Un an�lisis de la estructura del relato y los eventos principales FITO RIDAO
Presentaci�n del personaje y momento clave donde se vende a s� mismo para conseguir el puesto, se define porque el que le ...
6 min
7 min
8 min
9 min
10 min
12 min
Deja a una pasajera en un hotel. Ves las calles de NuevaYork y lo que �l ve. 14 min
Aislamiento a pesar de estar acompa�ado. 15 min
20 min
Travis le compra un disco como regalo. VO habla sobre Betsy y su primer encuentro con ella. 27 min
Se habla de la situaci�n pol�tica y las paranoias deTravis. Es la primera vez que habla de sus paranoias con una persona r...
Pimp Matthew la saca del taxi a la fuerza. 31 min
33 min
Corta directamente al hombre tocando la bater�a. 34 min
38 min
Hay un peque�o narrador que hace que empatices con el agresor. 39 min
40 min
Travis intenta sincerarse con su colega pero �l no le entiende y le propone solucionar sus problemas con comprar una pisto...
50 min Vemos aTravis degenerar en sus h�bitos en casa, calentarse la cabeza con los discursos de Palantine y hacemos trans...
52 min Aunque le reconoce, las dos pasan de su culo y se van con dos desconocidos.
53 min
55 min
58 min
Primer acercamiento con intenciones de herir pero no hace nada. 60 min
Famosa escena del espejo hablando solo en su casa. 66 min
Se ve en medio de un atraco a una tienda y mata al atracador. Hasta cierto punto podr�a estar justificado como en defensa ...
71 min
75 min Convence a Iris para que desayune con �l.
Intenta convencerla para que vuelve a retomar una vida normal. 85 min
90 min
93 min
98 min
106 min
Realizado por FITORIDAO
Taxi driver - Análisis Visual
Taxi driver - Análisis Visual

Análisis visual de la estructura del relato y los eventos principales de la película Taxi Driver de Martin Scorsese.

Taxi driver - Análisis Visual

  Un an�lisis de la estructura del relato y los eventos principales FITO RIDAO
  Presentaci�n del personaje y momento clave donde se vende a s� mismo para conseguir el puesto, se define porque el que le contrata le pregunta. 3 min
  6 min
  7 min
  8 min
  9 min
  10 min
  12 min
  Deja a una pasajera en un hotel. Ves las calles de NuevaYork y lo que �l ve. 14 min
  Aislamiento a pesar de estar acompa�ado. 15 min
  20 min
  Travis le compra un disco como regalo. VO habla sobre Betsy y su primer encuentro con ella. 27 min
  Se habla de la situaci�n pol�tica y las paranoias deTravis. Es la primera vez que habla de sus paranoias con una persona real fuera de su diario. 28 min
  Pimp Matthew la saca del taxi a la fuerza. 31 min
  33 min
  Corta directamente al hombre tocando la bater�a. 34 min
  38 min
  Hay un peque�o narrador que hace que empatices con el agresor. 39 min
  40 min
  Travis intenta sincerarse con su colega pero �l no le entiende y le propone solucionar sus problemas con comprar una pistola. 45 min
  50 min Vemos aTravis degenerar en sus h�bitos en casa, calentarse la cabeza con los discursos de Palantine y hacemos transici�n al taxi de d�a, para volver al taxi de noche.
  52 min Aunque le reconoce, las dos pasan de su culo y se van con dos desconocidos.
  53 min
  55 min
  58 min
  Primer acercamiento con intenciones de herir pero no hace nada. 60 min
  Famosa escena del espejo hablando solo en su casa. 66 min
  Se ve en medio de un atraco a una tienda y mata al atracador. Hasta cierto punto podr�a estar justificado como en defensa propia. 70 min
  71 min
  75 min Convence a Iris para que desayune con �l.
  Intenta convencerla para que vuelve a retomar una vida normal. 85 min
  90 min
  93 min
  98 min
  106 min
  Realizado por FITORIDAO

