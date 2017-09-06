Футбол (Россия) 2017 №36 "MYFOOTBALL.WS"

№36 6 – 13 сентября 2017(2982) издается с мая 190 года www.ftbl.ru ХОККЕЙ СБОРНАЯ РОССИИ ИНТЕРВЬЮ КОНСТАНТИН РАУШ РОССИИ ...
«Ливерпуль», Англия 11МОХАММЕД САЛАХ ХОККЕЙ //Global Look Press www.yourpress.ru
ЗАЩИТНИК «КЕЛЬНА» И СБОРНОЙ РОССИИ КОНСТАНТИН РАУШ: ТЕМА Значимые трансферы Европы ОТКРЫТЫЙ ЭФИР «Запас прочности у армейц...
ЦСКА в долгах. ЦСКА остался без новичков в летнее трансферное окно. ЦСКА может сменить владельца. Вокруг армейского клуба ...
этого клуба только усилилось. Казалось, покрути головой по сторонам – и увидишь Вагнера. А воз- можно, и не только его, но...
«ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» №36'20176 «ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» №36'20176 Текст: Андрей ВДОВИН Лидия ДИДЫК Константин Рауш – еще один игрок, к...
– Вы пару месяцев назад смотрели Кубок конфеде-
«ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» №36'20178 быть похожим на русско- го. Вы как-то готовились к своему дебюту в России? – Ха, с моими волоса...
9«ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» №36'2017 Реклама – Нет, с Россией у меня контак- тов еще не было. Мне иногда кто- то звонил, но я не зна...
«ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» №36'201710 Кто: Эрик Зенга Амплуа: полузащитник Возраст: 24 года Клуб: «Зандхаузен» Зенга родился в Костр...
11«ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» №36'2017 Реклама Кто: Макс Безушков Амплуа: полузащитник Возраст: 20 лет Клуб: «Айнтрахт» Воспитанник «...
ТЕМАТРАНСФЕРЫ –70,95 МЛН ЕВРО «БАВАРИЯ» ТРАНСФЕРНОЕ ЛЕТО-2017: «ПСЖ» БРОСАЕТ В ЛИЦО «БАРСЕЛОНЕ» 222 МЛН ЕВРО ЗА НЕЙМАРА, А...
ТЕМА ТРАНСФЕРЫ +85,5 МЛН ЕВРО «БОРУССИЯ» ДОРТМУНД Торговый центр Все значимые трансферы Европы В «Боруссии» Д вслед за при...
ТРАНСФЕРЫ ТЕМА –155,9 МЛН ЕВРО «ЮВЕНТУС» «МАНЧЕСТЕР ЮНАЙТЕД» ИГРОК КЛУБ ЦЕНА (ЕВРО) Пришли Ромелу Лукаку, н Эвертон 84,7 м...
ТЕМА ТРАНСФЕРЫ +76,5 МЛН ЕВРО –163,85 МЛН ЕВРО «РЕАЛ» МАДРИД «МИЛАН» ИГРОК КЛУБ ЦЕНА (ЕВРО) Пришли Леонардо Бонуччи, з Юве...
+75,5 МЛН ЕВРО –147,95 МЛН ЕВРО «МОНАКО» «МАНЧЕСТЕР СИТИ» ТРАНСФЕРЫ ТЕМА «МанСити» сделал упор на укрепление обороны. Вмес...
–80,2 МЛН ЕВРО –70,95 МЛН ЕВРО «ЧЕЛСИ» «ПСЖ» ТЕМА ТРАНСФЕРЫ ИГРОК КЛУБ ЦЕНА (ЕВРО) Пришли Неймар, н Барселона 222 млн Юри ...
Текст: Максим МИХАЛКО Президент «СА-Футбольное агентство» объясняет, за кем в России осталась победа на трансферном рынке ...
АЛЕКСЕЙ САФОНОВ: «Финансовый кризис покажет, кто профессионал, а кто дутая фигура» ИНТЕРВЬЮ АЛЕКСЕЙ САФОНОВ ПОНЯТНЫЙ «ЗЕНИ...
лекцией. Ну а зачем тогда его брали? Из «Динамо» ушел руководитель селекционной службы Геннадий Голубин, причем он покинул...
ЗА ПОДЪЕМНЫМИ К БЫШОВЦУ – Финансовый кризис очень ослабил кадро- вые возможности команд. На ваш взгляд изнутри процесса, к...
ИНТЕРВЬЮАЛЕКСЕЙ САФОНОВ получать свой процент за каждый телефонный зво- нок. Хотя финансовые искушения могут выглядеть оче...
16+ вам в этом помогать, в прозрачности чьих намерений будете уверены? – Олегу Малежику. Все. КАМАЗ И ОСВЕДОМИТЕЛЬ
Футбол (Россия) 2017 №36 "MYFOOTBALL.WS"

  1. 1. №36 6 – 13 сентября 2017(2982) издается с мая 190 года www.ftbl.ru ХОККЕЙ СБОРНАЯ РОССИИ ИНТЕРВЬЮ КОНСТАНТИН РАУШ РОССИИ ПОСТЕР ПОСТЕРСАЛАХ РИКАРДО РОДРИГЕС ПОСТЕР ЧАЛХАНОГЛУПОСТЕР САЛАХ ПОСТЕР ЧАЛХАНОГЛУПОСТЕР САЛАХ СПОРТ И ЦИФ РЫ ЛИГА ПРОГНОЗОВ СТР.24 ЧТО ВЫ ДЕЛАЛИ ПРОШЛЫМ ЛЕТОМ 180 МЛН ЗА МБАППЕ И ДРУГИЕ БОМБЫ ТРАНСФЕРНОГО РЫНКА-2017 180 МЛН ЗА МБАППЕ И ДРУГИЕ БОМБЫИ ДРУГИЕ БОМБЫ ТРАНСФЕРНОГОТРАНСФЕРНОГО РЫНКА-2017РЫНКА-2017 www.yourpress.ru
  2. 2. «Ливерпуль», Англия 11МОХАММЕД САЛАХ ХОККЕЙ //Global Look Press www.yourpress.ru
  3. 3. ЗАЩИТНИК «КЕЛЬНА» И СБОРНОЙ РОССИИ КОНСТАНТИН РАУШ: ТЕМА Значимые трансферы Европы ОТКРЫТЫЙ ЭФИР «Запас прочности у армейцев пока еще есть. Вопреки слухам о безденежье, долгах и вероятной смене владельца клуба». Илья Казаков – о ЦСКА СБОРНАЯ РОССИИ РЕЙТИНГ. ПЯТЬ СКАНДАЛЬНЫХ ФУТБОЛИСТОВ РФПЛ. ТРАНСФЕРЫ ФНЛ. «ТЮМЕНЬ». ПФЛ. РЕЗУЛЬТАТЫ ПФЛ. КАЛЕНДАРИ ТОП-5. ТАБЛИЦА ПЕРЕХОДОВ НЕУДАЧНИКИ ТРАНСФЕРНОГО ОКНА В ЕВРОПЕ ЭТО ИНТЕРЕСНО. ШКОЛЬНЫЕ ГОДЫ ЗВЕЗД СОДЕРЖАНИЕ В НОМЕРЕ "На встречу с болельщиками в Кельне собралось 52 тысячи человек. На поле выходит команда... А потом объявляют: «Хеннес девятый!» Козлу хлопают сильнее всех! Сильнее, чем любому игроку" ЛИГА ПРОГНОЗОВ «Матчи против «Ливерпуля» становятся для «Сити» настоящей головной болью: последняя победа в АПЛ была одержана в 2014 году». Спорт и цифры24 4 12 18 6 СПЕЦПРОЕКТ «Юношеская сборная России выиграла международный турнир «Звездный путь» памяти Валентина Козьмича Иванова». Российский футбольный союз 27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 СПЕЦВЫПУСК №8 С 22 августа ИНТЕРВЬЮ «Трансферное окно прошло под девизом «Зенит» и остальные». Финансы, переходы и руководство позволяют уже сейчас называть «Зенит» фаворитом». Алексей Сафонов – об усилении российских клубов 3«ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» №36'2017 www.yourpress.ru
  4. 4. ЦСКА в долгах. ЦСКА остался без новичков в летнее трансферное окно. ЦСКА может сменить владельца. Вокруг армейского клуба много разнообразной информации. Однако, несмотря на это, тринадцатикратный чемпион страны по-прежнему ведет борьбу за медали и готовится к старту в групповом турнире Лиги чемпионов. ПОДВИГИ ПО РАСПИСАНИЮ Илья КАЗАКОВ Комментатор ВГТРК, посол Саранска на ЧМ-2018, пресс-атташе сборной России-2005–2015, автор книг «Foot'Больные люди», «Настоящая сборная, или Феномен Хиддинка» – специально для еженедельника «Футбол» ПО РАСПИСАНИЮ взял «серебро», а потом «бронзу», повторить оказа- лось нереально. Не говоря уже о мечтах о чемпион- стве. Денег у клуба не было. На зарплаты для тех, кто уже играл, были, а вот на усиление – нет. Брали русских игроков либо весьма средних легионеров. И мне, тогда еще совсем зеленому репортеру, было не вполне понятно, почему у других клубов даже в те непростые времена средства есть, в том числе и на трансферы, а у московского клуба – нет. Меньше года назад, в январе, я оказался в один из дней в испанском Кампоаморе, ставшем при- вычной базой для ЦСКА в последние годы. Армейцы любили приезжать в Испанию, но если раньше в зимний период подготовки они могли поменять локацию одного из трех сборов, то сейчас Кампо- амор оказывался безальтернативным вариантом. Гольф-отель был четырехзвездочным, уютным и не- дорогим. Жаловаться здесь можно было разве что на уединенность и однообразие, а так все условия были на высоте. Отдельный одноэтажный корпус у ворот целиком принадлежал ЦСКА. Я смотрел, как оттуда идет на обед тренерский штаб во главе с Виктором Гончаренко, и вспоминал, как годом ранее точно так же навстречу шел Леонид Слуцкий. А еще несколько лет назад мы стояли на этом самом месте с Валерием Непомнящим. Даже не верилось, что все это было и прошло. Поскольку стабильность ЦСКА давно стала константой – не- важно, касалось дело результатов, состава или чего-то еще. В отеле, кроме ЦСКА, не было практи- чески никого, только несколько возрастных гольфи- стов. Отчего возникало странное чувство, словно бы все происходило на базе клуба в Ватутинках. Прош- ли Березуцкие, Игнашевич. Промелькнул и сразу же исчез Щенников. Вспомнилось, что он дебютировал еще при Газзаеве, отчего ощущение неизменности "Гончаренко сделал то, что от него требовалось: прошел в Лигу чемпионов с командой, где восемь игроков стартового состава – с российским паспортом. Вопреки слухам о долгах и вероятной смене