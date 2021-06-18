Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN
Odalys Espinoza Lara
Mgr. Ramiro Zapata
Investigación de Mercados II
Grupo 09
Gestión 1/21
Trabajo1

Información sobre la investigación cualitativa.

Trabajo1

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Odalys Espinoza Lara Mgr. Ramiro Zapata Investigación de Mercados II Grupo 09 Gestión 1/21 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” INVESTIGACIÓN CUALITATIVA “La mayoría de las ideas fundamentales las ciencias son esencialmente sencillas y por regla general pueden ser expresadas en un lenguaje comprensible para todos”. Albert Einstein. 1.-Introduccion La investigación cualitativa es un método de estudio que se propone evaluar, ponderar e interpretar información obtenida a través de recursos como entrevistas, conversaciones, registros, memorias, entre otros, con el propósito de indagar en su significado profundo. Es interpretativa. Analiza el lenguaje (escrito, hablado, gestual o visual), los términos del discurso, los comportamientos, las representaciones simbólicas y las cualidades de los procesos de intercambio.1 En investigaciones cualitativas se debe hablar de entendimiento en profundidad en lugar de exactitud: se trata de obtener un entendimiento lo más profundo posible. Busca un concepto que pueda abarcar una parte de la realidad. No se trata de probar o de medir en qué grado una cierta cualidad se encuentra en un cierto acontecimiento dado, sino de descubrir tantas cualidades como sea posible.2 Se suele considerar técnicas cualitativas todas aquellas distintas a la encuesta y al experimento. Es decir, entrevistas abiertas, grupos de discusión o técnicas de observación y observación participante. La investigación cualitativa recoge los discursos completos de los sujetos para proceder luego a su interpretación, analizando las relaciones de significado que se producen en determinada cultura o ideología.3 El método de investigación cualitativa lleva mucho tiempo entre nosotros, aunque comenzara a teorizarse a mediados del siglo XX. Los griegos ya observaban comportamientos, un método primitivo necesario para nuestra evolución. Muchas ciencias sociales utilizaban ambos métodos: cualitativo y cuantitativo, pero no fue hasta la década de 1960 cuando ya se comenzó a hablar de un método que no sólo extraía datos basados en estudios de muestras .Las técnicas de análisis de información cualitativa comenzaron a teorizarse a través del Psicoanálisis de Sigmund Freud sobre 1896 en Europa. Y en el siglo XX, Karl Marx y la Teoría Crítica de la Universidad de Fráncfort, pusieron en práctica el concepto de método cualitativo. En la segunda mitad del siglo, el protagonismo de la investigación cualitativa recayó en el
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Odalys Espinoza Lara Mgr. Ramiro Zapata Investigación de Mercados II Grupo 09 Gestión 1/21 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” Estructuralismo nacido de la obra de Ferdinand de Saussure. Se trata del enfoque de las ciencias humanas que analiza el lenguaje, comportamientos, culturas, y contextos sociológicos de las personas.4 2.-Desarrollo HISTORIA DE LA INVESTIGACION CUALITATIVA La investigación cualitativa: Según Gloria Pérez Serrano, su historia, orígenes y principales influencias. Los orígenes de la investigación cualitativa tienen antecedentes muy remotos en la cultura grecolatina y se conocen varios aspectos de esta metodología en las obras de Herodoto y Aristóteles. Pero después en los siglos XVII, XVIII y XIX, florecen las corrientes positivistas las que valoran los objetivos medibles y cuantificables. Se desarrolla la teoría de la probabilidad en la estadística, se mantiene la ciencia y el quehacer científico como la única y verdadera base de la investigación. En un intento por acercar las ciencias sociales Durkheim a la cientificidad, quiso asemejarlas a hechos tangibles que pudieran ser estudiados con el método científico. Es esta etapa donde surgen controversias y discusiones sobre la dualidad epistemológica de las ciencias sociales, la combinación entre conocimiento y acción. Giddens considera que precisamente en esta dualidad es donde debe situarse la discusión sobre la operatividad de las ciencias sociales. Poco a poco va apareciendo un nuevo enfoque en la investigación de influencia antropológica, se genera una nueva sensibilidad. La preocupación de varios antropólogos por captar los vestigios de civilizaciones que van desapareciendo. Asimismo en los años 1960 y 1970 el marco de los estudios sociales, culturales y de personalidad va cambiando, por influencia de la preocupación social que se advierte en Estados Unidos hacia los grupos minoritarios. Se cuestionan el porqué de los bajos rendimientos académicos de los grupos minoritarios. Se inicia una corriente de estudio sobre los “culturalmente desventajados” con el fin de estudiar cómo inciden esas desventajas en el aprendizaje y en el rendimiento académico. Otra corriente que surge es la “Británica” desde 1920 en adelante la que se preocupa por el estudio de las normas de los grupos sociales. Destacan los estudios de campo de Mlinowski quien adopta un enfoque descriptivo-interpretativo, observando el día a día de las personas.
