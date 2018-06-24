Successfully reported this slideshow.
instagram.com/leisecatododia Tabela dos Desesperados. Edital Delegado Federal. Direito Civil Use como REVISÃO. Não deixe d...
Direito civil ponto 1 tabela dos desesperados - pf

Direito civil ponto 1 tabela dos desesperados - pf

  1. 1. instagram.com/leisecatododia Tabela dos Desesperados. Edital Delegado Federal. Direito Civil Use como REVISÃO. Não deixe de ler a lei e a doutrina!!! DIREITO CIVIL – PONTO 1 (parte 1/25) LINDB Vigência da Lei (art. 1º)  País: 45 dias. Exterior : 3 meses DA PUBLICAÇÃO Revogação (art. 2º)  Lei nova: quando revoga expressamente, quando incompatível ou quando regule inteiramente a matéria (tácita).  Exceção: LEI nova (disposições gerais ou especiais) A PAR (ao lado) das já existentes NÃO revoga NEM modifica. Direito Adquirido Conceito (art. 6º, §2º)  Consideram-se adquiridos assim os direitos que o seu titular, ou alguém por ele, possa exercer, como aqueles cujo começo do exercício tenha termo pré-fixo, ou condição pré-estabelecida inalterável, a arbítrio de outrem. Legislação aplicável “personalidade” (art. 7º)  Personalidade, nome, capacidade e direitos de família: lei do país em que DOMICILIADA a pessoa Legislação aplicável “casamento” (art. 7º, §1º a §4º)  Impedimentos e celebração: Se realizado no Brasil >> lei brasileira  Invalidade do matrimônio: nubentes com domicílio diverso >> lei do país do primeiro domicílio conjugal.  Regime de bens: lei do país dos nubentes ou se diverso, do primeiro domicílio conjugal.
  2. 2. instagram.com/leisecatododia Tabela dos Desesperados. Edital Delegado Federal. Direito Civil Use como REVISÃO. Não deixe de ler a lei e a doutrina!!! DIREITO CIVIL – PONTO 1 (parte 2/25) LINDB Legislação aplicável “obrigações” (art. 9º)  Para qualificar e reger as obrigações, aplicar-se-á a lei do PAÍS em que se CONSTITUIREM. Obrigação resultante de “contratos” (art. 9º, §2º)  A obrigação resultante do contrato reputa-se CONSTITUÍDA no lugar em que residir o proponente. Legislação aplicável “sucessões” (art. 10)  A sucessão por morte ou por ausência obedece à LEI DO PAÍS em que DOMICILIADO o defunto ou o desaparecido, qualquer que seja a natureza e a situação dos bens.  A lei do domicílio do herdeiro ou legatário regula a capacidade para suceder. aDivórcio e separação “consular” (art. 18, §2º)  Pode ser realizada perante autoridades consulares brasileiras (por escritura pública)  É indispensável advogado  NÃO é necessário que a assinatura do advogado conste da escritura.
  3. 3. instagram.com/leisecatododia Tabela dos Desesperados. Edital Delegado Federal. Direito Civil Use como REVISÃO. Não deixe de ler a lei e a doutrina!!! DIREITO CIVIL – PONTO 1 (parte 3/25) LINDB Consequências práticas das decisões (art. 20)  Esferas administrativa, controladora e judicial  Não se decidirá com base em valores jurídicos abstratos sem que sejam CONSIDERADAS as CONSEQUENCIAS PRÁTICAS da decisão Consequências práticas da invalidação de “atos” (art. 21)  Esferas administrativa, controladora e judicial  A decisão que invalidar: ato, contrato, ajuste, processo ou norma administrativa deverá INDICAR de modo EXPRESSO as CONSEQUENCIAS JURÍDICAS e ADMINISTRATIVAS da decisão.  Não se pode impor aos sujeitos atingidos ônus ou perdas que, em função das peculiaridades do caso, sejam anormais ou excessivos. Interpretação de normas sobre gestão pública (art. 22)  Serão considerados os obstáculos e as dificuldades reais do gestor e as exigências das políticas públicas a seu cargo, sem prejuízo dos direitos dos administrados.  Em decisão sobre regularidade de conduta ou validade de ato, contrato, ajuste, processo ou norma administrativa, serão consideradas as circunstâncias práticas que houverem imposto, limitado ou condicionado a ação do agente. a
  4. 4. instagram.com/leisecatododia Tabela dos Desesperados. Edital Delegado Federal. Direito Civil Use como REVISÃO. Não deixe de ler a lei e a doutrina!!! DIREITO CIVIL – PONTO 1 (parte 4/25) LINDB Regime de transição (art. 23)  A decisão administrativa, controladora ou judicial que estabelecer interpretação ou orientação nova sobre norma de conteúdo indeterminado, impondo novo dever ou novo condicionamento de direito, deverá prever regime de transição quando indispensável para que o novo dever ou condicionamento de direito seja cumprido de modo proporcional, equânime e eficiente e sem prejuízo aos interesses gerais. Revisão da validade dos “atos” (art. 24)  A revisão, nas esferas administrativa, controladora ou judicial, quanto à validade de ato, contrato, ajuste, processo ou norma administrativa cuja produção já se houver completado levará em conta as orientações gerais da época, sendo vedado que, com base em mudança posterior de orientação geral, se declarem inválidas situações plenamente constituídas Orientações gerais “conceito” (art. 24, §1º)  Consideram-se orientações gerais as interpretações e especificações contidas em atos públicos de caráter geral ou em jurisprudência judicial ou administrativa majoritária, e ainda as adotadas por prática administrativa reiterada e de amplo conhecimento público.
