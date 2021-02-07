01 Toxicologie la science des poisons au service de l'homme

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LA TOXICOLOGIE La science des poisons au service de l’homme Dr. François Parant Biologiste Médical Praticien Hospitalier f...
PLAN du cours de toxicologie o INTRODUCTION : La toxicologie, la science des poisons au service de l’homme o Toxicocinétiq...
février 21 LE MILIEU DE VIE L’organisme humain est en relation avec son milieu par un ensemble d’échanges  Par exemple, l...
TOUTE ACTION A DES CONSÉQUENCES Illustration Sélections de germes résistants Infections humaines – impasses thérapeutiques...
PERSISTANT ORGANIC POLLUTANTS … et les conséquences peuvent être à long terme ! POP (persistant organic pollutants) Leur ...
 Interdiction de consommation et de commercialisation des poissons d’eau douce contaminés par les PCB (mise à jour 20 jui...
février 21 LE MILIEU DE VIE  L’ environnement influence la santé de l’organisme humain Mauvaises habitudes alimentaires ...
LE MILIEU DE VIE  L’idée qu’il existe un lien étroit entre santé et environnement n’est pas nouvelle !  Hippocrate écriv...
SÉCURITÉ ET SANTÉ AU TRAVAIL Seule la maîtrise des risques pour la santé peut rompre le cercle vicieux Tant que l’environn...
La PRÉVENTION Consiste à éviter • l'apparition, • le développement • l'aggravation de maladies, d'incapacités, …. Sont cla...
février 21 PRÉVENTION AU TRAVAIL Généralisation
QU’EST-CE QUE LA TOXICOLOGIE ? février 21
QU’EST-CE QUE LA TOXICOLOGIE ? La toxicologie est la science des poisons Étymologie (grec) o Toxicon = poison o Logos = ét...
LES POISONS Sola dosis facit venenum Paracelse (1493-1541) C'est la dose seule qui fait le poison février 21 A très haute ...
LES POISONS Poison Médicament Digoxine Digitaline Digoxine Nativelle®  cardiotonique Digitalis lanata Principe actif Digi...
LES POISONS Poison Médicament Principe actif Clostridium botulinum Toxine botulique Botox®  La toxine botulique est utili...
février 21 LES POISONS On distingue trois grandes catégories de poisons : o les poisons chimiques (arsenic, cyanure, sarin...
février 21 INTOXICATION Ensemble de troubles du fonctionnement de l'organisme dus à l'absorption d'une substance toxique E...
février 21 Les toxiques peuvent prendre différentes formes physiques : solide (particules et poussières), liquide (dont le...
TOXICOCINÉTIQUE - TOXICODYNAMIE février 21 Toxicocinétique Toxicodynamie et mécanismes d’action Concentration environnemen...
LES EFFETS NOCIFS février 21  locaux ou systémiques Les effets nocifs d’un toxique peuvent être :  réversibles ou irréve...
LA GRAVITÉ DE L’INTOXICATION février 21 La gravité d’une intoxication dépend : o de la voie d'exposition (respiratoire, cu...
LA GRAVITÉ DE L’INTOXICATION février 21 La gravité de l’intoxication dépend : o de la toxicité intrinsèque de la molécule ...
LA SENSIBILITÉ INDIVIDUELLE février 21
LA SENSIBILITÉ INDIVIDUELLE février 21 Populations plus fragiles Saturnisme infantile – toxicité neurologique • Agents chi...
PLOMBÉMIE = concentration de Pb dans le sang février 21 Plus les enfants ont du plomb dans le sang, plus leur QI diminue S...
février 21 Il est fixé deux niveaux de plombémie permettant d’organiser la prévention du saturnisme (intoxication au Pb) i...
COMMENT ÉVALUER UN EFFET TOXIQUE ? février 21
COMMENT ÉVALUER UN EFFET TOXIQUE ? Il existe plusieurs types d’études qui nous permettent d’évaluer les effets d’un toxiqu...
TOXICOLOGIE PRÉDICTIVE vs EXPLICATIVE février 21 TOXICOLOGIE PRÉDICTIVE Études animales in vivo Études in vitro Études in ...
TOXICOLOGIE PRÉDICTIVE - EXPLICATIVE février 21 TOXICOLOGIE EXPLICATIVE  Peut-on expliquer un effet nocif observé par une...
Études épidémiologiques L'épidémiologie est l'étude des facteurs influant sur la santé et les maladies de populations févr...
ÉTUDES ÉPIDÉMIOLOGIQUES Méta-analyse Une méta-analyse, qu’est-ce que c’est ?  Population étudiée : travailleurs  Facteur...
ÉTUDES ÉPIDÉMIOLOGIQUES Méta-analyse Technique statistique qui consiste à réunir les données provenant d'enquêtes différen...
ÉTUDES ÉPIDÉMIOLOGIQUES février 21
ÉTUDES ÉPIDÉMIOLOGIQUES février 21
ÉTUDES ÉPIDÉMIOLOGIQUES workers exposed to wood dust exhibited higher rates of nasal adenocarcinoma than other workers Odd...
ÉTUDES ÉPIDÉMIOLOGIQUES ODDS RATIO février 21 Tableau de contingence Cote : nb de fois où un évènement s’est produit / nb ...