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Odalys Espinoza Lara Mgr. Ramiro Zapata Investigación de Mercados II Grupo 09 Gestión 1/21 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” Una tercera corriente es la “sociolingüística”, que empieza a tener trascendencia a partir de la influencia de Sapir, Whorf y Pike y continúa su desarrollo con Gumperz y las aportaciones de Spradley, Frake y Goodenouch en la etnociencia. Entonces las grandes corrientes que podríamos calificar como antecedentes de la investigación cualitativa son:  La corriente funcional estructural, de la antropología social Británica.  La corriente de cultura y personalización de la antropología social americana.  La corriente de lingüística antropológica, tal y como es representada por la sociolingüística y la etnociencia.  La corriente de interacción simbólica. Esta mezcla de corrientes ha ido configurando la investigación cualitativa que poco a poco se ha ido diferenciando de la cuantitativa. La investigación cualitativa: Según Bogdan y Biklen (1982), teorías y fases básicas en su desarrollo. La investigación cualitativa o metodología cualitativa es un método de investigación usado principalmente en las ciencias sociales que se basa en cortes metodológicos basados en principios teóricos tales como la fenomenología, hermenéutica, la interacción social empleando métodos de recolección de datos que son no cuantitativos, con el propósito de explorar las relaciones sociales y describir la realidad tal como la experimentan los correspondientes. La investigación cualitativa requiere un profundo entendimiento del comportamiento humano y las razones que lo gobiernan. A diferencia de la investigación cuantitativa, la investigación cualitativa busca explicar las razones de los diferentes aspectos de tal comportamiento. En otras palabras, investiga el por qué y el cómo se tomó una decisión, en contraste con la investigación cuantitativa la cual busca responder preguntas tales como cuál, dónde, cuándo. La investigación cualitativa se basa en la toma de muestras pequeñas, esto es la observación de grupos de población reducidos, como salas de clase, etc. Bogdan y Biklen (1982) señalan cuatro fases básicas en el desarrollo de la perspectiva cualitativa: 1. En primer lugar, una fase que se extiende desde finales del siglo XIX hasta los años 30, donde se presentan los primeros trabajos cualitativos y se consolidan técnicas como la observación participante, la entrevista en profundidad o los documentos personales. 2. Un segundo período va desde la década de los 30 hasta los años 50, donde se produjo un declive en la producción cualitativa. 3. Un tercer momento se produce en los años 60, época marcada por el cambio social y el auge de los métodos cualitativos.
