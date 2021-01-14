Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sonda N° 1: Jacinta y Margarita Nombre Jacinta 1950 1970 1960 1970 2000 Infancia Adolescencia Hogar Trabajo Celebraciones
Sonda N° 1: Jacinta y Margarita Nombre Jacinta 1960 1990 2020 1950 1950 Invierno Verano Comunidad Familia Paisaje Natural
Sonda N° 1: Jacinta y Margarita Nombre Margarita 1950 1960 1970 1980 1990 Infancia Adolescencia Familia Hogar Hogar
Sonda N° 1 Jacinta y Margarita Nombre Margarita 2020 2020 2020 2010 1990 Comunidad Celebraciones Invierno Verano Paisaje N...
Respuestas Sonda n°1: Jacinta y Margarita

Tabla resultados sonda 1, jacinta y margarita

  1. 1. Sonda N° 1: Jacinta y Margarita Nombre Jacinta 1950 1970 1960 1970 2000 Infancia Adolescencia Hogar Trabajo Celebraciones Alegría Tristeza Nostalgia Indignación Entusiasmo Chimba Norte Iglesia Petorca Escuela N°31 Localidad Petorca AñoConcepto Lugar RecuerdoSentimiento Chimba Norte, hermoso lugar, en cuyo llano está la casa donde transcurrió mi primera infancia. Mis recuerdos se encaminan hacia la parte baja que era recorrido por el río Petorca, agresivo en invierno y apacible en verano. La cordillera de la costa y la quebrada del “agua de la perra” la abrazan por el norte. Hermosos parajes formados por bosques de canelo y prósperos potreros, en donde pastaba el ganado de los lugareños. Allí quedaron los juegos en los carretones que hacían mis hermanos y que en la tarde se transformaban en tranvías que corrían abajo, cuyos pasajeros eran mis hermanos y primas acompañadas de sus muñecas que oficiaban de hijos. En esta etapa se conoce el amor y el dolor. Mis hermanos y mi corazón comenzaban a danzar el “Danubio azul” y la indolencia de la edad, hacía que buscaramos lugares, donde nuestros padres no pudieran saber que “andábamos enredadas en amoríos” Así fue como nuestros lugares preferidos eran el río, los callejones oscuros y el campanario de la iglesia cuyos discretos testigos eran los murciélagos, lechuzas y palomas. A veces el pololeo duraba en otras oportunidades era cortito. Desde la década de los 60 que mi hogar ha sido donde resido actualmente. La casa paterna me ha cobijado por décadas y vio crecer a mis hijos, era una casa de mucha data, el terremoto del año 1971. si bien lo averió, no era para demolerla, pero mi padre a instancia de sus hijas, construyó una de madera más segura y nadie se movía con los temblores. Con el paso del tiempo comenzó la añoranza por la casa antigua y en los veranos habitábamos las piezas de barro por lo frescas y amplias. En la década de los 70 comencé mi labor docente, después de una abrupta salida de la Esc. Normal La Reina. Mis inicios fueron en la Esc. N° 31, hoy liceo José Manuel Borgoño, supliendoaprofesoresexoneradosydesaparecidos.Fueuncomienzomuyabusadordespués de dos años de trabajo, jamás me pagaron. Por ser profesora normalista no tenía buena fama. Las celebraciones más importantes de Petorca comienzan con la semana santa. El jueves santolaliturgiaversasobreellavadodelospies,dondeseconvocaa12personasalavarseun pie, luego viene la adoración o acompañamiento de Jesús antes de ser apresado, El viernes es un día en que todo es muy sobrio. El almuerzo no debe contener carne, el quehacer del hogar debe ser postergado. A las 15:00 hrs se va al templo, porque comienza la agonía de Jesús,despuésdelaslecturasbíblicasbajanaJesúsdelacruzyloponenenelsepulcroparala adoracióndelosfieles.Elsábadosantoeltemploflorece,porquelasfloresquefueronquitadas días antes, ahora adornan las naves de la iglesia, esperando el momento de resurrección.