ÉTUDES ÉPIDÉMIOLOGIQUES février 21 Méta-analyse
ÉTUDES ÉPIDÉMIOLOGIQUES février 21 Odds ratio (OR) : 1,86364 / 0,038216 = 48,77 41 ont développés un cancer nasal 63-41 = ...
février 21 o Toxicité intrinsèque ÉTUDES ÉPIDÉMIOLOGIQUES Les poussières de bois o Concentration +++ o Fréquence +++ o Dur...
ÉTUDES ÉPIDÉMIOLOGIQUES Scie circulaire équipée d’une aspiration centralisée février 21 Système d’aspiration centralisée i...
ÉTUDES ÉPIDÉMIOLOGIQUES février 21 Formation
Études expérimentales février 21 TOXICOLOGIE PRÉDICTIVE
ÉTUDES EXPÉRIMENTALES février 21 Identification des mécanismes toxiques Toxicité aiguë - Dose létale 50% (LD50) - Lésions ...
ESSAIS DE TOXICITÉ AIGUË février 21 o DL50 < 5 mg/kg poids pc. : extrêmement toxique* o DL50 est comprise entre 5 et 50 mg...
ESSAIS DE TOXICITÉ AIGUË février 21 La dose létale 50 peut varier considérablement selon la voie d’absorption ! Par voie o...
RICINE février 21 Le parapluie bulgare L'empoisonnement à la ricine le plus célèbre est sans aucun doute l'assassinat en 1...
EXTRAPOLATION À L’HOMME février 21 Une des difficultés est l’extrapolation des données toxicologiques obtenues chez l’anim...
EXTRAPOLATION À L’HOMME février 21 … mais marge d’erreur !
APPLICATION Plan de prévention des risques technologiques (PPRT) février 21 Ineris | Institut national de l'environnement ...
VALEURS SEUILS DE TOXICITÉ AIGUË FRANÇAISES février 21
février 21 APPLICATION Plan de prévention des risques technologiques (PPRT) Sur la figure ci-dessus, les zones rouges repr...
Modélisation Modèles QSARs (Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationship) février 21
MODÉLISATION : modèles QSARs Benzène Toluène Cancérogène avéré +++ H350 Toxicité fœtale H361d Relation entre « structure c...
MODÉLISATION : modèles QSARs Relation entre « structure chimique » et « toxicité » Toxicité = f(propriétés physico-chimiqu...
MODÉLISATION : modèles QSARs Relation entre « structure chimique » et « toxicité » Toxicité = f(propriétés physico-chimiqu...
LES MÉLANGES DE TOXIQUES Est-on capable d’en évaluer les risques ? février 21
LES MÉLANGES DE TOXIQUES Est-on capable d’en évaluer les risques ? février 21 Cas d’un mélange binaire : facteur A + facte...
LES MÉLANGES DE TOXIQUES Est-on capable d’en évaluer les risques ? février 21
LES MÉLANGES DE TOXIQUES Est-on capable d’en évaluer les risques ? février 21 Problème si mélange à n composants !
LES PERTURBATEURS ENDOCRINIENS Nouvel enjeu février 21
LES PERTURBATEURS ENDOCRINIENS De 1989 à 2005, baisse continue du nombre de spermatozoïdes de l’ordre de 1,9 % par an (soi...
LES PERTURBATEURS ENDOCRINIENS Vignes qui jouxtent l’école de Villeneuve (Gironde) février 21
LES PERTURBATEURS ENDOCRINIENS Pulvérisation de produits phytosanitaires à proximité d'habitations dans le Val d'Oise févr...
LES PERTURBATEURS ENDOCRINIENS février 21
LES PERTURBATEURS ENDOCRINIENS février 21
SOUS-SPÉCIALITÉS DE LA TOXICOLOGIE Toxicologie professionnelle Toxicologie hospitalière Toxicologie médico-légale Écotoxic...
TOXICOLOGIE PROFESSIONNELLE février 21 La toxicologie professionnelle (ou industrielle) o décrit les effets nocifs des dif...
TOXICOLOGIE HOSPITALIÈRE En toxicologie hospitalière, le but est d'identifier et de quantifier des médicaments/drogues res...
TOXICOLOGIE HOSPITALIÈRE février 21 Prélèvements Sang (plasma, sérum) Urines Mais aussi : Liquide gastrique Cheveux, … Ana...
TOXICOLOGIE HOSPITALIÈRE février 21 Les intoxications médicamenteuses volontaires (IMV) … par ingestion de médicaments psy...
TOXICOLOGIE MÉDICO-LÉGALE Dans un cadre médico-légal, recherche de substances : - ayant pu jouer un rôle dans la cause de ...
TOXICOLOGIE MÉDICO-LÉGALE février 21 Affaires Marie Lafarge Accusée du crime d’empoisonnement de son mari avec de l’arseni...
TOXICOLOGIE MÉDICO-LÉGALE
ÉCOTOXICOLOGIE Étudie les impacts des agents polluants sur la structure et le fonctionnement des écosystèmes Étudie les im...