владельца клуба" Зимой 2001-го я поехал в командировку в Тур- цию. Схема «осень–весна» тогда еще не была даже проектом. Жили по старинке: закачивали сезон в ноябре, в декабрь отдыхали, а в начале января начинали тяжелую подготовку к чемпионату. В Эми- раты, кажется, еще никто не ездил – было дорого, далеко и спарринг-партнеры отсутствовали. Кипр после дефолта 1998 года тоже оказался многим не по карману. Так что Турция была самое то. Дешево, популярно, удобно. Да еще и без виз. Больше всех интересовал тогда ЦСКА. Точнее, Садырин. Павел Федорович уже болел. Солнце было ему вредно, по- этому тренировками он руководил, сидя в пластико- вом кресле – из тех, что встречают вас на верандах летних кафе, – надвинув на глаза большую белую панаму. Однако на живости его ума и характера про- блемы со здоровьем никак не сказывались. Я стоял неподалеку от него и слышал, как он гонял игроков. Особенно доставалось нападающим. Были они молодые, резкие, старательные, но наши, русские. А хотелось иметь и других – иностранных мастеров. Чтобы болельщик обрел уверенность: этот точно способен забивать. Но таких не находилось, и не- давний всплеск, когда еще при Долматове ЦСКА МНЕНИЕОТКРЫТЫЙ ЭФИР «ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» №36'20174 www.yourpress.ru
  5. 5. этого клуба только усилилось. Казалось, покрути головой по сторонам – и увидишь Вагнера. А воз- можно, и не только его, но и других чудо-форвардов, даривших ЦСКА своей игрой чемпионство, – Дум- бию, Мусу. Но их, к сожалению, не было. Из ресторана вышел Витиньо, которого ждал на разговор спортивный директор клуба Олег Яровин- ский. Они проследовали в дальний угол и принялись что-то жарко обсуждать с помощью переводчика. А я смотрел на молодого худенького темнокожего парнишку в форме ЦСКА, который почему-то ел не там, где обедала команда, а в большом общем зале ресторана. И о котором, как выяснилось, нельзя было писать, поскольку он прилетел на просмотр. Сама формулировка, услышанная от коллег, выгля- дела странно. Было совершенно непонятно, почему приезд футболиста на просмотр оказывался под строгим запретом. Потому что в большие клубы на Неизвестный мне темнокожий форвард за- думчиво ел, словно предугадывая, что пройдет несколько дней и его в команде уже не будет. А Яровинский закончил свой разговор с Витиньо и вновь стал привычным: быстрым, энергичным, улыбчивым. Я подумал о том, как ему должно быть нелегко. Уже которую по счету трансферную кам- панию ЦСКА проводил с бюджетом ноль рублей, ноль копеек. Деньги от Лиги чемпионов уходили на содержание команды, возможность приобре- сти игрока появлялась, только если клуб с кем-либо расставался. И опять-таки надо было держаться в рамках имеющегося бюджета. Чемпионства ЦСКА, постоянное участие команды в Лиге чем- пионов были подвигом по расписанию, точно у Мюнхгаузена Янковского–Горина. И было со- вершенно непонятно, как с такими сузившимися за последние годы возможностями команда уму- дряется оставаться на вершине. Витиньо встал из-за столика и шел к выходу. Последняя покупка ЦСКА от 2013 года, сделанная в те дни, когда еще обсуждался объединенный чемпионат России с Украиной. Яровинского в клубе уже нет, он ушел из ЦСКА, уехав в Англию вслед за Слуцким. Парадокс, но «Халл», вылетевший из Премьер-лиги и тем не менее заработавший за тот сезон гигантскую сумму под сто миллионов фунтов, тоже был вынуж- ден терять одного игрока за другим. Хотя взамен брались другие, и тоже в немалом количестве. Я чи- тал трансферные новости и думал о том, причастен ли бывший спортивный директор ЦСКА, начинав- ший свою карьеру в скаутском отделе «Москвы», к этим переходам. И мне казалось, что да, пусть и отчасти. Президент ЦСКА Евгений Гинер сказал не так давно, что не может понять решения Слуцкого, назвав «Халл» «вообще ни о чем». С точки зрения еврокубковых кампаний – да, Гинер прав. Но там, если говорить о футболе не только как о за- даче удержаться на одном уровне любой ценой, но и о творчестве, возможностей конструиро- вать команду под себя гораздо больше. Не секрет, что одной из причин, повлиявших на решение Слуцкого возглавить сборную, стало желание тренера поработать со всеми лучшими игроками страны, создать команду под свой вкус. В ЦСКА же он всегда знал не только состав, но даже то, кто у него выйдет на замену. Слуцкого и Яровин- ского в клубе уже нет. Нет новичков. Но Гончаренко сделал то, что от него требовалось: прошел в Лигу чемпионов с командой, где восемь игроков стар- тового состава – с российским паспортом. Такого не случалось очень давно. Выходит, запас проч- ности у армейцев пока еще есть. Вопреки слухам о безденежье, долгах и вероятной смене владель- ца клуба. ftbl.ru ПОЛНАЯ ВЕРСИЯ СТАТЬИ НА САЙТЕ ЕЖЕНЕДЕЛЬНИКА «ФУТБОЛ» МНЕНИЕ ОТКРЫТЫЙ ЭФИР Все деньги Гинера ушли на стадион //Сергей Дроняев просмотр не ездят? Чушь, наверняка ездят. Или потому что этот просмотр на фоне прощания с Лигой чемпионов после группового этапа – вовсе не то усиление, которого ждали? Он, вернувшийся из Китая Оланаре, Витиньо, юный Чалов, о ком Слуцкий отзывался с большим интересом, отмечая одновременно и необычный талант, и стандартную для этого возраста нестабильность, – все они со- вокупно производили неоднозначное впечатление. Хотя Витиньо выглядел уже совсем иначе, чем в свой первый приезд в ЦСКА. 5«ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» №36'2017 www.yourpress.ru
  6. 6. «ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» №36'20176 «ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» №36'20176 Текст: Андрей ВДОВИН Лидия ДИДЫК Константин Рауш – еще один игрок, кто начинал в юношеских сборных Германии с Тони Кроосом, потом в «Ганновере» подружился с Ларсом Штиндлем, а теперь оказался во взрослой национальной команде России. Еженедельник «Футбол» встретился с полузащитником «Кельна», чтобы спросить его, почему он так долго добирался до Новогорска. КОНСТАНТИН РАУШ: «Я очень ждал звонка из сборной»ДОСЬЕ КОНСТАНТИН РАУШ ДАТА РОЖДЕНИЯ: 15 МАРТА 1990 ГОДА КАРЬЕРА: «ГАННОВЕР 96» (2008–2013), «ШТУТГАРТ» (2013 – 2015), «ДАРМШТАДТ» (2015–2016), «КЕЛЬН» (2016 – ПО НАСТ. ВР.) ДОСТИЖЕНИЯ: СЕРЕБРЯНАЯ МЕДАЛЬ ФРИЦА ВАЛЬТЕРА (2007). www.yourpress.ru
  7. 7. 7«ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» №36'2017«ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» Реклама ПАСПОРТ, ВЫЗОВ, ПОЗИЦИЯ – Вы пару месяцев назад смотрели Кубок конфеде- раций? Как вам сборные Германии и России? – Тяжелый вопрос. В Германии я всех очень хорошо знаю, посто- янно играю против них. У Герма- нии много хороших футболистов, но они выигрывают не только поэ- тому. Они – команда. Я не знаю, как это объяснить по-русски. Ко- мандный дух? Сыгранность? Да, но все вместе. Они все вместе ра- ботают на победу. Игры сборной России я тоже все видел. Думаю, у нас есть потенциал, потому что есть хорошие игроки. Лишь чуть- чуть не хватает до побед. – Вы следили за своим левым флангом у сборной России? Оценивали тех исполнителей, что на нем играют? – Всегда, когда смотришь какой-то матч, прежде всего об- ращаешь внимание на тех, кто играет на твоей позиции. Это нормально. Но я был очень рад, когда тренер мне позвонил. Я был счастлив получить шанс показать себя тренерам и сыграть за сбор- ную России. – О'кей, тогда так: сильные стороны футболиста Конс- тантина Рауша? – Я тот самый парень, который может все 90 минут отраба- тывать на своем фланге. Могу бегать по 11–12 км за матч – не проблема. У меня неплохая скорость. Еще мой конек – флан- говые подачи. Это мой футбол. Я всегда так играл. – Вы говорили, что хотите выступать за сборную