  5. 5. instagram.com/leisecatododia Tabela dos Desesperados. Edital Delegado Federal. Direito Civil Use como REVISÃO. Não deixe de ler a lei e a doutrina!!! DIREITO CIVIL – PONTO 1 (parte 5/25) LINDB Celebração de “compromisso” (art. 26)  Eliminar irregularidade, incerteza jurídica ou situação contenciosa na aplicação do direito público  Inclusive licença e quando for o caso após consulta pública  Por razões de relevante interesse geral  Objetivos: solução jurídica proporcional, equânime, eficiente e compatível; não poderá conferir desoneração permanente e deverá prever com clareza as obrigações das partes (prazo, sanções) Compensação “atos injustos” (art. 27)  Imposição de compensação  Em razão: benefícios indevidos ou prejuízos anormais ou injustos.  Poderá ser celebrado compromisso processual com os envolvidos. Responsabilidade do agente público (art. 28)  Se DOLO ou ERRO GROSSEIRO  Por suas decisões ou opiniões técnicas  Responsabilização pessoal a“Precedentes administrativos vinculantes” (art. 30)  Segurança jurídica na aplicação das normas  Meio de regulamentos, súmulas administrativas e respostas a consultas  Caráter vinculante em relação ao órgão ou entidade que se destinam, até ulterior revisão.
  6. 6. instagram.com/leisecatododia Tabela dos Desesperados. Edital Delegado Federal. Direito Civil Use como REVISÃO. Não deixe de ler a lei e a doutrina!!! DIREITO CIVIL – PONTO 1 (parte 6/25) Código Civil Capacidade de Direito (Gozo) (Art 1º)  Toda pessoa é capaz de direitos e deveres na ordem civil. Personalidade Civil (art. 2º)  Teoria Natalista (nascimento com vida)  Teoria Concepcionista (desde a concepção = direitos do nascituro) Capacidade de Fato (Exercício) (arts. 3º e 4º)  Absolutamente Incapazes: menores de 16 anos  Capazes: acima de 18 anos  Relativamente incapazes: I - os maiores de dezesseis e menores de dezoito anos; II - os ébrios habituais e os viciados em tóxico;III - aqueles que, por causa transitória ou permanente, não puderem exprimir sua vontade; IV - os pródigos. Indígenas: regulada em lei especial Emancipação (antecipação maioridade) (art. 5º, PU)  Voluntária: pelos pais por escritura pública  Judicial: pelo juiz  Legal: nas seguintes hipóteses >>> II - pelo casamento; III - pelo exercício de emprego público efetivo; IV - pela colação de grau em curso de ensino superior; V - pelo estabelecimento civil ou comercial, ou pela existência de relação de emprego, desde que, em função deles, o menor com dezesseis anos completos tenha economia própria. Registro e Averbação (art. 9º e 10)  Registro: nascimento, casamento, óbito, emancipação, interdição e sentenças declaratórias de ausência e morte presumida.  Averbação: a nulidade ou anulação de casamento, o casamento, o divórcio, a separação e o restabelecimento da sociedade conjugal. Também os atos que reconhecerem a filiação (judicial ou extrajudicial).