  1. 1. LA TOXICOLOGIE La science des poisons au service de l’homme Dr. François Parant Biologiste Médical Praticien Hospitalier francois.parant@chu-lyon.fr février 21
  2. 2. PLAN du cours de toxicologie o INTRODUCTION : La toxicologie, la science des poisons au service de l’homme o Toxicocinétique : absorption, distribution, biotransformation et élimination des xénobiotiques o Toxicodynamie : concepts d'organes, de tissus et de cellules cibles ; agents génotoxiques. o Gaz toxiques (asphyxie, intoxications monoxyde de carbone, sulfure d’hydrogène…) o Toxicologie des métaux lourds (mercure, plomb, cadmium, arsenic, …) o Toxicologie des pesticides o TD (3h) février 21
  3. 3. février 21 LE MILIEU DE VIE L’organisme humain est en relation avec son milieu par un ensemble d’échanges  Par exemple, la respiration permet d’absorber l’oxygène de l’air et d’y rejeter du dioxyde de carbone Ce principe d’action-réaction signifie que toute action a des conséquences Le milieu nous influence et nous l’influençons
  4. 4. TOUTE ACTION A DES CONSÉQUENCES Illustration Sélections de germes résistants Infections humaines – impasses thérapeutiques Avoparcine (proche de la vancomycine) Antibiotiques administrés aux animaux d’élevage • Élevages industriels • Antibiotiques utilisés car effets favorables sur la croissance des animaux Sélection de staphylocoques résistants à la vancomycine 2006 interdiction européenne des antibiotiques promoteurs de croissance février 21
  5. 5. PERSISTANT ORGANIC POLLUTANTS … et les conséquences peuvent être à long terme ! POP (persistant organic pollutants) Leur stabilité chimique leur confère une faible biodégradabilité donc une très longue durée de vie  Bioaccumulation – Bioamplification = les PCB s’accumulent tout le long de la chaîne alimentaire : plus on se trouve en bout de chaîne, plus leur concentration est élevée Les polychlorobiphényles = PCB (parfois appelés pyralènes) sont des composés organiques chlorés comportant deux cycles sur lesquels des atomes de chlore remplacent des atomes d’hydrogène Exemple Il existe de multiples combinaisons possibles dans la répartition des atomes de chlore (de 1 à 10) sur la molécule de biphényle. Ces différentes combinaisons sont dites « congénères » : il en existe 209 de toxicité différente. Plus le nombre d’atomes de chlore est important, plus un PCB est difficile à dégrader.  Les PCB ont été produits industriellement à partir de 1929 jusqu’en 1980. Ils étaient notamment utilisés comme lubrifiants et dans la fabrication des transformateurs électriques  L’alimentation constitue donc la principale voie de contamination de la population générale février 21  Toxicité pour l’homme  jeune enfant fortement exposé aux PCB pendant la grossesse et l’allaitement : diminution du quotient intellectuel, des capacités de mémorisation et d’apprentissage, des fonctions neuromusculaires, etc. – Adultes : cancers
  6. 6.  Interdiction de consommation et de commercialisation des poissons d’eau douce contaminés par les PCB (mise à jour 20 juin 2017) http://www.rhone-mediterranee.eaufrance.fr/pollutions/pollution_PCB/pcb-arretes-interdiction.php février 21 PERSISTANT ORGANIC POLLUTANTS
  7. 7. février 21 LE MILIEU DE VIE  L’ environnement influence la santé de l’organisme humain Mauvaises habitudes alimentaires  obésité  maladies cardiovasculaires - diabète Bactéries multi-résistantes Tuberculose VIH sars-Cov 2 U.V. et cancers cutanés Pollution urbaine, de l’air intérieure, … Exposition professionnelle aux ACD (Agents Chimiques Dangereux) Encéphalopathie spongiforme bovine (ESB) = vache folle Cette épidémie trouverait son origine dans l'utilisation pour l'alimentation des bovins de farines animales
  8. 8. LE MILIEU DE VIE  L’idée qu’il existe un lien étroit entre santé et environnement n’est pas nouvelle !  Hippocrate écrivait dans son traité « Airs, eaux, lieux » : « Pour approfondir la médecine, il faut considérer d’abord les saisons, connaître la qualité des eaux, des vents, étudier les divers états du sol et le genre de vie des habitants » 460 - 377 av JC février 21  Plus près de nous, au XVIIIe siècle, Ramazzini compléta cette approche en « inventant » la santé au travail : « Écoutons Hippocrate : Il faut lui demander (au malade) ce qu’il sent, quelle en est la cause, depuis combien de jours mais à ces questions qu’il me soit permis d’ajouter : “et quel métier fait-il ?” » En 1700, Ramazzini publie son monumental De morbis artificum diatriba (Traité des maladies des artisans) qui, pendant deux siècles, servira de référence