России, еще с 2011 года. А паспорт получили только в 2015-м. Почему? – У меня просто не было контактов со сборной России. В какой-то момент я даже по- думал, что, может, шанса сыграть не будет и вовсе. Поэтому у меня и паспорта не было. Два-три года назад мне кто-то звонил с таким предложением, но я не знал, кто это, и не знал, как реагировать. А потом поговорил с родителями. Я сказал: «У меня, может быть, будет шанс сыграть за сборную России». И мы решили, что надо получить паспорт. Теперь я рад, что это сделал. – Тяжело получить российс- кий паспорт в Германии? – Нет. Взяли с родителями все документы, что есть, поехали в Гамбург в консульство, все отда- ли – свидетельство о рождении, что-то еще. Потом прошло время, еще раз съездили туда. И все – паспорт был. – И не надо было никакого экзамена сдавать? – Нет. – Просто когда российский паспорт делал Гилерме, он рассказывал, что ходил здесь по разным инстанци- ям, стоял в очередях, потом сдавал экзамены. – Он бразилец, это другое дело. – В России есть традиция: когда получаешь паспорт, первым делом смотришь на его номер. Последние две цифры в серии обозна- чают количество литров ал- коголя. Столько вы должны выпить на праздновании. – (Смеется.) Я не знал. Но я посмотрю. НОЙШТЕДТЕР И «ДОБРОЕ УТРО» – Вы же понимаете, что в национальной команде России, которую собрали в этот раз, очень много новичков. Тренерский штаб присматривается к вам, но многих основных игроков нет. Вас это не рас- строило? – Нет, я очень рад, что я тут. Для меня сейчас важно познако- миться с игроками и тренерским штабом, понять, что такое Россия и местный футбол. Стараюсь слу- шать все, что говорят, что хочет от меня тренер. Просто позна- комиться – это очень важно для меня в данный момент. А дальше посмотрим. – Вы говорили, что знакомы с Романом Нойштедтером. Как часто с ним общаетесь? – На самом деле мы лично познакомились вообще только здесь. Я его знаю, конечно, с тех времен, когда он в «Гладбахе» еще играл, в Бундеслиге. Я так не- которых игроков сборной России знаю очень хорошо уже давно. И, конечно, мне говорили, что Роман тоже приедет сюда. Но мы до этого только переписывались. Здорово, что он здесь. Если я что-то не пойму, всегда могу его спросить. – Роман давал вам какой- нибудь инструктаж перед прибытием в Россию? Как себя надо вести? Кто лидер в команде? – Мне никто ничего не говорил, да я и сам не хочу. Считаю, что сам должен посмотреть и на- учиться всему, понять, как все устроено в команде. Я пока три дня в сборной. Но вижу, даже на завтраке все здороваются, жела- ют друг другу приятного аппетита и сидят все вместе. В Германии не так. Там ты просто берешь еду и садишься. Тут я понял, что рус- ские традиции – это нормально. Но я сам хочу с этим со всем по- знакомиться, без подсказок. – У Романа Нойштедтера была необычная прическа, а перед приездом в Россию он постригся коротко, чтобы www.yourpress.ru
  8. 8. «ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» №36'20178 быть похожим на русско- го. Вы как-то готовились к своему дебюту в России? – Ха, с моими волосами уже ничего нельзя сделать! Я думаю, сейчас сразу видно, что я из Рос- сии. Вообще, нет, я был малень- ким, когда уехал из России, поэто- му я очень мало знаю о русском менталитете. Так что для меня сейчас все ново и необычно. ЭКСКУРСИЯ В ТОМСК И ЗВОНОК ИЗ РОССИИ – Вы родились в Томской области. Помните что- нибудь из детства? – Мне было пять лет, когда мы переехали в Германию. Потом однажды еще раз приезжали в Россию, когда мне было 13 лет. Помню, что мне все показалось старинным и было не так уже легко привыкнуть. Мне сложно вспомнить, я не особо много видел, когда мне было 13, а когда пять – совсем не вспомню. – Тринадцатилетний парень из Германии приезжает в Томск, там, где в центре деревянные избы из бре- вен. Это шок? – Ну нет, не шок, конечно. Мне уже 13 было, родители что-то рассказывали. Но я увидел, разумеется, все по-другому: все старое, не так, как в Германии. Я не был в шоке, но мне было ин- тересно и до сих пор интересно. Хочу еще раз съездить, чтобы по- больше познакомиться с местом, где я родился. Недавно понял, что практически о нем ничего не знаю. – Вам родители не расска- зывали, почему они решили переехать в Германию? – Да, бабушка моя со стороны мамы очень хотела в Германию. Друзья ее хотели туда уехать, и она тоже захотела. Потом они долго разговаривали с мамой и тетей и решили, что едем. Но было много сложностей. Немецкий язык знали только бабушка и дедушка. А родители уже в Германии выучили. Они рассказывали, что сразу нашли работу и сразу начали учить язык. Но до сих пор они говорят больше по-русски, чем по-немецки. Им было сложно. Они говорили, что им было очень тяжело даже права получать. Но они справились. – Вы в семье говорите по- русски? – Да, конечно. Когда они мне звонят, я стараюсь говорить по-русски, чтобы не забыть все. Сейчас с русским мне намного легче – много практики! – Кто вас отвел в футболь- ную команду? – Никто в семье в футбол не играл. Просто я всегда хотел с мя- чиком возиться, когда маленький был. В Германии уже в садике в футбол играл. По каким-то ви- део было ясно, что у меня неплохо выходит. Так и пошло. Но сколько себя помню, я всегда хотел быть футболистом. Домой иногда не ходил – где-то на поле играл. – Вы воспитанник «Ганнове- ра». Сейчас там выступает Вальдемар Антон, который тоже имеет русские корни. Стоит сборной России при- смотреться к нему? – В «Ганновере» он сейчас хорошо играет и много. Я думаю, что у него есть шанс. Но он только начинает, ему нужно время, чтобы в Бундеслиге показать, что он хороший футболист. Если все пойдет, то, наверное, есть смысл посмотреть на него. – В Германии вообще много русскоязычных игроков. Вы, Нойштедтер, Эдгар Приб... У вас часом нет русскоязычной тусовки с чатом в WhatsApp? Такая мини-сборная России? – Пока нет. Но отличная идея, я подумаю над этим! – Вы же знаете, что в Рос- сии лимит на легионеров и игроки с российским паспортом очень ценятся. Вы не думали перебраться в российский клуб? "На поле выходит капитан – все аплодируют. Потом – вратарь, команда... А потом выходит и сам Хеннес! Ему хлопали сильнее всех! Сильнее, чем любому игроку" www.yourpress.ru
  9. 9. 9«ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» №36'2017 Реклама – Нет, с Россией у меня контак- тов еще не было. Мне иногда кто- то звонил, но я не знал, кто это. – Погодите, вам звонили, но вы не воспринимали эти предложения всерьез? – Да, говорили: вот я, напри- мер, работаю в «Спартаке». Может быть, у вас есть шанс... Но кто это был, я не знаю. В Гер- мании, не знаю, нормально это или нет, если не перезванивают мне или не звонят моему агенту, то для меня это не разговор. Я не воспринимаю такие предложения. – А кто ваш агент? – Фолькер Штрут. Агентство SportsTotal (агент Тони Крооса, Марко Ройса, Ларса Штиндля и др. – Ред.). – В доме ваших родителей есть российское ТВ, где вы периодически смотрите российские матчи. У вас есть какие-то фавориты среди команд и игроков? – У меня дома нет российского телевидения, только у родителей могу посмотреть. И то очень ред- ко. Конечно, есть хорошие коман- ды. «Зенит» считаю такой, ЦСКА тоже неплохая. Игроки тоже есть классные. Но я не знаю их так хорошо, как немецких, потому что играю против них. ЛАМ, КРООС И ЛАРС ШТИНДЛЬ – Вы играли в юношеских командах сборной Герма- нии, у вас есть серебряная медаль Фрица Вальтера (вручается лучшим моло- дым игрокам страны. – Ред.). Вы видели себя в какой-то момент в основ- ной сборной Германии? – Конечно. Когда мне было 20 лет, у меня были хорошие сезоны