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Odalys Espinoza Lara Mgr. Ramiro Zapata Investigación de Mercados II Grupo 09 Gestión 1/21 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” 4. Finalmente, un cuarto periodo iniciado en los años 60 donde se introducen nuevas perspectivas tanto sociológicas como antropológicas a partir de la evolución de su teoría social. En años recientes, asistimos a lo que Lincoln y Denzin (1994) llaman un quinto momento en la historia de la investigación cualitativa resaltando su carácter pluridisciplinar y multiparadigmático: “el investigador cualitativo se somete a una doble tensión simultáneamente. Por una parte, es atraído por una amplia sensibilidad interpretativa, postmoderna, feminista y crítica. Por otra parte, puede serlo por otras concepciones más positivistas, humanistas y naturalistas de la experiencia humana y su análisis” (Lincoln y Denzin, 1994: pp 576). Tras el recorrido por las distintas fases históricas de la investigación cualitativa Denzin y Lincoln, llegan a cuatro conclusiones que compartimos en su totalidad. En primer lugar, cada uno de los momentos históricos anteriores opera todavía en el presente, ya sea como herencia a conjunto de prácticas que los investigadores aún siguen utilizando o las que combaten. Segundo, en la actualidad la investigación cualitativa se caracteriza por todo un conjunto de decisiones desconcertantes. En ningún otro momento histórico el investigador ha tenido tantos paradigmas, métodos, técnicas e instrumentos o estrategias de análisis ante lo que tiene que elegir. Tercero, nos encontramos en un momento de descubrimiento y redescubrimiento, con nuevas formas deber, interpretar, argumentar y escribir. Cuarto, la investigación cualitativa no puede contemplarse por más tiempo dentro de una perspectiva positivista, neutral y objetiva. La clase, la raza, el género y la etnicidad configuran el proceso de indagación, haciendo a la investigación un proceso multicultural. La investigación cualitativa: Una mirada en la actualidad según Strauss, A. Y J. Corbin (1998). La actual es una época de coexistencia, de acercamientos y aceptaciones, aunque no siempre pacífica y convergente. Sin embargo, no sería del todo inexacto decir que es la época de la investigación diferente, en la que la cualitativa ocupa un lugar muy especial. La propuesta de investigación cualitativa se fue concibiendo en el marco del concepto de paradigma ha sido denominada en los últimos años de diversos modos; es una gama de denominaciones que quieren expresar su elemento esencial. Es, con todo, un esfuerzo grande por conferirle una identidad, filosófica, metodológica, académica y social. Por lo general, han tenido como contrapartida la "otra" forma de investigación, también reconocida de muy diversas maneras, más comúnmente como cuantitativa. Así, frente a la llamada propuesta "prevaleciente" la cualitativa es la "emergente"; cuando la primera es denominada "clásica", la segunda es nombrada "alternativa"; al llamar a la otra "racionalista", se le ha opuesto el apelativo de "naturalista"; cuando la otra es identificada como "realista", ésta ha recibido la
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Odalys Espinoza Lara Mgr. Ramiro Zapata Investigación de Mercados II Grupo 09 Gestión 1/21 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” denominación de "hermenéutica". Con todas sus imprecisiones, en estas apuestas hay bastante de cierto: la investigación cualitativa hasta ahora no ha prevalecido, no es ni ha sido una propuesta hegemónica; frente a la manera convencional de concebir la investigación en ciencias sociales, ha emergido como una alternativa; al predominio de la razón, este proyecto intelectual le ha opuesto la imaginación y la intuición; y a los límites de la objetividad científica ha querido oponerle el sustento filosófico de la hermenéutica y más recientemente del constructivismo. Este juego de calificativos, que dan cuenta de los difíciles movimientos en busca de una identidad filosófica y también política, expresan igualmente los problemas que se han debido de sortear desde el punto de vista epistemológico, básicamente el estatuto de cientificidad de esta concepción alternativa. La investigación emergente ha tenido que enfrentar múltiples y justificadas críticas. Y es que lo que permanentemente ha estado en cuestión es la naturaleza del conocimiento que de estas prácticas brota: ¿se hace ciencia? ¿Se quiere hacer finalmente ciencia? ¿Son científicos los conocimientos producidos? Si no lo fuesen, ¿qué son? Ante los viejos criterios de demarcación entre ciencia y no-ciencia, las respuestas de los cualitativitas han sido diversas y divergentes: por un lado, aparece un sector que acepta los clásicos criterios, respondiendo con matices o replanteándolos tímidamente. La Investigación Cualitativa, epistemológicamente se preocupa por la construcción de conocimiento sobre la realidad social y cultural desde el punto de vista de quienes la producen y la viven. Metodológicamente tal postura implica asumir un carácter dialógico en las creencias, las mentalidades, los mitos, los prejuicios y los sentimientos, los cuales son aceptados como elementos de análisis para producir conocimiento sobre la realidad humana. En efecto, problemas como descubrir el sentido, la lógica y la dinámica de las acciones humanas concretas, se convierten en una constante de las diversas perspectivas cualitativas. Esta nueva forma no se limita a una metodología positivista de investigación, sino que incorpora los métodos cualitativos desarrollados originalmente en la antropología Malinosky, (1922) y la sociología Douglas, (1970). Posteriormente estos métodos fueron incorporados a la etnometodología Garfinkel, (1975) y a la etnografía en escenarios organizacionales Schwartzman, (1993). En la actualidad, los métodos cualitativos se han articulado en un paradigma de orientación fenomenológica que suscribe una perspectiva multicultural y la aceptación de múltiples realidades.