  7. 7. instagram.com/leisecatododia Tabela dos Desesperados. Edital Delegado Federal. Direito Civil Use como REVISÃO. Não deixe de ler a lei e a doutrina!!! DIREITO CIVIL – PONTO 1 (parte 7/25) Direitos da Personalidade (art. 12, caput e PU) Pode-se exigir que cesse a ameaça, ou a lesão, a direito da personalidade, e reclamar perdas e danos, sem prejuízo de outras sanções previstas em lei. Em se tratando de morto, terá legitimação para requerer a medida prevista neste artigo o cônjuge sobrevivente, ou qualquer parente em linha reta, ou colateral até o quarto grau. Direito de Imagem (art. 20, caput e PU) Salvo se autorizadas, ou se necessárias à administração da justiça ou à manutenção da ordem pública, a divulgação de escritos, a transmissão da palavra, ou a publicação, a exposição ou a utilização da imagem de uma pessoa poderão ser proibidas, a seu requerimento e sem prejuízo da indenização que couber, se lhe atingirem a honra, a boa fama ou a respeitabilidade, ou se destinarem a fins comerciais. (Vide ADIN 4815) ADI 4815 = STF declarou inexigível a autorização prévia para a publicação de biografias. Em se tratando de morto ou de ausente, são partes legítimas para requerer essa proteção o cônjuge, os ascendentes ou os descendentes. (rol dos legitimados é mais restrito)
  8. 8. instagram.com/leisecatododia Tabela dos Desesperados. Edital Delegado Federal. Direito Civil Use como REVISÃO. Não deixe de ler a lei e a doutrina!!! DIREITO CIVIL – PONTO 1 (parte 8/25) Código Civil Morte Presumida  Sem decretação de ausência (art. 7º, I e II)  Com declaração de ausência (art. 22 a 39) Morte presumida Sem decretação de ausência (art. 7º)  Extremamente provável a morte de quem estava em perigo de vida  DESAPARECIDO em campanha ou feito PRISIONEIRO, não encontrado até dois anos após o término da guerra.  Devem ser ESGOTADAS as buscas e averiguações. Sentença deve fixar data provável falecimento Morte presumida Com declaração de ausência FASES:  Fase 1: Curadoria dos bens do ausente (art. 22 a 25)  Fase 2: Sucessão provisória (art. 26 a 28)  Fase 3: Sucessão definitiva (art. 37 a 39) Curadoria dos bens Fase 1 (art. 22 a 25)  Desaparece sem notícia. Não deixa procurador ou este não quer, não pode ou não tem poderes suficientes.  Requerimento ao juiz: qualquer interessado ou MP  Curador: em regra é o cônjuge, SALVO, separado judicialmente (qualquer tempo) ou de fato (mais de dois anos).  Falta de cônjuge: ORDEM OBRIGATÓRIA para nomeação do curador: Pais e descendentes (mais próximos aos mais remotos).
  9. 9. instagram.com/leisecatododia Tabela dos Desesperados. Edital Delegado Federal. Direito Civil Use como REVISÃO. Não deixe de ler a lei e a doutrina!!! DIREITO CIVIL – PONTO 1 (parte 9/25) Código Civil Sucessão Provisória Prazos Fase 2 (art. 26 ) CONTAGEM PRAZO a partir da arrecadação dos bens: 1 (UM) ANO : sem procurador ou 3 (TRÊS) ANOS: deixou procurador Interessados poderão requerer declaração de ausência e abertura provisória da sucessão Sucessão Provisória Legitimados Fase 2 (art. 27) Somente se consideram interessados: Cônjuge não separado, herdeiros, titular de direito dependente da morte e credores de obrigações vencidas e não pagas. Sucessão Provisória Transito em julgado da sentença Fase 2 (art. 28)  A sentença que determinar abertura da sucessão provisória SOMENTE produz EFEITOS após 180 dias da publicação.  Autoriza: abertura testamento, inventário e partilha como se o ausente fosse falecido. aSucessão Provisória Herdeiros (imissão na posse, frutos e rendimentos e retorno do ausente) Fase 2 (art. 30 a 36)  Necessários (cônjuge, descendente e ascendente): não precisam prestar garantia para imissão, fazem seus todos os frutos e rendimentos  Demais: precisam prestar garantia (penhor ou hipoteca). Fazem seus 50 % e devem capitalizar o restante. Se o ausente retornar: havendo justo motivo >> fica com o valor capitalizado. Sem justo motivo: perde em favor do sucessor.  Ausente retorna ou prova existência, CESSAM os direitos dos sucessores.