с «Ганновером». Сначала мы заняли четвертое место, по- том седьмое. Я тогда все матчи в сезоне проводил на хорошем уровне. Пресса писала, что у меня может быть шанс. Но была ли реальная возможность? Вы пом- ните, кто играл на этой позиции? Филипп Лам. Тяжело, конечно, с ним конкурировать. Но если честно, я уже в то время, когда у меня был выбор, думал больше о сборной России. – Вы дружите с кем-то из нынешней сборной Герма- нии? Кто вас может поздра- вить с днем рождения или прислать эсэмэску в честь дебюта в сборной России? – Ларс Штиндль. Мы с ним долго играли вместе в «Ганнове- ре», он стал одним из моих луч- ших друзей в футболе. Есть еще Антонио Рюдигер. Кто там еще играет? Тони Кроос тоже. Есть еще игроки, но сейчас навскидку не вспомню. – Тони Кроос? Вы же ро- весники, выступали в одной юношеской сборной, и он тоже получал медаль Фри- ца Вальтера? – У меня серебряная медаль, у Тони – золотая. В России есть такая награда? Нет? Тогда я рас- скажу: ее дают лучшему игроку юношеской команды. Но тут важны не только футбольные ка- чества, но и человеческие. Такая вот награда. Не знаю, правильно это или нет, но я ее получил. – В те же дни, когда основ- ная немецкая сборная брала Кубок конфедераций, их «молодежка» выиграла Евро-2017. Что в Германии посчитали большим ус- пехом? – Кубок конфедераций был для многих парней, что получили В МИНУВШЕМ СЕЗОНЕ «КЕЛЬН» С КОНСТАНТИ- НОМ РАУШЕМ ВПЕРВЫЕ ЗА ДОЛГОЕ ВРЕМЯ ПРОБИЛСЯ В ЛИГУ ЕВРОПЫ //Global Look Press ФОТО www.yourpress.ru
  10. 10. «ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» №36'201710 Кто: Эрик Зенга Амплуа: полузащитник Возраст: 24 года Клуб: «Зандхаузен» Зенга родился в Костроме, отку- да в пять лет переехал в Германию. У Эрика мать – русская, а отец – из Анголы. Воспитанник «Байера» успел поиграть за молодежные составы сборной Германии, хотя имеет право защищать цвета как Анголы, так и России. Последние два года футболист провел в «Занд- хаузене» – крепком клубе из второй Бундеслиги. Сам игрок не против стать частью сборной России. Кто: Эдгар Приб Амплуа: полузащитник Возраст: 28 лет Клуб: «Ганновер» Новый капитан «Ганновера» Эдгар Приб давно привлек вни- мание российских болельщиков как один из возможных вариантов для сборной России. Родившийся в Якутии игрок в раннем детстве переехал с родителями в Германию. Полузащитник не раз высказывался о готовности получить российский паспорт и сыграть за нашу сборную. Решение остается за тренерским штабом. Наши за границей Топ-5 потенциальных игроков сборной России из Бундеслиги В Германии, помимо Романа Нойштедтера и Константина Рауша, полно игроков с русскими корнями. Еженедельник «Футбол» подобрал топ-5 футболистов немецкого чемпионата, на которых стоит обратить внимание РФС. вызов, большим шансом попасть в постоянный состав. Для них турнир был в первую очередь возможностью показать себя, и только когда уже дошли до полуфинала, заговорили о том, что хотят выиграть этот трофей. Они использовали этот шанс. Даже сейчас Йоахим Лев вызвал многих игроков с Кубка конфе- дераций. Но я все-таки думаю, что победа молодежной сборной значила для Германии больше. Думаю, что на Евро игроки отдали все силы, они сделали все, чтобы выиграть турнир. Для них это большое достижение. – С каким самым талант- ливым футболистом вы играли в одной команде? – Я выберу Ларса Штиндля. Потому что у него нет большого таланта, но он очень много рабо- тал и было видно, что с каждой тренировкой он становится все лучше. Ларс не из тех игроков, у которых с детства видны сумас- шедшие способности. Когда он впервые тренировался с нами, я думал: нет, из этого парня вряд ли что-то получится. А он просто работал и с каждым днем стано- вился лучше и исправлял свои ошибки. Всегда так было, и сей- час он очень хороший игрок. КОЗЕЛ И РАЗГОВОР С ФАНАТАМИ – Вы сейчас игрок «Кельна». А в России все знают, что главная звезда «Кельна» – это талисман клуба, козел. – Хеннес IХ. На старте каждого сезона у каждого клуба Бундесли- ги есть матч-знакомство. Как это в России называется? Встреча с болельщиками? У нас в этот раз собралось 52 тысячи человек. На поле выходит капитан, его предс- тавляют, все аплодируют. По- том – вратарь, команда... А потом выходит и сам Хеннес! И когда объявили: «Хеннес девятый!», ему хлопали сильнее всех! Сильнее, чем любому игроку. Кроме того, в Кельне постоянно все говорят о карнавале. Очень популярное событие в городе. – На последнем карнавале вы оделись в костюм каза- ка. Где достали? – Это был мой первый карна- вал, и я вообще ничего не хотел надевать. Но ребята из команды уговорили надеть что-то русское. Мы все вместе искали в интерне- те костюм и нашли этот. Я надел. – Что надели остальные? – Были костюмы рейнджеров и много всего другого. Вы мо- жете надевать все что угодно. Там было все. – Над вами не смеялись? – Нет-нет. Костюм очень хоро- шо на мне сидел! – В прошлом сезоне «Кельн» был хорош и доб- рался до Лиги Европы. ftbl.ru ПОЛНАЯ ВЕРСИЯ ИНТЕРВЬЮ НА САЙТЕ ЕЖЕНЕДЕЛЬНИКА «ФУТБОЛ» www.yourpress.ru
  11. 11. 11«ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» №36'2017 Реклама Кто: Макс Безушков Амплуа: полузащитник Возраст: 20 лет Клуб: «Айнтрахт» Воспитанник «Штутгарта» и нынешний игрок «Айнтрахта» Макс Безушков родился уже в Гер- мании. Однако его корни уходят в Сибирь: родные Безушкова – из Новосибирска. Макс – неплохой центральный полузащитник для своего возраста. Он выступал в сборной Германии до 19 лет. Игрок свою родину не забыл: он часто общается с родствен- никами из России. Кто: Роберт Бауэр Амплуа: защитник Возраст: 22 года Клуб: «Вердер» О Бауэре начали говорить после Олимпиады в Рио, где защитник показал бразильцам на пальцах цифру «7», напомнив о полуфинале ЧМ. За поступок Роберту пришлось извиниться, а слух о русскоязычном игроке дошел и до РФПЛ. «Спартак» делал ему предложение этим летом, но трансфер не состоялся. Сам же футболист серьезно рассматривает возможность сыграть за сборную России. Кто: Вальдемар Антон Амплуа: защитник Возраст: 21 год Клуб: «Ганновер» Отличный центральный защит- ник, в раннем возрасте переехав- ший из Узбекистана в Германию. В прошлом сезоне Антон стал важной частью «Ганновера» и по- мог команде вернуться в первую Бундеслигу. За хорошую игру футболиста вернули в «бундестим». Сейчас Вальдемар выступает за мо- лодежную сборную Германии, а це- на на него стремительно ползет вверх. В начале этого чемпионата вы уже проиграли два мат- ча на старте сезона. Неуже- ли все так получилось из-за ухода Модеста? – Две игры провели, еще рано говорить о плохом сезоне. Да, это правда, что мы выступали не так хорошо, как могли. Но сейчас главное – работать и потихоньку улучшать игру. У нас хорошая команда. Мы и не думали, что без Тони (Модеста) будет легко. Тони – очень хороший игрок, он много забивал: по 25 мячей за сезон. У него всегда были предложения из других команд Бундеслиги, из Премьер-лиги, из Китая. Он выбрал Китай. Мы его поняли: ему 29 лет, наверное, он хотел заработать. – В «Шальке» есть такая практика: когда команда плохо играет, их спускают в шахту, где работают их фанаты. У вас было что-то похожее в карьере? – Нет, шахты не было. Но в Штутгарте мы ходили на завод «Мерседес». И как-то у нас был жесткий разговор с фанатами. Тогда мы вылетали во вторую лигу, а фанаты нам говорили на встрече, что «Штутгарт» – это их жизнь. Я их понимаю. Такие люди живут футболом и клубом, им ничего не нужно, кроме как матч на стадионе. В этом их смысл жизни. Если ты про- играешь, то вся их следующая неделя будет окрашена в черный цвет. – Самый шумный стадион, на котором вы играли? – «Сигнал Идуна Парк» в Дортмунде. У нас в Кельне тоже бывает очень-очень громко. Еще в Севилье очень хорошо было. А в Германии еще, наверное, выделяются стадионы «Шальке» и «Гладбаха». Хотя погодите, в Кельне нельзя гово- рить о «Гладбахе». Но там тоже хорошо. – Вы когда-нибудь были на фанатской трибуне в «Кельне»? – Нет, но в «Ганновере» я знаю нескольких людей оттуда. Раз в полгода нам устраивали встре- чи с представителями ультрас. Мы не друзья, но я знаю, кто там. Они по-другому воспринимают футбол и по-другому думают. Конфликты между фанатами и менеджерами неизбежны. В Германии пытаются налажи- вать отношения между этими сторонами. – После Евро-2016 в Анг- лии опасаются российских фанатов. А в Германии? – Нет, у нас не слышно ничего такого. Так что, думаю, через год в Россию приедет много болель- щиков из Германии. Всегда есть люди, готовые всюду следовать за своей командой. КОСТЮМ КОНСТАНТИНУ РАУШУ ДЛЯ КАРНАВАЛА ВЫБИРАЛИ ВСЕЙ КОМАНДОЙ //Global Look Press ФОТО www.yourpress.ru
