorotUniform(), bias=Constant(0), activation=relu)) vgg_layers.append(Dropout(keep=0.5)) vgg_layers.append(Affine(nout=1, init=GlorotUniform(), bias=Constant(0), activation=Logistic(), name="class_layer"))
  42. 42. ImageNet Conventional CV CNN ResNet http://karpathy.github.io/2014/09/02/what-i-learned-from-competing-against-a-convnet-on-imagenet/
  43. 43. ResNet The Residual Network https://github.com/mas-dse-greina/neon/blob/master/luna16/LUNA16_resnet_HDF5.py Kaiming He, Microsoft Research Asia (now at Facebook with Yann LeCun) https://arxiv.org/abs/1512.03385
  44. 44. ResNet The Residual Network https://github.com/mas-dse-greina/neon/blob/master/luna16/LUNA16_resnet_HDF5.py
  45. 45. ResNet The Residual Network https://github.com/mas-dse-greina/neon/blob/master/luna16/LUNA16_resnet_HDF5.py Let the network “decide” how deep it needs to be.
  46. 46. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LxfUGhug- iQ&list=PLkt2uSq6rBVctENoVBg1TpCC7OQi31AlC&index=7 For a much better lecture... Andrej Karpathy’s blog: http://karpathy.github.io/