  9. 9. SÉCURITÉ ET SANTÉ AU TRAVAIL Seule la maîtrise des risques pour la santé peut rompre le cercle vicieux Tant que l’environnement de travail reste malsain, les risques potentiels pour la santé subsistent  Identification et évaluation des risques  Mesures de prévention et de contrôle  Environnement malsain  risques pour la santé  Environnement sain Formation du personnel février 21 LE MILIEU DE VIE
  10. 10. La PRÉVENTION Consiste à éviter • l'apparition, • le développement • l'aggravation de maladies, d'incapacités, …. Sont classiquement distinguées • la prévention primaire (= PREVENIR) qui agit en amont de la maladie (ex : vaccination, action sur les facteurs de risque, etc.) • la prévention secondaire (= LIMITER-CORRIGER) qui agit à un stade précoce de son évolution (dépistages, etc.) • et la prévention tertiaire (=REPARER) qui agit sur les complications et les risques de récidive. février 21 SÉCURITÉ ET SANTÉ AU TRAVAIL LE MILIEU DE VIE
  11. 11. février 21 PRÉVENTION AU TRAVAIL Généralisation
  12. 12. QU’EST-CE QUE LA TOXICOLOGIE ? février 21
  13. 13. QU’EST-CE QUE LA TOXICOLOGIE ? La toxicologie est la science des poisons Étymologie (grec) o Toxicon = poison o Logos = étude, science Définition de René TRUHAUT 1974 Discipline qui étudie les substances toxiques, c’est-à-dire les substances qui provoquent des altérations ou des perturbations des fonction des organismes conduisant à des effets nocifs dont le plus grave est la mort Discipline qui étudie les substances toxiques, c’est-à-dire les substances qui provoquent des altérations ou des perturbations des fonction des organismes conduisant à des effets nocifs dont le plus grave est la mort Discipline qui étudie les substances toxiques, c’est-à-dire les substances qui provoquent des altérations ou des perturbations des fonction des organismes conduisant à des effets nocifs dont le plus grave est la mort Discipline qui étudie les substances toxiques, c’est-à-dire les substances qui provoquent des altérations ou des perturbations des fonction des organismes conduisant à des effets nocifs dont le plus grave est la mort La mort de Socrate, Jacques-Louis David. Socrate est condamné à mort par ingestion d'une solution à base de ciguë février 21
  14. 14. LES POISONS Sola dosis facit venenum Paracelse (1493-1541) C'est la dose seule qui fait le poison février 21 A très haute dose, l'eau peut être mortelle ! Il faut tout de même ingérer 8,3 litres d'eau soit environ 5,5 bouteilles de 1,5 litre  hyperhydratation mortelle
  15. 15. LES POISONS Poison Médicament Digoxine Digitaline Digoxine Nativelle®  cardiotonique Digitalis lanata Principe actif Digitalis purpurea Colchicine Colchicum autumnale COLCHIMAX®  anti-goutteux (Goutte = précipitation de cristaux d’acide urique dans les articulations) Taxus baccata = if Paclitaxel puis par hémisynthèse Docétaxel Taxol®  anticancéreux Taxotère®  anticancéreux février 21 Sola dosis facit venenum Paracelse (1493-1541)
  16. 16. LES POISONS Poison Médicament Principe actif Clostridium botulinum Toxine botulique Botox®  La toxine botulique est utilisée en injections locales à faible dose pour provoquer des paralysies musculaires ciblées (muscles du front par exemple) afin d'atténuer temporairement les rides (pendant 5 à 6 mois) février 21 Teralithe® (carbonate de lithium)  Traitement des troubles bipolaires (psychoses maniacodépressives) Lithium Sola dosis facit venenum Paracelse (1493-1541)
  17. 17. février 21 LES POISONS On distingue trois grandes catégories de poisons : o les poisons chimiques (arsenic, cyanure, sarin, phosgène, etc.) o les poisons biologiques (d’origine animale : batrachotoxine, … ; végétale : curare, muscarine, ricine,… ; bactérienne : toxine botulique, ....) o les poisons physiques (radionucléides : rayonnements alpha, bêta, gamma). Les émissions dans l’environnement peuvent être : o Naturelles o Anthropiques (c.-à-d. qui résulte de l’action de l’homme) Exemple : émission atmosphérique de MERCURE Émissions Naturelles Anthropiques Sources Phénomènes volcaniques et certains geysers Industrie, incinération de déchets Quantités 6 000 t/an 1 100 t/an
  18. 18. février 21 INTOXICATION Ensemble de troubles du fonctionnement de l'organisme dus à l'absorption d'une substance toxique Ex. LA POLLUTION de l’environnement
  19. 19. février 21 Les toxiques peuvent prendre différentes formes physiques : solide (particules et poussières), liquide (dont les brouillards), gazeuse (dont les vapeurs) et mixtes (fumées). Phase d’exposition Phases toxicocinétique et toxicodynamique Limiter les émissions Réduire l’exposition INTOXICATION Ensemble de troubles du fonctionnement de l'organisme dus à l'absorption d'une substance toxique Ex. LA POLLUTION de l’environnement
