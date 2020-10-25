Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FOOTBALL.UA№83 (1885) 19 – 21 ОКТЯБРЯ 2020 ОСТАНОВИТЬ БЕЛО-ЧЕРНЫХ – ВСЕХ, И БЕЛЫХ, И ЧЕРНЫХ!ЦЕНА ДОГОВОРНАЯ ПОСТЕР «ЮВЕНТУ...
Второй ряд (слева направо): Адриа Первый ряд: Уэстон Маккенни, Хуан перед матчем чемпионата Италии против «Ромы» 27.09.202...
3№83 (1885) 2020 Редакционка Артем ФРАНКОВ И что нам Италия с Англией? Писать эту редакционку начал в субботу утром. Киев,...
№83 (1885) 20204 УкраинаПремьер-лига «Динамо»– силаврухе Рух Динамо 0:2 Львов. «Арена Львов» Судья: Игорь Пасхал (Херсон) ...
5№83 (1885) 2020 УкраинаПремьер-лига ко–Буяльскийбылачудокак хороша, но Виталию не уда- лось ударить точнее, и мяч стал, в...
№83 (1885) 20206 УкраинаПремьер-лига ходу, не сразу осознал, что всё же забил, а второй сразу понял, что пропустил. Команд...
7№83 (1885) 2020 УкраинаПремьер-лига Правда, Виктор (отме- тившийся голом, кстати, то- же во второй игре кряду – «Десне» о...
№83 (1885) 20208 УкраинаПремьер-лига Шарана чуть ухудшилось. Сначала Илья Коваленко точно замкнул передачу с правого фланг...
9№83 (1885) 2020 УкраинаПФЛ Перваялига Тур 7 16 октября Горняк-Спорт – Агробизнес – 0:0 «Горняк-Спорт»: Сытников – Су‑ х...
№83 (1885) 202010 УкраинаПФЛ творческих отпусков… Творческая злость должна быланакопиться! Штаб Яковенко состави- ли его д...
11№83 (1885) 2020 Лига чемпионовСоперник Кишварда – Ференцварош – 0:2 Голы: Исаэль (67), Карасюк (89, аг) «Ференцварош»: Д...
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"
Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"

47 views

Published on

https://myfootball.top/

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Футбол (Украина) 2020 №083 "myfootball.top"

  1. 1. FOOTBALL.UA№83 (1885) 19 – 21 ОКТЯБРЯ 2020 ОСТАНОВИТЬ БЕЛО-ЧЕРНЫХ – ВСЕХ, И БЕЛЫХ, И ЧЕРНЫХ!ЦЕНА ДОГОВОРНАЯ ПОСТЕР «ЮВЕНТУС» ЗИДАН
  2. 2. Второй ряд (слева направо): Адриа Первый ряд: Уэстон Маккенни, Хуан перед матчем чемпионата Италии против «Ромы» 27.09.2020, Рим, «Стадио Олимпико»«ЮВЕНТУС»
  3. 3. 3№83 (1885) 2020 Редакционка Артем ФРАНКОВ И что нам Италия с Англией? Писать эту редакционку начал в субботу утром. Киев, казалось,вот-вотуплыветку- да-то,смытыйнепрерывными проливнымдождем,работать в эту погоду хотелось только пожарным – но никак не раз- датчиком рекламных листо- вок, среди которых насквозь брехливыепроспектыполити- ческихпартийслегкапереме- жались призывами посетить очередной секонд-хэнд. Что поделаешь,таковонесомнен- ное,оножепервоеипоследнее позитивноевоздействиевыбо- ровнаэкономику:студентыи пенсионеры получают воз- можность подзаработать, с ними–типографии,печатаю- щиевсюэтумакулатуруииз- дания,вкоторыхразмещаются на фиг никому не нужные, но очень хорошо проплаченные интервьюиочерки… Унасв«Футболе»такоето- же было. Однажды, то есть один раз. Мы даже бастовать собирались, когда нам еще в еж-икконторавтюхалачастью оптаразвороткандидатакуда- то там Ржавского, благо это были… анекдоты. Было это в концеюного1997‑го,помнит- ся,потомдажепознакомились где-то с кандидатом, посмея- лисьнебезностальгии. А если серьезно, то в эти недели отменно потрошатся различные кубышки. Пред- положить, что на выборы кто-тотратитпоследнее,яне могу, потому тяните из них побольше соков – у прессы нынче, быть может, послед- нийсенокос.Иеще–неотма- хивайтесь от предлагающих вам эти листовки и газетки, не отказывайтесь донести их до ближайшей урны! Они, раздатчики,нивчемневино- ваты, и пусть они, конечно же,иблизконеверятвто,что распихивают, дайте им зара- ботатьэтукопеечку.Вконце концов, среди них, этих про- мокших деятелей всех полов и возрастов вполне могут оказатьсяваширодныеирод- ные ваших друзей, и они мо- глибынайтигораздохудшие способыпровестивремя. Апотомначалсяфутбол,и сталонедопостороннихраз- мышлений. Обычный осен- ний дождь сменился урага- ном, который подхватывал, тряс и грозил разнести в ще- пы наши утлые суденышки, всеэти«снарки»и«беды»… Ливерпульское дерби. Позитив – возвращение к жизниещеодногополузабы- того дерби, очень неплохой, достойного уровня футбол большуючастьвремени.Не- гатив: невероятное судей- ское издевательство над «Ливерпулем», справедли- востью и здравым смыслом. Пикфорда никак не наказы- вают за нанесение травмы ван Дейку, офсайд, понима- ешь. Гол Хендерсона отме- няют из-за нарушения Мане – офсайд, понимаешь… Вот только «вне игры» это никто увидеть не смог! Кто бы мог подумать,чтоименновАнг- лии, традиционной родине всех толковых футбольных новшеств вроде самого фут- бола,футбольнойлигиитрех очков за победу, с интерпре- тацией VAR возникнут на- столькодикие–кури,Украи- на!–проблемы. «Челси»–«Саутгемптон» – 3:3. Чудовищное преиму- ществооднойизкоманд,раз- рывавшейсоперникасвоими немцами,каковчарками,нов воротах у этой команды вновь появился самый доро- гойбаск…Дальшевызнаете. Забегая вперед. «Тоттен- хэм» – «Вест Хэм» – 3:3. К 16‑йминуте«Шпоры»выно- сили «молотков» 3:0, тот же счетнаблюдалсяик82‑йми- нуте встречи с долгождан- нымвыходомнаполеГарета Бэйла. Закончили вы поняли как, и формально, по схеме «плюс-минус» – плюс три! – можно приписать этот отыг- рыш нашему Андрею Ярмо- ленко,какразпоявившемуся на замену. Жозе Моуриньо, говорите,сторонникпрагма- тичного футбола? Ню-ню… Прикольнобылочитатьком- ментариивонлайне–больше часа сплошной поток восхи- щенийивосхваленийвадрес Кейна и Сона, потом десять минут неверия и изумления, на закуску – пару матюгов без извинений за сказанное ранее.«Всёкакунас–только большевдесятьраз…» «Ингулец»-то не дотянул – даже против «Александ- рии»сеетремявкубеносите- лями коронавируса. Мне ка- жетсяилимыприсутствовали при формировании новых требований о карантинах и самоизоляции: «Матч состо- итсяприлюбойковидле,пока естькомуходитьисоперник- соседпротивпереноса!»?Ко- роче, закажите «семь в кубе» или другой напиток такого рода–утешениеестьвсегда. Миланское дерби. Все прогнозы говорили в пользу «Интера», который усилия- ми Златана к 15‑й минуте проигрывал 0:2! Дальше – масса черно-синих усилий (как ни крути, сумасшедше укомплектован соперник «Шахтера», семь-восемь че- ловек может безболезненно потерять!) с немалым коли- чествоммоментов.Справед- ливости ради (болельщики «Милана» простят меня, да- жезнаямоиумеренныеинте- ристскиесимпатии)–момен- тов номинальные хозяева «Дерби делла Мадоннина» создали предостаточно, и Лукаку с Хакими обязаны были приносить «нерадзур- ри» как минимум равный счет,но…Знаете,иногдатак итянетпроизнестифутболь- ную благоглупость: навер- ное, их соперникам этот успехсейчасбылнужнее. Визит«Ювентуса»вКро- тоне,к«пифагорейскимаку- лам»* с их одним из самых слабыхсоставоввсерии«А», увенчанный вялыми 1:1 и большими-большимивопро- сами к Андреа Пирло. Чего- то он там строит, а чего – ни- ктонепоймет.Восемьочков, из которых реально зарабо- тали только пять – явно не тот результат, даже в свете коронавирусаРоналдоипри- ближения эпического пое- динкас«Динамо»(Киев)! Всем симпатичную «Ата- ланту»послепервоготаймав Неаполе пришлось соскре- батьсгазона,какагента007в мультикепрокапитанаВрун- геля (Давид Черкасский, «Киевнаучфильм», кто не помнит – когда-то у нас та- акоеснимали!).Ротация… ЭльКласико,пока–парал- лельное.И«Реал»,и«Барса» влетели,продемонстрировав откровенно позорную, до безобразияслабуюигруиза- ставив болельщиков «Шах- тера» (в первую очередь) и «Динамо» (во вторую) схва- титься за головы – мол, те- перь-тонамчегождать,ибез того ум за разум заходит? Еще и с Серхио Рамосом не- понятка, причем двойная – «Реал» без него вообще мо- жет?Иеслида,точто… По нынешним временем сложно не подметить груст- ную для многих закономер- ность:по-настоящемусумас- шедшими, зрелищными, смотрительными и непред- сказуемыми выступают два чемпионата из серьезных – Англия и Италия (вторая – какбыневпервуюочередь!). Остальное уверенно скаты- вается в УГ и нуждается в лигочемпионском самоут- верждении, передающемся болельщикам всего мира. Лигачемпионовначинается, дорогие мои читатели, а это что-нибудьдазначит. Вообще, происходящее ныне имеет одну, я бы риск- нулсказать,несамуюнеудач- ную для нас особенность: от- сутствие зрителей на трибу- нах лишает чемпионат Укра- инысамогоочевидногоотли- чия от более сильных и при- влекательных турниров. Вот как бы удержать эту новую позицию,неприменяяничего эпидемиологического?! О матче «Динамо» во Львовеяиписал,чтожекаса- ется матча «Шахтера» со «Львовом», то там никакой информации, кроме как о беспрецедентной слабости гостей, извлечь нельзя было –очемговорить,еслисовер- шенно, назовем его так, не- стандартный состав горня- ков кладет четыре штуки к 18‑йминуте! Остаетсялишьгадать…А также верить, надеяться и страстноболеть. Напоследок–вопрос,под- водящий итоги уик-энда и адресованный очень-очень многим, в том числе у нас: ребята,авычемзанимались, покасборныеиграли?! * – два прозвища «Кротоне» в одном. Помимо этого, мы привычно кличем «эллинами» «Верону», благо она так и называется – «Эллада», но самые на‑ туральные греки засели как раз в Кро‑ тоне. Они так и провозглашают: мы и естьВеликаяГреция!Сегодня–можно.