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Odalys Espinoza Lara Mgr. Ramiro Zapata Investigación de Mercados II Grupo 09 Gestión 1/21 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” Los métodos cualitativos de investigación han demostrado ser efectivos para estudiar la vida de las personas, la historia, el comportamiento, el funcionamiento organizacional, los movimientos sociales, y las relaciones interaccionales Strauss & Corbin, (1998). Las destrezas que necesita un investigador para realizar una investigación cualitativa son la sensibilidad teórica y social, la habilidad para mantener distancia analítica, destrezas finas de observación, y destrezas poderosas de interacción social. Según Strauss & Corbin (1998), el investigador cualitativo debe ser "conocedor de los datos y la teoría, y al mismo tiempo capaz de escapar los aspectos de su propio trabajo que puedan bloquear la nueva perspectiva, el presentimiento, la intuición, la idea brillante, o la formulación teórica diferente". La investigación cualitativa apunta, entonces, a procesos y significados. La experiencia, en cursos de investigación, de constatar la dificultad que suelen tener estudiantes para formular problemas de investigación susceptibles de ser abordados mediante estrategias cualitativas lleva a presentar la siguiente advertencia de Reynaga a propósito de la etnografía: "Cabe recordar que si el problema o la pregunta sobre éste se puede contestar con un sí o un no, no se considera problema de investigación". Reynaga, (2003,133).5 CARACTERISTICAS DE LA INVESTIGACION CUALITATIVA  La investigación cualitativa es inductiva.  Tiene una perspectiva holística, esto es que considera el fenómeno como un todo.  Se trata de estudios en pequeña escala que solo se representan a sí mismos  Hace énfasis en la validez de las investigaciones a través de la proximidad a la realidad empírica que brinda esta metodología.  No suele probar teorías o hipótesis. Es principalmente, un método de generar teorías e hipótesis.  No tiene reglas de procedimiento. El método de recogida de datos no se especifica previamente. Las variables no quedan definidas operativamente, ni suelen ser susceptibles de medición.  La base está en la intuición. La investigación es de naturaleza flexible, evolucionaría y recursiva.  En general no permite un análisis estadístico  Se pueden incorporar hallazgos que no se habían previsto (serendipity)  Los investigadores cualitativos participan en la investigación a través de la interacción con los sujetos que estudian, es el instrumento de medida.  Analizan y comprenden a los sujetos y fenómenos desde la perspectiva de los dos últimos; debe eliminar o apartar sus prejuicios y creencias CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LA METODOLOGÍA CUALITATIVA A MODO SINOPSIS
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Odalys Espinoza Lara Mgr. Ramiro Zapata Investigación de Mercados II Grupo 09 Gestión 1/21 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR”  Una primera característica de estos métodos se manifiesta en su estrategia para tratar de conocer los hechos, procesos, estructuras y personas en su totalidad, y no a través de la medición de algunos de sus elementos. La misma estrategia indica ya el empleo de procedimientos que dan un carácter único a las observaciones.  La segunda característica es el uso de procedimientos que hacen menos comparables las observaciones en el tiempo y en diferentes circunstancias culturales, es decir, este método busca menos la generalización y se acerca más a la fenomenología y al interaccionismo simbólico.  Una tercera característica estratégica importante para este trabajo se refiere al papel del investigador en su trato -intensivo- con las personas involucradas en el proceso de investigación, para entenderlas.  