  20. 20. TOXICOCINÉTIQUE - TOXICODYNAMIE février 21 Toxicocinétique Toxicodynamie et mécanismes d’action Concentration environnementale Dose interne Dose biologique effective Absorption Distribution Métabolisme Excrétion Accumulation Organes ou tissus cibles Cellules ou molécules cibles (récepteur, ADN, …) Exposition Effets nocifs o Cytotoxicité o Mutagénèse o Cancérogénèse
  21. 21. LES EFFETS NOCIFS février 21  locaux ou systémiques Les effets nocifs d’un toxique peuvent être :  réversibles ou irréversibles  immédiats ou retardés  avec effets o à seuil de dose (c.-à-d. non toxique en dessous d’une dose seuil) o ou sans seuil de dose (c.-à-d. potentiellement toxique même à faible dose)
  22. 22. LA GRAVITÉ DE L’INTOXICATION février 21 La gravité d’une intoxication dépend : o de la voie d'exposition (respiratoire, cutanée, oculaire, digestive) o des combinaisons entre les produits o de la sensibilité individuelle o de la toxicité intrinsèque de la molécule chimique concernée, tendant à augmenter par exemple avec la grosseur de la molécule d'hydrocarbure, avec la longueur et la finesse des fibres, avec la petitesse des particules de poussières…. o de la concentration, de la fréquence et de la durée d'exposition Concentration Fréquence Durée
  23. 23. LA GRAVITÉ DE L’INTOXICATION février 21 La gravité de l’intoxication dépend : o de la toxicité intrinsèque de la molécule chimique concernée, tendant à augmenter par exemple avec la grosseur de la molécule d'hydrocarbure, avec la longueur et la finesse de la fibre, avec la petitesse des particules de poussières…. o de la concentration, de la fréquence et de la durée d'exposition o de la voie d'exposition (respiratoire, cutanée, oculaire, digestive) o des combinaisons entre les produits o de la sensibilité individuelle Concentration Fréquence Durée o … et de facteurs aggravants évitables - Association au tabac - Association à l’alcool
  24. 24. LA SENSIBILITÉ INDIVIDUELLE février 21
  25. 25. LA SENSIBILITÉ INDIVIDUELLE février 21 Populations plus fragiles Saturnisme infantile – toxicité neurologique • Agents chimiques tératogènes • Monoxyde de carbone (affinité ++ de l’Hb fœtale pour le CO) Pollution atmosphérique Pathologies existantes : respiratoires, rénales, hépatiques, etc.
  26. 26. PLOMBÉMIE = concentration de Pb dans le sang février 21 Plus les enfants ont du plomb dans le sang, plus leur QI diminue Seuil toxique chez l’adulte Chez l’enfant SATURNISME (intoxication au plomb) &
  27. 27. février 21 Il est fixé deux niveaux de plombémie permettant d’organiser la prévention du saturnisme (intoxication au Pb) infantile  un niveau d’intervention rapide, à partir de 50 μg/L (intoxication), impliquant une déclaration obligatoire du cas (formulaire CERFA), seuil devenu officiel depuis le 17 juin 2015, et déclenchant une enquête environnementale et des mesures de protection.  un niveau de vigilance, à partir de 25 μg/L. Son dépassement indique l’existence probable d’au moins une source d’exposition dans l’environnement, nécessite d’informer les familles sur les sources usuelles d’imprégnation et les risques du plomb, et d’effectuer un suivi biologique trimestriel de la plombémie tant qu’elle n’a pas baissé.  Objectif : une plombémie la plus basse possible SATURNISME INFANTILE
  28. 28. COMMENT ÉVALUER UN EFFET TOXIQUE ? février 21
  29. 29. COMMENT ÉVALUER UN EFFET TOXIQUE ? Il existe plusieurs types d’études qui nous permettent d’évaluer les effets d’un toxique. On peut les classer dans QUATRE CATÉGORIES : • les études expérimentales IN VIVO, qui utilisent des animaux (lapin, rat, souris, etc.) • les études IN VITRO, effectuées sur des cultures de tissus ou des cellules • les études théoriques par modélisation (= études IN SILICO) (ex : structure-activité) • les études ÉPIDÉMIOLOGIQUES, qui comparent plusieurs groupes d’individus ou les études de cas février 21 Toxicologie explicative Toxicologie prédictive
  30. 30. TOXICOLOGIE PRÉDICTIVE vs EXPLICATIVE février 21 TOXICOLOGIE PRÉDICTIVE Études animales in vivo Études in vitro Études in silico prédictives (modélisation) « Dossier » toxicologique
  31. 31. TOXICOLOGIE PRÉDICTIVE - EXPLICATIVE février 21 TOXICOLOGIE EXPLICATIVE  Peut-on expliquer un effet nocif observé par une exposition à un toxique ? o Environnement o Travail o Accidents (Dioxine à Seveso, Isocyanate de méthyle à Bhopal, etc.) o Guerres (WWI : Chlore, gaz moutarde à Ypres, etc.) o Gestes volontaires Études épidémiologiques Études de cas Modélisation d’exposition Pour expliquer les effets observés
  32. 32. Études épidémiologiques L'épidémiologie est l'étude des facteurs influant sur la santé et les maladies de populations février 21