  4. 4. №83 (1885) 20204 УкраинаПремьер-лига «Динамо»– силаврухе Рух Динамо 0:2 Львов. «Арена Львов» Судья: Игорь Пасхал (Херсон) «Рух»: Бандура – Копи‑ на, Дуць, Стаменкович, Глига – Мартынюк, Брик‑ нер (Федорчук, 46) – Р. Русин, Климчук (Мысык, 46), Бойчук (Притула, 90+1) – Кондраков (Куха‑ ревич, 46) «Динамо»: Бущан – Ка‑ раваев, Забарный, По‑ пов, Миколенко (Кен‑ дзёра, 70) – Сидорчук, Шапаренко – Цыганков, Буяльский (Шепелев, 85), Де Пена (Жерсон, 80) – Супряга (Вербич, 70) НЗ: Бойко, Леднев, Андриевский, Гармаш, Сирота Тренер: Мирча Луческу Голы: Де Пена (30), Жерсон (90) Предупреждены: Климчук, Мар‑ тынюк Молодежь – 3:1 (Билошевский, 38, аг, Харжевский, 40, Притула, 59 – Надольский, 51) Юноши – 1:0 (Федурко, 22) Предположу, что эти по- ражения – самое неприятное последствие выезда трех ди- намовскихкомандвоЛьвови окрестности (U‑21 играли на львовском СКИФе, U‑19 – в Винниках). «Рух» ничего не смог поделать с первой ко- мандой, которая прочно дер- жала в руках бразды правле- ния игрой, но сшиб с первой строки сразу две киевские молодежки.УкомандыЮрия Мороза еще и голкипер Не- щерет начудил… Впрочем, там все были «хороши» – и ведь на какую-то особенную силу соперника не сошлешь- ся,академияимениГригория Козловского вряд ли уже ра- ботаетполнымходом! Руководство львовского клуба до последнего надея- лось всё же запустить на ста- дионболельщиковидобавить ещеодинкозырьвсвоюколо- ду. Однако Козловский и К натолкнулись не только на правительственныепостанов- ления, не только на докумен- ты МОЗ (на них, возможно, и удалось бы забить), но и на прямойзапретотроднойПре- мьер-лиги.Этогоудара«Рух» выдержатьуженесмог,пред- ложил купившим билеты бо- лельщикамнаправитьденьги в госпиталь на лечение вете- ранов АТО и прийти с этими билетами на следующий матч – а он точно со зрителя- ми будет?! Разочарования львовяне не скрывали, и их бурчаниеможнобылобыпо- нять, если бы запрет ввели especially для матча «Рух» – «Динамо» – но у нас вроде как весь тур прошел без зри- телей…Яничегонепутаю? «Динамо» явило двух вы- здоровевших игроков осно- вы,СупрягуиБуяльского,то есть самый что ни есть бое- вой состав, третьего выздо- ровевшего Попова также с первых минут (заставляет задуматься об оптимальном сочетании в обороне, не правда ли? Учитывая явный прогресс Караваева! Вантух слевавсёжепереехалвалек- сандрийский изолятор, так КостевичаподписалииСид- клей, похоже, вернется) и Гармаша на скамейке (мож- но и о середине поля под- умать – из 20‑ти динамовцев взаявкенаигрусемеробыли центральными полузащит- никами: Сидорчук, Шепе- лев, Шапаренко, Буяльский, Андриевский, Гармаш, Лед- нев!Тожеестьварианты,хо- тя уж форма Гармаша – точ- но загадка). Что касается на- падения, то здесь, похоже, определилось:Супряга/Вер- бич, а что представляет со- бой Клейтон – пока не спра- шивайте. «Попов? Денис провел хороший матч, но нужно помнить, что он про- пустил несколько месяцев из-за травмы – причем про- пускалкактренировки,таки теоретические занятия, на которых мы обсуждали во- просыорганизацииигры.Он понемногу подтягивается, и мы понимаем, что он – буду- щее украинского футбола, талантливый игрок. Посмо- трим, как он будет готовить- ся к следующим матчам». Догадайтесь,ктосказал. М‑да,определеннаяверо- ятность того, что стартовый составс«Ювентусом»будет близок к львовскому, при- сутствует.Впервуюочередь я бы думал о Кендзере, ко- нечно. А вот центр обороны, учитывая то, что «Рух» так и не создал у ворот Бущана ни одного по-настоящему голе- вого момента, может и не претерпетьизменений…Уф. Думаю, не только я уже схо- жусумаотожиданий,опасе- ний,предвкушений,вер,над- ежд, катерин и светлан… Стоп,этодругое. Киевляне сыграли по- гроссмейстерски, внуши- тельно и не позволяя усом- ниться в превосходстве над соперником, который, на- помню, отобрал на этом ста- дионе очки у «Шахтера». Не торопясьфорсироватьсобы- тия, гости переместили игру поближекворотамБандуры, Супряга сам создал и сам за- порол неплохой момент, и «Динамо» сразу же забило: Виктор Цыганков перебро- сил на фланге Глигу и тут же с правой (еще несколько лет втакихслучаяхбудетприня- то с придыханием произно- сить: «Как Испании!») вы- крутилсовершеннопотряса- ющую передачу, которая одновременно шла за спину защитникам «черно-жел- тых» и ловила рывок Карло- са Де Пены. Уругвайскому итальянцу подстраиваться или обрабатывать ничего не пришлось – как бежал, так и бахнул,0:1. Во втором тайме дина- мовцы вполне могли облег- чить себе задачу, а своих те- леболельщиков – отправить курить и заваривать чай по- раньше. Комбинация Шапа- ренко – Де Пена – Миколен- 6‑йтур 17 октября Рух–Динамо 0:2 Минай–Мариуполь 0:1 Шахтёр–Львов 5:1 Заря–Колос 1:1 18.10.2020 Днепр‑1–Десна 2:0 Олимпик–Ворскла 0:1 Александрия–Ингулец 4:3 И В Н П М О 1 Динамо 6 4 2 0 14–3 14 2 Ворскла 6 4 2 0 12–4 14 3 Шахтер 6 3 3 0 15–7 12 4 Колос 6 3 2 1 9–5 11 5 Мариуполь 6 3 1 2 5–6 10 6 Александрия 6 3 0 3 14–11 9 7 Десна 6 2 3 1 9–7 9 8 Олимпик 6 3 0 3 10–10 9 9 Заря 6 1 3 2 10–8 6 10 Днепр‑1 6 1 2 3 8–12 5 11 Ингулец 6 0 4 2 6–9 4 12 Минай 5 1 1 3 2–9 4 13 Рух 6 0 2 4 5–13 2 14 Львов 5 0 1 4 2–17 1 Бомбардиры:Коваленко(Шахтер),Кулач (Ворскла),Шахаб(Олимпик)–4,Степанюк(Ворск­ ла),Цыганков(Динамо),Кочергин(Заря)–3 U‑21 Положение лидеров после ше‑ сти туров: Шахтер – 18, Динамо – 15, Александрия – 12 (5 матчей), Мариуполь – 10 (6), Рух, Ворскла – 8 (5), Колос – 8 (6) U‑19 Положение лидеров после се‑ ми туров: Динамо – 18, Мариуполь – 13 (6), Ингулец – 12 (5), Шахтер – 11 (6), Днепр‑1–10 (5), Колос – 10 0:1 upl.ua
  5. 5. 5№83 (1885) 2020 УкраинаПремьер-лига ко–Буяльскийбылачудокак хороша, но Виталию не уда- лось ударить точнее, и мяч стал, в общем-то, вполне предсказуемойдобычейБан- дуры. Выручил голкипер и в моменте с ударом Караваева (нелепо добивавший Супря- га был в глухом офсайде), а вышедший почти один на одинипрорвавшийсясквозь Бандуру Супряга не попал в воротасострогоугла.Только на последней минуте основ- ного времени, уже после че- тырех замен, динамовские усилия воплотились в гол, удивительно похожий на ра- нееописаннуюатаку,только разворачивалась она на сей развдругуюсторону:Шапа- ренко–Цыганков–Караваев – Родригеш, и люксембур- жец, который вместе с поля- ком Кендзёрой (а также За- барным,МиколенкоиБуща- ном), получил плюс-минус лапоть полную нагрузку в сборнойстраны,смачновле- пилвверхнийугол. «Рух», к чести команды Ивана Федыка, который вполне мог быть внуком Мирчи Луческу, не только сражался, но и сделал всё, чтобыдобытьболеепозитив- ный для себя результат, но лично я наблюдал за этим довольноспокойно. Николай Шапаренко: «Игра получилась очень тя- желой. Было мало время на отдых и восстановление по- сле сборной, но мы справи- лись. Провели хороший пер- выйтайм,забили.