  12. 12. ТЕМАТРАНСФЕРЫ –70,95 МЛН ЕВРО «БАВАРИЯ» ТРАНСФЕРНОЕ ЛЕТО-2017: «ПСЖ» БРОСАЕТ В ЛИЦО «БАРСЕЛОНЕ» 222 МЛН ЕВРО ЗА НЕЙМАРА, А ПОТОМ ДОБИВАЕТ ФИНАНСОВЫЙ ФЕЙР-ПЛЕЙ УЕФА ПОКУПКОЙ МБАППЕ С ОТЛОЖЕННЫМ НА КОНЕЦ СЕЗОНА ПЛАТЕЖОМ НА 180 МЛН. «БАРСА» ВЫВАЛИВАЕТ СОТНЮ МИЛЛИОНОВ ЗА ДЕМБЕЛЕ, «МЮ» ПЛАТИТ КОСМИЧЕСКИЕ 85 МЛН ЗА ЛУКАКУ. А ИСЛАНДЕЦ ГИЛФИ СИГУРДССОН ОЦЕНЕН ПОЧТИ В 50 МЛН ЕВРО – ЭТО ВОЕННЫЙ БЮДЖЕТ ИСЛАНДИИ НА ТРИ ГОДА. ИГРОК КЛУБ ЦЕНА (ЕВРО) Пришли Корентен Толиссо, п Лион 41,5 млн Кингсли Коман, п Ювентус 21 млн Никлас Зюле, з Хоффенхайм 20 млн Хамес Родригес, п Реал 13 млн, аренда на 2 года Серж Гнабри, п Вердер 8 млн Себастьян Руди, п Хоффенхайм свободный агент Ушли Мехди Бенатия, з Ювентус 17 млн Ренато Саншеш, п Суонси 8,5 млн, аренда на 1 год Дуглас Коста, п Ювентус 6 млн, аренда на 1 год Серж Гнабри, п Хоффенхайм 1 млн, аренда на 1 год Джанлука Гаудино, п Кьево 50 тыс. Хольгер Бадштубер, з Штутгарт свободный агент После завершения карьеры Филиппа Лама и Хаби Алонсо «Бавария» начала глобальную перестройку клуба. Омоложение состава – основная задача мюнхенцев на ближайший год. Не стоит ждать от команды победы в Лиге чемпионов: чем- пионы Германии совершили долгосрочное вложение, плоды которого будут собирать через пару лет. Толиссо Коста Бенатия Гнабри Гаудино Бадштубер Зюле Родригес Гнабри 41,5 млн Саншеш арендаза8,5млн аренда за 6 млн 17 млн арендаза1млн 50 тыс. свободный агент 20 млн аренда за 13 м лн 8 млн Руди свободный агент Коман 21 млн //Global Look Press «ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» №36'201712 www.yourpress.ru
  13. 13. ТЕМА ТРАНСФЕРЫ +85,5 МЛН ЕВРО «БОРУССИЯ» ДОРТМУНД Торговый центр Все значимые трансферы Европы В «Боруссии» Д вслед за приходом нового тренера Петера Боша последовали серьезные кадровые изменения. За огром- ную сумму в «Барселону» переехал Усман Дембеле, а «шмели» на эти деньги купили много талантливой молодежи. В этом се- зоне стоит ждать от «Боруссии» отличной игры и высоких мест в таблице Бундеслиги. ИГРОК КЛУБ ЦЕНА (ЕВРО) Пришли Андрей Ярмоленко, п Динамо К 25 млн Максимилиан Филипп, п Фрайбург 20 млн Махмуд Дауд, п Боруссия М 12 млн Оме Топрак, з Байер 12 млн Джейдон Санчо, п Манчестер Сити 7 млн Джереми Тольян, з Хоффенхайм 5 млн Дан-Аксель Загаду, з ПСЖ свободный агент Ушли Усман Дембеле, п Барселона 105 млн Маттиас Гинтер, п Боруссия М 17 млн Эмре Мор, п Сельта 13 млн Свен Бендер, з Байер 12,5 млн Адриан Рамос, н Чунцин Лифань 12 млн Паскаль Штенцель, з Фрайбург 4 млн Микель Мерино, п Ньюкасл 3 млн, аренда на 1 год Хендрик Бонманн, в Мюнхен 1860 свободный агент Дженис Бурнич, п Штутгарт аренда на 1 год Феликс Пасслак, з Хоффенхайм аренда на 2 года Ярмоленко Дембеле Гинтер Мор Бендер Рамос Мерино Бонманн Бурнич Пасслак 25 млн 105млн 17 млн 13млн 12,5млн 12млн аренда за 3 млн свободный агент арендана1год аренда на 2 года Филипп Дауд Топрак Санчо Тольян Загаду 20 млн 12 млн 12млн 7 млн 5 млн свободныйагент Штенцель4 млн Рамос 12млн свободный агент 13«ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» №36'2017 www.yourpress.ru
  14. 14. ТРАНСФЕРЫ ТЕМА –155,9 МЛН ЕВРО «ЮВЕНТУС» «МАНЧЕСТЕР ЮНАЙТЕД» ИГРОК КЛУБ ЦЕНА (ЕВРО) Пришли Ромелу Лукаку, н Эвертон 84,7 млн Неманья Матич, п Челси 44,7 млн Виктор Линделеф, з Бенфика 35 млн Ушли Аднан Янузай, п Реал Сосьедад 8,5 млн Уэйн Руни, н Эвертон свободный агент Кэмерон Бортвик, з Лидс аренда Андреас Перрейра, п Валенсия аренда Сэм Джонстон, в Астон Вилла аренда Гильермо Варела, з Пеньяроль бесплатно Тимоти Фосу-Менса, з Кристал Пэлас аренда «МЮ» в это трансферное окно примерил образ интеллекту- ала. Манкунианцы не бомбили медийное пространство, а всего лишь пару раз всплывали на первых полосах английских газет. Жозе Моуринью может занести в актив это лето: на рынке он действовал аккуратно, зато укрепил все проблемные по- зиции: защиту, центральную зону полузащиты и нападение. Плюс заново подписали Златана – а это уже супертрансфер. Еще «дьяволы» расстались с тем, кто, по их мнению, не смо- жет в будущем раздуть клубный авторитет до галактических пределов. Все просто и правильно. На Уолл-стрит бы сказали: «Это отличный бизнес». ИГРОК КЛУБ ЦЕНА (ЕВРО) Пришли Федерико Бернардески, п Фиорентина 40 млн Блез Матюиди, п ПСЖ 20 млн Хуан Куадрадо, п Челси выкуп за 20 млн Мехди Бенатиа, з Бавария выкуп за 17 млн Войцех Щенсны, в Арсенал 12,2 млн Маттиа Де Шильо, з Милан 12 млн Родриго Бетанкур, п Бока Хуниорс 10,5 млн Дуглас Коста, п Бавария аренда за 6 млн Бенедикт Хеведес, з Шальке аренда за 3,5 млн Ушли Леонардо Бонуччи, з Милан 42 млн Кингсли Коман, п Бавария выкуп за 21 млн Марио Лемина, п Саутгемптон 17 млн Симоне Дзадза, н Валенсия 16 млн Филиппо Романья, з Кальяри 7,6 млн Франческо Кассата, п Сассуоло 7 млн Нету, в Валенсия 6 млн Томас Ринкон, п Торино аренда за 3 млн Дани Алвес, з ПСЖ свободный агент Из организма «Ювентуса» летом выдернули важнейший ор- ган – Леонардо Бонуччи. Но настрой переламывать кости своим потенциальным соперникам у гендиректора Беппе Маротты остался. Он укрепил фланги полузащиты, центр поля, докупил помощников на края обороны, потом арендовал Бенедикта Хеведеса и приобрел сменщика Буффону – Войцеха Щенсны. –25,3 МЛН ЕВРО Бернардески Бонуччи Романья Кассата Нету Ринкон Алвес Куадрадо Бетанкур Де Ш ильо 40 млн 42 млн Лемина 17 млн Дзадза 16 млн 7,6млн 7 млн 6 млн арендаза3млн свободныйагент выкуп за 20 млн 10,5 млн Коста арендаза6млн Хеведес арендаза3,5млн12 млн Бенатиавыкупза17млн Щ енсны 12,2 млн Матюиди Коман 20 млн выкуп за 21 млн Лукаку Руни Янузай Бортвик Перрейра Джонстон Линделеф 84,7 млн ВарелаФосу-Менса бесплатно аренда свободный агент 8,5 млн аренда аренда аренда 35 млн Матич 44,7 млн «ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» №36'201714 www.yourpress.ru