  33. 33. ÉTUDES ÉPIDÉMIOLOGIQUES Méta-analyse Une méta-analyse, qu’est-ce que c’est ?  Population étudiée : travailleurs  Facteur (risque) potentiel : exposition aux poussières de bois  Maladie (observation) : cancer février 21
  34. 34. ÉTUDES ÉPIDÉMIOLOGIQUES Méta-analyse Technique statistique qui consiste à réunir les données provenant d'enquêtes différentes mais portant toutes sur un même sujet pour en obtenir une vue synthétique donc plus fiable. février 21
  35. 35. ÉTUDES ÉPIDÉMIOLOGIQUES février 21
  36. 36. ÉTUDES ÉPIDÉMIOLOGIQUES février 21
  37. 37. ÉTUDES ÉPIDÉMIOLOGIQUES workers exposed to wood dust exhibited higher rates of nasal adenocarcinoma than other workers Odds ratio = 10.28 Comment se calcul un Odds ratio ? février 21 10x plus de chances de développer un cancer
  38. 38. ÉTUDES ÉPIDÉMIOLOGIQUES ODDS RATIO février 21 Tableau de contingence Cote : nb de fois où un évènement s’est produit / nb de fois où il ne s’est pas produit Cote « exposés » = a/c Cote « non exposés » = b/d Rapport de cote (Odds ratio) = cote « exposé » / cote « non exposé »
  39. 39. ÉTUDES ÉPIDÉMIOLOGIQUES février 21 Méta-analyse
  40. 40. ÉTUDES ÉPIDÉMIOLOGIQUES février 21 Odds ratio (OR) : 1,86364 / 0,038216 = 48,77 41 ont développés un cancer nasal 63-41 = 22 n’ont pas développés un cancer nasal Cote « exposé » : 41/22 = 1,86364 63 travailleurs exposés aux poussières de bois 12 ont développés un cancer nasal 326-12 = 314 n’ont pas développés un cancer nasal Cote « non exposé » : 12/314 = 0,038216 326 travailleurs non exposés aux poussières de bois
  41. 41. février 21 o Toxicité intrinsèque ÉTUDES ÉPIDÉMIOLOGIQUES Les poussières de bois o Concentration +++ o Fréquence +++ o Durée d'exposition +++ Concentration Fréquence Durée mais Adénocarcinome nasale  faible
  42. 42. ÉTUDES ÉPIDÉMIOLOGIQUES Scie circulaire équipée d’une aspiration centralisée février 21 Système d’aspiration centralisée installé sur une machine à bois chez un fabricant de parquet
  43. 43. ÉTUDES ÉPIDÉMIOLOGIQUES février 21 Formation
  44. 44. Études expérimentales février 21 TOXICOLOGIE PRÉDICTIVE
  45. 45. ÉTUDES EXPÉRIMENTALES février 21 Identification des mécanismes toxiques Toxicité aiguë - Dose létale 50% (LD50) - Lésions aiguës des organes, tissus, cellules… Toxicité chronique Administration à long terme (mois-années) et répétée - Effet d’une exposition de longue durée sur les organes, les tissus, les cellules Études ciblées - Tolérance locale - Génotoxicité – Mutagénicité – Oncogénicité - Reprotoxicité - Tératogénèse Ex. Fixation du monoxyde de carbone sur l’hémoglobine
  46. 46. ESSAIS DE TOXICITÉ AIGUË février 21 o DL50 < 5 mg/kg poids pc. : extrêmement toxique* o DL50 est comprise entre 5 et 50 mg/kg pc. : très toxique o DL50 est comprise entre 50 et 500 mg/kg pc. : toxique o DL50 est comprise entre 0,5 et 5 g/kg pc. : peu toxique o DL50 > 5 g/kg pc. : pas ou peu toxique pc = poids corporel Pour une substance administrée par voie orale, on considère que: * Ex : polonium, cyanure, toxine botulique, … La puissance d'un toxique est mesurée par la dose létale 50 (DL 50) .... ou la concentration létale 50 (si gaz)
  47. 47. ESSAIS DE TOXICITÉ AIGUË février 21 La dose létale 50 peut varier considérablement selon la voie d’absorption ! Par voie orale o DL50 < 20 mg/kg poids pc. X 4000 La ricine est faiblement absorbée par voie orale Par voie intraveineuse ou par inhalation o DL50 < 5 µg/kg poids pc. Exemple de la ricine: Bien que toutes les parties de la plante soient plus ou moins toxiques, ce sont les graines de ricin qui sont les plus dangereuses, aussi bien pour l'homme que pour les animaux. Cette toxicité est essentiellement due à une protéine découverte et nommée " ricine " en 1888 par le chimiste allemand Hermann Stillmark. Bien sûr l'huile de ricin pure ne contient pas de ricine. Après broyage des grains et extraction de l'huile, la ricine se trouve dans le tourteau résiduel dont elle peut alors être facilement isolée. Pourtant si l'huile est insuffisamment purifiée, elle peut contenir des concentrations importantes de ricine.
  48. 48. RICINE février 21 Le parapluie bulgare L'empoisonnement à la ricine le plus célèbre est sans aucun doute l'assassinat en 1978 du dissident bulgare en exil Georgi Markov. Un jour, alors qu'il attendait le bus à Londres pour se rendre à son bureau, on lui injecta le poison dans la jambe au moyen d'un parapluie trafiqué dont la pointe était empoisonnée !! Markov mourut trois jours plus tard. Les services secrets bulgares ainsi que le KGB furent suspectés d'avoir fomenté cet assassinat. Cet épisode est resté célèbre dans les annales de la police londonienne sous le nom de " parapluie bulgare ".