Первые15 минут второго тайма были сумбурными, но потом мы выравнялиигру.Хорошаяпо- беда на выезде, которая по- дарилатриочка. Затакойклуб,как«Дина- мо», нужно выходить, иг- рать эмоционально и бо- роться на каждом участке поля. «Рух» – молодцы. Они пытаютсяигратьвфутбол, а не просто бить по мячу. Соперник играл закрыто и компактно, что и ожида- лось. Но мы расшатывали его оборону. Цыганков от- дал хороший голевой пас, и мызабили…» АртемФРАНКОВ СУДЬБАВОЗДАЛА ВСЕМ! Минай Мариуполь 0:1 Ужгород. «Авангард» Судья: Евгений Арановский (Киев) «Минай»: Попович – Ме‑ личенко, Лопырёнок, Матич, Сакив – Снижко, Голодюк (Ткачук А., 46) – Кожанов (Майембе, 46), Глагола (Кныш, 32), Нури‑ ев – Шиндер (Ахмедза‑ де, 87) НЗ: Каниболоцкий, Допилка, Пав‑ лиш, Капаррос Э. Тренер: Николай Цымбал (де-юре), Василий Кобин (де-факто) «Мариуполь»: Гальчук – Кирюханцев, Чоботен‑ ко, Быков, Стасюк – Чех – Танковский, Бондарен‑ ко А., Мишнёв, Топалов – Сикан (Кулаков А., 59) НЗ: Кудрик, Велев, Оче‑ ретько, Шушко, Кулиев, Тищенко, Библик Тренер: Остап Маркевич Гол: Бондаренко А. (90+2, пен) Предупреждены: Снижко, Ло‑ пырёнок, Матич, Шиндер – Стасюк, Быков Молодёжь – 4:0 (Сягровский, 34, Шпак, 45, Навроцкий, 86, пен, Ти‑ щенко, 87, аг). На 33‑й минуте Шпак (М) не реализовал пенальти Юноши – 0:1 (Ализаде, 55) Тур открылся ничем не примечательным и откро- венноскучнымматчемвсто- лице Закарпатья. Игровой инициативой владели «при- азовцы», пару пар создав- шиеуворотАндреяПопови- частопроцентныемоменты, потревожив и каркас его во- рот, и сами руки голкипера. Подопечные Василия Коби- на же играли в уже привыч- ный для себя футбол «на от- бой». Авконцеигрыслучилось то, что заставило поверить во влияние неких высших сил на футбол. Помните матч«Мариуполя»впослед- нем «предсборном» туре? Вернее,егозавершение,ког- да мариуполец Сагуткин сбил «коваливца» из «Коло- са» Ильина до пределов штрафной, помните? Так вот,вэтойигреслучилосьто жесамое,тольковпользупо- допечных Остапа Маркеви- ча. Тарас Сакив откровенно не по правилам подкатился под Андрея Кулакова, но до «карной»зонытамместечко ещё оставалось… К слову, «Минаю»судьбатожепоти- хоньку возвращает. Возвра- щает за тот цирк, который они устроили в концовке предыдущегосезонаПервой лиги. Хотели зайти в «выш- ку», что называется. Зашли. Нравится?! В общем, Артём Бонда- ренко пенальти реализовал, пусть и не без проблем. По- пович угадал направление удара, даже отразил мяч, но темсамымлишьпереправил «круглого» в сетку. После удараиатакующийхавбек,и вратарь упали на газон с ру- каминаголове–первый,по- Сейчас Виктор Цыганков перебро‑ сит словенца Эрика Глигу и отдаст восхитительную передачу на Де Пену ФотоЕ.Кравса ФотоЕ.Кравса Дуэль Глиги и Виталия Буяльского завершилась для динамовца куда менее успешно
  6. 6. №83 (1885) 20206 УкраинаПремьер-лига ходу, не сразу осознал, что всё же забил, а второй сразу понял, что пропустил. Команда сына Мирона Маркевича пока идёт очень дажехорошо.Тольковотпо- сле матча с «Ингульцом» в следующем туре её ждёт дербивсехвремёнинародов против «Шахтёра»… ПЕНАЛЬТИВКОНЦЕ ИГРЫи«КОЛОС»– КАКИНЬИЯНЬ Заря Колос 1:1 Запорожье. «Славутич Арена» Судья: Анатолий Абдула (Харьков) «Заря»: Шевченко Н. – Фаворов (Руфати, 73), Вернидуб, Абу Ханна, Цыганикс – Юрченко, Назарина, Цвек, Кочер‑ гин – Кабаев (Гринь, 75) – Гладкий НЗ: Василь, Жуниньо, Чайковский, Хомченовский, Лунёв, Перович, Сайядманеш Тренер: Виктор Скрипник «Колос»: Кучерук – Кравченко Н., Гавриш, Максименко, Черномо‑ рец – Ильин (Данфа, 67), Задоя, Ориховский (Бог‑ данов, 46), Морозко (Ко‑ стышин, 59) – Смирный (Исаенко, 78) – Лысенко (Селезнёв, 46) НЗ: Кучеренко, Зозуля А., Милько Тренер: Руслан Костышин Голы: Кочергин (44) – Селезнёв (90+3, пен) Предупреждены: Фаворов, Абу Ханна, Юрченко, Цвек Удалён: Юрченко (90+2, 2 ЖК) Молодёжь – 2:3 (Нерух, 16, Дем‑ ченко С., 27 – Данфа, 11, Коваль С., 24, Мораренко, 70) Юноши – 3:0 (Легостаев, 18, 41, Кисиль, 40) «Заря», в отличие от «Динамо» и «Шахтёра», пе- ред стартом в еврокубках победитьнесмогла.Скидку можносделатьнато,чтолу- ганчаневэтойигренемогли рассчитывать на травмиро- ванных Иванисеню и Гро- мова (где это они слома- лись?), но всё же добывать три очка должны были. Всоставе«Колоса»стоит отметитьпоявлениевстарте на воротах дебютанта Куче- рука(21‑летнегоарендован- ного киевского динамовца; чемпиона мира – в Польше он провел один матч, чет- вертьфинал против колум- бийцев,которыхмыпобеди- ли благодаря единственно- мумячуСикана)ивосстано- вившихся капитана Гаври- ша и атакующего хавбека Смирного (тоже динамов- ца!). А вообще это было эпичное противостояние двух легендарных форвар- дов–ГладкийпротивСелез- нёва! Звучит же! «Чёрно-белые» владели игровой инициативой и в первом тайме создали не- мало моментов. К примеру, Кочергин прекрасным уда- ром издали заставил дебю- танта «коваливцев» пры- гать и переводить мяч в пе- рекладину. «Колос» же до перерыва забить мог лишь раз – Абу Ханна поскольз- нулся на дождливом запо- рожском газоне, но Смир- ный очень неудачно распо- рядился контратакой три в один, бахнув прямо в гол- кипера. «Заря»забилавоченьда- же похожей ситуации. По- ле «Славутич Арены», по ходу, пострадало не на шутку, и Ориховский (ещё один воспитанник киевлян в составе «Колоса»!) также свалился на ровном месте. Юрченко отдал на Кочер- гина, и Владислав забил во втором туре кряду. С таким счётом команды и отправи- лись в раздевалки. Павел, кстати, и не вернулся – ког- да поскальзывался, повре- дился… Вовторойполовинеигры Морозко решил проверить реакцию молодого вратаря ещё раз и ударил по своим воротам после подачи Цы- ганикса – Кучерук хранил бдительность. В целом «За- ря» продолжала властво- вать игрой, хотя ещё один участник динамовской бра- тии Исаенко не реализовал стопроцентный момент. Не сравнял, но пенальти заработал.