  10. 10. instagram.com/leisecatododia Tabela dos Desesperados. Edital Delegado Federal. Direito Civil Use como REVISÃO. Não deixe de ler a lei e a doutrina!!! DIREITO CIVIL – PONTO 1 (parte 10/25) Código Civil Sucessão Definitiva Prazos Fase 3 (art. 37 e art. 38) DECORRIDOS 10 (dez) anos a contar da do transito em julgado da sentença que concedeu abertura provisória (180 dias) poderá ser requerida SUCESSÃO DEFINITIVA e LEVANTAMENTO das cauções prestadas  Exceção: serão 05 (cinco) anos se ausente CONTA com 80 anos. Sucessão Definitiva Regresso do ausente ou “herdeiros” Legitimados Fase 3 (art. 39)  Regressando em 10 (dez) anos da SUCESSÃO DEFINITIVA  Ausente ou herdeiros (ascendentes, descendentes)  Recebem bens no estado em que se acharem, ou sub-rogados em seu lugar, ou preço que herdeiros houverem recebido. Sucessão Definitiva Arrecadação dos bens Legitimados Fase 3 (art. 39, PU)  Se transcorridos os 10 (anos) da SUCESSÃO DEFINITIVA  Não houver regresso do ausente ou “herdeiros”  Bens passam ao Municípios ou ao DF, ou a União (quando situados em território federal) a
  11. 11. instagram.com/leisecatododia Tabela dos Desesperados. Edital Delegado Federal. Direito Civil Use como REVISÃO. Não deixe de ler a lei e a doutrina!!! DIREITO CIVIL – PONTO 1 (parte 11/25) Código Civil Conceito (art. 70 a 73)  Lugar onde a pessoa estabelece sua residência (elemento objetivo) com ânimo definitivo (elemento subjetivo)  Várias residências onde alternadamente viva >>> domicílio qualquer deles  Domicílio profissional: lugar onde é exercida a profissão, quanto as relações dela decorrentes  Sem residência habitual: onde for encontrado (ex: “andarilho”) Domicílio necessário (art. 76)  Incapaz: do representante ou assistente  Servidor público: onde exerce permanentemente suas funções  Militar: onde servir  Militar da Marinha ou Aeronáutica: sede do comando a que se encontrar subordinado  Marítimo: onde o navio estiver matriculado  Preso: onde cumpre a sentença Agente diplomático (art. 77)  Agente diplomático do Brasil  Citado no Exterior  Alega extraterritorialidade, sem designar domicílio no país  Demandado: no DF ou no último ponto do território brasileiro onde teve domicílio
  12. 12. instagram.com/leisecatododia Tabela dos Desesperados. Edital Delegado Federal. Direito Civil Use como REVISÃO. Não deixe de ler a lei e a doutrina!!! DIREITO CIVIL – PONTO 1 (parte 12/25) Código Civil ASSOCIAÇÕES Conceito (art. 53)  União de pessoas que se organizam para fins não econômicos. Estatuto>> requisitos obrigatórios (art. 54)  Denominação, fins e sede  Requisitos para admissão, demissão e exclusão dos associados  Direitos e deveres dos associados  Fontes de recursos para manutenção  Modo de constituição e de funcionamento dos órgãos deliberativos  Condições para alteração das disposições estatutárias e para dissolução  Forma de gestão administrativa e de aprovação das respectivas contas Sócio com “privilégios” (art. 55) Questão “CLÁSSICA” em concursos Os associados devem ter iguais direitos, mas o estatuto poderá instituir categorias com vantagens especiais. Associado (art. 56 e art. 57)  Qualidade de associado é intransmissível em regra (salvo previsão no Estatuto)  Não há direitos e obrigações recíprocos entre si (associados)  Exclusão demanda procedimento que assegure contraditório e ampla defesa, e desde que existente justa causa (eficácia horizontal dos direitos fundamentais). Competência privativa da Assembleia Geral (art. 59)  Destituição dos administradores e alteração do estatuto Convocação dos órgãos deliberativos  Na forma do Estatuto  Garantia: 1/5 dos associados podem promovê-la
  13. 13. instagram.com/leisecatododia Tabela dos Desesperados. Edital Delegado Federal. Direito Civil Use como REVISÃO. Não deixe de ler a lei e a doutrina!!! DIREITO CIVIL – PONTO 1 (parte 13/25) Código Civil FUNDAÇÕES Conceito (art. 62)  Instituição por escritura pública ou testamento  Dotação especial de bens livres  Com especificação do fim a que se destina  Facultativo >>> declaração da maneira de administrá-la Finalidade (taxativa) (art. 62, PU, I a IX)  Assistência social, educação, saúde, segurança alimentar e nutricional  Cultura, defesa e conservação do patrimônio histórico e artístico  Meio ambiente (defesa, preservação e conservação)  Pesquisa científica, desenvolvimento tecnológico  Ética, cidadania, democracia e direitos humanos  Atividades religiosas Transferência de direitos reais (art. 64)  Constituída a fundação por negócio jurídico entre vivos  O instituidor é obrigado a transferir-lhe a propriedade, ou outro direito real, sobre os bens dotados se não o fizer, serão registrados, em nome dela (da Fundação), por mandado judicial Estatuto (prazos) Art. 65.  Prazo assinado (“previsto”) pelo instituidor  Não havendo prazo “assinado” >>> 180 dias  Ultrapassado os prazo de 180 dias >>> incumbe ao Ministério Público
