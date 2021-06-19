Apresentation huesos neurocraneo y viscerocraneo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
OSTEOLOGÍA CABEZA (cráneo)
Huesos del cráneo  Neurocráneo  Viscerocráneo
Huesos del neurocráneo  Frontal  Parietal (2)  Temporal (2)  Occipital  Etmoides  Esfenoides
Neurocráneo Cubierta ósea del encéfalo Base Calvaria o bóveda
Huesos de la base  Esfenoides  Etmoides  Temporal  Occipital
Huesos de la bóveda  Frontal  Parietal
NEUROCRÁNEO Huesos individuales
Hueso frontal Espina, sutura metópica, arco supraciliar, eminencia frontal Senos frontales.
Hueso frontal Articula con:  Parietal  Nasal  Maxila  Cigomático  Lacrimales  Etmoides  Esfenoides Forma el techo d...
Frontal Articula con: nasal, maxila, lacrimal, etmoides, esfenoides. Cara medial de la órbita Cara ventral de la órbita
Frontal Articula con:  Cigomático  Esfenoides Vista lateral de la órbita
Hueso parietal Articula con:  Frontal  Esfenoides  Temporal  Occipital  Parietal
Hueso parietal Articula con:  Frontal  Esfenoides  Temporal  Occipital  Parietal
Hueso parietal Articula con:  Frontal  Esfenoides  Temporal  Occipital  Parietal
Hueso parietal Articula con:  Frontal  Occipital
Hueso parietal Articula con:  Temporal  Occipital  Parietal
Hueso temporal: regiones Vista lateral Vista inferior
Hueso temporal Apófisis cigomática, fosa mandibular, apófisis estiloides, mastoides, Cond. Aud. Externo e interno, escama ...
Hueso temporal Articula con:  Parietal  Esfenoides  Cigomático  Occipital  Esfenoides  Mandíbula Forma fosa craneana...
Hueso Occipital
Hueso Occipital Articula con:  Temporal  Occipital  Parietal  Esfenoides
Hueso Occipital Articula con:  Temporal  Parietal  Esfenoides
Hueso Etmoides Vista frontal Vista dorsal
Hueso Etmoides Vista superior Vista inferior
Hueso Etmoides Vista lateral Vista medial Articula con: esfenoides, frontal, nasal, vomer, cartílago del tabique nasal lag...
Hueso Etmoides Corte coronal Corte transversal
Hueso Etmoides Articula con: esfenoides, frontal, nasal, vomer, cartílago del tabique nasal lagrimal, palatino.
Hueso esfenoides Vista inferior: ala mayor y menor, fisura orbital superior, cuerpo, foramen oval cresta esfenoidal, cara ...
Hueso esfenoides Vista anterior: ala mayor y menor, cuerpo, fisura orbital superior, seno esfenoidal, forámen redondo mayo...
Hueso esfenoides Cara superior: Ala mayor y menor, fosa hipofisiaria, fisura orbital superior Conducto óptico, forámen ova...
Hueso esfenoides Vista posterior: conducto óptico, ala mayor y menor, dorso de la silla, Fisura orbitaria superior, clinoi...
Hueso Esfemoides Base de cráneo
Hueso Esfenoides Vista inferior Vista superior Articula con: occipital, temporal, etmoides, frontal. Forma fosa craneal me...
Hueso Esfenoides Vista inferior Vista lateral Articula con: frontal, temporal, parietal, occipital, vomer.
Hueso Esfenoides Articula con: palatino, temporal.
Hueso Esfenoides Articula con: palatino, etmoides, vomer, occipital.
Huesos del viscerocráneo  Maxilar  Mandíbula  Etmoides  Vomer  Cigomático  Palatino  Masal  Lacrimal
Maxila Forma el piso de la órbita
Maxila Articula con:  Frontal  Nasal  Lagrimal  Cigomático
Maxila Articula con:  Lagrimal  Frontal  Nasal  Cigomático  Etmoides  Palatino  Esfenoides Cara medial de la cavida...
Maxila Articula con:  Esfenoides  Frontal  Palatino  Cigomático Cara lateral de la cavidad ocular
Maxila Articula con:  Palatino  Cigomático
Mandíbula  Apófisis coronoides  Cabeza  Rama  Forámen mentoniano  Porción alveolar  Protuberancia mentoniana  Escot...
Mandíbula Articula con:  Hueso temporal
Vomer
Vomer Vista lateral Vista inferior Articula con: etmoides, palatino, esfenoides
Vomer Cortes coronales Articula con: etmoides, palatino.
Palatino Vista lateral Vista posterior
Palatino Articula con:  Maxila  Esfenoides
Palatino Articula con: vomer, maxila,
Palatino Articula con:  Maxila  Esfenoides  Etmoides Vista medial de la órbita
Palatino Articula con:  Maxila  Esfenoides Vista lateral de la órbita
Cigomático Cara externa Cara interna
Cigomático Articula con:  Maxila  Temporal  Frontal
Cigomático Articula con:  Frontal  Maxila  Esfenoides Vista lateral de la órbita
Nasal Articula con: frontal, maxila, nasal.
Lagrimal Articula con: Frontal, etmoides, maxila.