Послеегоударав одной из отчаянных атак го- стей мяч угодил в руку Юр- ченко (которую Владлен вроде как и убирал, но по- лёту мяча она всё же явно помешала, поэтому вторая жёлтая карточка и до свида- ния), за что «Колос» добыл третий 11‑метровый подряд на последних минутах. С «Прикарпатьем» в Кубке на иванофранковском огороде и с «Мариуполем» (тот са- мый, откровенно левый) на домашней арене удары с «точки» реализовывал Ори- ховский,здесьжеПавла,как мы помним, на поле уже не было, и его работу выпол- нил ветеран Селезнёв. Де- бютный гол Евгения в фут- болке «Колоса», с чем мы его и поздравляем! Ребров и Шацкихвсёближе(112уЕв- гения против 123 и 124 у двух легендарных динамов- цев, один из которых – пра- ктически земляк Селезнёва. Ребров – горловчанин, Селя –макеевчанин),хотяяпаде- ния рекорда Максима Алек- сандровича очень не хочу! «Заря» не смогла прер- вать «непобедную» домаш- нюю серию этого сезона да- же с удобным «Колосом», который до этого в Запоро- жье обыгрывала все 4 раза, не давая возможности даже забить. Тем не менее, ис- кренне желаем команде Виктора Скрипника удачи четверговым вечером. Уда- чи в Лестере – уж там она пригодится точно! Ктовытакие изачемпришли? Шахтёр Львов 5:1 Киев. НСК «Олимпийский» Судья: Дмитрий Бондаренко (Одесса) «Шахтёр»: Трубин – До‑ до, Бондарь, Хочолава, Корниенко (Сиприано, 58) – Майкон, Антонио (Бол‑ бат, 58) – Марлос, Кова‑ ленко (Соломон, 24), Тете – Дентиньо (Вакула, 75) НЗ: Шевченко А., Мампасси, Гонча‑ рук Д., Шостак, Чурко Тренер: Луиш Каштру «Львов»: Костик – Бор‑ зенко, Кравчук Ю., Миху‑ би, Клименчук – Богунов, Айнсалу, Шина (Сабино, 63), Фелипе (Ныч, 54) – Кошман – Казлаускас (Чирьяк, 72) НЗ: Пеньков, Комарец, Мала‑ шевский, Оберман, Махмутович, Романчук А., Тренер: Георгий Цецадзе Голы: Коваленко (4, 18), Антонио (9), Дентиньо (16), Соломон (50) – Шина (25) Предупреждены: Вакула – Шина, Кошман, Казлаускас, Богунов, Бор‑ зенко, Сабино Молодёжь – 2:1 (Кобак, 45+1, пен, 53, пен – Топчий, 28) Юноши – 2:2 (Удод, 13, Бендера, 60, пен – Мудрый, 18, Величко П., 87) Нужно отдать должное обеим командам – на игру они в вышли в футболках, посвящённыхСергеюАтель- кину«Легенданавсегда».Да, Сергей Валерьевич связал эти два клуба – первый всей своей жизнью, второй по- следнимеёаккордом… По игре же: не могу по- нять, на что рассчитывал в этой игре Георгий Цецадзе, когда выпускал настолько атакующийсостав.Нато,что с не самым сильным соста- вом«Шахтёра»можнобудет сыгратьвоткрытыйфутбол? Ну,сыграл,наверное… Только вот к 18‑й минуте плоды этого «открытого футбола» напАдали на 0:4. Коваленко после индивиду- альных действий Тете на ле- вомфлангеикасанияотКос- тика переправил мяч в пра- ктически пустые ворота, Антонио головой замкнул навес соотечественника До- до уже справа, «вечно запас- ной»Дентиньоудачнозавер- шил красивую комбинацию, тем самым забив во втором матчеподряд,нуавсётотже Коваленко перекинул врата- ря после длинной передачи от Хочолавы со штрафного сосвоейполовиныполя. 4:0Шахтёр – Львов upl.ua
  7. 7. 7№83 (1885) 2020 УкраинаПремьер-лига Правда, Виктор (отме- тившийся голом, кстати, то- же во второй игре кряду – «Десне» он забил на анало- гичной 4‑й минуте) то ли в момент бега, то ли в момент черпачка»получилтравмуи покинул газон «Олимпий- ского» держась за пах – в свете всего, большая потеря «горняков»перед«Реалом». Хотя там с составом сам чертногусломит,дайБогим здоровья… Послечетырёхмячейдон- чанепозволили«Львову»за- бить. Шина воспользовался неудачными действиями Трубина на выходе после углового и из-за штрафной перебросил молодого врата- ря. Правда, ещё до перерыва Дентиньо, Тете и Корниенко должныбылизабиватьпомя- чу,нотощадилинесчастных «горожан», то те сами себя всёжепринималисьспасать. После возвращения из раздевалки «оранжево‑чёр- ные»пятыйзабили–вышед- ший на замену Манор Соло- монточнопробилпослепаса Маркоса Антонио. Вообще, нельзянеотметить20‑летне- гобразильца–голидвеголе- вые! Да, против откровенно мёртвой и самой слабой ко- манды нашего чемпионата на данный момент (говорю какесть!),итемнеменее. Послеголаизраильтянина на поле происходило всем известное«однинехотели,а другиенемогли».Какбытам ни было, «Львов» и «Реал» (дажепроигрывающийдома «Кадису») – это разные пла- неты. Так что РЕАЛьное со- стояние этого «Шахтёра», каким бы оно ни было и ка- кимбыоннибыл,мыоценим всредувМадриде. Александрия Петровна Александрия Ингулец 4:3 Александрия. «Ника» Судья: Сергей Бойко (Киевская область) «Александрия»: Бори‑ сенко – Мельник А., Ба‑ богло, Бондаренко В., Пашаев – Дудка (Дубра, 80) – Лучкевич, Грицук, Мышенко, Третьяков (Задерака, 89) – Устимен‑ ко (Ситало, 72) НЗ: Фирт, Глоба, Янчак, Ивахно, Пидручный, Новиков Тренер: Владимир Шаран «Ингулец»: Крынский – Балан, Павлов В., Кова‑ лёв, Фатеев (Квасный, 75) – Семенко (Сичинава, 46), Кучеренко – Кова‑ ленко И., Запорожец, Янаков – Бартулович НЗ: Малыш, Игнатьев В., Литвяк, Плохотнюк Тренер: Сергей Лавриненко Голы: Грицук (7), Устименко (10), Бондаренко В. (35), Дудка (41) – Коваленко И. (43), Бартулович (67, пен), Янаков (74, пен) Предупреждены: Лучкевич, Па‑ шаев, Мышенко, Мельник А. – Яна‑ ков, Коваленко И., Кучеренко, Балан Удалены: Лучкевич (45, 2 ЖК) – Павлов (70, прямая) На первое в истории та- коедербиКропивниччиныв рамкахчемпионата(вКубке, напоминаю, они недавно встречались) команды выш- ли в ослабленном коронави- русом состоянии. К приме- ру, в старте «Александрии» появилось аж 4 абсолютных дебютанта – Борисенко, Мельник, Дудка и вернув- шийся в клуб Бондаренко. Да, «жёлто-чёрные» проси- ли у соседей по области о переносе, но Александр По- ворознюк отказал: дескать, если нечто подобное вдруг случится с его командой, то они готовы будут играть и U‑21, и U‑19. Ох, боюсь, чтобы кто-то над владельцем команды из Петровогонепосмеялся,ине устроил бы им такое «мо- лодёжно-юношеское удо- вольствие»… С другой сто- роны,плодящаясякучапере- носовивсамомделеникому ненужна(очёмговорилиив УЕФА). С третьей – вышли подопечные Сергея Лаври- ненконаигрутоженесамым основным составом – о чём говорить,еслиМладенаБар- туловича перед игрой упор- но рисовали в центре атаки, нуаглавноготренеракоман- ды на скамейке и вовсе не было.Авообще,ядумаю,все должныбытьрады,чтоника- когопереносанеслучилось. Матч в разы активнее на- чалаименнокомандаВлади- мираШарана–капитанГри- цук принял мяч после аута с левогофлангаиотличнопро- бил в дальний угол ворот Крынского, а Устименко на силу зарядил «пыром» из штрафной. Для 21‑летнего уроженца Дергачей Харь- ковской области этот мяч стал дебютным за ПФК, с чеммыегоипоздравляем. Первый гол забил Бонда- ренко – правда, не за «Алек- сандрию» вообще, а после возвращениявэтотклуб.По- лучилось очень красиво – Грицукподалсоштрафного, аБабоглосбросилмячнаВа- лерия, такая себе комбина- ция между центральными защитникамиучужихворот. Ну а Дудка забил уже гол де- бютнее некуда, в первой же игре!Правда,мячемуоткро- венно подарил вратарь Крынский. Однако за считанные ми- нуты до перерыва положе- ние команды Владимира