  15. 15. ТЕМА ТРАНСФЕРЫ +76,5 МЛН ЕВРО –163,85 МЛН ЕВРО «РЕАЛ» МАДРИД «МИЛАН» ИГРОК КЛУБ ЦЕНА (ЕВРО) Пришли Леонардо Бонуччи, з Ювентус 42 млн Андре Силва, н Порту 38 млн Андреа Конти, з Аталанта 25 млн Хакан Чалханоглу, п Байер 22 млн Матео Мусаккьо, з Вильярреал 18 млн Рикардо Родригес, з Вольфсбург 18 млн Лукас Билья, п Лацио 17 млн Франк Кесси, п Аталанта аренда за 8 млн Никола Калинич, н Фиорентина аренда за 5 млн Фабио Борини, н Сандерленд аренда Ушли Маттиа Де Шильо, з Ювентус 12 млн Юрай Куцка, п Трабзонспор 5 млн Родриго Эли, з Алавес 3 млн Карлос Бакка, н Вильярреал аренда за 2,5 млн М'Байе Ньянг, н Торино аренда за 2 млн Джанлука Лападула, н Дженоа аренда за 2 млн Лионель Вангиони, з Монтеррей 1,7 млн «Россонери», получив валютный допинг, решили полностью изменить свой состав. Решив проблемы с новым контрактом Доннаруммы, они усилили все линии и расстались с Карлосом Баккой. Сейчас перед «красно-черными» стоят серьезные за- дачи: побороться за медали, в крайнем случае – за попадание в ЛЧ. В случае провала китайские владельцы обещали серьез- но урезать финансирование. ИГРОК КЛУБ ЦЕНА (ЕВРО) Пришли Тео Эрнандес, з Атлетико 30 млн Дани Себальос, п Бетис 16,5 млн Борха Майораль, н Вольфсбург из аренды Маркос Льоренте, п Алавес из аренды Хесус Вальехо, з Айнтрахт из аренды Ушли Альваро Мората, н Челси 62 млн Данило, з Манчестер Сити 30 млн Хамес Родригес, п Бавария аренда за 13 млн Мариано Диас, н Лион 8 млн Диего Льоренте, з Реал Сосьедад 7 млн Бурги, п Алавес 3 млн Рубен Яньес, в Хетафе свободный агент Пепе, з Бешикташ свободный агент Фабиу Коэнтрау, з Спортинг аренда «Реал» провел на удивление спокойное трансферное окно. Слухи связывали мадридцев лишь с одним сумасшедшим трансфером – Килиана Мбаппе, доставшегося в итоге «ПСЖ». За относительно небольшие деньги «сливочные» пополнили ростер перспективными Себальосом и Тео. А на продажах «Реал» заработал и вовсе 123 млн евро, по итогам транс- ферного окна оставшись в плюсе на 76,5 млн евро. Вызывает вопросы лишь позиция сменщика Карима Бензема в атаке. Значит, больше шансов проявить себя получит молодежь. Зи- дан уже доказал умение работать с юными кадрами. Бонуччи Эрнандес Де Ш ильо Мората Бакка Диас Ньянг Д. Льоренте Вангиони Яньес Пепе Коэнтрау Конти Майораль Билья Родригес Вальехо 42 млн 30млн 12 млн 62 млн Куцка Данило 5 млн 30 млн Лападула Бурги аренда за 2 млн 3 млн арендаза2,5млн 8млн аренда за 2 млн 7 млн 1,7 млн свободныйагент свободныйагент аренда 25млн из аренды 17 млн Мусаккьо 18млн Калинич аренда за 5 млн Борини аренда 18 млн изаренды Чалханоглу М. Льоренте 22млн из аренды Кессиарендаза8 млн Силва Себальос Эли Родригес 38 млн 16,5 млн 3 млн аренда за 13 млн 15«ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» №36'2017 www.yourpress.ru
  16. 16. +75,5 МЛН ЕВРО –147,95 МЛН ЕВРО «МОНАКО» «МАНЧЕСТЕР СИТИ» ТРАНСФЕРЫ ТЕМА «МанСити» сделал упор на укрепление обороны. Вместо возрастных Клиши, Санья, Сабалеты и Коларова приобретены Менди, Уокер и Данило. Клуб избавился от балласта, продав игроков почти на 100 млн евро. «МС» не удалось приобрести Алексиса Санчеса, но и без него они имеют все шансы на титул. ИГРОК КЛУБ ЦЕНА (ЕВРО) Пришли Бенжамен Менди, з Монако 57,5 млн Кайл Уокер, з Тоттенхэм 51 млн Бернарду Силва, п Монако 50 млн Эдерсон, в Бенфика 40 млн Данило, з Реал 30 млн Дуглас Луис, п Васко да Гама 12 млн Оларенваджу Кайоде, н Аустрия 3,8 млн Ушли Келечи Ихеаначо, н Лестер 27,7 млн Энес Унал, н Вильярреал 14 млн Вилфрид Бони, н Суонси 13 млн Аарон Муй, п Хаддерсфилд 9,1 млн Нолито, п Севилья 9 млн Фернандо, п Галатасарай 5,25 млн Оливье Нтчам, п Селтик 5 млн Александар Коларов, з Рома 5 млн Самир Насри, п Антальяспор 3,5 млн Джо Харт, в Вест Хэм аренда за 2,3 млн Рубен Собрино, н Алавес 2 млн Джейсон Денайер, з Галатасарай аренда за 500 тыс. ИГРОК КЛУБ ЦЕНА (ЕВРО) Пришли Бальде Кейта, н Лацио 30 млн Юри Тилеманс, п Андерлехт 25 млн Теренс Конголо, з Фейеноорд 15 млн Стеван Йоветич, н Интер 11 млн Адама Диакаби, н Ренн 10 млн Суалихо Мейте, п Зюлте-Варегем 8 млн Жорди Мбоула, н Барселона Ювенил А 3 млн Диего Бенальо, в Вольфсбург свободный агент Рашид Геззаль, п Лион свободный агент Ушли Килиан Мбаппе, н ПСЖ аренда с выкупом Бенжамен Менди, з Манчестер Сити 57,5 млн Бернарду Силва, п Манчестер Сити 50 млн Тьемуэ Бакайоко, п Челси 40 млн Аллан Сен-Максимен, н Ницца 10 млн Валер Жермен, н Марсель 8 млн Абду Диалло, з Майнц-05 5 млн Корентен Жан, п Тулуза 3,5 млн Набиль Дирар, п Фенербахче 3,5 млн «Монако» – птица Феникс. Чемпионский состав обобрали более чем наполовину, но клубу удалось не только найти дос- тойные замены, но и поднять прибыль более чем в 1,5 раза. Уже на старте монегаски выдают беспроигрышную серию, а от матча к матчу чемпионы будут становиться лишь опаснее. Менди Кейта Харт Собрино Унал Менди Бони Силва М уй Бакайоко Нолито Сен-Максимен Нтчам Диалло Ж ан Дирар Ф ернандо Жермен 57,5 млн 30 млн арендаза2,3млн 2млн 14 млн 57,5 млн 13 млн 50 млн 9,1 млн 40млн 9млн 10млн 5 млн 5 млн 5 млн 3,5 млн Насри3,5 млн 3,5млн 5,25 м лн Денайер арендаза500тыс. 8млн Уокер Тилеманс Силва Конголо Эдерсон Йоветич Данило Диакаби Луис Мейте М боула Бенальо Геззаль 51 млн 25 млн 50 млн 15 млн 40млн 11млн30млн 10 млн 12 млн 8 млн Коларов Кайоде3,8 млн 3 млн свободныйагент свободныйагент Ихеаначо Мбаппе 27,7 млн аренда с выкупом «ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» №36'201716 www.yourpress.ru
  17. 17. –80,2 МЛН ЕВРО –70,95 МЛН ЕВРО «ЧЕЛСИ» «ПСЖ» ТЕМА ТРАНСФЕРЫ ИГРОК КЛУБ ЦЕНА (ЕВРО) Пришли Неймар, н Барселона 222 млн Юри Берчиче, з Реал Сосьедад 16 млн Дани Алвес, з Ювентус свободный агент Килиан Мбаппе, н Монако аренда с обязательным выкупом Ушли Серж Орье, з Тоттенхэм 25 млн Блез Матюиди, п Ювентус 20 млн Жан-Кевин Огюстен, н РБ Лейпциг 16 млн Юссуф Сабали, з Бордо 4 млн Сальваторе Сиригу, в Торино свободный агент Гжегож Крыховяк, п Вест Бромвич аренда Хесе, п Сток Сити аренда Гонсалу Гедеш, н Валенсия аренда «Челси» не удалось вернуть в клуб Ромелу Лукаку и пере- манить Алекса Окслейд-Чемберлена. Но наиболее проблемная зона «синих» – защита. Вернувшийся из Германии Кристиансен чувствует неуверенность, Давид Луиз теряет позицию, а куп- ленный Рюдигер выглядит удачно сбагренным «Ромой» нелик- видом. Антонио Конте будет сложно удержать статус чемпиона, а Диего Косте так и не разрешили вернуться в Мадрид. Клуб, сбивший баланс и так давно переоцененного рынка футболистов, а также объявивший холодную войну «Барсе- лоне» и успешно ее выигравший. Парижане сделали самый дорогой трансфер в истории, выкупили главный талант страны у конкурентов, раскидали звездных резервистов по арендам и проводили Максвелла на заслуженный отдых. Все ради одного – победы в Лиге чемпионов. Но до триумфа еще далеко, а пока необходимо выстоять перед чиновниками УЕФА и прави- лами финансового Fair Play. ИГРОК КЛУБ ЦЕНА (ЕВРО) Пришли Альваро Мората, н Реал 62 млн Тьемуэ Бакайоко, п Монако 40 млн Дэнни Дринкуотер, п Лестер 38 млн Антонио Рюдигер, з Рома 35 млн Давиде Дзаппакоста, з Торино 28 млн Вильфредо Кабальеро, в Манчестер Сити свободный агент Ушли Неманья Матич, п Манчестер Юнайтед 44,7 млн Натан Аке, з Борнмут 23 млн Хуан Куадрадо, п Ювентус 20 млн Асмир Бегович, в Борнмут 11,5 млн Бертран Траоре, н Лион 10 млн Кристиан Атсу, п Ньюкасл 7,5 млн Натаниэл Чалоба, з Уотфорд 6 млн Джон Терри, з Астон Вилла свободный агент Лоик Реми, н Лас-Пальмас свободный агент Марио Пашалич, п Спартак аренда Курт Зума, з Сток Сити аренда Сабали Сиригу Огюстен Хесе Гедеш Берчиче Алвес Орье 25 млн Крыховяк аренда 4млн свободный агент 16млн аренда аренда 16 млн свободный агент Мбаппе арендасобязательным выкупом Неймар Матюиди 222млн 20 млн М ората Зума Аке Куадрадо Бегович Траоре Чалоба Терри Пашалич Реми Атсу 62 млн аренда 23 млн 20млн 11,5 млн 10млн 6 млн свободный агент аренда свободныйагент 7,5 млн Бакайоко Д ринкуотер Рюдигер Дзаппакоста Кабальеро 40 млн 38 млн 35млн 28млн свободный агент Матич44,7 млн 17«ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» №36'2017 www.yourpress.ru
  18. 18. Текст: Максим МИХАЛКО Президент «СА-Футбольное агентство» объясняет, за кем в России осталась победа на трансферном рынке в летний период дозаявок, а также рассуждает о новых реалиях, в которых вскоре будут вынуждены работать наши клубы. ИНТЕРВЬЮАЛЕКСЕЙ САФОНОВ «ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» №36'201718 www.yourpress.ru