  49. 49. EXTRAPOLATION À L’HOMME février 21 Une des difficultés est l’extrapolation des données toxicologiques obtenues chez l’animal à l’homme Variabilité inter-espèces Ajustements allométriques Les ajustements allométriques permettent d’estimer une « concentration équivalente humaine ». Ils permettent de réduire la valeur des facteurs d’incertitude relatifs aux différences entre deux espèces Dose létale 50
  50. 50. EXTRAPOLATION À L’HOMME février 21 … mais marge d’erreur !
  51. 51. APPLICATION Plan de prévention des risques technologiques (PPRT) février 21 Ineris | Institut national de l'environnement industriel et des risques  SEUILS DE TOXICITÉ AIGUË pour les principaux toxiques industriels SELS = SEL 5% Dans le cadre de la prévention des risques liés à des émissions ACCIDENTELLES dans l'atmosphère de substances chimiques dangereuses
  52. 52. VALEURS SEUILS DE TOXICITÉ AIGUË FRANÇAISES février 21
  53. 53. février 21 APPLICATION Plan de prévention des risques technologiques (PPRT) Sur la figure ci-dessus, les zones rouges représentent des zones d'interdictions tandis que les zones bleues représentent des zones d'autorisations sous conditions. Les zones rouge foncé indiquent les zones très exposées dans lesquelles des expropriations pourront être mises en place. Dans les zones rouge clair, un peu moins exposées, des mesures de délaissement peuvent être mises en place. Dans les zones de couleurs bleues, les logements existants devront faire l’objet de renforcements pour réduire leur vulnérabilité tandis que les nouvelles constructions autorisées seront soumises à des règles de construction plus strictes vis à vis des effets redoutés
  54. 54. Modélisation Modèles QSARs (Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationship) février 21
  55. 55. MODÉLISATION : modèles QSARs Benzène Toluène Cancérogène avéré +++ H350 Toxicité fœtale H361d Relation entre « structure chimique » et « toxicité » février 21
  56. 56. MODÉLISATION : modèles QSARs Relation entre « structure chimique » et « toxicité » Toxicité = f(propriétés physico-chimiques et/ou structurales) 1ère étape À partir de données expérimentales de toxicité issues d’un panel de molécules février 21 1ère étape À partir de données expérimentales de toxicité issues d’un panel de molécules  identification des corrélations « structure chimique » - « toxicité »
  57. 57. MODÉLISATION : modèles QSARs Relation entre « structure chimique » et « toxicité » Toxicité = f(propriétés physico-chimiques et/ou structurales) 2ème étape Prédiction de la toxicité d’une nouvelle molécule synthétisée février 21 Prédiction de la toxicité Mutagène (oui/non) Cancérogène (oui/non) Hépatotoxique (oui/non) Etc.
  58. 58. LES MÉLANGES DE TOXIQUES Est-on capable d’en évaluer les risques ? février 21
  59. 59. LES MÉLANGES DE TOXIQUES Est-on capable d’en évaluer les risques ? février 21 Cas d’un mélange binaire : facteur A + facteur B
  60. 60. LES MÉLANGES DE TOXIQUES Est-on capable d’en évaluer les risques ? février 21
  61. 61. LES MÉLANGES DE TOXIQUES Est-on capable d’en évaluer les risques ? février 21 Problème si mélange à n composants !
  62. 62. LES PERTURBATEURS ENDOCRINIENS Nouvel enjeu février 21
  63. 63. LES PERTURBATEURS ENDOCRINIENS De 1989 à 2005, baisse continue du nombre de spermatozoïdes de l’ordre de 1,9 % par an (soit une baisse d’environ 1/3 en 16 ans) Le nombre des spermatozoïdes d'un homme de 35 ans : - 73,6 millions/mL en 1989 - 49,9 millions/mL en 2005 Forte diminution dans les certaines régions fortement agricoles … d'où l'hypothèse du rôle de facteurs environnementaux (pesticides, autres produits...) susceptibles de perturber le fonctionnement hormonal Le Moal et al., 2012 Human Reproduction février 21 < 45 millions mL : allongement du délai de conception < 15 millions mL : seuil d’infertilité
  64. 64. LES PERTURBATEURS ENDOCRINIENS Vignes qui jouxtent l’école de Villeneuve (Gironde) février 21
  65. 65. LES PERTURBATEURS ENDOCRINIENS Pulvérisation de produits phytosanitaires à proximité d'habitations dans le Val d'Oise février 21
  66. 66. LES PERTURBATEURS ENDOCRINIENS février 21
  67. 67. LES PERTURBATEURS ENDOCRINIENS février 21
  68. 68. SOUS-SPÉCIALITÉS DE LA TOXICOLOGIE Toxicologie professionnelle Toxicologie hospitalière Toxicologie médico-légale Écotoxicologie, … février 21