  8. 8. №83 (1885) 20208 УкраинаПремьер-лига Шарана чуть ухудшилось. Сначала Илья Коваленко точно замкнул передачу с правого фланга от Балана, а затем Лучкевич по понят- ным только ему причинам попытался полезть в драку с тем же Коваленко после обычного игрового эпизода (Денис Гармаш вернулся в наш чемпионат не сам, а со своим духом!), за что полу- чил заслуженную вторую жёлтую. Во втором тайме отнюдь не сдавшаяся команда из Петрово то и дело пыталась реализоватьчисленноепреи- мущество. Убойным момен- том не воспользовались Ко- валёв и Фатеев (один бил, второй добивал), но всё же гости сумели забить усилия- ми Бартуловича, который прорывом справа заработал законный пенальти и сам же переиграл 18‑летнего Бори- сенко. Спустя несколько минут Виталий Павлов пошёл в грубейший подкат против Дениса Устименко и тем са- мымуравнялсоставы.Дени- су – здоровья, а тогда каза- лось, что интрига не возро- дится, но… это был матч ошибок, ошибок с обеих сторон, и очередь дошла до 20‑летнего Мельника, кото- рый также бездумно сбил в своей штрафной Фатеева, находившегосякворотам,по сути, спиной. В этот раз 11‑метровый реализовал воспитанниккиевского«Ди- намо»ДенисЯнаков. В оставшееся время «Ин- гулец» родил лишь один мо- мент – Борисенко вытащил удар головой Запорожца по- сле навеса Ковалёва. Матч так и закончился – 4:3. Каза- лось бы, надо это дерби Кро- пивниччины (или как, бишь, ее?!) расхвалить и назвать одним из лучших матчей в историинашегочемпионата, однаковышеяужеуказална аномальноеколичествооши- боккомандвобороне.Имен- ноэто,анемастерствоатаку- ющих линий послужило ос- новой, причиной и объясне- нием столь шального разви- тия событий и итогового счета. «Александрия» продол- жаетвесёлуютрадициюэто- го сезона – или забивать че- тыреивыигрывать,илипро- игрывать, ну а «Ингулец» покапопростунепобеждает. КОРОНАВИРУС «ВОРСКЛЕ» НЕПОМЕХА! Олимпик Ворскла 0:1 Киев. «Динамо» им. Лобанов‑ ского Судья: Владимир Новохатный (Киев) «Олимпик»: Кичак – Па‑ сич Е., Цымбалюк, Снур‑ ницын, Лебеденко – Ба‑ бенко – Альваренга (Бе‑ нито, 58), Завийский (Кравчук А., 75), Политы‑ ло (Романовский, 85), Тейшейра М. (Чогадзе, 85) – Каргбо (Шахаб, 58) НЗ: Халими, Ксёнз, Аблитаров, Драме Тренер: Игорь Климовский «Ворскла»: Резник – Якубу, Чеснаков, Ндиайе, Сапай (Челядин, 11) – Пердута, Семилет (Крав‑ чук Д., 46), Пуцлин, Васин (Щербак, 64) – Степанюк – Кулач НЗ: Ткаченко, Дубко, Гладжук, Власов Тренер: Юрий Максимов Гол: Кулач (70) Предупреждены: Тейшейра М., Альваренга – Семилет, Якубу, Резник Удалён Якубу (90+2, 2 ЖК) Молодёжь – 1:1 (Демиденко, 66 – Дубко, 87). На 8‑й минуте Татарков (В) не реализовал пенальти Юноши – 0:1 (Мороховец, 28). Уда‑ лен Павлюк (В, 16) «Ворскла», даже пора- жённая коронавирусом и с Сергеем Долганским вместо ЮрияМаксимованатренер- скоммостике,продолжаетне отставатьот«Динамо».Вер- нее, отставать лишь по раз- нице забитых и пропущен- ных. Игру активнее начали дончане,помочьсвоемуклу- бу выйти на чистую первую строчкумогКаргбо,неплохо пробивал также Политыло, новернувшийсясоскамейки сборнойРезниксихударами справился. Со стороны пол- тавчанответилВасин,отлич- но принявший шикарную длинную передачу от Нди- айе, но перекинуть Кичака емунеудалось. Забитьполтавчанесмогли во второй половине второго тайма. Кулач подкараулил мяч в чужой штрафной и не безрикошетаотЦымбалюка переправилеговсеткуворот воспитанника«Динамо». В общем, игра шла до единственного гола, и этим эпизодом была сделана. Вы- шедший на замену Бенито должен был забивать с нера- бочейправой,но,какговорил Александр Владимирович Севидов времён работы в «Карпатах», не получилось. Не помогло номинально до- нецкой команде и удаление Якубу после второй жёлтой зафолпротивШахаба. Сказка «Ворскла» про- должается. В следующем туре дома принят будет «Шахтёр» – покажете себя, полтавчане?!Нупокажите! ГлебСКРИПЧЕНКО Попервой Днепр‑1 Десна 2:0 Днепр. «Днепр-Арена» Судья: Екатерина Монзуль (Харь‑ ков) «Днепр‑1»: Сарнавский – Адамюк, Дуглас, Логи‑ нов, Дубинчак – Игнатен‑ ко, Пихалёнок (С. Крав‑ ченко, 85) – Назаренко (Коркишко, 78), Булеца (Батагов, 65), И. Когут (Ди Франко, 65) – Довбик (Чичиков, 84) НЗ: Юрчук, Сафронов, Ярмолюк, Сваток Тренер: Игор Йовичевич «Десна»: Пастя – Коно‑ пля, Имереков, Гитченко, Мостовой – Огиря (Шев‑ цов, 77), Домбровский – Калитвинцев, Тотовицкий (Хлёбас, 77), Мудрик (Картушов, 60) – Дег‑ тярёв (Арвеладзе, 60) НЗ: Литовка, Ермаков, Старенький Тренер: Александр Рябоконь Голы: Назаренко (2), Довбик (50, пен) Предупреждены: Адамюк, Игна‑ тенко – Мостовой, Картушов Молодежь – 0:2 (Чайка, 17, Ве‑ тоха, 90) Вослед «Заре» с травми- рованными на поле вышла «Десна»стравмированными – как минимум, Будковский отсутствовал по этой при- чине и сужал возможность атакующего маневра до пре- дела, тем более не было в за- явке гостей и Гуцуляка. От- сюда лишь 18 человек. И… Простите, а что – у «Десны» было много игроков различ- ныхсборных,онивернулись отовсюду совершенно разо- бранными и угодили под днепровский каток?! Ох, просчитались где-то гости, иноесложнопредположить! Первая победа «Днеп- ра‑1» в чемпионате, первая победаИгораЙовичевичаво главеэтойкомандыипервое поражение «Десны», напом- ню,устоявшейперед«Дина- мо» и «Шахтером», но не имеющей никакого права сетовать на посторонние факторы обрисовались до- статочнобыстроибылипод- вергнуты сомнению лишь однажды:на73‑йминутеТо- товицкийведвалинепервой толковойатакегостейбилпо опустевшим воротам дне- провцевслиниивратарской, но Дуглас отбил этот мяч. Ассистенты Монзуль долго пересматривали момент, по- сле чего Екатерина всё же показала мирно, без всяких пенальти, продолжать игру. Решение,полагаю,помутно- сти современных толкова- ниймоглооказатьсялюбым. «Дуглас сыграл плечом!». Слышалинесобираюсьспо- рить.Новыуверены,чточет- ко знаете, где располагается плечо (участок руки от лок- тевогосуставадоплечевого) инепутаетеегосключицей?! Тотовицкий–одинизтех, ктопризванрешать,когдане хватаетнапоравпереди…Но непоралиспроситьисмоло- дых – где, например, резуль- тативныедействияМудрика, которыйвызвалстольковос- торгов в контрольных пое- динках? В остальном «Днепр‑1» владел неожиданным, но полнымпреимуществом,во- площеннымимвголывнача- лекаждогоизтаймов–смач- ный удар Александра Наза- ренко, чем-то похожий на выстрел«ингульца»Синина- вы, отобравший у чернигов- цев очки, и пенальти за под- ножкуДомбровскогоКогуту (там и сама по себе атака го- левая была, Дубинчак дол- жен был забивать). Мог по- томитретийзаходить(Буле- ца–мимо,Пихалёнок–пере- кладина), но и без того всё у ИгораЙовичевичавышлона загляденье… Конечно, тренер «Днеп- ра‑1» – артист, и это в самом комплиментарном смысле, потому что не во вред делу. Речь Йовичевича после мат- ча в кругу команды, закон- чившаяся прочувствован- ным: «Кто мы? – Днепр! Кто мы – Днепр!» – грешила только одной неточностью: Днепр-один… В любом случае, одна из самых унылых команд на старте чемпионата после па- узывыглядиткудаярчеида- же возбуждает некий опти- мизм – состав‑то у «Днеп- ра‑1»толькобериииграй. ИгорьЗЕЛЕНСКИЙ