  19. 19. АЛЕКСЕЙ САФОНОВ: «Финансовый кризис покажет, кто профессионал, а кто дутая фигура» ИНТЕРВЬЮ АЛЕКСЕЙ САФОНОВ ПОНЯТНЫЙ «ЗЕНИТ» И СТРАННЫЙ «СПАРТАК» – Что такое трансферное окно в жизни агента? – Бесконечные звонки, встречи, переговоры, ожи- дания… В это время нормальная ситуация, когда раз- говариваешь по телефону с одним, по другой линии тебя вызывает кто-то другой, а рядом лежит второй телефон и не гаснет даже на секунду. Но здесь есть и еще одна закономерность: трансферное окно закрывается, и все телефоны замолкают. Контраст примерно такой же, как в автомобильном движе- нии: в предпраздничный день – сплошные заторы, а следующим утром на дорогах уже пустота. Замечу, что сейчас в целом структура селекционной работы у многих клубов похожа. Независимо от того, летнее это или зимнее окно. – В чем схожесть? – Когда денег у многих клубов было море, они могли заранее расписывать план усиления, вести переговоры и, как только открывался срок дозаявок, трансферы оформлять. Но эти времена – в прошлом: финансовый кризис кардинально изменил ситуа- цию в нашем футболе. Денег в нем теперь в разы меньше. Над некоторыми клубами висит дамоклов меч финансового фейр-плей. Поэтому заранее опре- делить понравившегося игрока «икс» и выложить за него деньги можно в редких случаях. Большинство клубов вынуждено комплектоваться свободными агентами, успех их селекционной работы зависит от многих обстоятельств. Именно в таких условиях я работал спортивным директором в начале нулевых в «Химках». Без толстого кошелька на первый план//ФК «Зенит» 19«ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» №36'2017 www.yourpress.ru
  20. 20. лекцией. Ну а зачем тогда его брали? Из «Динамо» ушел руководитель селекционной службы Геннадий Голубин, причем он покинул команду до закрытия трансферного окна. В ЦСКА спортивного директора нынче нет. Хотя армейцев отличает умение выжидать и находить идеальные варианты. Если бы ЦСКА до- говорился с Федором Смоловым, я бы не удивился. Стоит отдельно и о «Спартаке» сказать, ведь там спортивного директора тоже нет. Как там делятся се- лекционные полномочия между Каррерой и руковод- ством – загадка. Зато результат всех этих ребусов мы видим по скорости и качеству комплектования. – Поясните. – Возьмем «Зенит». Во-первых, его трансферная политика на данном этапе абсолютно понятна и, похоже, сразу была закреплена договоренностью между Роберто Манчини и руководством. Клуб подбирает и получает добро от итальянца на при- глашение россиян, в том числе своих воспитанников, в которых в «Зените» в последние годы не верили. А креатура главного тренера – молодые и потому перспективные во всех смыслах аргентинцы, кото- рых Манчини, думаю, вел давно. Обратите внимание: питерский клуб на две трети укомплектовал состав еще на сборах, а потом шло уже точечное усиление. И слухи по каждому новичку быстро заканчива- лись трансфером. Даже по тем, кто в «Зенит» не перешел, факт переговоров подтверждался. Теперь почувствуйте разницу. В «Спартак» кто-то переходил каждую неделю, но только на словах. Обсуждались фамилии, условия перехода, потом повисала пауза, и нам оставалось только гадать: условный Гарай реально был близок к переходу в «Спартак» или это лишь говорильня? Но дело не только в менеджменте. – А в чем еще? – Это трансферное окно прошло под девизом «Зе- нит» и остальные». Финансовые возможности вместе с внятной трансферной политикой и профессиона- лизмом руководства позволяют уже сейчас называть «Зенит» безоговорочным фаворитом чемпионата. выходит умение из десятков кандидатов увидеть игрока, который усилит команду и окажется в ней своим. И мастерство переговоров конечно же: ведь надо убедить футболиста, что скромные финансовые возможности клуба для прогресса не помеха. – Менеджмент какого российского клуба можно считать ориентиром? – Сегодня выделю «Рубин», «Зенит» и «Ростов». Да, возможности у клубов разные, но по соотно- шению «цена–качество» они многим дадут фору. Хотя спортивные директоры этих клубов Рустем Сайманов, Константин Сарсания и Алексей Рыскин в межсезонье оказались в жестком цейтноте. Напри- мер, «Ростов» покинула куча игроков, для создания новой команды понадобилось приглашать еще боль- ше, да и результат показывать. А с ним у этих клубов полный порядок. Учитывая обстоятельства, конечно. В «Зените», например, нынешнее руководство полу- чило звонкий привет от руководства прежнего. Даже трудно подобрать слово для названия того, чем за- нимался бывший менеджмент питерского клуба. – Что там было не так? – Они загнали «Зенит» в кабалу. Десяток футбо- листов, которые были куплены до прихода Манчини, пришлось трудоустраивать. Я давно знаком с Сарсанией – мы общались с ним, когда он приступил к работе в «Зените». Знаю, как ему даже при его связях, мастерстве и опыте пришлось покрутиться, чтобы «раскидать» состав. Но полностью избавиться от финансового балласта все равно не получается. Некоторых отдали в аренду, но «Зенит» продолжает частично им платить. – Управление каких еще клубов вызывает большие вопросы? – Таких, кстати, сейчас больше среди ведущих. Строго их критиковать не возьмусь, но происходящее в «Локомотиве» и «Динамо» выглядит непонятным. «Железнодорожники» уволили Виктора Панченко, он, как нам говорили, должен был заниматься се- ИНТЕРВЬЮАЛЕКСЕЙ САФОНОВ ЗЕНИТ ЛУНЕВ СМОЛЬНИКОВ КУЗЯЕВ КОКОРИН МАММАНА ПАРЕДЕС КРИШИТО ШАТОВ ИВАНОВИЧ ЕРОХИН ДРИУССИ Тренер Роберто Манчини св. агент 23 15* 4 0 16 «Зенит» в летнее трансферное окно потратил денег больше, чем все остальные клубы российской Премьер-лиги, вместе взятые. Питерский клуб приобрел 11 игроков на 85 млн евро, а расстался с 16 футболистами, заработав 13,6 млн. Показатели двух других лидеров трансферной кампании – «Ростова» и «Рубина» значительно скромнее в финансовом плане, но не в кадровом. Так, ростовчане пополнили свои ряды 16 игроками (2,5 млн), расставшись с 20 (10 млн), а казанцы пригласили 7 (0), а отказались от 12 (11,5 млн). БОЛЬШАЯ ТРОЙКА Как изменились «Зенит», «Ростов» и «Рубин» ftbl.ru ПОЛНАЯ ВЕРСИЯ ИНТЕРВЬЮ НА САЙТЕ ЕЖЕНЕДЕЛЬНИКА «ФУТБОЛ» «ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» №36'201720 www.yourpress.ru
  21. 21. ЗА ПОДЪЕМНЫМИ К БЫШОВЦУ – Финансовый кризис очень ослабил кадро- вые возможности команд. На ваш взгляд изнутри процесса, какое экономическое будущее ждет российский футбол в ближай- шие годы? – Денег больше точно не станет. Скорее их станет меньше. Думаю, после чемпионата мира вложения бюджетных средств в профессиональный футбол сократятся, и многим клубам, живущим на государ- ственные деньги, придется туже затягивать пояса. И это хорошо, так как заметнее отделит черное от белого и покажет, кто серьезный тренер и толковый менеджер, а кто мог держаться на плаву, лишь купа- ясь в деньгах. – Кстати, а когда у вас появился первый клиент? – Еще до того, как в 2003 году получил лицен- зию и стал агентом официально. В 2001-м я ра- ботал спортивным директором в «Химках», за- нимался комплектованием. Познакомился с Алек- сеем Медведевым, когда приглашал его из «Динамо». – Но Медведев за «Химки» так и не сыграл. – На словах мы с ним договорились о не- большой зарплате и подъемных. Отправил его к Анатолию Бышовцу, вице-президенту клуба, – в финансовых вопросах последнее слово было за ним. Когда тот услышал про подъемные, побагровел, и на этом все завершилось. Алексей вернулся в «Са- турн». С тех пор стали общаться регулярно, он ко мне обращался за консультациями, рекомендациями. Так сотрудничество и началось. – Бышовца смутили требования Медведева о подъемных. Многие тоже считают, что эта форма финансовых