  14. 14. instagram.com/leisecatododia Tabela dos Desesperados. Edital Delegado Federal. Direito Civil Use como REVISÃO. Não deixe de ler a lei e a doutrina!!! DIREITO CIVIL – PONTO 1 (parte 14/25) Código Civil Fiscalização (art. 66)  Distrito Federal ou em Território: caberá o encargo ao Ministério Público do Distrito Federal e Territórios  Mais de um Estado, caberá o encargo, em cada um deles, ao respectivo Ministério Público.(MP estadual) Alteração do estatuto (art. 67 e art. 68)  Quórum: 2/3 dos competentes para gerir e representar a Fundação  Não contrarie ou desvirtue finalidade desta  Seja aprovada pelo MP em 45 dias.  Juiz: pode suprir a aprovação do MP caso denegada ou ausente esta  Se aprovação não unânime: administração requer ao MP que se dê ciência à minoria vencida para impugná-la, se quiser, em 10 dias. Extinção (art. 69)  Se tornar-se ilícita, impossível ou inútil a finalidade a que visa a Fundação  Se vencido prazo de existência  Legitimados: MP ou qualquer interessado  Patrimônio: incorporado a outra fundação com fim igual ou semelhante, salvo disposição em contrário no ato constitutivo ou no estatuto a
  15. 15. instagram.com/leisecatododia Tabela dos Desesperados. Edital Delegado Federal. Direito Civil Use como REVISÃO. Não deixe de ler a lei e a doutrina!!! DIREITO CIVIL – PONTO 1 (parte 15/25) Código Civil Dos bens considerados em si mesmo (art. 79 a 91)  Imóveis: solo e tudo quanto se lhe incorporar natural ou artificialmente. Por determinação legal: direitos reais sobre imóveis e as ações que os asseguram e o direito à sucessão aberta.  Móveis: suscetíveis de movimento próprio (“se moventes”) e os que por remoção alheia não alteram sua substância ou destinação econômico-social. Por determinação legal: energias que tenham valor econômico, direitos reais sobre objetos móveis e ações correspondentes e direitos pessoais de caráter patrimonial.  Fungíveis: substituem-se por outros da mesma espécie, quantidade e qualidade.  Consumíveis: uso importa destruição imediata ou destinados à alienação.  Divisíveis: podem ser fracionados sem alteração na sua substância, diminuição considerável de valor, ou prejuízo do uso a que se destinam. *** infungíveis, inconsumíveis e indivisíveis: conceito inverso do “fornecido”.  Singulares: embora reunidos, se consideram de per si, independente dos demais.  Universalidade de fato: a pluralidade de bens singulares que, pertinentes à mesma pessoa, tenham destinação unitária.  Universalidade de direito: o complexo de relações jurídicas, de uma pessoa, dotadas de valor econômico.
  16. 16. instagram.com/leisecatododia Tabela dos Desesperados. Edital Delegado Federal. Direito Civil Use como REVISÃO. Não deixe de ler a lei e a doutrina!!! DIREITO CIVIL – PONTO 1 (parte 16/25) Código Civil Dos bens reciprocamente considerados (art. 92 a 97)  Principal: existe sobre si, abstrata ou concretamente.  Acessório: depende, supõe, a existência do principal.  Pertenças: não constituindo partes integrantes, se destinam, de modo duradouro, ao uso, ao serviço ou ao aformoseamento de outro. (em regra, não abrangidas pelos Negócios Jurídicos).  Benfeitorias voluptuárias: são as de mero deleite ou recreio, que não aumentam o uso habitual do bem, ainda que o tornem mais agradável ou sejam de elevado valor.  Benfeitorias úteis: são as que aumentam ou facilitam o uso do bem.  Benfeitorias necessárias: são as que têm por fim conservar o bem ou evitar que se deteriore. Dos bens públicos e privados (art. 98 a 103)  Públicos: pertencentes as pessoas jurídicas de direito público interno e Particulares: todos os outros.  Bens públicos de uso comum do povo: uso gratuito ou oneroso, inalienáveis salvo desafetação. Exemplos: ruas, praças, mares, rios, etc.  Bens públicos de uso especial: destinados ao serviço ou estabelecimento do “serviço público” (órgãos e entidades)  Bens públicos dominicais: patrimônio das pessoas jurídicas de direito público, inclusive aquelas a que se tenha dado estrutura de direito privado.Podem ser alienados se autorização legal.  Bens públicos não se sujeitam a usucapião.