El investigador desarrolla o afirma las pautas y problemas centrales de su trabajo durante el mismo proceso de la investigación. Por tal razón, los conceptos que se manejan en las investigaciones cualitativas en la mayoría de los casos no están operacionalizados desde el principio de la investigación, es decir, no están definidos desde el inicio los indicadores que se tomarán en cuenta durante el proceso de investigación. Esta característica remite a otro debate epistemológico, muy candente, sobre la cuestión de la objetividad en la investigación social.2 TIPOS DE INVESTIGACIÓN CUALITATIVA La investigación cualitativa tiene más de un método y paradigma, según el área de conocimiento y según el problema a abordar.  Estudio de casos Este tipo de investigación cualitativa pretende analizar un problema para identificar sus características y tomar decisiones a partir de allí.  Investigación etnográfica En este modelo, el investigador se plantea, apenas, comprender la realidad de valores, símbolos y conceptos representados en una determinada cultura o subcultura.  Investigación participativa
  8. 8. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Odalys Espinoza Lara Mgr. Ramiro Zapata Investigación de Mercados II Grupo 09 Gestión 1/21 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” Pretende que los miembros de la comunidad formen parte del proceso de construcción del conocimiento generado a partir del proyecto, así como en la toma de decisiones y en las diferentes fases de ejecución del mismo.  Investigación-acción Pretende transformar, cambiar y mejorar una determinada realidad.1 TÉCNICAS PROYECTIVAS Las técnicas pueden usarse para incitar de forma indirecta a los participantes a proyectar sus motivaciones, creencias, actitudes o sentimientos subyacentes con respecto a los temas de interés. Al Interpretar la conducta de otros, los participantes proyectan de manera indirecta sus propias motivaciones, creencias, actitudes o sentimientos en la situación. Entre las técnicas proyectivas más comunes están:  Asociación: Técnica proyectiva en la cual se presenta un estímulo al participante y se le pide que responda lo primero que le venga a la mente.  Construcción: Técnica en la que los participantes deben construir una respuesta en forma de historia, diálogo o descripción.  Expresión: Técnica en la que se presenta al participante una situación verbal o visual, y se le pide que relacione los sentimientos y las actitudes de otras personas con la situación.  Complementación: Se pide a los participantes que complementen una situación de estímulo incompleta  Grupos focales: con testimonios de vida; vivencia directa dentro del grupo. Ejemplo: un grupo de personas con sida.3 3.-Conclusiones En conclusión la investigación cualitativa está basada a las necesidades, experiencias y comportamientos que tienen cada persona; con el tiempo se descubrirá nuevas técnicas de investigación por la gran importancia y participación que tiene en el mercado. 4.-Referencias
  9. 9. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Odalys Espinoza Lara Mgr. Ramiro Zapata Investigación de Mercados II Grupo 09 Gestión 1/21 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” 1.-https://www.significados.com/investigacion-cualitativa/ 2.- https://www.monografias.com/trabajos38/investigacion-cualitativa/investigacion- cualitativa.shtml 3.- https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Investigaci%C3%B3n_cualitativa 4.- https://www.sinnaps.com/blog-gestion-proyectos/metodologia-cualitativa 5.- http://licentiare.blogspot.com/2012/11/breve-historia-de-la-investigacion.html 5.- Videos Video referencial de cómo realizar una investigación cualitativa, pasos a seguir y puntos más relevantes para realizar la investigación. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzQVayHy7n0 Video que sirve como guía para realizar una investigación de mercados, además de indicar paso por paso como hacer una investigación y así hacerlo de una forma correcta. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eTEqRah_ndY 6.- Prezi El siguiente prezi explica de manera detallada las características de una investigación cualitativa. https://prezi.com/zwbg_fggm2ae/investigacion-cualitativa/
  10. 10. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Odalys Espinoza Lara Mgr. Ramiro Zapata Investigación de Mercados II Grupo 09 Gestión 1/21 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR”