отношений пагубно влияет на весь российский футбол и развра- щает игроков. – Я тоже не сторонник подъемных. Я за то, чтобы деньги зарабатывались на поле и выплачивались по факту достижений. Поэтому в контрактах моих кли- ентов обычно всегда есть пункты о бонусах – за про- веденные матчи, голы, «сухие» игры для вратарей. Но бывают ситуации, когда включение в контракт обяза- тельства о выплате подъемных выглядит справедли- во. Допустим, клуб нуждается в футболисте, уровень и возможная польза от которого позволяют ему рассчитывать на гораздо более высокую зарплату, чем в этом клубе готовы дать. А идти на исключения руководители не готовы. Тогда можно договориться о зарплате пониже, но компенсировать это бонусом, который и называют подъемными. – Бывают ситуации, когда агенту приходится раскошеливаться, чтобы уладить вопрос с переходом? – Конечно. Когда Медведева пригласили из «Сибири» в «Рубин». Курбан Бердыев в Медведеве был заинтересован, хотя не любой ценой. Условия Бердыев обозначил сразу: «Рубин» платит «Сибири» за нападающего 750 тысяч евро и ни цента больше. – «Сибирь» уперлась? – Да. В клубе решили, что если уж отпускать ведущего нападающего и лучшего бомбардира, то за миллион. Позиции сторон были непоколебимы нас- только, что я быстро понял: карьерные перспективы Медведева в этой ситуации уже полностью зависят от меня. Чтобы оформить переход, наше агентство доплатило «Сибири» 250 тысяч. – Как-то не очень вяжется со словом «биз- нес». – Я всегда был убежден: агента должен интере- совать в первую очередь футбол, польза, которую может принести клубу, и перспектива своих клиен- тов. Все остальное приложится. Знаю, что многие коллеги любые переговоры рассматривают как практическую выгоду в первую очередь для себя. У меня другой подход. Я не считаю, что агент должен ИНТЕРВЬЮ АЛЕКСЕЙ САФОНОВ РЫЖИКОВПЕСЬЯКОВ КАРАДЕНИЗАЗМУН МВИЛА ОЗДОЕВЖЕМАЛЕТДИНОВ БАУЭР НАВАС ГАЦКАН ИНГАСОН ДЯДЮН КУДРЯШОВПАРШИВЛЮК РУБИН РОСТОВ *Млневро ГРАНАТВИЛЮШ ЗУЕВ аренда аренда из аренды 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Тренер Леонид Кучук Тренер Курбан Бердыев КАЛАЧЕВБАЙРАМЯН ЮСУПОВ НАБИУЛЛИН ИОНОВ св. агент св. агент св. агент св. агент св. агент св. агент св. агент св. агент 21«ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» №36'2017 www.yourpress.ru
  22. 22. ИНТЕРВЬЮАЛЕКСЕЙ САФОНОВ получать свой процент за каждый телефонный зво- нок. Хотя финансовые искушения могут выглядеть очень соблазнительно. – А конкретнее? – Последний пример – с клиентами нашего агентства из молодежного состава «Рубина». Мы эту команду могли полностью разрушить: просто увести игроков, и все. По каждому из молодых были очень выгодные предложения – из клубов, которые по фи- нансовым возможностям в первой пятерке. Зарплату ребятам предлагали в разы больше, чем в Казани, мне комиссию тоже готовы были заплатить. Но когда объявили о возвращении в Казань Курбана Бердые- ва, я о предложении тех топ-клубов сразу же забыл. И ребятам объяснил, что лучшего варианта, чем работа с Бердыевым, думаю, в России найти невоз- можно. Замечу, что и руководство казанского клуба в этой ситуации сработало оперативно, порядочно и очень профессионально – мы вели переговоры с Рустамом Саймановым. И все договоренности, которых мы с ним достигли на словах об условиях контракта ребят, он выполнил без малейших огово- рок. Кстати, пользуясь возможностью, поздравляю Курбана Бекиевича с прошедшим 65-летием, желаю здоровья и творческого процветания на благо рос- сийского футбола. «БАРСЕЛОНА» И РЫЖИКОВ – Другой ваш клиент из «Рубина» заявлял о желании на закате карьеры обязательно испытать себя в европейском чемпионате. В следующем сезоне реально увидеть Рыжи- кова в топ-лиге? – Маловероятно. «Рубин» для Сереги – родной клуб. К тому же надеюсь, что после возвращения Бердыева команда вскоре снова станет серьезной силой в российском футболе. – Но ведь Рыжиков говорил, что состоявшей- ся свою карьеру будет считать, только если проверит себя в стране с более высоким, чем в России, уровнем футбола. – Время идет, ситуация меняется, по-другому расставляются приоритеты. Да, примерно пять лет назад, когда «Барселона» искала замену Вальдесу, переход Рыжикова туда был очень реален. И еще пару лет назад Сергей нацеливался всерьез на переход в европейский клуб. Но ведь за это время наметились оптимистичные изменения в «Рубине». Не до пятидесяти же лет в воротах оставаться. – Какие ситуации могут заставить агента на- чать поиски нового клуба для клиента? – Иногда, увы, самые банальные. В «Сибири» трое моих клиентов – Медведев, Игорь Шестаков и Алек- сей Житников – однажды ударно провели выходной: очень крепко «отдохнули». Медведев на следующее утро решил «приболеть» и на тренировке не появил- ся. А этим двоим показалось, что они должны и в та- ком виде быть с командой. Пришли на занятие, сели на скамейку и там заснули. Искать им новый клуб мне пришлось в тот же день. Но похожие ситуации уже ушли в прошлое – это было 8 лет назад, когда «Сибирь» выходила в Премьер-лигу. – Представим, что вы руководитель клуба и вам нужно в короткие сроки собрать команду. Кому из агентов доверите активно ВЕРНУВШИСЬ В «РУБИН», КУРБАН БЕРДЫЕВ СУЩЕСТВЕННО ОБНОВИЛ СОСТАВ. В ЧИСЛЕ ТЕХ, КТО ТЕПЕРЬ ИГРАЕТ ЗА КАЗАНСКИЙ КЛУБ, – ВЛАДИМИР ГРАНАТ И МАГОМЕД ОЗДОЕВ //Сергей Дроняев ФОТО «ФУТБОЛ. ХОККЕЙ» №36'201722 www.yourpress.ru
  23. 23. РЕКЛАМА 16+ вам в этом помогать, в прозрачности чьих намерений будете уверены? – Олегу Малежику. Все. КАМАЗ И ОСВЕДОМИТЕЛЬ НЕНОБЕЛЬ – Сейчас подобное в командах случается? – Сомневаюсь. Как, надеюсь, и случаи беспредела со стороны руководства клубов. – Вы о чем? – Лет семь назад наш клиент Александр Куканос выступал за КАМАЗ. Вдруг тренеру Роберту Евдоки- мову оказался не нужен. Ладно, стали договаривать- ся о расторжении контракта, в соответствии с ним клуб должен был выплатить футболисту 20 тысяч долларов. Но в КАМАЗЕ решили, что, раз игрок все равно уходит, выполнять обязательства ни к чему и Куканоса можно кинуть. – Просто не отдали деньги, и все? – Просто так деньги не отдавать не получится – можно обратиться в Палату по разрешению споров. Если вкратце, в КАМАЗЕ пошли путем изощренным и циничным: подделали документы и заявили, что контракт был составлен с нарушением. Но и на этом не остановились. Чтобы футболист не воз- мущался и много не болтал, начали ему вдогонку мстить. – Это как? – Специально другие клубы предупреждали, заки- дывали в них информацию, что футболист Александр Куканос проблемный и связываться с ним нельзя. Замечу, что в весомой степени цели они своей доби- лись: с некоторыми клубами переговоры о переходе стало вести тяжело, хороших вариантов в ФНЛ почти не оставалось. Пришлось договариваться со «Скон- то». Но этот клан и до латвийского клуба добрался. Главному тренеру Марьяну Пахарю наговорили, что Куканос якобы стукач, за тренером с диктофоном ходит и каждую фразу записывает. Пахарь, к сча- стью, эту клевету проигнорировал – сразу к игроку проникся уважением. Саша там и кубок, и «серебро» взял, и в еврокубках поиграл. – В нынешнее трансферное окно появился телеграмм-канал Ненобель с инсайдами, влияющими на ситуацию и сделки. – Увлекательный канал. Пишут на нем в основном правдивые подробности о селекционных делах, вскрывают трансферные аферы. Замечу, что авторы осведомлены очень хорошо. – Это авторы, близкие к Герману Ткаченко? – Не вижу оснований так утверждать. По со- держанию сообщений видно, что там участвует группа разных журналистов. И полно информации об игроках такого уровня, которыми Ткаченко точно не занимается. www.yourpress.ru