  69. 69. TOXICOLOGIE PROFESSIONNELLE février 21 La toxicologie professionnelle (ou industrielle) o décrit les effets nocifs des différents agents chimiques industriels utilisés sur les lieux de travail La toxicologie professionnelle (ou industrielle) o décrit les effets nocifs des différents agents chimiques industriels utilisés sur les lieux de travail o définit les niveaux permissibles d'exposition et les moyens de mesurer la concentration de ces substances dans l'air ambiant ou sur les surfaces des postes de travail La toxicologie professionnelle (ou industrielle) o décrit les effets nocifs des différents agents chimiques industriels utilisés sur les lieux de travail o définit les niveaux permissibles d'exposition et les moyens de mesurer la concentration de ces substances dans l'air ambiant ou sur les surfaces des postes de travail o définit la surveillance et le dépistage biologique des effets toxiques chez les travailleurs La toxicologie professionnelle (ou industrielle) o décrit les effets nocifs des différents agents chimiques industriels utilisés sur les lieux de travail o définit les niveaux permissibles d'exposition et les moyens de mesurer la concentration de ces substances dans l'air ambiant ou sur les surfaces des postes de travail o définit la surveillance et le dépistage biologique des effets toxiques chez les travailleurs Poste de soudure avec aspiration localisée des fumées Valeurs limites d'exposition professionnelle (VLEP) Exemple : Professionnels exposés au plomb • Examen biologique : dosage de l’hémoglobine  dépistage d’une anémie • Biométrologie : dosage du plomb sanguin
  70. 70. TOXICOLOGIE HOSPITALIÈRE En toxicologie hospitalière, le but est d'identifier et de quantifier des médicaments/drogues responsables d'intoxications février 21 Les intoxications aiguës peuvent être : o volontaires (tentatives de suicides, toxicomanie) o accidentelles (enfant, milieu domestique ou professionnel, surdosage thérapeutique) o ou criminelles
  71. 71. TOXICOLOGIE HOSPITALIÈRE février 21 Prélèvements Sang (plasma, sérum) Urines Mais aussi : Liquide gastrique Cheveux, … Analyses toxicologiques et biologiques Caractéristiques physiologiques (femmes enceintes, enfants, personnes âgées, etc.) Comorbidités (insuffisance rénale, hépatique, etc.) Interprétation Analyses toxicologiques en toxicologie d’urgence
  72. 72. TOXICOLOGIE HOSPITALIÈRE février 21 Les intoxications médicamenteuses volontaires (IMV) … par ingestion de médicaments psychotropes sont les plus fréquentes et surviennent dans un contexte de crise qu’il conviendra de résoudre dans le cadre d’une prise en charge globale avec l’aide des psychiatres.
  73. 73. TOXICOLOGIE MÉDICO-LÉGALE Dans un cadre médico-légal, recherche de substances : - ayant pu jouer un rôle dans la cause de la mort - ayant pu jouer un rôle lors d’une intoxication non létale - ayant pu modifier le comportement d’un individu Dans un cadre médico-légal, recherche de substances : - ayant pu jouer un rôle dans la cause de la mort - ayant pu jouer un rôle lors d’une intoxication non létale - ayant pu modifier le comportement d’un individu Dans un cadre médico-légal, recherche de substances : - ayant pu jouer un rôle dans la cause de la mort - ayant pu jouer un rôle lors d’une intoxication non létale - ayant pu modifier le comportement d’un individu Dans un cadre médico-légal, recherche de substances : - ayant pu jouer un rôle dans la cause de la mort - ayant pu jouer un rôle lors d’une intoxication non létale - ayant pu modifier le comportement d’un individu Mathieu Orfila (1787-1853) Pionnier de toxicologie médico-légale février 21 Cadre médico-légal Relatif à la médecine légale. Qui a pour objet de faciliter la découverte de la vérité par un tribunal civil ou pénal (expertise médico-légale) ou de préparer certaines dispositions légales, réglementaires ou administratives (certificat médico-légal)
  74. 74. TOXICOLOGIE MÉDICO-LÉGALE février 21 Affaires Marie Lafarge Accusée du crime d’empoisonnement de son mari avec de l’arsenic, alors considéré comme le roi des poisons, elle a été condamnée en 1840 aux travaux forcés à perpétuité. Affaires Marie Besnard Plus récemment, en 1949, Marie Besnard ou « la veuve noire » a été accusée de la mort de douze personnes de son entourage par empoisonnement à l’arsenic Affaires de la « Josacine empoisonnée » 1994 a été l’année de l’affaire de la Josacine® empoisonnée : Emilie Tanay, une fillette de neuf ans, prend son antibiotique (Josacine®), lui trouve mauvais goût et décède peu après. Les analyses du flacon de Josacine® ainsi que celles des prélèvements autopsiques de la fillette ont révélé la présence de cyanure Affaires Alexandre Litvinenko En 2006, Alexandre Litvinenko, un ex-officier des services secrets russes, est empoisonné à Londres par une substance radioactive, le polonium Le polonium 210 est un poison très puissant produit en très faibles quantités - Il suffit d'une quantité infime (inférieure au microgramme) pour provoquer l'empoisonnement
  75. 75. TOXICOLOGIE MÉDICO-LÉGALE
  76. 76. ÉCOTOXICOLOGIE Étudie les impacts des agents polluants sur la structure et le fonctionnement des écosystèmes Étudie les impacts des agents polluants sur la structure et le fonctionnement des écosystèmes Étudie les impacts des agents polluants sur la structure et le fonctionnement des écosystèmes février 21