  9. 9. 9№83 (1885) 2020 УкраинаПФЛ Перваялига Тур 7 16 октября Горняк-Спорт – Агробизнес – 0:0 «Горняк-Спорт»: Сытников – Су‑ ханов, Векляк, Карась, Герт – Батю‑ шин, Петрусенко (Козыренко, 80), Чепелюк – Чередниченко, Мурза (Семенив, 59), Герасимец (Твердох‑ леб, 65) «Агробизнес»: Мозиль, Юхимович, Дидык, И. Когут, Курило, Слотюк, Семенюк, Думанюк (Косовский, 66), Н. Когут (Груша, 88), Черненко, Пет‑ ров (Семенец, 69) Матч равных и мотиви- рованных соперников полу- чился по-настоящему цент- ральным, хотя и начинался первым в туре – еще в 14.00. Событияразвивалисьспере- менным успехом и обоюд- ными моментами, однако в концовке хозяева, у которых после двухматчевой дисква- лификации вернулся на бровке темпераментный Игорь Жабченко, создали и упустили всё же более ро- скошные моменты. Гераси- мец на пару с Батюшиным разорвалиправыйфлангобо- роныгостей,ноЧередничен- ко батюшинский прострел толком замкнуть не сумел; голкипер «Агробизнеса» Мозиль потянул выход один наодинТвердохлеба(кажет- ся,Чепелюквыводил);нако- нец, Чередниченко головой послал мяч в крестовину по- сле подачи Герта, а добива- ние Твердохлеба принял на себязащитник. И всё-таки нулевая ничья видитсявполнеадекватным, пустьинеустроившимнико- горезультатомпротивостоя- ния. Верес – Нива Тр – 3:1 Голы: Гегедош (5, 84), Петько (65) – Кисленко (54) «Верес»: Б. Когут – Солдат, Ми‑ рошник, Гончаренко, Немчанинов – Полюлях, Петько, Хоцяновский (Тимофеенко, 70), Дахновский (Со‑ ломка, 85) – Сергийчук (Шестаков, 74), Гегедош (Кучеров, 88) Хорошая у Юрия Вирта команда, особенно когда иг- раетпочтидома.Преимуще- ство условных хозяев (изви- ните, но город Млынов не превратится в Ровно, даже если написать его как Млынiв и перегнать Гугл- транслейтом в Мельниц; именно так поступают неко- торые любители упрощен- ных русских версий – Карл фон Мельниц это красиво!) было тотальным, тем более неуверенно играл голкипер гостейМеханив.Онпустилв ближний после удара Робер- та Гегедоша со штрафного, он зарядил тому же Гегедо- шу в голову вместо мяча – мяч попал в перекладину, и судья, видимо, посчитал мо- мент заигранным, хотя мог поставить пенальти… Вооб- ще,моментоввпервомтайме у «Вереса» было более чем достаточно. Но после пере- рыва млыновцы решили пе- редохнуть с ударением на последнемслогеинемедлен- но получили контратаку, в результате которой Кислен- ко замкнул отменно выве- ренную подачу Ризныка (к слову, скажите на милость – они однофамильцы с голки- пером «Ворсклы» Резником или ничего общего?). При- шлосьподдаватьжаркувата- ке, и очередной стандарт привел к тому, что ребята в черномсовсемзадавилипар- ней в желтом – удар Солдата Механив еще потянул, а вот с добиванием Михаила Сер- гийчуканичегоподелатьуже не мог. На закуску Гегедош воспользовался длинной пе- редачей Солдата (ох, оборо- наинаиграла!)иперебросил вратаря – 3:1. То-то было ра- дости–соседейприбили! Волынь – Металлист‑1925–0:0 «Волынь»: Леванидов – Симинин, Войтиховский, Болденков, Цюпа – Приймак (Бондаренко, 90+1), Рябов – Кизилатеш (Чачуа, 46), Протасов (Приндета, 84), Ляшенко (Оринчак, 46) – Сикорский (Тетеренко, 68) «Металлист»: Сидоренко – Жичи‑ ков, Братков, Гошкодеря, Ченбай – Кольцов – Савин (Холод, 80), Крысь‑ кив, Коробка, Лукас (Дмитренко, 80) – Дерек (Калайтан, 67) Участникицентрального матча тура отнеслись друг к другу с подчеркнутым ува- жением и на двоих создали аж один момент, который можно считать полноправ- ным голевым: в самом нача- ле встречи Симинин после подачи Сикорского головой послал мяч в стойку. В мат- чах «Металлиста‑1925» к подобному начинаешь при- выкать… Скажу так: инфра- структурныеновостисточки зрения проекта «1925» – ДЮСШ, фарм-клуб «Аван- гард» и пр. – пока радуют больше. С другой стороны, команда в лидирующей группе – может, не стоит по- катребоватьбольшего?! …Зато карточек нахвата- лись вдосталь – 10 штук на двоих(4:6). Прикарпатье – ВПК-Агро – 0:1 Гол: Горбаченко (67) Три недели клуб из Маг- далиновки коронавирусел и вот вернулся – бодрячком-с! На привычно ужасном для Ивано-Франковска газоне, чье качество еще и ухудша- лось с каждой минутой из-за проливного дождя, на пер- вый план вышли… хотел сказать,нефутбольныекаче- ства, но это, господа, тоже футбол. Главный артилейро гостейВячеславГорбаченко перевиселоппонентовпосле углового и принес своему клубуважнуюпобеду. Справедливости ради за- метим,чтотаконоистоялов те минуты: Горбаченко про- вел репетицию гола после подачи Красова, а удар Буд- няка едва потянул голкипер «Прикарпатья» Пицан… В дальнейшем давили уже хо- зяева,ноничегоособоостро- го создать не сумели. Оче- реднойпарадоксстатистики, напрочь пасующей перед игрой: «Прикарпатье» пода- ло 17 угловых, из них 14 – во втором тайме, «ВПК-Агро» –3(три).И?.. Авангард – Кристалл – 2:1 Голы: Пограничный (2), Сеницкий (90+5) – Гливый (90) Удален: Бородай (К, 36) В матче соперников, до- селе не знавших побед, всё решили стандарты. В самом начале встречи мяч, никого не задев, юркнул в сетку по- сле подачи Пограничным штрафногоотбровки.Вкон- це же, когда казалось, что «Кристалл» сумел не только устоять,проведябольшетай- мавдесятером(недавнийиг- рок «Авангарда» Бородай завалил убегавшего к воро- там Сеницкого – смешно, но его и из Краматорска попро- сили примерно за это), но и отыграться – тот же Сениц- кий блестяще выпрыгнул на подачу Цыбульника с угло- вогоиголовойпоразилдаль- нийуголворот. У гостей Иван Гливый ещераздоказал,чтоонневе- роятный футболист: после заброса на фланг он сначала убрал на замахе Шинкарен- ко, а затем рикошетом от Ховбоши вбил мяч в ближ- ний угол. Один вопрос: а еслибнеон,чтовообщехер- сонцыделалибынаполе?! Оболонь – Николаев – 1:1 Голы: Батальский (48) – Яворский (76) «Оболонь»: Федоровский, Майда‑ невич, Безуглый, Билый, Голиков, Покотилюк, Матяж (Савченко, 69), Слободян, Бровченко (Щебетун, 89), Мединский, Батальский (Гутти, 65) «Николаев»: Лободров, Кули‑ нич, Парцвания (Березянский, 8), Кушниренко, Ульянов, Охрончук, Витенчук, Попов (Сула, 90), Одарюк (Мельничук, 68), Паламар (Прядун, 58), Яворский Перевес гостей, продол- жающих скромно отмечать 100‑летие своего клуба (а ведь имеют определенное право в отличие от некото- рых! Вопрос, в основном, заключается в том, как ко- манда николаевского судо- строительного завода, фак- тически банкрота, оказалась муниципальной или какая там она – юридическая пре- емственность;атакэтоотцы украинскогофутболабезма- лейшихвопросов,кудаболее папашистые, чем львовяне), неподлежалсомнениюещев первом тайме, когда Пала- мар и Яворский били в пере- кладину.