Maleweekend 2 3 sep 17

MALEWEEKEND 2.-3. SEPTEMBER 2017 GÆST: ANNE SOFIE ALLERMANN
DELTAGERNE BLEV SAT I GANG MED ØVELSER • Anne Sofie introducerede os for en række spændende øvelser undervejs både lørdag ...
EFTER FLERE FÆLLES ØVELSER var der klippe/klistre collage agtige øvelser efter forudgående oplæg af Anne Sofie. Tarot kort...
HER VISES ENDNU NOGLE RESULTATER af vores fællesøvelser, der gik ud på at arbejde videre på hinandens udgangsskitser.
AFSLUTNINGSVIS KONKLUDEREDE VI Hvad vi hver især mente at have fået ud af weekendens anstrengelser. Det blev illustreret m...
TAK FOR DENNE GANG TIL ALLE for en rigtig god og inspirerende weekend.
Farveristernes maleweekend den 2. og 3. september 2017

  1. 1. MALEWEEKEND 2.-3. SEPTEMBER 2017 GÆST: ANNE SOFIE ALLERMANN
  2. 2. DELTAGERNE BLEV SAT I GANG MED ØVELSER • Anne Sofie introducerede os for en række spændende øvelser undervejs både lørdag og søndag. Der var både individuelle øvelser og fællesøvelser, hvor vi arbejdede videre på hinandens grundskitse. Meget inspirerende og ret nyt for de fleste af os, der ikke kendte Anne Sofie i forvejen. Efter hver øvelse fremlagde vi de producerede resultater og kommenterede i fællesskab billederne, der var kommet ud af anstrengelserne. • Se billedserien fra vore to dage med koncentreret indsats.
  3. 3. EFTER FLERE FÆLLES ØVELSER var der klippe/klistre collage agtige øvelser efter forudgående oplæg af Anne Sofie. Tarot kort spillede også en rolle før og under visse af øvelserne. Nyt for flere af os – men spændende og inspirerende. Men først lægger Anne Sofie op til en øvelse med tegninger i cirkler.
  4. 4. HER VISES ENDNU NOGLE RESULTATER af vores fællesøvelser, der gik ud på at arbejde videre på hinandens udgangsskitser.
  5. 5. AFSLUTNINGSVIS KONKLUDEREDE VI Hvad vi hver især mente at have fået ud af weekendens anstrengelser. Det blev illustreret med en repræsentation af en blanding mellem maling/tegning og collage på en stort rødt karton, som vi her lægger frem på et bord og kommenterer.
  6. 6. TAK FOR DENNE GANG TIL ALLE for en rigtig god og inspirerende weekend.