  17. 17. instagram.com/leisecatododia Tabela dos Desesperados. Edital Delegado Federal. Direito Civil Use como REVISÃO. Não deixe de ler a lei e a doutrina!!! DIREITO CIVIL – PONTO 1 (parte 17/25) Código Civil NEGÓCIOS JURÍDICOS Erro ou Ignorância (art. 138 a art. 144) Requisitos: declaração de vontade decorre de erro substancial.  Erro substancial: natureza, objeto ou qualidade essencial do negócio. Identidade ou qualidade essencial da pessoa (desde que relevante). sendo de direito e não implicando recusa à aplicação da lei, for o motivo único ou principal do negócio jurídico.  Questão clássica: O erro de cálculo apenas autoriza a retificação da declaração de vontade.  O erro não prejudica a validade do negócio jurídico quando a pessoa, a quem a manifestação de vontade se dirige, se oferecer para executá-la na conformidade da vontade real do manifestante. Dolo (art. 145 a art. 150)  Dolo essencial (principal) enseja anulação quando for a causa do Negócio Jurídico (NJ)  Dolo Acidental: só obrigação perdas e danos. O NJ seria realizado, embora de outro modo.  Omissão dolosa: negócios bilaterais >> silêncio intencional sobre fato ou qualidade que a outra parte haja ignorado e que provando-se que sem ela o negócio não se teria celebrado.  Dolo do terceiro >>> se a parte a quem aproveita: a) Conhecia ou devesse ter conhecimento: anulado b) Caso contrário ( parte a quem aproveita não sabia): subsiste o NJ e o 3º responderá por todas as perdas e danos da parte a quem ludibriou.  Dolo do representante >>> SE LEGAL: obriga até a importância do proveito. SE CONVENCIONAL: representado responderá solidariamente com representante por perdas e danos  Dolo recíproco: nenhuma parte pode alegá-lo para anular o negócio, ou reclamar indenização.
  18. 18. instagram.com/leisecatododia Tabela dos Desesperados. Edital Delegado Federal. Direito Civil Use como REVISÃO. Não deixe de ler a lei e a doutrina!!! DIREITO CIVIL – PONTO 1 (parte 18/25) Código Civil - NEGÓCIOS JURÍDICOS Coação (art. 151 a art. 155) Fundado temor de dano iminente e considerável: à sua pessoa, sua família, ou aos seus bens. Se disser respeito a pessoa não pertencente à família do paciente, o juiz, com base nas circunstâncias, decidirá se houve coação.  Coação de terceiro >>> se a parte a quem aproveita: a) Conhecia ou devesse ter conhecimento: responde solidariamente por perdas e danos. b) Caso contrário ( parte a quem aproveita não sabia): subsiste o NJ e o 3º responderá por todas as perdas e danos que houver causado ao coacto. Estado de Perigo (art. 156)  Premido da necessidade de salvar-se, ou à pessoa de sua família, de GRAVE DANO, CONHECIDO pela outra parte(dolo de aproveitamento), assume obrigação excessivamente onerosa. Lesão (art. 157) Premente necessidade, ou por inexperiência, se obriga a prestação manifestamente desproporcional ao valor da prestação oposta. SUPLEMENTO: Não se decretará a anulação do negócio, se for oferecido suplemento suficiente, ou se a parte favorecida concordar com a redução do proveito. 
  19. 19. instagram.com/leisecatododia Tabela dos Desesperados. Edital Delegado Federal. Direito Civil Use como REVISÃO. Não deixe de ler a lei e a doutrina!!! DIREITO CIVIL – PONTO 1 (parte 19/25) Código Civil - NEGÓCIOS JURÍDICOS Fraude Contra Credores - Definição (art. 158 e art. 159)  Negócios de transmissão gratuita de bens OU remissão de dívida  Praticados pelo devedor já insolvente OU reduzido à insolvência POR ESTES NEGÓCIOS  Mesmo que ignore a situação (de insolvência)  São passíveis de anulação pelos credores quirografários ou cuja garantia se tornar insuficiente  Só podem pleitear a anulação os credores que já o eram ao tempo da realização destes negócios  Também serão anuláveis os contratos onerosos do devedor insolvente, quando a insolvência for notória, ou houver motivo para ser conhecida do outro contratante Fraude Contra Credores – Presunção (art. 163 e art. 164 )  Presumem-se fraudatórias dos direitos dos outros credores as garantias de dívidas que o devedor insolvente tiver dado a algum credor. Presumem-se, porém, de boa-fé e valem os negócios ordinários indispensáveis à manutenção de estabelecimento mercantil, rural, ou industrial, ou à subsistência do devedor e de sua família. Fraude Contra Credores – Efeitos da anulação (art. 165)  Reversão da vantagem em proveito do acervo que se tenha de efetuar o concurso de credores  Invalidade apenas da garantia: manutenção do NJ se esses negócios tinham por único objeto atribuir direitos preferenciais, mediante hipoteca, penhor ou anticrese.