«Оболонь»зацепи- лась за минимальный свой шанс и реализовала первую толковую атаку после пере- рыва:подача,изабытыйвсе- ми Мединский сбросил мяч подударБатальскому–1:0. Отыгрались «корабелы» (которыенынчетакиежеко- рабелы, как московский ЦСКА–армейцы;но,вотли- чие от николаевской исто- рии, министерство обороны России – не банкрот…) на редкость красиво: длинный заброс, вышедший на пози- циюфорвардаПоповпяткой с лета отбрасывает назад, и Вадим Яворский смачней- шим ударом вваливает в ближнююдевятку! Остальные моменты – та- кое. Кто вообще, кроме Ме- динского, способен создать хоть малейшее давление в составе«Оболони»икаквы- глядитпрогресскоманды–о немведьдумают,верно?! Слухи о приходе в «Обо- лонь» Павла Яковенко при- нялисьроитьсявпятницуив воскресенье поутру обрели зримые, даже осязаемые очертанияввидесамогоПал Саныча, представленного в качестве главного тренера киевского клуба. Приветст- вуем это назначение и жела- ем ему всяческих успехов. Тутведьвсёсовпало:и«Обо- лонь» занимает абсолютно неподобающееместо,изнат- ному тренеру хватит уже
  10. 10. №83 (1885) 202010 УкраинаПФЛ творческих отпусков… Творческая злость должна быланакопиться! Штаб Яковенко состави- ли его давний партнер по «Динамо» Геннадий Лито- вченко, ранее работавший с Юрием Калитвинцевым и тоже подзасидевшийся в «запасе», Валерий Иващен- ко, который руководил ко- мандойпосейденьвкачест- веи. о.,иГеннадийТарасюк вкачестветренеравратарей. Как вы понимаете, переме- ны еще возможны, но имен- но эти люди поведут «жид- ких хлеборобов» на игру с серьезнейшим соперником – «Агробизнесом» (прием в Киеве 21‑го). А главное во всем этом – вопрос вопро- сов: Насколько серьезна «Оболонь», сделав своим сотрудникам такой пода- рок ко Дню работника пи- щевойпромышленности? Грубо говоря, какой ре- сурс и какой кредит дове- рия получит Яковенко от АлександраСлободяна… Черноморец – Кремень – 2:1 Гол: Ковбаса (60), Бугай (90+4) – Белоус (31) «Черноморец»: Паламарчук, Поспелов (Прийма, 52), Микицей, Мартыненко, Мельничук, Путря, Клименко (Кожушко, 73), Лиховидь‑ ко, Авагимян (Козак, 68), Брагару (Ковбаса, 52), Штогрин (Бугай, 52) «Кремень»: Олейник, Мягков, Антонио (Брюхов, 46), Головко, Чеботаев, Белоус (Сорокин, 46), Геловани, Зубков, Бычков (Галата, 84), Мурашов (Луис Фернандо, 66), Кулиш Несмотря на все потуги хозяев – об их проблемах в атакующей линии я немало писал в предыдущих обзо- рах, счет открыли гости: Бычков от лицевой – Мура- шов, попытка удара по воро- там со срезкой – Сергей Бе- лоус, завершение с семи ме- тров. «Черноморец» справед- ливоотыгрался:подачаАва- гимяна нашла ногу кремен- чужца Чеботаева, который не нашел ничего лучшего кроме как отправить мяч на голову Бугая – стойка! Пер- вым на мяч набежал Артем Ковбаса–1:1. Сказать, что одесситы на- игрывали на победу – значи- ло сильно раскрасить дейст- вительность в веселые тона. Уже в компенсированное время гостям в лице Луиса Фернандо удался прорыв по флангу, в ходе которого… Вы понимаете. Не забили ни Кулиш,ниЛуис! Словно в наказание по- бедный год «Черноморца» возник из ничего – подача Кожушко (пас Путри ему был ни о чем) и идеальный ударголовойВладиславаБу- гая–2:1. Очень схожая с «Метал- листом 1925» ситуация – иг- ра вызывает существенные нарекания, но очки капают. Акоговообщестоитхвалить в первой лиге, кроме дебю- тантов?! Матч Альянс – Полесье – до сви‑ данья, мы болеем И В Н П М О 1 Черноморец 7 4 3 0 11–7 15 2 Металлист‑1925 6 3 3 0 6–3 12 3 Горняк-Спорт 6 3 2 1 11–8 11 4 Николаев 6 3 1 2 11–6 10 5 Верес 5 3 1 1 8–3 10 6 Агробизнес 6 3 1 2 8–6 10 7 Волынь 6 2 3 1 8–7 9 8 Альянс 4 2 1 1 6–5 7 9 НиваТр 7 1 4 2 9–13 7 10 Полесье 5 1 4 0 3–2 7 11 Кремень 7 2 1 4 6–9 7 12 ВПК-Агро 5 2 1 2 7–9 7 13 Авангард 7 1 2 4 6–9 5 14 Прикарпатье 6 1 2 3 4–10 5 15 Оболонь 5 1 1 3 8–8 4 16 Кристалл 6 0 0 6 5–12 0 Бомбардиры:ИванГливый(Кристалл), ВладиславГорбаченко(ВПК-Агро)–4 Втораялига Группа А, Тур 7 17 октября Диназ – Карпаты Галич – 3:2 Голы: Бафталовский (22), Брыжен‑ ко (55), Бовтрук (65) – Мердеев (37), Матушевский (82) Оболонь‑2 – Рубикон – 2:2 Голы: Покоевый (50), Касимов (79) – Тищенко (59), Куноун (82) Буковина – Чернигов – 2:2 Голы: Нагорный (18), Палагнюк (35) – Гакман (13, аг), Вересоцкий (74) Удален Ментей (Ч, 67) В воротах госте играл по- лузащитник Анатолий Ро- манченко – всех вратарей покосило коронавирусом. Справился! Нива Вн – Подолье – 1:2 Гол: Громок (39) – Салбак (33, 52) Удалены: Попов (Н, 67, 2 жк) – За‑ дерецкий (П, 63, 2 жк) Израильский канадец Фади Салбак, прибывший к нам из канадского ФК «Вор- кута» продолжает зажигать –второйдубльподрядисно- вапобедный! Волынь‑2 – Эпицентр – 1:4 Голы: Богомаз (27) – Кицак (10), Ивашко (16, пен, 45), Кузив (89) 18 октября Карпаты Львов – Чайка – 1:1 Голы: Панчишин (36, пен) – Тимен‑ ко (82, пен) Удален Мудрик (К, 68) Положение лидеров: Подолье – 15 (7 матчей), Ужгород – 15 (6), Эпицентр – 14 (6), Карпаты Галич – 11 (7), Диназ – 10 (5) Однако,непонятно–апо- чему до сих пор не снят с со- ревнований «Калуш» и ко- манде продолжают простав- лять-+?! Группа Б, Тур 7 16 октября Таврия – Черкащина – 2:1 Голы: Соколан (5), Гриппа (90+9, пен) – Пичугин (70) Яруд – Металл – 0:3 Голы: Нехтий (25), Демченко (43, 55) Выносвторолиговыхтел продолжился, несмотря на относительные кадровые проблемы «Металла» и ого- род, на который команду за- гналивМариуполе–называ- ется стадион «Западный». Моментов для взятия ворот былогораздобольше,забили три – серьезнее относиться к этомувопросунадобудетне- сколькопозже. 17 октября Николаев‑2 – Днепр Ч – 1:2 Голы: Куксенко (53) – Чорний (31), Аверьянов (75) Энергия – Кривбасс – 2:4 Голы: Студенко (25), Нестерук (65) – Черний (37), Мишуренко (63), Берко (76), Пятов (86) На 36‑й минуте Доля (Э) не реали‑ зовал пенальти Всёуновокаховцевскла- дывалось неплохо: вели 1:0, атаковали, а тут еще и вра- тарь гостей Черныш зачем- то сбил Долю. Однако Доля сам пошел исполнять приго- ворсудьбаисделалэтокрай- неслабо,ктомужепоцентру – вратарю не составило осо- боготрудыисправиться.Тут же «Энергия» снова едва не забила, а через атаку нарва- ласьнаответкуот«Кривбас- са»–рослыйЧернийголовой пробилрукиголкиперухозя- ев Дворнику… Так оно и по- катилось:Мишуренкодобил после расстрельного удара Черния и сэйва, «Энергия» тут же ответила после угло- вого,продолжалапыхтеть… Новнимание–всесвоичеты- ремячакриворожцазабилис игры из штрафной, то есть раскатываяоборонухозяев. 18 октября Перемога – Реал Фарма – 2:0 Голы: Разуваев (55, пен), Боженар (68) Балканы – Металлург – 0:2 Голы: Подлепенец (45), Сарапий (65) Положение лидеров: Металл – 21 (7 матчей), Металлург – 16, Таврия – 13 (6), Черкащина – 11 (6), Кривбасс – 10 (5), Перемога – 10 (7) ИгорьЗЕЛЕНСКИЙ fc.obolon.ua
