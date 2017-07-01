Resumen de la entrevista La entrevista es una técnica cualitativa de recogida de información en la que participan dos indi...
Tipos de entrevista Entrevista estructurada Este tipo de entrevista, sigue una serie de preguntas fijas que han sidoprepar...
Entrevista focalizada entrevista estructurada que valora silos candidatos. cuentan o no con las competencias que se requie...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Resumen de la entrevista

46 views

Published on

la entrevista

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
46
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
3
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Resumen de la entrevista

  1. 1. Resumen de la entrevista La entrevista es una técnica cualitativa de recogida de información en la que participan dos individuos. Funcionesde laEntrevista:  Obtenerinformaciónde individuosygrupos  Facilitarlarecolecciónde información  Influirsobre ciertosaspectosde laconductade una personaogrupo.  Es una herramientayunatécnicaextremadamenteflexible,capazde adaptarse a cualquiercondición.
  2. 2. Tipos de entrevista Entrevista estructurada Este tipo de entrevista, sigue una serie de preguntas fijas que han sidopreparadascon anterioridad se aplicanlas mismas preguntas a todos los entrevistados. Entrevistano estructurada Se trabaja conpreguntas abiertas, sinunorden preestablecido, adquiriendo las características de conversación Esta técnica consiste en realizarpreguntas de acuerdoa lasrespuestas que vayan surgiendodurante la entrevista
  3. 3. Entrevista focalizada entrevista estructurada que valora silos candidatos. cuentan o no con las competencias que se requieren Entrevista a profundidad Cubreuno o dos temas pero en mayor profundidad se caracteriza por la carencia de estructura

×