  2. 2. Sonda N° 1: Jacinta y Margarita Nombre Jacinta 1960 1990 2020 1950 1950 Invierno Verano Comunidad Familia Paisaje Natural Nostalgia Alegria Tristeza/ Enojo Nostalgia Alegria Localidad Petorca Chincolco Petorca Los Higueros El Monte (Bosque de canelos) AñoConcepto Lugar RecuerdoSentimiento Los inviernos de mi infancia me trasladan a la época en que llovía mucho y nevaba por igual, la ventana de mis recuerdos se abre para ver a mis padres: uno haciendo las sopaipillas y el otro friendolas. Mi madre era incansable haciendo y friendo picarones. La prole teníamos la misión de desgranar el maíz que se amontonaba en la pieza de las legumbres, para eso usábamos unas desgranadoras que mis padre hacía con los tarros de conservas clavados en una tabla rectangular para poderlas tomar. (...) Cuánta alegría nos proporcionaba la llegada de esta estación, porque nos reunía a todos los amigos que habíamos permanecido dispersos durante el año. Era momento de elegir la reina del verano, por lo que comenzaron las reuniones y planificaciones de eventos para reunir fondos para la compra de votos. Había una participación de los sectores más poblados de Petorca: era El Llano y el Centro. Mientras fue el auge del oro, Petorca fue muy próspero, luego vino el receso y el hombre volvía a preocuparse de la agricultura, hortalizas, sus ganados y cabrerios, pero como nada es eterno, comenzó la merma del agua, agudizandose con los plantios de paltos, nogales, limones, la intervención de los ríos la acumulación de agua en piscinas construidas en los contrafuertes cordilleranos, por lo que el río paso a ser una leyenda y el agua que regaba los huertos en los hogares y le daba vida a los cabrerios y demás animales, hasta el día de hoy es un sueño. Los vecinos siguen conformándose con los camiones aljibes (...) Al continuar por la Chimba Norte y comenzar el antiguo camino hacia Chincolco, la olla del río Petorca, ofrecía hermosos bosques de canelos, maitenes, chilcas, zarzamoras, alimentadas por vertientes. Allí los lugareños despejaban terrenos donde tenían los sembrados y pastaban sus animales. Mi padre y nosotros (6 hermanos/as) cruzabamos diariamente El Monte (así le llamaban al bosque de canelos y maquis) para llegar a los potreros, a la ladera de los cuales los sauces formaban túneles que nos cubrían del calor en el veranos y servían de abrigo a los animales en invierno. Detrás del (morro) cerro los Higueros y bordeando el “Morro de la viña” se llega a un apacible lugar “Los higueros”, donde mi abuelo materno era el administrador, ahí criaba cabras, vacunos, aves y muchos patos que aprovechaban en estanque (que) acumulaba el agua que venía de una vertiente, donde los quillayes y litres crecían con mucha fuerza, A este lugar las visitas llegaban a caballo o en carretela y los niños entonces caminábamos. Quisiera que mi comuna en un futuro no muy lejano se vea beneficiado con el agua. Que esta agua sea para todos sino en partes iguales, que se bene- ficien todas las personas. Que el estado invierta en plantas desalinizadoras para que las empresas no agoten el agua que le corresponde a las personas y a los animales. Había fuentes de trabajo y el turista se interesaría por esta parte que tiene tanta historia. Anhelo
  3. 3. Sonda N° 1: Jacinta y Margarita Nombre Margarita 1950 1960 1970 1980 1990 Infancia Adolescencia Familia Hogar Hogar Alegría Alegría Tristeza / Enojo Esperanza Satisfacción Localidad Petorca Localidad Petorca Localidad Petorca Localidad Petorca Escuela N° 27 Hierro Viejo AñoConcepto Lugar RecuerdoSentimiento Mi infancia transcurrió en Petorca, entre estudios y juegos. En mi barrio había un gran y amistoso grupo de niños y niñas que compartía juegos en la calle Silva, frente a nuestras casas. Eso era posible y sin riesgo para nosotros, porque los vehículos existentes en el pueblo no superaban la cantidad de cinco, los que circulaban de vez en cuando. “La calle era nuestra”. Practicabamos juegos propios de otoño-invierno (luche, saltar la soga, las bolitas, partido peleado, etc) primavera: volantín, rondas. Verano con principal recreación en piscina pública y el río. En este período de mi vida, continuaba siendo importante el estudio, pero el centro de reunión para la recreación fue la plaza de Petorca. En ella también compartía con un grupo de amigos/as, que se amplió a otras personas del mismo pueblo, pero que vivían más lejos