  11. 11. 11№83 (1885) 2020 Лига чемпионовСоперник Кишварда – Ференцварош – 0:2 Голы: Исаэль (67), Карасюк (89, аг) «Ференцварош»: Дибус – Ловрен‑ чич, Фримпонг, Ковачевич, Хайстер (Цивич, 65) – Харатин (Вечеи, 74), Лаидуни – Исаэль (Зубков, 83), Шкварка, Нгуен (Мак, 74) – Боли (Батурина, 65) СергейРеброввыигралу «Кишварды»доэтоговыезда всесемьматчейчемпионата, но все семь побед дались очень тяжело. Трижды фик- сировался счет 2:0, трижды – 1:0 и один раз – 2:1. Доста- точносказать,чтовпрошлом сезоне «Фради» одержали три минимальные победы 1:0, 2:1 и 1:0, забивая побед- ныеголына86‑й,85‑йи75‑й минутахсоответственно. Не вышла легкой поездка в провинциальную Кишвар- ду, расположенную в каком- то десятке километров от нашейграницы,инаэтотраз. Она и не могла быть такой, учитывая предшествовав- шие матчи сборных. Матчи эти повлияли на состав чем- пионаВенгриисамымчтони естькардинальнымобразом. СергейРебровдалотдохнуть практически всем футболи- стам,игравшимнаэтойнеде- ле за свои национальные ко- манды. Так, остались в запа- севенгрыБоткаиЗигер,наш Зубков,словакМак,босниец Цивич,аалбанецУзуни,сло- венец Блажич и грузин Два- ли (двое последних – цент- ральныезащитники)вообще не попали в заявку, как и травмированный бразилец Сомалия. Зато впервые в се- зоне вышли в стартовом со- ставе защитник Ковачевич и атакующий полузащитник Шкварка, восстановивший- ся после травмы, равно как первый матч после возвра- щения в строй из лазарета провёл ивуарийский фор- вард Боли – лучший бомбар- дир команды в прошлом се- зоне и основной центрфор- варднастартенынешнего. Именно Боли мог откры- вать счет в дебюте, но после его удара головой централь- ный защитник хозяев Рубуш выбил мяч с ленточки. Едва ли не в ответной атаке могли отличиться хозяева. Партне- ры вывели на удар из полу- круга капитана команды Лу- каса Марколини, но Дибус перевел мяч через перекла- дину. Тут следует отметить, что «Кишварда» считается самой украинской командой Венгрии,правда,впоследнее время количество наших со- отечественников, выходя- щих на поле, заметно сокра- тилось (бывало, даже до ну- ля). В этом матче в старте появилисьправыйзащитник Богдан Мельник и левый Виктор Гей (у этого воспи- танника «Говерлы», правда, уже есть венгерский па- спорт), а на замену вышел РоманКарасюк. После этого обмена угро- замииграуспокоилась.Ини- циатива плотно перешла к «Фради», которые в первом тайме владели мячом под 70% игрового времени. Тем неменее,немогусказать,что «Фради»,владеямячом,дей- ствовали острее. Лишь раз им удалось прорвать плот- ную, насыщенную оборону хозяев,когданеудачнопози- ционно сыграл Гей. Нгуен отправил диагональ в его зо- ну,кудаворвалсяЛовренчич и в два касания отпасовал ближекцентруштрафнойна набежавшего Боли. Тот про- махнулся. У ворот Дибуса остроты было побольше, причем по- чтивсегдаеепривозилисами защитники с вратарем. Ки- пер «Ференцвароша» пра- ктическиникогданеначина- ет атаку, выбивая мяч за центрполя.Онпредпочитает короткийрозыгрышсзащит- никами,икогда«Кишварда» включалавысокийпрессинг, у защиты начинались про- блемы. Первую обрезку хо- зяева простили, так как Бум- ба оказался в офсайде, во второмслучаеДибуспопалв форварда Виану, но от ноги бразильца мяч пролетел ми- мо ворот. Зато, если этот вы- сокий прессинг гости прео- долевали, у них появлялся оперативный простор и чи- сленное преимущество в центральнойзоне. Сергей Ребров явно не был доволен игрой подопеч- ных в первом тайме, и разго- вор в раздевалке чемпиона Венгрии явно затянулся. Второй тренер хозяев Ласло Боднар (не забыли такого?) уже успел провести лёгкую разминку,вышлинаполесу- дьи,илишьпотомпоявились гости. Однако поначалу во вто- ромтайменичегонепоменя- лось. Всё то же огромное территориальноепреимуще- ство гостей, плотная, масси- рованная оборона хозяев и отсутствие моментов у «бе- ло-зелёных». Есть у этого «Ференцва- роша» две особенности. Во‑первых,командаРеброва умеет разрывать такую обо- рону,забиваявпозиционном нападении, во‑вторых, глав- ныйтренермастерскипрово- дитзамены,ионипочтивсег- даусиливаютигрукоманды. Босниец Цивич, едва поя- вившись на левом фланге защиты, подключился в ата- ку,мастерскиобыгралМель- ника,пробросивмячсодной стороныиобежавсдругой,и прострелил на дальнюю штангу, которую замкнул бразилец Исаэль (у него это третий гол в чемпионате). ВАР в Венгрии отсутствует, и я, комментируя матч на Спорт1,допустил,чтомини- мальный офсайд у Исаэля был,недавголовунаотсече- ние.Дажеповторнастоп-ка- дре не дал стопроцентного ответа на данный вопрос, хотя и изменил мнение: от- ставленная назад нога Рубу- ша, вполне допускаю, нахо- дилась к воротам чуть бли- же… Так или иначе, но гол засчитали. В ответной атаке хозяева едванеотыгрались,ноДибус спас, отразив удар Сассы го- ловой в упор, а защитники приняли на себя добивание Цукаласа. До конца матча оставалось добрых полтай- ма, но этот момент у ворот «Фради» стал последним. Лишь в компенсированное время при счете 0:2 хозяева что-то попытались создать у ворот Дибуса, но счет не из- менился. В остальное же время «Фради»классическииграли по счету, экономя силы пе- ред стартом в Лиге чемпио- нов. В середине тайма они полностью отдалили иници- ативу хозяев, потом вырав- няли игру, а в концовке про- вели несколько контратак, одна из которых привела к голу, тоже организованному игроками, вышедшими на замену. Потеря на своей по- ловине и быстрая комбина- ция с участием Батурины, Шкварки и Мака, который простреливал на Вечеи, но того опередил Карасюк и в подкате переправил мяч в своиворота.0:2,и«Фради»с отличным настроением от- правляются в Барселону на матчЛигичемпионов. Сергей Ребров: «С «Ки- швардой» всегда очень сложно играть, особенно на выезде. Я считаю, что «Ки- шварда»заслуживаетбыть в пятерке лучших. Мы не смоглизабитьвпервомтай- ме, что усложнило нам жизнь, тем не менее, я рад, чтоте,ктовышелназамену во втором тайме, нам очень помогли.Трудноиграть,ког- да на поле так много нович- ков, поэтому в сегодняшнем матче очень важно было терпение. Мы недостаточ- но быстро шли вперед, но, играя в свой футбол, созда- валихорошиемоменты,про- сто не могли воплотить их долгое время в забитые мя- чи.Номытерпели,иконцен- трация футболистов была запредельной». АндрейШАХОВ Терпение и замены – залог победы В атаке лидер «Фради» норве‑ жец Токмак Нгуен

×