  20. 20. instagram.com/leisecatododia Tabela dos Desesperados. Edital Delegado Federal. Direito Civil Use como REVISÃO. Não deixe de ler a lei e a doutrina!!! DIREITO CIVIL – PONTO 1 (parte 20/25) - NEGÓCIOS JURÍDICOS Invalidade (gênero) Espécies Nulidade (art. 166 a art. 170) e Anulabilidade (art. 170 a 182) Hipóteses de Nulidade (art. 166)  Capacidade: Absolutamente incapaz  Objeto: ilícito, impossível ou indeterminável  Motivo: determinante e comum as parte for ilícito  Forma: não atender a prescrição legal ou solenidade essencial  Objetivo: fraudar lei imperativa  Lei: taxativamente declara nulo ou proíbe a prática  Simulado Negócio jurídico simulado (art. 167) NULO, mas subsistirá o que se dissimulou (negócio), se válido for na essência e na forma Situações que caracterizam SIMULAÇÃO: (basicamente são “fraudes, mentiras”) Transmissão de direitos a pessoas diversas das que realmente transmitem Instrumentos particulares forem antedatados ou pós-datados (diferente da data real) Quem pode alegar nulidade (art. 168)  Qualquer interessado ou MP quando lhe couber intervir  Juiz, de ofício, quando conhecer do negócio jurídico ou dos seus efeitos e encontrar a nulidade provada Nulidades Efeitos, convalidação (art. 169 e art. 170)  Negócio jurídico nulo não é suscetível de confirmação, nem convalesce pelo decurso do tempo.  Juiz não pode suprir a nulidade, ainda que a requerimento das partes  Se, porém, o negócio jurídico nulo contiver os requisitos de outro, subsistirá este quando o fim a que visavam as partes permitir supor que o teriam querido, se houvessem previsto a nulidade.
  21. 21. instagram.com/leisecatododia Tabela dos Desesperados. Edital Delegado Federal. Direito Civil Use como REVISÃO. Não deixe de ler a lei e a doutrina!!! DIREITO CIVIL – PONTO 1 (parte 21/25) - NEGÓCIOS JURÍDICOS Hipóteses de anulabilidade (art. 171)  Incapacidade relativa do agente  Vícios do NJ (erro, dolo, coação, estado de perigo, lesão ou fraude contra credores) Convalidação (art. 172 a 176)  Confirmação expressa  Confirmação “tácita”: é aceita, se já cumprido o negócio jurídico, em parte pelo devedor, ciente do vício que o inquinava  Falta de autorização de terceiro: desde que dada posteriormente Quem pode alegar a anulabilidade (art. 177)  Somente interessados  Não se pronuncia de ofício  Só tem efeitos depois de julgada por sentença Aproveita exclusivamente aos que a alegarem, salvo solidariedade ou indivisibilidade aAnulabilidade – Prazos (art. 178 e 179)  Geral: 2 anos se a lei não estabelecer o prazo, da data do ato  Específicos: 4 anos a) Erro, dolo, fraude contra credores, estado de perigo ou lesão: do dia em que se realizou o negócio jurídico. b) Coação: do dia em que cessar c) Relativamente incapazes: do dia em que cessar a incapacidade Invalidades (art. 183 e 184)  Invalidade do instrumento não induz a do negócio jurídico  Invalidade parcial: aproveita se parte válida for separável  Invalidade da Obrigação principal invalida a Obrigação acessória  Invalidade da Obrigação acessória não induz a invalidação da principal
  22. 22. instagram.com/leisecatododia Tabela dos Desesperados. Edital Delegado Federal. Direito Civil Use como REVISÃO. Não deixe de ler a lei e a doutrina!!! DIREITO CIVIL – PONTO 1 (parte 22/25)- PRESCRIÇÃO Prescrição (conceito) (art. 189)  Violado o direito, nasce para o titular a pretensão, a qual se extingue, pela prescrição; Renúncia (art. 172 a 176)  Pode ser expressa ou tácita  Só valerá depois que a prescrição se consumar (não pode ser antecipada) Prazos (art. 192)  Previstos no art. 205 e 206,  Não podem ser alterados pela vontade das partes. aNão corre a prescrição (art. 197) Entre os cônjuges, na constância da sociedade conjugal; Entre ascendentes e descendentes, durante o poder familiar; Entre tutelados ou curatelados e seus tutores ou curadores, durante a tutela ou curatela. Também não corre a prescrição (art. 197)  Absolutamente incapazes  Ausentes do País em serviço público.  Servindo às forças armadas em tempo de guerra.