de mi casa. Participé activamente en eventos programados en la Escuela, como era Fiesta de la Primavera, veladas, revista de gimnasia. Me interesaba mucho participar en coros y bailes (ballet, folklore). En esta década continué viviendo en Petorca, después de haber estudiado en la Normal en Santiago y ya tenía mi propia familia, mi esposo y dos hijos. Esta década comenzó bien, pero terminó hecha un desastre para mi familia, con motivo de la dictadura militar. Nos mantuvimos como familia en pie, gracias a que no perdí el trabajo y que nos apoyamos entre todos, incluidos mis padres. Mi esposo fue preso político por pensar diferente. Mis hijos y yo pasamos momentos muy difíciles. A pesar de la dictadura y terremoto, ya teníamos nuestra casa, nuestro hogar, en un terreno donado por mi madre. Fue nuestra gran ilusión avanzar con la ampliación de la casa, pero no nos fue posible, los problemas continuaban por efecto de la dictadura, pero como familia estábamos unidos, nuestros hijos estudiando y el calor de nuestro hogar ahí presente, siempre en la calle Silva 900 en Petorca. El lugar donde me desempeñaba como profesora de Educación Básica desde el año 1965 hasta 1994 era la Escuela n°27 de Petorca, después se denominó Escuela F31, para finalmente ser, hasta la actualidad, Liceo José Manuel Borgoño Núñez. Este establecimiento educacional me vió crecer como profesional, como también me vió disfrutar y soñar junto a mis alumnos. En junio del año 1994, asumí como directora en la Esc. Fdo. García Oldini. Este fue un gran desafío en mi vida laboral, me sentí realizada como profesora al incursionar en la educación, desde otro ángulo.Trabajé 14 años en esta escuela de Hierro Viejo, donde conté con el apoyo de toda la comunidad Educativa.
  4. 4. Sonda N° 1 Jacinta y Margarita Nombre Margarita 2020 2020 2020 2010 1990 Comunidad Celebraciones Invierno Verano Paisaje Natural Alegría / Entusiasmo Entusiasmo Alegría / Nostalgia Felicidad Felicidad/ Entusiasmo Localidad Petorca Localidad Petorca Localidad Petorca Localidad Petorca Localidad Petorca AñoConcepto Lugar RecuerdoSentimiento Como integrante de la unco. Cultura de Petorca, he tenido la oportunidad de relacionarme con personas que conocen o practican actividades relacionadas con las tradiciones de esta comuna, como: artesanos, poetas populares, cantores a lo divino, escritores, pintores, escultores. Además, pertenezco al club adulto mayor “Bella esperanza” “Consejo consultivo hospital Petorca”. Encuentro de cantores a lo divino en el contexto de festividad de la Virgen de la Merced de Petorca y en alojadas de la Virgen en Chincolco. Las diferentes celebraciones en nuestra comuna en honor a la Virgen, motivó a Unco. Cultura a presentar 2 proyectos a Fondart regional, para realizar “talleres de canto a lo divino en Esc. rurales” los que dejaron en evidencia que este patrimonio intangible está aún presente en familias de sectores más rurales de la comuna de Petorca. Todos los años, el último sábado de septiembre los cantores a lo divino de la provincia participan de la Vigilia en templo de Petorca a testimoniar su fe en la Virgen de la Merced. Vienen a mi memoria esos largos días de lluvia intensa, miraba por la ventana hacia la calle y solía ver correr el agua por la calle, formando surcos en la tierra. Las noches eran más entretenidas, nos sentabamos cerca de un gran brasero de cobre, tomábamos mate acompañado de pan amasado y queso de cabra asado a las brasas… hacíamos un alto para jugar a la lotería...todo esto armonizado con entretenidas historias. Se vienen a la memoria días de verano de mi infancia, en que mi padre, después de salir de su trabajo, me llevaba a la piscina municipal de Petorca. Cada tarde, cuando se acercaba la hora de regreso de mi padre, la ansiedad que provocaba esa espera me consumía, a cada momento salía a ver si venía… mi felicidad era enorme, caminaba a su lado, deseosa de llegar pronto. Aprendí a nadar, gracias a papá, esos momentos vividos nunca los he olvidado. El sector de Pedernal reúne todos los requisitos como para ser considerado un lugar privilegiado con una belleza natural muy especial. Los cerros rocosos se elevan arrogantes, haciendo gala de sus formas y colores. La piedra llamada pedernalita, da la posibilidad a artesanos, de plasmar en ellas sus creaciones. Ya miles de años atrás, pueblos originarios marcaron su paso con los petroglifos.