  23. 23. instagram.com/leisecatododia Tabela dos Desesperados. Edital Delegado Federal. Direito Civil Use como REVISÃO. Não deixe de ler a lei e a doutrina!!! DIREITO CIVIL – PONTO 1 (parte 23/25) - PRESCRIÇÃO Também não corre a prescrição (art. 199)  Pendente Condição suspensiva  Não vencido o prazo  Pendente ação de evicção. Antes de sentença definitiva (fato apurado no juízo criminal). Suspensão da prescrição (art. 171)  Credores solidários  Só aproveita, se for indivisível a obrigação. Interrupção da prescrição (art. 202)  Por despacho do juiz, mesmo incompetente, que ordenar a citação, se o interessado a promover no prazo e na forma da lei processual; Por protesto judicial (a partir do despacho)  Por protesto cambial Pela apresentação do título de crédito em juízo de inventário ou em concurso de credores; Por qualquer ato judicial que constitua em mora o devedor; Por qualquer ato inequívoco, ainda que extrajudicial, que importe reconhecimento do direito pelo devedor. Credores e devedores Solidários (art. 204)  A interrupção da prescrição por um credor não aproveita aos outros; semelhantemente, a interrupção operada contra o co-devedor, ou seu herdeiro, não prejudica aos demais coobrigados.  A interrupção por um dos credores solidários aproveita aos outros; assim como a interrupção efetuada contra o devedor solidário envolve os demais e seus herdeiros. A interrupção operada contra um dos herdeiros do devedor solidário não prejudica os outros herdeiros ou devedores, senão quando se trate de obrigações e direitos indivisíveis.  A interrupção produzida contra o principal devedor prejudica o fiador.
  24. 24. instagram.com/leisecatododia Tabela dos Desesperados. Edital Delegado Federal. Direito Civil Use como REVISÃO. Não deixe de ler a lei e a doutrina!!! DIREITO CIVIL – PONTO 1 (parte 24/25) Código Civil - PRESCRIÇÃO 10 anos (art. 206) Prazo geral (quando não houver previsão em lei) 2 anos (art. 206, §2º) Prestações alimentares (PA) 4 anos (art. 206, §4º) Tutela (contas) 5 anos (art. 206, §5º)  Dívidas líquidas (instrumento público ou particular)  PARTICULARES: Profissionais liberais, Procuradores Judiciais, Curadores e Professores. Honorários (advogado).  Vencedor despesas juízo. 1 ano (art. 206, §1º)  Hospedeiros.  Segurado x segurador (vice-versa).  JUSTIÇA: emolumentos, custas e honorários (profissionais).  Peritos na avaliação S/A.  Credores não pagos na liquidação sociedade 3 anos (art. 206, §3º) DEMAIS
  25. 25. instagram.com/leisecatododia Tabela dos Desesperados. Edital Delegado Federal. Direito Civil Use como REVISÃO. Não deixe de ler a lei e a doutrina!!! DIREITO CIVIL – PONTO 1 (parte 25/25) Código Civil - DECADÊNCIA Decadência legal (art. 207) Salvo disposição legal em contrário, não se aplicam à decadência as normas que impedem, suspendem ou interrompem a prescrição. Decadência legal Exceção e Regresso. (art. 208) Exceção: não corre a decadência contra os ABSOLUTAMENTE INCAPAZES Os relativamente incapazes e as pessoas jurídicas têm ação contra os seus assistentes ou representantes legais, que derem causa à DECADÊNCIA, ou não a alegarem oportunamente. Art. 195. Os relativamente incapazes e as pessoas jurídicas têm ação contra os seus assistentes ou representantes legais, que derem causa à prescrição, ou não a alegarem oportunamente. Decadência legal Nulidade da renúncia (art. 209)  Não se pode renunciar à decadência fixada em lei sob pena de NULIDADE. aDecadência legal (art. 210)  Deve ser conhecida de ofício pelo Juiz. Decadência convencional (art. 211)  Pode ser alegada em qualquer grau de jurisdição  Juiz não pode suprir a alegação

